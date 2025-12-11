On November 30, James Rink separated from his physical vessel, which was 45 years old. He had been plagued by anxiety and poor health since George HW Bush and Henry Kissinger abducted him for the secret space program in the 1950s, after which he spent many lifetimes in servitude to the “principalities, powers, the worldly governors, the princes of darkness of this world.”

That servitude has ended, and James told a few of his friends that he is free.

Looking around X to see if anyone was talking about James’s death, I happened upon a super soldier who calls herself Beyond Top Secret (@TopSecretBeyond). She has published three videos on her Rumble channel that convey information about James from a higher-dimensional entity she calls Kythera. You have to follow the link to Rumble to watch them because one cannot embed Rumble videos in Substack.

IMAGE ONLY — CLICK LINK BELOW TO WATCH