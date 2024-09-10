Bill and Hillary Clinton celebrate victory in the Democratic runoff in Little Rock, Arkansas, on June 8, 1982

The following affidavits were authored by Jessie Marie Czebotar. The affidavits were escrowed by former Truth and Taxation Judge Randi Lynn Erickson, Minnesota, under her State licensing through the Department of Commerce. The affidavits below do not constitute all of Czebotar’s affidavits. The following affidavits are filed with United States District Court; and/or United States Army Criminal Investigation Division, Fort Campbell; and/or Office of the Texas Governor; President Donald J. Trump & his attorneys; and/or Attorney Steven S. Biss. . . . Biss is also the attorney of former U.S. Congressman Devin Nunes (now CEO of TRUTH SOCIAL), retired U.S. Army General Michael Flynn & family, former CIA agent Robert David Steele, and Timothy Charles Holmseth. - Timothy Charles Holmseth

The affidavit

https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Craig-Sawyer-Affidavit-by-Jessie.pdf

Truthful Testimony of Jessie Marie Czebotar

1) I (Jessie Marie Czebotar) sworn under the pains and penalty of perjury claim the following facts to be the truth. And that I am of age, of sound mind and competent to put these facts upon the record.

1. I would like to submit upon the record the connections and crimes I eye witnessed by Craig Randall “Sawman” Sawyer in 1981-1984 in a suburb of Chicago, IL.

2. I testify that I experienced Craig Sawyer interacting with members of the Luciferian Brotherhood operating in the Illinois, Wisconsin, Indianapolis, Minnesota, and Michigan areas.

3. I testify that during that time (1981-1984) when I encountered Craig Sawyer, he went by the name Tom Caruthers.

4. I testify that I knew Crag’s position in the Luciferian Brotherhood System to be a Junior Protector under former Wheaton Chief of Police James Volpe. From what I understood, James Volpe was Craig Sawyer’s teacher and trainer in the System and the direct individual he reported to.

5. There are six Departments of individuals who work for the System known as Protectors. The sixth Department was run by former Wheaton Chief of Police James Volpe. James Volpe held the position of Head Protector overseeing not only the sicth Department but all other Department heads of the Protector System. Protectors provide protection services and at the very top levels a Protector takes a Vow of life long service to just one or two Elite members of the System. I witnessed Craig Sawyer providing Protection services for Hillary Roddom [Rodham] Clinton in 1981-1984 in States listed above at periodic times and during periodic ritual events.

6. Incident one from Memory: In fall of 1981, I was present at the death of a System Defector in an unspecified suburban home in the Chicago area. There were about six protectors present, including Craig Sawyer. Craig Sawyer was leading the punishment for a man who had tried to escape the Luciferian System. The six men had entered the man’s home around 1 to 2 a.m. He was tied to a kitchen chair with each leg held to a leg of the chair by a rope that was knotted in a boat knot style that Craig was known for using. The man’s arms were tied at the wrists behind him. The chair was placed in front of and slightly to the left of the circular kitchen table. The man in the chair was facing a wooden kitchen hutch. Craig Sawyer was standing in front of the hutch in a black robe with no hood on. He was leaning over the man and beating him in the head and he yelled, “What’s my name? What’s my name? Spell it!” The man spelled repeatedly T O M C A R U T H E R S. I don’t know exactly how long this went on. It seemed like the torture was for about an hour. Then I watched as Craig Sawyer stood behind the man, grabbed him by his hair and cut his throat, saying, “That what happens when you forget how to spell my name.”

7. Incident two from Memory: In spring of 1982 I witnessed Craig Sawyer participate in Protector Battles in the ritual ring underground at Neuschwanstein Castle in Schwangau, Bavaria, Germany. All the men were naked for these battles which were comparable to Roman wrestling with whatever weapons they chose to use for close hand-to-hand combat. The goal was to fight for positions and titles and prestige. They were allowed to hurt but not to kill each other. I remember Craig Sawyer having an identifying mark of a large mole about an eraser size above his left shoulder blade.

8. Incident three from Memory: In spring of 1982 I witnessed Hillary Roddom [Rodham] Clinton murder 4 girls, all about age 10, at a Ritual in the basement of an unknown name elite member’s home near Chicago, Il. I remember the home being a Mansion with very defined straight overlapping roof lines. I remember during this incident about 10 individuals were present participating in the incident. Six of them were men that I knew to be in the Boating Clubs and participants of the Chicago Mackinac yearly Boat Races. Four present were women. One woman being my Proctor in the System, Clara Odelia Acker Church. A second woman being Hillary Roddom [Rodham] Clinton. There were additional 5 men present who were onlookers but not participants. One of those men was Craig Sawyer. The others were some of the men who I had seen working with Craig who were present at the Defector’s death incident.

Hillary had what I call a signature kill, meaning this was one of her preferred ways to murder her victims. The individuals participating would run very hot water and have the children tied to rings bore [anchored] into a cemented area of the basement that had a drain in the floor. The scalding hot water was fed into that area by multiple black hoses. Those present would spray the children down for 30 minutes. I remember Craig Sawyer setting the timer. I remember he called out time every 10 minutes.

I remember as the children screamed in pain Craig Sawyer yelled at them, “Quit crying you little babies.” I remember Hillary and Clara dancing around the area with hoses as they recited the Grimms Fairy Tale of Hansel and Gretel. As they did so they would torture the children by poking various body parts and saying, “You’re not fat enough yet.” They would torture the children by pulling on their skin and stretching it out to test if the hot water had made it come loose enough.

I remember the children who were all girls around age 10 had been sexually abused by the men present. As Clara Church pulled on skin to test it, she would grab the girl’s vaginal areas and pull at the skin there and make comments such as, “Good girls keep their legs together. But you couldn’t keep your legs together, could you, because you are fat. If you weren’t so fat you could keep your legs together.” On several of the girls I saw Clara saying these things while she pushed the hot water hose up their vagina. For one of the girls I witnessed as one of the men raped her by mouth, while another sodomized her and at the same time one of the ladies raped the girl vaginally with hose while hot water was running up into her vagina. Then I witnessed Clara Church stick the hot water hose down the girl’s throat for a moment. After she pulled it out, the girl was choking up hot water and Clara grabbed her tongue and cut it off.

When the skin was loose enough on the first girl I heard Hillary Clinton scream, “Time for the witch to eat her own candy!” I saw her, with Craig Sawyer present, as she proceeded to stand behind the 10-year-old with straight blonde hair. I watched as Hillary Clinton stuck her nails in the area where the bridge of the nose meets the eye. She maneuvered her fingers till they were under the skin. Then I watched as she ripped the skin layer of the child’s face off with the girl screaming in horror and pain. With the little girl’s face on her own, Hillary danced around the other little girls, saying, “If only Gretel hadn’t eaten the witch’s candy. The witch likes her candy. The witch will eat all the candy she wants.”

A couple of the men had ejaculated on the girls’ bodies. I saw Clara walk over to these girls and scoop up the ejaculation and collect it in her hand. Then she chose the girl behind the one with the missing face who had been gang-raped. Two of the ladies pried the girl’s jaw open and held it open while Clara proceeded to shove the ejaculation down the firl’s throat as she said with her teeth clenched, “Do you want to eat the witch’s candy? Isn’t the candy good? Tell me how good the candy is. It’s good, isn’t it?” The girls in terror shook their heads yes. Hillary then went over to the little girl with no face and facing her began to rip at her face muscles with both hands till she pulled out the pineal gland and she ate it. The other adults killed the other three girls. When Hillary was done eating she promptly followed Clara and I who had started ascending the stairs. Hillary stated she was heading upstairs to shower, and as I followed her up the stairs I saw Craig direct several other young men present to clean up the mess. I remember he came up the basement stairs behind us.

9. Incident four from memory. I witnessed Craid Sawyer participating in the Chicago Mackinac Races each summer from 1982-1984. I also saw him on periodic boating excursions which included my grandfather, Thomas Church, and other Milwaukie Boater Club members like High Mason Jerry Sullivan.

During one of those incidents (I believe it was 1983) I saw Craig Sawyer along with my grandfather, Bill Clinton, and two other men I do not have names for, and about 10 children board a boat for its maiden voyage. The story was that the children, through the University of Chicago, had won a free charter. I saw the boat leave dock. I also watched as it returned about 4 hours later with only 2 of the 10 children. I remember the 2 children were very, very silent. I asked what had happened to all the other kids. I was told by one of the men present that their parents had decided to pick them up at another dock along the way.

Signed Testimony of Jessie Czebotar