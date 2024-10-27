Jessie Czebotar

This interview is full of instruction about how best to walk in God’s path. I’m going to paste the unedited transcript below; however, you’ll have to listen to this interview for yourself. (Discussion starts at 11:30)

https://www.youtube.com/live/X0g8GBzQzX4

Oct. 17, 2024

11:30 Seeing God face to face

“Hi, Jesse. What does it mean to see God face to face since you've been in the throne room you have seen God's face and if yes what does He look like?”

JESSIE: What I want to start with with that what's on my heart is that so many so many of us there's periods of time where we just long for that we want to see the Lord face to face and feels like we pray we close our eyes and and we just we don't see or experience that I've had people who've even gone through scripture that certain scriptures that say you can't see the face of God. Scripture says you can't see his face but there is a verse let me quick pull it up because it's a very powerful verse it basically says that no one has seen God and I'm going with this specifically because it shows

it's in John 118 but this is what it says it says you know that whole passage in John 1 and this was the first uh the first chapter I ever heard read out of the Bible when I was I was just two years old. So, the this goes into to the words that uh Lily had read to me at first that caused my heart to leap and I knew it was true.

It says in 1 John 1:16

“Out of his fullness we have all received Grace in place of a Grace already given for the law was given through Moses. Grace and Truth came through Jesus Christ. No one has ever seen God but the one and only son, who is himself God and is in closest relationship with the Father, and He has made Him known.”

so that's the the important part is that can we see God face to face yes that it's the son uh Jesus Christ who makes him known and allows us to see God's face and so the images that I've seen of God in my Visions it just brings one to tears because there isn't a word to describe how beautiful the Lord is and when he speaks to you with a gentle voice you know there's just there isn't any words to compare that image to and I guess my favorite way and maybe it's more of a feeling rather than seeing but is when I'm with the Lord cheek to cheek and I can hear his voice and feel his face but I can't necessarily describe it for anybody it's not like your typical way that you would see like the Catholic pictures that they put out of Jesus I would say that that's not Jesus that's not how I've seen him definitely more

yeah I've heard some different things like I've heard that like even the Last Supper to the painted face at the Last Supper was really of a man who was a criminal and was more like Judas in character so it's kind of interesting that image that we get is is not really the face of Christ.

wasn't Cesare Borgia the lover of the artist whichever painter painted that?

JESSIE: think it's possible that we're seeing a man in sexual sin that they're portraying as Christ

November 5

Charmaine: “Obviously things are escalating, and November 5th thing happening. What can we do to help during this transition at this time?”

JESSIE: The election President the United States. Like huge: it's a huge event coming up November 5th. I encourage everybody to get out there and vote.

Yeah, what can we do during this transition of time to help I think prayer is the biggest thing that we can do and not your typical I know that there's like I guess I'll put it there's different layers of prayer many times we feel incompetent we feel like our prayers are not availing much and there's a solution to that the solution is scripture says that the prayers of a righteous man availeth much.

so what do we need to make sure we're doing is we need to make sure that we're praying from a place of righteousness which means just bringing our sins before the Lord confessing uh repenting of things that we know are are not uh right in our lives and in that then we are to put on our Most Holy Faith and you know so many times we we ask small of the Lord and this is a time where we can ask big do we want to see the mountains that are affecting our nation moved the the mountains that that keep us bound that keep us unproductive that are causing devastation and destruction on our land you know I want to see these Jokers that are connected to the Brotherhood system I want to see them get the boot I want excuse my language but I want their asses fired. like I mean do we really want that or do we want to keep continue to put up with them like I've put up with these people over 40 years so I'm done I I want to see him out of there I want to see somebody who's going to listen to We the People and I want to see our communities restored our states restored. I want to see our executive legislative and judicial branches restored.

so how do we do that we need to scripture says that if you speak to this mountain and say get up and be moved from here it will be moved oh yeah so let's move those mountains in prayer and I think we're gonna amazing things happen yeah I agree it's it's all about faith right it's just about having faith absolutely okay yeah i' love I'd love to see all the kids that have been abused be the ones these Jokers have to stand in front of and hear those children say You're Fired I think that would be fantastic we should make a show about that yeah I agree

Breaking generational curses

here there we go sorry I know the internet's bad Jess I'm just going to hand over to you if I'm disappear carry on so uh question from Hannah please can someone help me to break generational curses it's getting worse especially with Halloween closer for a lot of people who are connected to the system or have been raised in that even if they've gotten out Halloween time can be a really difficult time there's a lot of attacks that come the way of of those who have gotten out of the system so I encourage all those out there who are listening to really pray for uh people who are struggling during this Halloween season a lot of evil a lot of spirits are stirred up and a lot of spiritual warfare happens as to Breaking the generational curse that's that's the easy part and breaking it doesn't mean that you're not going to get attacks or that the attacks are going to stop but you can know for sure that you've broken it and how did I break it there was a couple different ways.

you know throughout the years like I've I've gone back I wanted to make sure it was broken but when I first got out of the system the Lord led me to a book by Neil T Anderson called The Bondage breaker and I love that book in particular for self-d deliverance because he you know goes through all the different aspects of ways that the the system kind of gets ingly or unknowingly into different aspects of sin so how do we break the generational curse it's as simple as confessing and repenting turning away from the sins that your forefathers or you have engaged in so he's got list in that book that it's really easy to go through and to make a list and say okay when I pray I need to confess this and he gives you a list to do that but in that as you go through that book there's going to be things that you're going to be like ah I don't need to confess that I don't have any issues with that if that's you I encourage you to not just take it off of the list to actually pray through it because what I found is that those things that quickly were skimmed over or not seen as necessary were in fact strongholds places where the enemy had built hidden strongholds in my life as well as the life of others so I just I went back I prayed through the whole whole thing and so as you come before the Lord just confess the sins and repent meaning it's a simple prayer Lord I confess my sin of and I ask your forgiveness I ask that you cleanse me from all unrighteousness and then I go the next step because part of repenting is is just simply saying Lord I turn away I'm not going to engage in that any longer or let that be seen around me but I'll go f farther where for me I'll say Lord I remove all permissions and authorities of spirit who have tried to Minister this sin into my life and I reject that I rebuke it I rebuke those spirits and unclean spirits and I remove their permission and their authority over me the spirits are known by the uncleanness so usually it falls into the categories of of lust wrath uh gluttony Envy greed sloth and pride so I'll kind of go through anything that fits into those categories with that you also have uh witchcraft sorcery divination things that fall into those Cate categories as well so I do have a great series on that it's a three-fold series on Kingdom living with jesse.com uh you can look for the video that's called Idols in your pantry that one will take you through recognizing the different uh spiritual attachments in the generational lines the second one in that episode is called cleaning out your pantry and it kind of is a precursor walks you through how to set up a court case before the Lord to for some people they can just pray and they feel that release others who have had more of a stronghold in their life need to go through the court case so the third in that episode is the courts of heaven and that literally walks you through a prayer asking the Lord for forgiveness and being cleansed from those attachments so I encourage you to check out that three-fold Series yeah I think that's great and also just asked if uh I think Hannah asked again if the spirits are stronger around Halloween I would say that's a yes Jesse but I'll get confirmation from you yeah I mean you get several times of the year where they are not just Halloween usually Halloween Christmas Easter and the equinoxes the spring or the fall equinox are when people who feel uh the presence of evil spirits that's usually when the feeling is stronger because the veil between the spiritual and the physical worlds is is thinner during those times inter in question here as well

Tyrone: “Who who is he that overcometh book of Revelation chapter 3: 21? It appears Jesus is talking to another that will share his throne”

JESSIE: Let me look up real quick. Yeah. So, in that passage let's just read it real quick it's talking to you've got the spirit an angel of the Lord that's talking to the different churches uh that are set up in the Book of Revelation. so verse 21 you have the Church of Laodicea so it says to and you've got the Lord speaking to these churches,

To the Church in Laodicea

“To the angel of the church of Laodicea write:

“These are the words of the Amen, the faithful and true witness, the ruler of God's creation. I know your deeds, that you are neither cold nor hot. I wish you were either one or the other! So, because you are lukewarm— neither hot nor cold—I am about to spit you out of my mouth.

“For you say, ‘I am rich; I have acquired wealth and do not need a thing.’ But you do not realize that you are wretched, pitiful, poor, blind and naked. I counsel you to buy from me gold refined in fire, so that you can become rich; and white clothes to wear so that you can cover your shameful nakedness; and salve to put on your eyes, so that you can see.

“Those whom I love I rebuke and discipline. So be earnest and repent. Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person and he with me.

“To the one who is victorious, I will give the right to sit with me on my throne, just as I was victorious and sat down with my Father on His throne. Whoever has ears to hear will hear what the Spirit says to the churches so in that who is he speaking to he's speaking to the churches.”

Those in the last day, which are us, we fall into those categories. And this is one of those verses where we're it's speaking of our authority that we have in Christ that basically he will give us the right uh to sit with him on his throne to rule and to reign with him and that's one of our authorities that we have in Christ is that we have the authority to rule and to reign with him so it's not that another's going to be sitting on his throne or taking over his throne you know there's a Oneness and we share in that Authority and it's not that we usurp our own will in that matter but when we are one with Christ we know what his will is and he gives us the authority to speak forth his will uh from that place of authority EMP power so that's how I would interpret that passage.

“What's the greatest memory of your life? thank you”

I've written about several of my good memories. I'll go with something more spiritual and I love working with kids they they just add so much to life and some of my favorite memories are the silly things that kids say or the miracles that happen happened like because of the children's faith and I've written in my book his kingdom comes in power some of the stories about when I was teaching five-day Bible clubs but those were some of the biggest miracles I saw with kids and uh one of them he was actually completely mute like had never spoken a day in his life and I remember like very distinct things about this family there were three boys three brothers that came to the club and you know they were I think they were 11 seven and five so it was the 5-year-old who had never spoken and all of them were very spiritual like spiritually mature for their age like as I would be talking these boys would have their Bibles out and they would be looking up the verses that I was saying and they would find them and and read them blurt them out from the Bible so they were very very spiritually mature and it was just kind of funny because you usually don't see you know boys that age who are that spiritually mature That Into the Bible and I think for me that was like one of the bigger parts of the miracle was that like I'm one of those that I've always had a hunger for to be in the word to be reading scripture to memorize it to know it but I don't usually find others that have that same type of hunger so I was very drawn to these little boys because of their hunger for the Lord's word well the fifth day of club I would always end the club by saying okay who would like to close in prayer and anyway as I said that that time I was expecting the older boys to be like oh me me but it was like all of a sudden clear as day that little 5-year-old stands up he starts jumping and has his hand in the air and he's like me me pick me and we're all just like mouth dropped because we real we're like wait he just spoke right so there was kind of a shock in the air as he's like me me pick me and it was like yeah like pray go ahead pray and I don't remember word for word what he prayed but what I remember was that we were all in tears and when his dad came to pick them up the boys rushed up and they're like Dad Dad he prayed he prayed and his dad was like oh that's great and I was like no you don't understand I was like the Lord literally like opened his mouth and he like prayed and the dad was just like oh what and I never found out if the Lord completely healed him if he spoke after that or if it was like a one-time thing but there was just it floored me that to experience such a work of God that not only did he open that little boy's mouth but he opened that little boy's mouth with a prayer that was just something I couldn't even put into words it was amazing

“What Spirits are the higher up light side of the system contacting?”

well the sad thing is that a lot of these spirits will use good names and guys like who who are these lights side members really contacting they want to believe that these are spir good Angels a lot of times they'll use the names of the archangels like Gabriel Michael uh Uriel Raphael but really who's behind that name is not that actual Archangel. you know whoever they're summoning or calling in that name is a principality and guys and in we've talked about that that beyond those names you even have the mothers of Darkness that have a GU to their names where they go by wisdom uh freedom justice and Liberty so a lot of times you'll see that guys even in their like as they set up foundations secret societies different clubs you'll see those clubs established with those humanitarian efforts the the love charity uh kindness Justice Liberty wisdom and freedom right and know that that's that's really not just a humanitarian effort that that there those things are being established under that name which is connected to a spirit a principality a power and authority if it's got that feminine air it's going to be Ashteroth behind that if it's if not, usually you're dealing with at the higher level the Metatron, the Toth, the Baal the Baphomet. It's the same spirits throughout all these generations; they just like to give themselves different names Isis, Diana—you've got so many for Ashteroth: Jezebel, Lilith Artemis. I mean it goes on and on her list of names. The Queen of Heaven which think about that's a current one that's used today; the Queen of Heaven Fatima uh which they guise under mother Mary but it's not even the earnest mother Mary of Jesus like that whole thing is a guise it's under Semiramis, who was the the mother of Nimrod who was having incest with her son so why do they show the picture of Mary with Jesus as the infant it literally is to put his head and his name below a female's head in name like we know in Scripture that Jesus is Christ is the head above his name's above all other names yet they put another name over his which is Mary's and that is not scriptural scripture says his name is above every other name so that's a way that they guise it because they want you to get into the worship of a name that's above his to call on that name instead of calling on his name and I'm not saying that Mary was not a wonderful woman in reality Mary was a woman she was favored by God she was called to a very hard task without being married she was the Lord placed in her the seed of Christ and all of that was in faith she was a woman of great faith right and the bigger faith in that too was Joseph who who was to take her as his his wife he he was part of that too by faith he had to believe what he was told that she wasn't a loose woman or that the child that she carried was the child of the Christ I mean they were called to walk in great faith in that time so I'm not saying anything bad about her but there's a worship of Mary that goes on to this day that is a guys it's not really her it's it's worshiping Ashteroth.

How to tell if a child is mind controlled

“How can I tell tell if a baby or toddler and Foster Care is being mind controlled and what can I do to save him or get him home to his mother?” Yeah that's a good question but I think right now there's a lot of challenges in that. I think the biggest way we can address the problem right now is through prayer as well as in you know stand taking a stance against the system. it's illegal to move children without uh a POA from the mother. So, it's not a matter of just being able to take a children or a child from a foster home and put in the care of the mother. One of the challenges in this is that there's a system in place uh that system particularly through CPS through foster care through our educational system here in the United States through our churches in that all of those play a role in a community we have our communities our states and even at a federal level moving children and this is a massive issue this should be the biggest issue on as we're choosing candidates that we want to vote for this should be the biggest issue is how do we know when the when they're really doing the job we want them to do it's when they're addressing problems like this but they have to address it in every aspect at the executive level at the judicial and the legislative levels we have a lot of individuals acting in the of law meaning that they act as though they have authority they use that authority to usurp our rights but the truth is they really don't have any power and control over us so part of the problem with the Foster and the CPS is that they claim to be acting on behalf of government but they're not a government organization are they getting government funds well that's part of the problem too now we have our state funding individuals that are moving our children in our communities but they're not a government Authority nor do they actually have any lawful authority to remove children from their parents how do they do it they they intimidate they show up at a door with police officers and and say you need to give us the child or we're going to arrest you then they commit more criminal activity by pulling you into a court they have the judge of that Court establish a case in your name oftentimes multiple names including they establish a case in the child's name and that judge this is one of the first laws you need to learn codes and laws a judge does not have the authority to act in a fiary capacity meaning they cannot profit or make decisions in regards to finances money they can award things but the moment that they open up that case somebody is getting paid multiple people are getting paid that Guardian in Liam is getting paid to go to court the lawyers are getting paid to go to court that judge is getting paid to sit there and hear the cases about you and that therefore automatically puts them in a right of acting in a fiary capacity so that should be your first thing if you get pulled into that Court you stand behind the back line and you simply say judge I would like to clarify something before you even say a word I would like a question put on the record are you acting in my case in a fiary capacity and I would like to remind the court that you do not have the authority nor the right to act in a fiduciary capacity and I'm asking that you close that record you take my name off the record I have committed no crime and I am usurping my right to take my child my my child home and it's they don't want you to know that you have Authority or rights and a lot of times inoc people are targeted and their children taken unlawfully so that they can be trafficked through the CPS through the lawyers through the courts and through our educational departments they they want to remove your access your rights over your child so that they can move that child program train and use that child in the system and if you're not in compliance and agreement with the things that are happening that's often where you'll get targeted when you're pointing out that somebody's abusing your child they they want to cover up that that's connected to the Brotherhood that that's connected to their Nazi communism government and foreign military and they're training children into those positions whether hierarchy or expendable I break a lot of the system down in my new series on Kingdom living with Jesse the structure of the system so encourage people to you know start watching it's going to be a continuing Series where I'm going to break down piece by piece how the system is working and operating there's a lot of helpful information in there

End times

“Based on the fact Ms. Jessie that you gave over your position as the Queen Mother of Darkness to Christ Jesus, how can the end times come about absent your participation for the end-times rituals?”

yeah the well it just means that the the specific things in the system that they had planned for end time things those things just won't happen but it doesn't change you know the end times as scripture has outlined it things will happen according to God's will so that's going to be along the lines of the Book of Revelation we we will see the Antichrist rise because that has been ordained by God the Lord's the Lord's the one who gave the revelation and explained how things are going to happen uh we know that there will be three period time frames of tribulation we know that the purpose of that tribulation is that men would turn away from their sin would repent and would come to a saving knowledge of God that men would turn away from their wickedness in their evil ways and we know that the why do you get the three time frames it's because each time frame has that period of repentance connected to it and there are going to be those who refuse to repent so they get to go into the next the harder tribulation time until that third tribulation time where they they outright reject and refuse to turn away from their sin and that is when they will be judged and held accountable uh for their evil and their wickedness so those are the things that we can expect we know the scripture talks about that in those last days the system of the Beast or the Leviathan system will be raised up put into place so those are things that we I encourage people to read the book of Revelations if you want to know what to expect but that's what will happen but good question, Tyrone

Anointing

the Lord himself can anoint us so if we're not receiving an anointing from men uh we can be going before the Lord and asking for that anointing because his word says that he does he anoints us and he appoints us for the task that he the good works that he has prepared for us to do like we're called We're anointed we're were appointed and sent out to do those tasks so I would question too how you're viewing that anointing because the purpose of anointing one can be for cleansing uh but two it's it's usually connected to appointments uh which the Lord can put on the heart of people to anoint you to send you out but the Lord himself can do that too so I encourage you to seek that out more and ask the Lord and on the land do do we need to go back over everybody's work we don't because unless the Lord specifically tells you to go back and reano something or to anoint something that somebody else has anointed you can trust that he the Lord has done the work if he put it on somebody's heart to anoint it then the Lord has decided to cleanse that land can he use people who may not be walking in his ways full-heartedly he can the Lord can use anybody to do his work in fact he used somebody who was basically a wizard to bless Israel this man was hired to curse Israel and to stop them from going forward in war and yet when that man went to curse him the only thing he could do the only words out of his mouth were blessings for the army of Israel so God can use anybody to to bless or to do cleansing work in fact you know it's interesting because there's times that that the Lord uses even the least likely of people to correct or to bring us to that place of repentance and you definitely don't want to find yourself in that position where God's using a witch to correct you. I encourage people to repent and turn from your sin before that.

but God can do it he can use anybody to correct us he also can use anybody to bless usely it depends on what comes from the person's heart there's been times the Lord's humbled me where I've had people who have asked to say a prayer over me and it really was from their heart and it was a most beautiful thing that you know it was like I do receive that I receive that and it was very humbling that God sometimes can use people that aren't aren't what we would consider the top or the best of the best in christiandom God can use non-christians to teach us the biggest lessons and sometimes to be our biggest blessings in life.

Yana: “Your Deep dive into Mormonism was a master class are you going to do series with the Roman Catholic Church?”

oh maybe we should Shanty I think we could get into that beend for next year yeah somebody asked a question about what's the difference between uh Jesuit Catholic church and a regular Catholic Church you do have you do have some differences and I think it kind of goes in their governance you have those that put themselves under the pope and the Jesuit but you also have some Catholic churches and individuals that do not put themselves under the pope or the Jesuits so that would be kind of be the difference is that some do put themselves directly under the Jesuit Catholic church and are distinguished that way.

Our worth

Well, even more than that we have authority we have such a great Authority and is it a matter of that we can't do miracles or is it a matter of just we have haven't become practiced in doing miracles and I always find it's more of the later because the word says that that we are purchased we were purchased by Christ's blood to be a kingdom of priests and Priests were those that worked the miracles of god what are the miracles that we can work? I talk about this on Kingdom living with Jesse that we have the authority to heal the sick to raise the dead to cleanse the lepers to cast out demons and to do the greater-than-these miracles. and there's a way there's fasts that we can do to release those greater than these miracles.

so I talk about those things in my courses in in my videos I encourage you to look into those because working the greater than these miracles is a simple three-day fast that isn't what you would think it is it's not abstaining from food it's acts of obedience if you want to work a miracle you have to know what miracles the Lord is wanting to work.

so it starts by first you gather the word ask the Lord What miracles he wants to work. The second day you—I call it shaking the word you bring before the Lord in prayer those words that he said he wants to do you know what verses did he give you on the first day write them down. The second day bring those verses before the Lord Lord you said you want to do this shake it loose in prayer. The third day command it. Those who are advisers to the king sit there they listen to the to the king's voice all day they write down the words of what the king wants to do and accomplish. Then they turn around and they command his words to come forth. That's the authority that we have.

if you want to see miracles happen one are you listening to the Lord are you gathering what he wants to do two are you reminding him, shaking it loose: Lord you said you want to do this. And third are you commanding it to happen just as he's you know are you putting the commands for it he said it are you turning around saying thus says the Lord: Be healed in Jesus’ name. so that's where miracles start is believing that you have that authority to do what the Lord's given you to do.

“Why do the Jews always get effed?” “If so why are so many Jews in the system if the system is Nazi? Are Jews bloodline, and why is the system Nazi? is it because the Fallen Angels like white people more?”

1:06:00 JESSIE: well I think you have a huge distinction there even we find that distinction in Scripture that you have who does the Lord Define as Israel or as true Jews it's those whose hearts are circumcised unto the Lord; it's those who have a real relationship with God. Even in Jesus's day we see that distinction you had those that you know were considered Israel the people of God, and you had those that were the Sanhedrin, the priests who were leading them.

now here's the real kicker, and here's where it comes into it's especially with the system. But when we look at the hearts we see that all the way back in the Old Testament we see Israel wrestling with God. As they were put into bondage because of their sin, we see the Lord many times over and over sent them deliverers, people who would bring them out of that bondage that they were in because they were choosing to not walk in the Lord's ways. We see initially that the Lord was very close to Israel, even to the point where He spoke to them. They heard his voice there's even scriptures that prove that God is a real being that they saw His face. In in Exodus it says that Moses and the elders went up on the mountain over 72 men all went up on that mountain, and it says they saw God they ate with God they fellowshipped with God. So, think about that. It wasn't just that they had this miraculous appearance of God they sat they ate they talked with God.

Those passages uh you can see in the Hebrew the first it says twice in that passage they saw God the first time was like in a vision with their spiritual eyes, but the second time it says that they saw god with their physical eyes and experience God, right? so even after that what happens? they they continue to fall into sin they make idols, they worship. So much so that then God leads them to the foot of Mount Sinai where the Lord addresses their sin and what do they say? “Lord don't talk to us your voice is so great we can't take it don't talk to us.”

so where did the issue of not being able to hear God start it it came thank you Israel you know who asked the Lord not to speak with us directly and audibly then it goes further not only did they not want to hear voice God's voice they said well speak only to the prophets. Pick a man speak to that man and and we'll do whatever he tells us that you tell us to do. And that's where you get the prophets and the priests raised up. But did they want to listen to the prophet or the priest to Moses or Aaron? No, the truth is even then when God spoke to the prophet and the priest they didn't want to heed the voice of God why because they loved their sin more than they loved God.

Well the problem only continues to get worse even in those days the Lord led them like led them by phys signs showed up as a cloud by day Fire by night. You even see Moses where the cloud the fire of go or The cloud of the presence of God descends on the Tabernacle. They can see that the Lord is coming down to meet with Moses they watch it; they watch it happen on a daily basis, where Moses meets with God. Even after after all that what do they say? We don't want you as a king; we want a human king. their request was for a messiah someone who would come in the physical and be their King

So God honors their request fine I will give you a human King right so think about this even the Messiah was their request for a king that would come in the flesh and then what happens even when the Messiah that they have long awaited comes, when Emmanuel comes in the flesh, what do they do? Crucify him reject him say that's not our Messiah we're still waiting for our messiah which is the antichrist, right? who the man that they deem is their God that's who they're waiting for

So when we look at it that way it should be a lesson for all of us where is our heart with God? Are the things the trials the tribulations the the challenges that we face in life is it because of our own heart attitude towards God? We know scripture says God is good. We know that he's prepared good works for us in advance, right? So if His system that he operates on is goodness, if we're not relishing in that goodness why? Is it because of God or is it because of our heart attitude towards God?

I would propose it's the later there's a heart attitude problem that hard attitude problem has led to an entire system that has a form of godliness but denies the power of God. And that's what we're dealing with with the system is that on the outside they look perfect; they look like those who who love God, who honor God, who call on the name of God; but really the truth is is that their hearts are evil.

And that's a big issue that needs to be addressed because we certainly don't want to continue to pass that on to our children of this world I don't want our children to have a form of godliness; I don't want them to have a form of a relationship with God where they believe in God they call on His name, but they wonder why do their prayers never get answered, why do they never get to see God face to face.

I want to to give all the children of this world a relationship with God I want them to know how to live in that relationship with God. I want them to experience God. And that means that I have to first experience God so that I can share how they do that, right?

That scripture says 72 men with Moses and Aaron were up there on that mountain experiencing God.