Patriot Underground - Jessie Czebotar Interview #1

https://rumble.com/v1oyy59-jessie-czebotar-interview-1.html

6:00 At the highest levels, these individuals are under the command of Lucifer. So, that’s where my story begins. I was born into one of these generational bloodlines. In my bloodline, many of the women were known as mothers of darkness. It’s a very select role within the system. Their job is to how and understand how the System runs, and to ensure that it continues to run.

So, my training into that began at age four-and-a-half in the Chicago, Illinois, area, and included some of the Rockford area. And this isn’t just a religion for these people: this really is how they govern the world, and they really are behind the scenes governing the world. So, my training included meeting people in positions and powers who run different countries, or their militaries. A big chunk of my abuse occured in the U.S. military.

Looking Glass

8:00 And I’ve talked on some of my shows about the different projects that I was involved in. There were three main projects that started with the Looking Glass, which basically is, they’re teaching you how to look into the future, how to connect in the spirit world. And they choose people that naturally have the gift of visions and dreams, and they’ll use that, and the foreknowledge you receive from the Lord, to try to discern the times and the seasons and the things that are going to happen, and then if it’s something they don’t want to happen, they make plans to prevent or hinder something, or to make things shift in a different direction.

The second program is the Star Wars Now project. All of these were, again, under the U.S. military. And in that, they teach you about the spiritual gates. And Scripture talks about those gates; it talks about the floodgates that opened up in the days of Noah above the earth and below the earth, and they released their water.

These floodgates sit on ley lines, and are found all throughout the world. And the U.S. military and the Luciferian Brotherhood had found a way to use these as transportation. So, the military would usually run what I call the major gates; there are also smaller ones. And depending on where those gates go, from point A to point B, they will control that travel through those.

The third project is the Voice of God project. And with that one, again, you’re still using the spiritual gates, but what the military has done is that they use that project for missions. They train both military and children to go through those spiritual gates into the spirit world and to be able to operate within that spirit world. If they have a high-level asset that’s in trouble, they can send teams to find and assess that individual; they can get people out of certain situations. They can also use people to do warfare in the spirit world to cause pestillence, disease, famine, death — all sorts of things like that.

Between 1958 and 1962, an estimated thirty-six million Chinese died of starvation in what became history’s worst famine.

So, that’s an important part of where we are today, is that the Lord has opened the door for me to come forward with my story, which includes going against the U.S. military for weaponizing children, and buying and selling and trading those children among the nations.

CERN (European Center for Nuclear Research)

56:20 PATRIOT UNDERGROUND: [I would like to] discuss CERN. What was the System attempting to accomplish with the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) and other equipment at CERN, and is the military alliance now in control of CERN?

JESSIE: Yes, to that last question, I would say that yes, that is my belief.

CERN is really behind the spiritual gates that we talked about earlier. And with those spiritual gates you have the major gates and the lower gates. The major gates are those that open up vertically to the heavens above and down to the lower realms. The minor gates are those that open horizontally and move from point A to point B — they can have several points A and B. So, those are really the ones that are used for travel on Earth, and the other ones are used when you want to go to the throne room of God, or when they want to go down into the lower realms.

So, with that said, what exactly is CERN? Well, these spiritual gates operate off of song. That song is orchestrated by sound, light, vibration. And in my days, we had to learn the songs.

Scripture tells us that all of creation sings the Lord’s praises. These spiritual gates, they sing: they open and close to praise. That’s why King David said, “Enter His gates with thanksgiving; enter His courts with praise.”

Those who are evil cannot replicate thanksgiving; so that’s why they use sex magic, because [it engenders a] feeling or emotion that vibrates to the frequency of thanksgiving, which is ecstasy. So, that’s why they use sex magic: to open and close the spiritual gates.

So, what’s the enemy’s agenda with these gates? He wants to get them all opened. He wants to have his human hosts with his demonic generals in their bodies, and he wants those human hosts to go through the gates into God’s throne room to usurp it. That has always been his agenda.

So, what’s the enemy’s agenda with these gates? He wants to get them all opened. He wants to have his human hosts with his demonic generals in their bodies, and he wants those human hosts to go through the gates into God’s throne room to usurp it. That has always been his agenda.

Now, the good news is that it’s not going to happen the way the enemy wants it to happen. In 2018, the Lord had me pray, and I prayed for every spiritual gate — the major ones — to be closed. I watched as the Lord literally closed those gates. You can look back: that exact day when that happened, there was a major earthquake at CERN. And since that time, the CERN collider, Alice, has not been operational. They have attempted many times, but Alice is out of commission and she’s not going to be operating. The Lord has already decreed that it’s not going to happen.

December 3, 2018

Weird events connected to CERN: airplane with 170 passengers instantly transported 5,000 miles; energetic activation of Bolivian monolith causes energetic activity in thousands of South American stone structures; CERN shutdowns blamed on a bird dropping a baguette, a weasel with a taste for electrical insulation.

Patriot Underground - Jessie Czebotar Interview #4

April 21, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2jppb4-jessie-czebotar-interview-4.html

29:30 PATRIOT UNDERGROUND: You mentioned the Looking Glass Project and the process of opening up spiritual gates. You were chosen for this because you have the ability to project into the future. Do you still have those psychic abilities, do you still exercise those abilities?

JESSIE: I would not use the word, psychic, because these are God-given spritual gifts and abilies. Even Scripture talks about people like Joseph, Daniel, John, who were able to see, hear, feel in the spiritual world. And what is that ability? Scripture calls it visions. That’s a prophetic gift; it’s part of this spiritual discernment and understanding and knowledge that we can have. And it’s not limited to certain people who have a gift: all believers have authority to interact with the spirit world and to see what is happening in the Lord’s kingdom and in the spiritual kingdom.

So, they’re visions. Vision is kind of like a dream, only you’re awake. For me, when I experience that, I could be going around doing my normal daily thing, I could be at the grocery store, and all of a sudden I’m very aware of what’s happening in the spirit world. And it’s like I’ll see two things at one time, so I’ll see the physical world, and yet I see very clearly what’s happening in the spirit world as well, at the same time.

So with Looking Glass, my experience, it was like I was I was pulled into a vision, where I could see through this spiritual gate, or sometimes I would see myself in the spiritual world. And usually, we would have visions of an event or a point in time.