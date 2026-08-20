Luciferian Ritual Survivor & Demonic Elites - JESSIE CZEBOTAR - Podcast 831

www.kingdomlivingwithjessie.com

And DJT, there’s rumors that he’s done all sorts of things, and I would just outright say those rumors are false. And I was at the very top, and he was not in those circle groups.

Transcript

We are live with Jesse Czebotar finally, folks. And we’re going to have a hard-hitting story tonight. I’ve been watching Jesse’s work. I’ve been watching her get interviewed on other channels. She has been bravely speaking out about her own life story, what happened and also linking this into the elites, the occult, and exposing those demonic dark forces that have tried to shut us down from talking about this stuff so many times. And I’m sure Jesse’s been through the same. So, huge thank you for coming on, Jesse, and we salute your bravery.

JESSIE: Thank you. Appreciate it.

SHAUN: So the viewers then before we get into all this other stuff we would like to hear if that’s okay your your journey first just just in the in the order that happened before all of this stuff. What was life like for you? Yeah. So I grew up in what I thought was your typical Christian families. My mother’s side were Catholic, my dad’s side were Lutheran. And at age two, we had to move in with a family relative because our house pipes froze due to cold weather. So, we moved in with that family member and they began to take me and my mom to church. And at the age of three, I came to know the Lord as did my mom. And it was after that that we moved in with my mother’s side of the family. And that’s when we began to realize that, I wasn’t in a typical family. In fact, uh, that family was very intertwined with things that were happening. we’ll say behind the scenes with what we know as the the deep state, the Cabal. and my family members were very high up in what is known as the Luciferian Brotherhood and sovereign military order. so I was brought into what I call the system at a very young age starting at age four and a half. one of my teachers in the system was a Nazi who had come over after World War II named Michael Karkoc. And Karkoc is an important key player in all of this in understanding the system because he was the individual who was over two people that we are very familiar with out of our governmental structures. You have Colonel Michael Aquino who has been the former head of our Department of Defense and then John O’ Brennan, who was the former head of our CIA. And together, Karkoc trained those individuals in how to set up and run these programs that would be training children across the world through different projects, programs, experiments that were going on through our military and our government with the brotherhood and the sovereign military operating behind the scenes. So fast forward as I was brought into that training some of the things that I was exposed to were the looking glass projects also the star wars now projects and the ‘voice of god’ projects which were about end-time events. these individuals at the very highest level are not only Nazi but they are Kabbalists, they are warlocks, witches. they work with spiritual gates and their goal is to rule the world. However, as all that goes on, the one thing that they weren’t planning on was the intervening hand of God. And so at age ten I was miraculously released from the system by the Lord himself. And I encourage people go to my website hear my story. I’ve got a series called unveiling the system where I get into that the structure of the brotherhood side as well as the sovereign military side. I talk about, what the different positions are, what they do behind the scenes, and the players that are not your face front people. for my testimony, you can find that in my affidavit on timothy charleshomes.com. In the affidavit and Congress petitions, you can find more details that are specific to my testimony, which includes locations and politicians, military individuals that I’ve named. Wow. Really powerful opening statement there, Jesse, and a good overview. Going back to when all of this started in your life, then you mentioned, you you were in this house and you had to move, etc. Yeah. So, how did you as a kid notice that things weren’t quite right? Well, it was a very rude awakening. one of my very first experiences with that family member who was in the system was literally in the front yard of my training partner who is a little boy in the system my age. we literally were at his family’s house and they murdered his family in front of us. so that was some of our first experiences together and that began the roll out of the this is what the system is this is what we do and we were exposed to all of their rituals the movement of the system both at a regional level as well as a quadrant level And their duty that they believe their duty is to train up children in the ways that they should go and everything that they train the children that they’re working through is to keep the system going. So we were in that generation where they were raising up new leaders who their purpose and plan was to keep the system going. So, how old were you when this family was unalived? I was about four and a half. Could you just I mean you said that and this is something that’s that’s part of your story and perhaps you you’ve adjusted to that but you said it in a way that was Could you just expand on that please just explain a bit a bit more for the viewers? Yeah. So that was one of the first very first experiences that I had in there in the system. And we were staying with a family member. That family member they would drug my parents and my siblings at night in the dinner that we would have. And so then they would take me at night and to different places in the Chicago and the Rockford Illinois areas. So in that area was my training partner’s family and he had a sister and a younger brother that was an infant at the time. the story or the kind of cover life for them was that Michael Karkoc was the grandfather. And so we all kind of arrived at his house and they pulled the family out including my training partner. They had him come stand by me and my proctor who was the woman who was training me to take her position. And then basically, this is one of my affidavit where I described that they raped his 8-year-old sister and then we went to a barn in the area and they hung them there and then the next day they pretended like nothing happened that the news was that they had died in a car accident and his grandfather got custody of him and his little brother. Oh my god, what a horror story. So at that at that time of the system is kind of what I like to tease. That was at four and a half. So how are you processing that at that age? You don’t you don’t have time to grieve or process because the way that they operate with their training, it is one trauma right on top of another and you’re constantly put into survival mode. You don’t have time to do anything but to, try to make decisions that will save your life and the lives of others that are around you. the way that they teach in their Kabbalah knowledge is that it’s very much a reflective learning. If you can’t come to the knowledge of the truth, you’re not worth worthy of it. And so they purposely put you in scenarios where you have to make decisions. Those decisions basically weigh are you worthy of knowing more or not? are you able to figure out their secrets? And you’re bound by two codes. The first is the code of silence which means that you can’t tell anybody outside of your vast circle groups. what you are doing. And the second is the code of brotherhood which states that it’s your duty to love your brother as yourself. That means whatever your brother or your sisters need, those who are in your circle group, whatever they need, it is your job to ensure that they have that. that can be anything. That can include, sexual magic, that can include, if they need food, if they need help, like you’re there and you do it, at your own expense. And then the second part of that is that it is your duty to cover your brother’s sins. they see that as an honor and crimes are committed in circle groups. It’s rarely ever just one person perpetrating a crime on another. though if somebody’s going to take a fall if the circle group is at risk or their secrets in the system are at risk they may have one individual be a scapegoat but the truth is and the reality is is that the crimes are committed with children with teenagers with adults and many people witnessing what’s happening all at one time so After that, were you able to have any kind of normal life, go to school, make friends? I did I didn’t actually go to school even though I was marked present. it was typical that I would show up at school and then would be transported from there either to the military base or wherever the training grounds were for that day. training doesn’t just occur in the physical realm, it’s in the spiritual realm as well. So there isn’t time in that. So that’s an important thing to understand about the system and the training with the kids is that there’s so much that happens in a day. That’s how they get, their whole training program starts at age four and a half and by the time children are age ten, they’re fully trained to step into their position in the upper escalons of the system. So, it’s intense and usually we’d start off going to school, we would be transported somewhere else. we would go through different forms of training which included things like defense magic, learning spiritual gates, learning about different entities, temples, altars, learning how to read the architecture of buildings to know, what altars are in that building. they can go into a city and by just looking at the welcome signs, usually you see all those little circular sigils, usually you see like the Lions Club, all these different groups on those welcome signs. your upper level elite can go into a city, look at that and by that welcome sign they can know, who in the city is in the system, where are they going to go to get their different needs met, who are they going to contact. Then they just by looking at the buildings and the structure of the buildings they can know where the altars are and they can know where there’s going to be sacrifice where there’s going to be the we’ll just say the essay and they can see all that thing all of that information by the city sigils and by those welcome boards. So, the training is intense and then you add to that end time things and they’re preparing for a war against God and they intend to gather nations to go against God. And so, there’s a lot of end time scenario preparations. how did they shift and get a world to kind of go along with their narratives and their scenarios? it’s happening at a world level. So, there’s a lot that goes into that. And it really was not until after age ten when I got out that was when I had my first times at school. And I can remember, one of the first full times days at school, my teacher gets up there and starts showing something and and I was sitting there looking in math class and I’m like, “Wow, I’m going to learn something new.” And I was super excited. I didn’t know what it was. And it was multiplication and division. And that was after years like when I actually really felt like a release. my life after I got out was pretty horrific. I had witches that would constantly be attacking. We lived close to a witch’s grove. they would always be threatening, telling me I needed to come back. threatening to harm me or my family. And school was not I mean this is how quick these people were where they never believed you. People would make comments saying none of that stuff is real. Satanism doesn’t happen in the United States. no children are harmed. I mean people would literally say that to me. No, not one single person when I would try to tell would say, “Are you okay? are you safe? Do you need somebody to talk to?” In fact, around age ten was the first time, my parents started to hear about this stuff and we attempted to call the police and they basically told us this was the police in Madison, Wisconsin. basically told us to keep our mouth shut if we wanted to live. That was the responses that we would get for trying to tell about what was happening to kids in the area. So you’ve got a question that’s coming in from one of the viewers here. Let me just put it on the screen watching from Uruguay listening to Jesse for the first time. Which part of the US did hap did this happen in and what years was it taking place? Yeah. So this was from 1981 to 1987 and with that it was in the Midwest primarily was where we were stationed but it happened worldwide. So, I’ve brought out in my affidavit and in my Congress petition states like Illinois, uh, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wyoming, uh, Virginia, West Virginia, many, many more, but those were the the bigger ones where more happened to me. So you described the horrific thing that happened to the family then and this went on for another five or six years after that. What was the next traumatic thing that happened to you? After I got out or No, no, after the thing that happened to the family. Yeah. that goes down a dark road. some of the things that I witnessed then included being taken into the school systems. a lot of the training would happen with within the circle groups. So my position meant that I had to be familiar with other circle groups beyond just the ones in the Wisconsin areas. And so, when we would be in states like Wyoming, some of the things included being taken into the underground Nazi military base, under Casper, mountain. on that mountain, they actually holds and will hunt children. some of the other things include massive Nazi facilities like Ascard which is under Yellowstone National Park and they would just take us and do different you’d have obstacles you’d have different objectives that you would have to do. part of it was getting to know the spiritual gates where they all connected from one place to another. other places I was taken were built more in uh, in the North Carolina there, South Carolina areas. That one, had a lot of connections with underground submarine lines, things that would go all the way to Washington DC. so I had multiple teachers. Uh, Gloria Vanderbelt was another teacher of mine. And some of the things that she taught, are outlined in my affidavit that include like the Greenbryer Hotel, which we all know is used as a secondary kind of White House facility. If something, happens, it’s got a massive underground. It’s got a bunker under there. those areas, they use for specific training and you’ll have priestesses that will be trained in those areas. So, I talk about, how they use even a sane asylums, which they had in that area. Many of your Catholic churches and the sane asylums that they do training through have incinerators. And so I talk about, the depravity of these people that not only do they harm and uh, unal alive children, but then, they’ll they’ll incinerate their remains. And you can look that up. it’s a practice now that’s happening in funeral homes where they turn the the remains into diamonds. And that was part of how the Vatican got its wealth. And your elite, after they would do that, they could keep those diamonds as trophies. They could sell them on the black market. They could use them in different forms of we’ll say, magic that is going to [laughter] revolve. we’ll just say say but in that they’re also cursing those remains. The diamonds go big on the black market because beyond just being sold for sexual abuse and different forms of sexual abuse magic they also are used in nuclear energy and nuclearpowered batteries. So you had different places like Epstein Island. you’ve got a lot of different islands where they have underground nuclear facilities and their submarine lines are connected to those and their creating of nuclearpowered batteries. all of that going to, directly to the Vatican. And you also have Iran, other places like Cuba, Venezuela, they have underground subterranean military bases where they’ve been stockpiling their weaponry system. And who has control of that? You have your sovereign military order that has control of all of that. So at the beginning of this answer then you described Nazi apparatus. Yeah. Is that was that tied into MKULTRA and Operation Paperclip? It’s beyond that. you have MKULTRA was very specific not in making basically those that would lead the end of the world or the things that happened at that time but you have two groups of warriors that they were training through MKULTRA. The first are those that were known as your alpha warriors. their job was, they’re they’re basically MKULTRA to be preppers. So, we even see that happening starting back in 2000 or right before that. All of a sudden, you see like in these big businesses, your communities, every community now has a has a prepper and they do all these things to prepare for disasters, endtime events. You have your large cities like Minneapolis, St. Paul, Kansas City, all of them putting preppers into position where they begin to train people, what do you do if all the bridges collapse? What do you do if there’s mass flooding? What do you do if there’s earthquake? And so, their job is to get ready to prepare the people for whatever the endtime disasters could be. these scenarios they would run with the kids that were the end time ones that they would run those scenarios for you to go through because they wanted to train you in any situation and they did that could include alien things that could include vampires or zombie apocalypses you name it end time plagues, they have it all. tsunamis and so that’s your first group. Your second group are those that they call omega warriors and their job is to basically they’ll be triggered just specifically for the events that they need to show up at. Those probably are your most extensive MKULTRA and probably the scariest because when they’re triggered there is no other objective nothing else in their mind and they’re trained to all the way to the extent of basic to fulfill their objective. Uh, so that’s where you hear stories of like the warriors that, they can sit there and shoot and these people get right back up and they keep coming. those are your alpha warriors and that was the most extreme form of the MKULTRA that they did. Yeah. So, Bill Gates is heavily involved in endtime plague scenarios. Yeah. The end time plagues he was. Yeah. Were were you aware of big players, big names operating these things behind the scenes or involved in rituals? Yes, I went through a lot of ritual preparation and so that did include people that were in my circle groups in my affidavit. I’ve named individuals like, Hillary and Bill. you get people like the Carries, the Pences, the Gores, uh, the Obamas, uh, the Bidens, all of those individuals, the Bushes, all being heavily involved in those endtime things. the curious thing though now is that those individuals are not in their positions. So, Hillary Clinton presented herself as a champion for women’s rights. What was behind that facade? Yeah, I would say that, ultimately behind that you have that’s not the real Hillary. You got a faker and as I say, you’ve got a faker trying to fake it till they make it. but it’s not her. So for five or six years then you were being transported to various areas and places. What kind of a toll did that take on you? That that took a heavy toll on my physical body and particularly potassium was a big issue. one of the things that they do to the kids is, I guess I don’t know what to say on here, but, we’ll just call it the, jabby a word. but they they use that for spiritual acuity. the the ‘young blood’, we’ll say, and that’s something that they put into like school food. They put it into military food. And if you’ve ever heard stories about, the school food being horrific, the military, the nursing home food, all of those places, it’s like we know what fresh food should look like, even your prisons. Like, why is it this weird brown gravy stuff all the time? And that was particular to that young and then blood and what they would put into food or drinks. And that’s because, they operate off of off of that for spiritual acuity. And it heightens that because it, adds the hormone to your body. when your body gets used to that amount on a daily basis and then all of a sudden you don’t have it, you go through massive withdrawal. basically your adrenals because they’re used to it coming from an outside source, they don’t produce that much. So it’s like all of a sudden you go from this high peak performance to, your body’s like, “What in the world? I don’t even have what I need. And it causes a lot of health issues for kids in the system. And they they let you go through those those withdrawals and the crashes because they want to prime you for worse time events. they’re kind of relentless in that that’s all part of the training that they do but it’s also meant to kind of get people to come back into the system and they won’t tell you that’s what it is but how did they do it if you’re involved in the Catholic Church and you’ve got a job you’re having health issues all of a sudden you’ve got your co-workers who are also in the Catholic Church. Hey, we’ve got a brunch this Sunday. Come join us. And you it’s just something so simple that you think is community-minded. You think it’s fellowship. You start regularly going and you have no idea that they’re putting stuff in there and using that to draw you back into the system.

SHAUN: And now they’re doing it to whole populations in whole countries because oddly enough you brought that up. I was speaking to a doctor today and they’re trying to put artificial lab created folic acid mandate it to being all the bread for our country here in the UK which is linked to prostate cancer and it’s just part of the agenda because if if we get sick then we’re just clients for life aren’t we? Anyway, I’m getting off on a side tangent there. As you’re going through these years, then coming up to ten, were there moments where you thought you weren’t going to come out alive?

JESSIE: Oh, every every moment I never knew if I was going to live or die. And there were moments honestly I would have rather have died than continued living. But they don’t afford, in my position that was not afforded. I also wasn’t afforded any coping measures, meaning like I wasn’t allowed to do drugs or drink or be bad, I had to keep that persona of of being good, but the truth was that I was like that was my heart’s desire. like I didn’t want to disobey God or do evil and I didn’t I fought against that every chance that I could and I made it difficult for them in that regard but they don’t give you anything there isn’t any reward even those who have been serving the enemy well over 50 up to 70 years or more. they realize that there isn’t, that power that they thought they fought for, that fame, that secret knowledge, it doesn’t save their life. It doesn’t, at the top of the system, they don’t get to live extravagantly. You’d have some of your face people, and that’s mostly how your face people because they’re the ones who get to have the wealth. They’re the ones that kind of have their names known. They’re known to, run businesses or have, great inventions, things that, they’re recognized by, things that give them a lot of favor when they go places. But those are your face people for the behindthescenes people. The behind thescenes people, at the very top, their lives are really difficult. anything that they need for the system will be afforded them. They don’t have to strive to have money or to get a ride across the world to a ritual or anything. all of that’s provided but their cover lives are are simple. many of them were connected to farms. many of them, lived in small little towns. They didn’t have anything and they died with nothing. And that was the reality of it that these people have served Lucifer their entire lives and at the end of the day, not only do they not have anything to show for it, they don’t even get to go to heaven, and they know they aren’t going to heaven. That’s what they firmly believe. . So, as this was continuing then, what was going on with your family? Yeah. So, with my family, the in the cover life, my parents lived their lives. They had jobs. Uh, they were scraping by to provide, behind the scenes. I was doing spiritual warfare all the time. I didn’t have anybody to talk to. I didn’t, about getting out. There was nobody who understood the positions that I was in. Yet, God in his grace provided. I we ended up at a little church where, the pastor had a library. And in that library, he had it packed with missionary books. And the great thing about missionary books is that many of them talk about the pagan and the heathen cultures. And in fact, the very first one that the Lord led me to was Corey Tenboom, who, she dealt with Nazis specifically. And was even imprisoned because of them. And it was like, oh my gosh, she knows the people that I’m dealing with. So I began to read these books and through those missionary books the Lord taught me spiritual warfare and in that he began to strengthen my faith. He began to show me how to get through the extensive spiritual warfare that I was going through. Now I honestly did not believe that I would ever get to bring my story forward. it wasn’t until about 2016 where one day I’m working as a chaplain. and I’m helping out at a local shelter, working with a lot of veterans and people who were in that shelter and I was doing processing classes and I liked to ride the bus as we went to pick people up because, I’d get into conversations with people and be able just to help them process their situations and figure out how to get through that. And one day as I’m riding that bus to go pick people up, the Lord says to me very clearly, “You will give your testimony in full.” And I knew exactly what he meant when he said that to me and I knew the consequences. I had lived my whole life with the threats. what would happen if I decided to tell and very few people got out at those higher levels of the system in prior to me, in 1973, one of the other mothers of darkness had gotten out her and her husband who was a highle mason and they allowed her to live and I think it was more of that they they really couldn’t do anything because the Lord had been the one who let her out. But they had her still coming to family regular family events and kind of living that cover life. there also was a major one of the top programmers in the system had come to the Lord and gotten out of the system. So, the threats always were, if you if you tell, if you try to get out, they’re going to come for you, they’re going to take your life, take your family’s lives. So, I said to the Lord at that time, well, Lord, you I want to obey you, but that they’ll come for me and they’ll come for my family. And I said, I’m willing, but I’m asking also for supernatural protection. keep me safe. Keep my family safe. And the Lord let me. I kind of was begging. I was pleading. I really was wanting to hear, I’m with you. You’ve got my divine protection. But that’s not what I got from the Lord. the Lord said to me after all of that, he said, “No, you will do it right in front of their faces.” And I knew at that moment that, it meant I had to go forward, that things were going to be difficult. There weren’t promises. it meant that it was going to be a war to bring my testimony forth, and it has been a war to bring it forth. So you said you got out at age ten and prior to that age did you have anyone that you could have confided in or were there any like doctors or stuff like that that you could have could have helped you? I was very keen as to who was in the system and who was not. And my entire even in the system, anybody that I saw who was not part of it, I would try to tell. that included teachers, pastors, policemen, and everybody I could. even some poor worker at a Halloween haunted house. I knew he was not in the system. And I just started blurting everything that I could out to this poor man. And he looked at me like, “Is this kid part of the haunted house?” was like, “What the heck?” he was like, “What in the world is this coming out of her mouth?” and what I would get in response was, keep your mouth shut. You’re lying. Stop lying. I would get, threats, you need to not say those things. People are listening. people are watching. So, like I said, not one single person was like, “Wait, what? What did you just say?” Like, “Are you safe? Are you okay? tell me about what’s happening. Where are those things happening to you?” Nobody would even ask a single question.

Wow. So, we we’ve got a viewer question for you here from Linda. Can you talk about the ritual with the boys at the pool at the Builtmore pool and Elon and others?

Yeah, that you can find the fullness of that on timothycharlesholmseth.com. but that’s one of the rituals that I’ve talked about where I witnessed certain high-level high priests like Timothy M. Dolan and others that I’ve named in there. there were the the boys it had more but you had Elon, you had individuals like Michel Trudeau, Sasha Stone, Saif Gaddafi and the the sad thing in that is that as the hierarchy kids are trained there there comes a day where they’re going to have you step into your position. s and there’s things that they’re going to prepare for in that some of it goes with their brotherhood oath and vows. So I talk about things about how they injected them one with things that would make them we’ll just say be able to go for a long time with the essay. that was one of the first times that they would become the perpetrators. and then they also shoot them up with the say the ‘young blood’ and that when it’s given at certain doses it makes people go psychotic and it’s like a dealing with an angry bear is maybe the easiest way to even get a picture of what that’s like when they go into that psychosis. but that mixture is a mixture of the ‘young blood’ as well as other hormones in the body and firmldahhide and that psychotic they just basically shred everything and so I talk about that that that was in that place where those boys went through that ritual. Why do you think elites do these rituals then? Is there a honey trap component of it getting people compromised? Is it that the people who will go the furthest get the most promotions and the most power? Is it just because they’ve got so much power and wealth they just need to get their rocks off by doing extreme things or a combination of the above? No, they are I would say the majority of it is not even any of those things. for them they are bound by the contracts with the entities that they worship in order to have the fame, the power, the authority or the jurisdiction, which starts at a young age. like they’re chosen at a young age to step into a certain position and they’re taught everything that they need to know in that position. That position revolving around ritual calendars. those ritual calendars revolving around altern. So, when you look at their ritual system, like you can go to opencrollcalendar.com. On there, you’ll see some specific terms. One of those being satanic rebels, which that’s going to be the we’ll call it the sexual abuse that they engage in with magic. But then you also see the demonic rebels and that’s where they engage in the essay with themselves as well as with demons and their their ability to get their knowledge revolves around their ability to get to know these demons in every sense that they can get to know them. That’s how they get the information. So for them at a very young age they they teach that this is the world this is the goals oh I think you’ve dropped again let’s have a look 15 you’re sorry you’re born into it you’re born into those family lines You are the sacred holders of those contracts with those entities and how dare you would ever do anything that would break your family’s favor in all of that. they see themselves ultimately as the dead and the cursed and they have a one world agenda and it’s your duty, it’s your job, it’s your honor. They use words like that. even when you get into they don’t sit there and and necessarily plot against one another. this is why you have things like the city sigils. if they want to travel, they’re going to look at the city sigil. They’re going to see what brotherhood circle groups are in charge of that area and they’re going to know before they even go for a vacation or a drive if that’s an area where they’re welcome, and they’re not going to go into an area where they’re not welcome if they’ve got enemies there unless they are wanting a war. So, they’re not just going to put themselves into positions of war or strife. they at at the end of the day, they very much try to keep the equilibrium. They at the higher levels acknowledge that you have the light side. those who it’s their purpose to do good, to do healing, to, restore, to give life. And you’ve got those that it’s their job to create the death, the destruction, the chaos. They very much have a symbiotic relationship. And this is even how they build their circle groups. Like they build their circle groups with that symbiotic relationship of the good and the bad. And they will declare as they take their positions if they are going to be considered good or bad, light side or dark side. and so on your light side you’re going to have sufferings. Those are the things, the trials, the tribulations, the things that you go through. It’s almost like a saint would be the easiest way to describe suffering. You’re going to have pain, bad things that happen to you, but that’s your job. It’s your job to bear those things. whether it’s health, whatever it is. Then you’ve got, they’re going to focus on their humanitarian efforts. So that’s how they put out their good is by whatever they choose to do in their humanitarian effort. Now your dark side, they have blasphemies. and for them, those are things that are going to happen that enable them to curse God. Both sides are going to have quotas of evil that they have to do. those start in age seven after they go through the marriage to the beast ceremony. And that very much looks like your Catholic catechism. you basically go through a marriage ceremony all dressed in white after catechism and you make your vow to the beast and then your quotas of evil start. they go along with the seven deadly sins. They always start really small. Like it could be, you’re gonna fight with your sibling, you’re gonna fight with your a friend, you’re gonna hit them, you’re going to do something to cause an offense to a brother. that’s a quota of evil. And then it’s going to get worse. Like as they get older, it might be that you’ve got to cause problems for your neighbor that’s a Christian. Well, then the next time around, you’re gonna start luring that neighbor’s wife. you’re gonna covet the wife or covet his car. you’re going to try to entrap them in a sexual sin. So, the quotas of evil get worse and worse. and in that, it gets to the point where there is no depth to the evil. they just in order to meet the quotas, they have to continue to grow worse and worse. most of your people in the system are going to go through everything they can possibly do that’s minimal, but then there comes a day where, the enemy is going to require something that you can’t give. And at that point, you’re either in compliance with the system or you’re not. But you can never earn back what you had. So once they choose to step out of compliance, there is no earning back what they had prior. So they’re all very aware of it because they watch it happen with others over and over and over again. It’s it’s a binding. So, the best words I would use to describe why they do it, it’s because they’re bound by chains of wickedness and yokes of oppression that they can’t get free from. There’s nobody setting them free. And how far back do these practices go? These go all the way back to the land of Canaan, the land of Yur that God called Abraham out of. And have the practices evolved and changed over time or have they stayed the same? your more ancient ones have remained. They have some that in the ritual prep it’s, things are so precise and perfect. everything is just perfectly measured as to placement, formation, words, times, seasons, what moon or what day of the year it’s happening under. But then you have others where, there’s more freedom. you get some rituals where they might have just been a night and now you’ve get the ceremonies going for weeks on end where they’ll continue them. sometimes you get places left open like Los Angeles. So it becomes then the city of the demons, the angels and things go on every night all night long.

So, one of the viewers is asking how your story relates to the Netherlands. Yeah, that’s a good question. You get things that are going to happen there. a bit the same as all around the world and those that also is a high ritual area also an area where a lot of the child ‘cornography’ is done. You get a lot of your high-level businessmen being international, especially those connected to the councils and the Bilderberg group.

So, M is asking what happens to those that don’t meet the quotas. Well, that can be several different things. they can beg and plead to be put back into compliance and that will come with a price. they don’t get to name that price and there isn’t an end date. so it means that they can whoever names the price can continue to collect on the debt basically for the rest of that person’s life because now they have a stain on their garment and the system can continue to collect on that stain. some of them will try to defect out. most your defectors are hunted or suicided. And the other thing that can happen is that the Lord delivers people out. But up until the past few years the majority of survivors that would come out would have to live underground or not be able to fully come public. So we are in a time that is something new that the Lord is doing. such a great authority has been given for all of those who are survivors to come forward with their stories and the world has never had this extent of information about the system and the people in it until our day and our time. So, we’ve been given such a great authority in that to be able to speak freely and to expose and that’s part of God’s end time agenda where he says, that he will basically lay naked and bear the evil and that the earth will even vomit it out. So, this this next question, you’ve answered some of it. Perhaps they want more detail because they’ve only recently posted it. What does Jesse think about the specific purpose of their rituals? What did these people hope to achieve by performing them? Yeah. So, what they hope to achieve is just to keep their contracts with the entities that they have and they’re bound in that worship to those entities. Each their worship is connected to altars. it’s connected to temples. So for them, it’s power, it’s access, it’s community, it’s, being among others. they risk losing all of that if they’re not in compliance. And then, the hunted, they’re sought after, they’re destroyed if they’re not in that. the system makes it so they really can’t even live. wherever they go they’re seen as a stained a stained as and cursed. So many of them don’t want to face the horrors of what the system does to those that aren’t in compliance. What is the end goal of the entities? The end goal is Lucifer’s end goal. they lost their ability. they were cast out of the presence of God except for Lucifer. He’s able to go before the throne. He’s able to, with the purpose of accusing believers of their sins. and so, the others, they’re not permitted to be in that presence of God. And it’s not that they want to get back into a right relationship with God. We have to understand that their purpose is they want to be in their sin and that state of unrighteousness and they want to be gods in that state of unrighteousness. So their goal is to make attachments connections to humans who now through Christ have been given the ability to come boldly before the throne of God. And they want those attachments so that they can get in get access into heaven and through that access they want to usurp the throne of God. Sean’s wondering how did you get free to live to tell the tale? I mean was there repercussions when you got out? There were repercussions that I went through, but I I simply was at a family funeral and I had turned away from the grave, was walking to the car. I was ten years old. just to kind of give a little bit more to this picture. by age ten, I was fully trained for everything that they wanted me to do for my position, which included knowing how the entire system, both the governmental side, the Luciferian Brotherhood, and their military, the sovereign military operated worldwide. they had tattooed on my soul which didn’t show up on the body but it was all over my spirit body I held every contract that they had with every entity and as I turned away from that grave the Lord said to me I’ve released you from them and every contract every chain fell off and I was free like it miraculous. the Lord set me free in that moment and they knew it. It was like a wedge came down between me and them because my heart was to serve the Lord. And did it make it easy for me? No. they had a position that they wanted me to step into that was vital for their end time things. And I refused, I rejected, I renounced it. I fought all that through 2018. And even up to that time, I was still getting things, reminders, constant, you need to take your position. And I finally I said to the Lord, what else do I need to do to be completely rid of this? I’m not going to take the job. I don’t want it. I’m not going to do anything. they’ve trained me to do. What do I need to do? And the Lord’s response surprised me. He said to me, “Take the position.” And I was like, “What?” And then he gave me a verse. He said, “Until all things are laid under my feet.” And then I knew what I had to do. And so in prayer, I took that position and I laid everything down at the Lord’s feet. gave all the authority all that had been given to me in that system. I laid all that down and then I divorced myself from the enemy from the system from every contract. I removed the permission and the authorities not only over myself but because my authority was over everything else. I removed it from everything and all those contracts fell fell down is the only way to kind of say it. And you see that you see the loss of power like look at people that we know have been in the system. You’ve got Rothschild. what happened at his death? There was a massive downfall, right? You see all this all this loss now? Where’s their wealth? You look at their mansions. You look at their businesses. You look at their lives and do we see prosperity? We don’t. We see a downfall. And that spiral is because their authority has been removed. even what you see HRC where’s her authority it’s not even her but where’s the authority that she once had such a high level witch high priestess who had such favor from the very top of the system given the authority to be a face front to usher in end time things even with Kamani what happened to Kamani where’s Iran’s glory and power. All of it’s been removed and stripped from them. So, another viewer question here. Who now has the position you were set up for before God freed you? Uh, there was no one else. each position is very specific to the things that have to happen and I had over seven teachers that they don’t share their knowledge with one another. their job is to give specific knowledge to the people that are trained up for certain positions so that the position the system can continue. So mine was unique because I had both the highest parts of the governmental side and the highest parts of the sovereign military order coming down from Michael Karkoc and with that there was no one else that could step into that. no one else had the information that I had for that. So, all of those who were in those high level positions, we’re finding, they’re not there and there isn’t power authority in the system. There isn’t anybody who can continue on those parts. And I think that that part of that is God’s way of bringing about the exposure. When they when there’s no one in power, they can’t cover, they can’t hide, they can’t keep the world from finding out. And now things are coming forth. People are seeing what was done. People are seeing how it was done, where it was done, and we have the Lord exposing, bringing to light everything that was done in the darkness.

SHAUN: So Beth is wondering who are the mothers of darkness?

JESSIE: Yeah, what I can say you can read I I don’t know if that one with their names is made public yet, but you can see in timothycharlesholmseth.com some of that information. But your mothers of darkness are at the very top of the system. Their job is to communicate directly with Lucifer and Lucifer would meet with them nightly to tell them exactly what his will was, all around the quadrants around the world. And then their job was to give that information to the councilmen who would be under them for the quadrants that they were serving and to ensure that everything in those quadrants were running as the enemy wanted it run.

SHAUN: You got a follow-up question on the mothers of darkness from K. Is even the mother of darkness position not filled?

JESSIE: You had five women in that. You have had successors who have stepped into those positions but at this point things are not going. there was nobody taking my position. that was all laid down and you have it basically not being operational at this moment. So what does that mean? what was the purpose beyond getting the directions from Lucifer? You get two parts of the system. the first part was known as the Babylon system which is the more ancient part and everything with the Babylon system was to set up things for the last days. Your last day system is known as the system of the beast and that will be overseen and headed by the antichrist. So the mother’s position was only relevant until things kicked into that Leviathan system, which now it has. And we’ll even see that at a city level, rather than your circular city sigils, now you’ll see the rectangular ones that just simply have the name of the city on them. That shows you the cities that have already changed over in America from being under the Babylon system which was overseen by the Vatican and the Holy Sea to the Leviathan system which is under the Sanhedrin. And we know in scripture, what does it say? It talks about, the third temple being built as one of the signs of the coming of the antichrist. You’ve got the Sanhedrin who never received Jesus as their Messiah. They are still waiting for somebody to fulfill all 250 Old Testament prophecies to step into that role. They are looking for somebody that is very militaryminded. That could be easy way to weed out who is or who isn’t. ask yourself, would the Sanhedrin make this individual their military conquesttor? and put them in charge of everything, that easily then you can tell who is going to be or who might not be. so they that person has to fulfill all 250 prophecies as well. and so, that’s their goal that everything has shifted into that now where behind the scenes you’ve got the antichrist in in control and beginning to try to put pieces together because he’s, had some hard things happen, things that were not part of the plans. what they didn’t plan on was the Lord doing something new and fudging up people things that they had put into power authority how do you operate if all of a sudden all of your generals are incognito that makes it kind of difficult and you don’t have time you don’t have a way and nobody had the information like position positions are very specific. These people have been trained since the time they were four and a half for their position. how do you just put somebody into that? You can’t. So, the Lord knows that. And I think in a way, it goes back to the days of Moses and Pharaoh. You had Pharaoh’s magicians trying to mock and recreate everything that the hand of God was doing. But they only got to the third miracle. And all of a sudden, when the gnats rose out of the dust, the magicians looked at Pharaoh and they said, “This is the hand of God. We can’t we can’t do this. We can’t do anything with it.” The AC is in the same position. He can’t do anything against the hand of God. what can he do? He can get that temple built. He can stand in there and he can declare himself God. That’s what he can do. So Hannah is wondering, is Madonna a mother of darkness? That’s a great question. But no, Madonna is not a mother of darkness. She is what we would call a grand dame, meaning at a quadrant level. it was her job to raise up some of the high-end escorts for some of the elite. Okay. Yeah, she’s got looks quite got like a bit of a disturbed look in her eyes on that photo. Definitely. I would question. I don’t think that’s the real Madonna either. You have the real Madonna being incognito as well.

SHAUN: Okay. So during your underground time, did you see anything to do with eugenics or cryptids?

JESSIE: Yes. Oh, please describe. Yeah, they do a lot all sorts of experiments things that will lead to more life, longer life, that ranges all the way from surgeries to infants in the womb to things like cryogenics, even advanced cryogenics where, they don’t even need a big machine anymore. And we’ve started to see some of it coming out in the hospitals where they use intravenous cryogenics. especially if people have heart attacks or strokes, they’re now using it for that. but you get all sorts of things that they’re doing to try to extend life. I can only imagine. Are all entertainment and politicians spiritually compromised? All the people at the top. I would say not everybody. And I’ll I’ll even be specific now at this time because there’s lots of rumors that that come flying through. you get individuals putting out rumors about Elon or um we’ll say the current president DJT and they were Elon I believe has come out like myself and has shared parts of his story. I see him behind the scenes in something that’s not his position. it was not the systems plan for him to be involved with Doge at all nor to be going through their money or holding the different things to account in airing their dirty laundry. So I think that’s something we should all look at because that’s a huge indicator. Also his mother had been part of things and we see her now stepping into a role where there’s there’s a softness to her and things that she normally would not have been even found in connection with. you see her kind of vocalizing and being very supportive, especially of Elon and and things that he’s doing. So, I think I think she’s come out, too. And DJT, there’s rumors that, he’s done all sorts of things, and I would just outright say those rumors are false. and I I was at the very top, and he was not in those circle groups and was definitely not in circle groups with HRC. So I can confirm those things and you can find that also, things in my testimony tell you who is in the system. And so there’s a lot of a lot of big female names coming up in the chat regarding mothers of darkness. Gaga, Erica Kirk, Katy Perry, etc. But rather than just go through all these people, were there any big names that were mothers of darkness that you were aware of? Oops, I think she’s been zapped again. Let’s just wait for and Lori Kitt Kent over the eastern quadrants individuals Beyonce is the only other you still have a lot of your ancient I’ll call them ancient because they’re older women. You have a lot of your initial mothers. and uh, your grand high priestesses could be called mothers because they were the face front for your mothers of darkness. So, you have a lot of your grand high priestesses still living or their direct successors in those positions. Others are high priestesses. Katie Perry’s kind of specific. I would put her in connection to the Sisters of Light.

But a lot of people asking about royal family involvement ranging from UK royal family to Swedish royal family. Yeah, you you will find those in my affidavit. Queen Elizabeth was a high priestess, meaning a regional individual, regional authority, but she also sat in a seat in your special chamber councils in the ninth council. You have individuals like your pope also sitting in the ninth council and your ninth council its other name is the ninth circle. So then we can know some things about that and um yeah so does that ninth circle tie into the Vatican? Yes. And what do about that? Pope Leo is out of Chicago. I’ve brought forward some things. I’ve done some shows on Leo and the popes and the their code of arms like you can know what they engage in with their code of arms. the ninth circle was it it’s part of the special chambers. So they’re going to be under rather than your main council of the system. your special chambers are rather than the former Phoenix, which would be George Soros, who they would be under. now the main councils under Barack Obama, but they are under Somerset Bellangh. And so if things go, like there’s decisions in that main council for the quadrants that they can’t come to agreement with, what happens is that they get kicked into the ninth circle or whatever special chamber council that addresses those specific issues. So, the night circle deals primarily with issues that would very much so be in regards to, the the things that they engage in, which are going to be, we’ll just say, the consumption of flesh, the ‘young blood’ or the drinking thereof of that, that whole thing. But it gets more because it gets into the pharmaceutical, it gets into the medical because it even gets into the food companies because when they ritually take life they then don’t stop there. They’re going to make a profit off of it. So part of it deals that group deals with the profit of the dead. And how are they going to profit off the dead? Well, they’re going to incinerate from that. They’re going to make diamonds. Where did those diamonds go? what are they sold for? One of the biggest things the diamonds are sold for is the nuclearpowered batteries. what else are they going to, sell? The ashes that remain, they’re going to sell for filler in our pharmacy as well as in our food companies. they’re going to curse those ashes. Therefore, anybody who partakes of those products therefore falls under a curse. So, those all would, be matters that they’re going to deal with. Even the lab grown meat, there is no such thing as lab grown meat. you might have a synthetic version, but that’s not lab grown meat or tissue. What is the lamb grown meat? they did the same thing with the diamonds. They’re now declaring they’re are lab grown diamonds. That’s a label. They slept on it, so we don’t ask questions, but it all deals with the rituals and the ritual taking of life.

Yeah. And we know Bill Gates is is big on those kinds of things, let’s say. All right. So, K is asking which castle, fortress, or army base affected you the most? There was a lot in some of my series. I have like the architecture altar series. I’ve got the Queen of Heaven series, The Rise of the Righteous. I talk about how there’s four main bases that children will be taken to. And you can know based on your region and your school mascot which bases the children are being taken to. So, they kind of all worked in conjunction. those four bases being the Palisades California base was one and then you have a northern and a southern Ragnarok that consists of three bases, but they’re considered one. Uh, so those are the bases at the Illusian Islands in Greenland. You have Camp Century, but you have over 17 military bases in Greenland where kids go through. Then you have the military base down in Antarctica. then you also have NORAD and you have uh, Carter Naval War Center. So those kind of four with the three that are considered the one if that made sense. those four are the major ones that are you’ll see in my testimony and what happened to me through those military bases. So would you say those four affected you equally then? yeah, I mean for the most part are there some that probably the ones I would never wish to see again would be southern Ragnarok for sure Antarctica. there’s some that are worse than others, but okay, Antarctica would be worse because they get into the we’ll say, let me think of how to even put the words on here. we’ll just call it child corn, but you get into the child cornography [sic] with the dead and there’s a lot of horrific things that they do with the dead. What made that the worst? So Adam is saying Jesse are there cases where dark side individuals revert to the light and work within the dark side as infiltrates reporting back info to the light. you you always get in the system you get individuals that are even considered gray where they’re going to specialize both in light and dark side. And basically the rule of thumb is that you whatever circle groups you’re in, you’re going to abide by the rules of engagement with that circle group. And if if you’re found outside of your circle group, in another circle group that’s an enemy circle group, you basically have to make a choice which group you’re going to honor more. if they find out that you’ve been a betrayer, I’ll just say that ends with a big B word, . you don’t want to be found as a betrayer. that is a miserable life and they’ll make sure you regret that decision every moment you have breath. So So A wants to know how are presidents selected presidents for our country or people for that’s usually through they they go through a process of divining. So it’s the same for higher-level positions. You get certain people within the system, the oracles, you’ll get prophecies, you’ll get things like that coming down. you’ll even get the input of these entities and they’ll be they’ll have knowledge from things that maybe they’re going to know kind of directions where the Lord might be going. So, it’s easiest to describe like if you think of like Moses was somebody that, or even the coming of Jesus Christ, there were speculations, rumors, things. Everybody was anticipating that somebody that God had chosen was coming and they’ll be listening, watching for those things, divining the prophecies. when children are chosen in the system, they actually take you through a series of divinings where, they’re going to you’re going to have several of your teachers are going to read your tarot. You’re going to stand before the oracles. The oracles are going to read your space in in the universe. Uh, and all of that has to align a certain way. So, the positions that we see in our government were created basically to be face front positions that would afford those behind the scenes to move with power and authority and to have a voice. And so, they’re going to put in there, whoever they have divine should be in there, the people who will give them the most movement. who’s there when we understand their degree system we realize that our presidents really were not high level in the system at all in fact they all up until DJT who isn’t known by any degree they all were only 33 degree which we think oh well that’s the top but it’s not their degrees are 15 30 60 90 180 and 360. So when you understand that our presidents were only 33° in light of the 360, that’s pretty small beans. they’re in that position only because, there’s somebody that they’re doing things for above above them in the system and it’s a controlled position. So all those things go into place worldwide. it’s not just our presidents, it’s any world leader. Um they all were selected for that. But now we’ve got some interesting twists coming into play. I think that there’s other world leaders, especially those connected to Muslim nations, Iran, Iraq, Sudan. We don’t see the things that that are reminiscent of the Muslim culture per se, occurring right at this moment. never in time would it be okay for those people just to come and hang out and have a dinner, where did all their protocol, where did all their perfectionism in that protocol go? Why is there a board of peace? when you’ve got all these countries that are high Muslim countries like Argentina and Albania, others all coming together, and why are they all coming together, but it’s not in that form of Muslim perfectionism that we know. It’s because the hand of God is moving. something new is being done. So Murray from watching Aquarius rising Africa is that same selection used for state and federal judges in the United States. Are they all elected? It’s so corrupt the system here. Thanks Mary. Yeah, that’s a great question. Yes, your your courts are I think it’s going to come out, that our judicial branch has been highly compromised and you you get a lot of the brotherhood buddy buddy, rather than us being able to elect people to certain positions, people are under oath. What does that mean? According to our laws, our constitutions, how are those under oath supposed to act? What are they bound by legally and lawfully? are we really getting to elect? We’re not. So, I think that a lot of that is what is coming out. how, we aren’t even getting a chance to vote. Whose votes are being counted? That’s coming out, too. How many dead people, how many immigrants, how many future children that aren’t even born are getting a vote or getting access to funds out of our government, our taxpayer money, and we aren’t getting access to any of that. And I’ve brought out things in the series I did, the Minnesota land grab, where I talk about how that even impacts the land, the real estate. You get certain things like the stamp act. Why is a dead act, the war is way over, the queen is dead. Why are we still paying the Stamp Act for a war and for a queen that doesn’t even impact our country? it’s like why? I mean, is it going to necromancy? What are they doing with the dead queen? I mean, [laughter] I’m not funding those seances. We got we got a super chat question from Texas. Thank you. Coronado Naval has a giant swastika using a building complex built 1967. Blueprint was obvious. Do anything about it? Yeah, you get a lot of your architecture, the structure of your buildings that the elite are going to use contain the contracts with their entities. That swastica, you can go back to a couple resources. You’re going to see it in the in the design the pages of one of their high-level reflection books for the order of Melchizedek which is that’s the highest order you can be in the system and that book is Initiates of the Flame by Manly P. Hall [Palmer] and you’ll see the swatstikas you’ll see the Solomonic star in there and all of that what it tells them and why they put the contracts into the buildings is so that they can look at the building. They can know is it a temple? Is it a spiritual gate? Does it have an altar? Whose altar? What entity is or entities are being worshiped at that altar? Uh they also can know if a building it’ll be marked if it’s a underground laboratory. it’ll be marked if it’s a meat factory. It will be marked if it’s a weaponry. It also will be marked like you’ll have your city sigils where they’ll have the number like numbers in it. If you see, your city sigil and there’s numbers in it like a date, that tells them that there’s underground submarine access. So all of the information that they use is meant to tell them what’s there, what what’s the goods, what can they access. your perfectly squared buildings like many of them used to be old jail houses. now they’re marked as historical sites. Those labels mean something. It goes back to the funding. your historical society, a lot of your associations, your societies, all of those will be connected to funding through the United Nations and their global funds, which means what it means like all of our national state parks, many of our cities, like if a a small city now is marked under the historical society, it means that they’re getting funding through the United Nations. Well, why does the United Nations have access to our cities or our towns? That’s a matter of national security. Why should they get a piece of that? So, it’s a way that they mark and identify things. So, question from Adam. Is it true that there is a a whole other layers into the world beyond Antarctica, underground civilizations, and do you think these will ever be shown to the public? Yes, I hope they will be shown to the public. my request is that everything be made public. I would put them as beyond underground. you like the easiest way to describe those things is some are t subterranean, some are under the sea or under the water, but others are at different light spectrums. where you get different veils, different dimensions and so I I encourage people look at the flat world maps. I am not a flat-earther. but that same map is something very similar to what the elite use and they’re going to read it a little differently, but at least it gives you kind of an idea of things that the elite are going to see in the beyond, and they very much incorporate in their belief structure the calendars, the the altars that come from things that we would consider mythical. they’re going to have a whole form of you get your order of Odin, which it’s their job to service the contracts that would fall under Odin. but is that a real landmass? Where is that in connection to Atlantis? you get Urantia, which where was Abraham called out of? He was called out of the land of year. But did we know that Atlantis originally was called Yearlantia? Where was that? Was there a connection directly from the main land into what we know where the land of Canaan would have been on our map? There was, how did they get here? At one point those things were not divided. Is the ice wall real or is it a military wall? Uh, is there a reason subterranean or we’ll say arctic temperatures are are instituted at certain places by our poles? Is that to keep certain things out? I think it is. So, you’ve had a lot of people ask about where reptilians and shape shifters fit into this. And viewers, we’ve got David Ike coming on on Tuesday at 4 PM UK. He’s coming on live for the first time. And I do believe this is one of the subjects he’s going to address as well. But Jesse, how how do you feel they fit into this? A few people have asked if you if you’ve ever seen any people shapeshift. I have seen people shapeshift, yes, but not reptilians. And I know that, in my testimony, you will find things about the queen. There’s stories about her. I never witnessed her shapeshift into a reptilian. But how I describe it is that, within the system, you get ancient family lines that take contracts with demons that can shift or change the appearance of the body. And they make these ancient contracts in the family lines. I’ve talked about how, your children that fall into the protector lines that would have these spirits, they take their first contract with that spirit at age five. And then it’s finalized at age 21 under a blue moon contract usually at a a Scottish Yorkright Masonic lodge is when they’ll finalize that. But um you’ll see like a lot of these individuals it there is a physical change that occurs to the body and because of that they can’t do it very much. They can’t stay in that form all going back and forth all the time. those that do have, have done it, they’ll have a lot of soft tissue ligament issues like their labums, their rotator cuffs, their tendons because your tendons don’t keep that elasticity. So, you’ll see elongating of the arms and elongating of the limbs, the neck, all of that for those that have done it a lot. Just want to say we’ve got about 15 minutes left before we get to the hour. So, please get your final questions for Jesse in now. She’s been very generous with her time answering all these questions. So, please also don’t forget to subscribe to her channel. The link is in the description box if you’re watching on replay and I’ve just put the link in the live chat. Jesse’s also got all of her other links down there. Amazon author page, books, website, X, Patreon. So, all those links are in the description box as well. So, please support Jesse’s important work. I think people have just been sat here. Put put one in the chat if you’ve been sat here mesmerized by Jesse’s story and and her ability to transmit this information to us. It’s been mind-blowing. All right. So Chris wanted to thank you both and ask if Lucifer could be a persistent co-h hallucination generated by life itself. God as a tool that will disappear now the system is crumbling. I’ve never been asked that before. That that’s a really great question. I could see that, especially for those that have not ever experienced, how do we know if we’ve never experienced God, we’ve never experienced the enemy? How do we know that, they’re real? They’re not just a something made up in somebody’s mind. for me, starting at a very young age, God was was real. it wasn’t something in my mind. he spoke to me, he would direct me. He was the one. my favorite story and experience to tell of him from my time in the system was that one of the rituals that was taking place in Rockford, Illinois at the Dascese of St. Peter. And in that ritual, it would have been the first time that I was required to actually take a life. And we had all the high priests, high priestesses standing there. There was another boy who was there who was older than me. Uh he was 9 years old and we both were dagger was handed to me. I was so mad and I literally whipped it at my proctor’s face. And because of that, the high priest, Thomas Brady, grabbed me like a sack of potatoes, flung me over his shoulder, walked me from the church. If you’ve ever been there, I encourage you, walk from the church down to the cemetery that’s down the hill. He walked me all the way down there, carried me, and threw me into an open grave. Now, their underground there is is massive, and you get massive catacombs under there. And they literally closed up the top of that grave. I did not know if I was going to live or die from that. And as I sat there, I kind of just like I could feel the edge of dirt, so I just kind of got close to it. and was just sitting there in the dark. And all of a sudden, I see a man walking towards me. The only way I could describe it is it looked like he was on fire. And as they got closer, it was the Lord. And he picked me up and he literally carried me through the catacombs and straight back out to that ritual area. And there was a little door in the wall that went from those catacombs into that area. And before he opened that door, he said to me, “What do you want from me?” And I basically said, “Lord, I want them all to come out.” And then he opened that door and they were all standing there with their backs to me. They didn’t know until Thomas turned around and saw me and he was like, “How did you get here?” And I said, ‘The Lord carried me. Now he slapped me in the face and called me a liar and then had my proctor take me home. but that, there was nothing else I could say. I could not say anything else than the Lord carried me through. and so it’s hard sometimes. All of us desire those experiences. But that’s what I hear in that question. how do I know God’s not just an imagination in my mind? I know because he carried me through. Um he was with me through everything. he was the one who guided, who directed and the reason I’m still alive and the reason I came forward to speak. when the Lord says to you, you’re going to give your testimony in full, you have a choice. You obey or you don’t. But, how do I know there’s a God? Because I’ve been able to come forward and give my testimony in full.

so it’s a great question. But Hannah’s asking, “Did you meet Satan in your training?” Yes, I did. every single night, [laughter] we had to get orders from him. So, I had a lot of interactions with him as well as with other entities. the other main entities were Leviathan, Ball, Moolik, Ashroth. So, h how did Satan communicate with you? speaking just like you and I are. Yeah. Angelique wants to know, “What are your thoughts on CERN?” CERN to me and my experience of it, especially with the Hydra Collider, is that it’s it’s a gate. Um, and it’s a synchronizer to a gate. Up until the time that they built CERN, you have spiritual gates all around the world. You have seven massive ones that sit over the nations. Then those ones they I call them they operate up and down. You can access the heavens or the lower realms through those gates. Then you get on the earth plane. You get middlesized and little gates. Many of those are marked or controlled by military bases or at your Catholic churches or certain buildings where they’ve connected the architecture to the spiritual gate and those operate from like you have a point A to B to C to D. and you’d get a lot of those gates being used by the elite to get from a point A to B to C, uh, wherever they were wanting to go. So, these spiritual gates or doorways, up until that point, if they, it was very difficult for practitioners to, uh, get to a point where they could just randomly open gates. Gates operate through sound. They operate through light and frequency. And we see them in scripture. You see King David talking about them. lift up your head, oh you gates, that the king of glory may come in. Initially, they were meant to be uh from heaven to the earth, places where the glory of the Lord would come, where God would dwell with us. Um after the flood, you see that some of that access was closed and then you see practitioners trying to do things to get those gates open to be able to get into heaven. And so, if they wanted to open the all the gates, they would have to get all their witches together around the world and figure out light. Alice, the Hadron collider basically became a a switch, a way to sync all the spiritual gates to tune them to because they’re all tuned like an instrument to songs. to be able to pull them all so that they were on the same song and try to open them all up at one time or close them all at one time manually. But currently Alice broke in 2018. when I divorced myself from the system, that was when the Lord broke Alice and they aren’t going to be able to get it back up. the Lord closed all the gates and to this day they have not been opened yet. so I don’t think that they’ll be able to open them. I think the Lord will open them. but they won’t be able to do it all together at one time. Deborah is wondering whether you can reveal who you think the antichrist is. I I cannot but I have given some great resources. the biggest thing is understanding that the antichrist is going to connect to the Sanhedrin. You have the antichrist having to fulfill all 250 prophecies that Jesus Christ fulfilled because they reject Jesus as the Messiah. So he has to fulfill all those requirements. You’re going to see them raise him up as not only their king but as very specifically as a military figure. And you’ll you’ll know because we see in scripture everything that will unfold that he’ll declare himself god from that temple which when you get into the upper levels of Kabbalahism they had certain keys of knowledge one of their main keys that they use I did an episode it’s on kingdom living TV I talk about the keys of the system and these are geometrical mathematical proofs that they have of spiritual things. That’s what they use in Kabbalah. And so you’ll have the they have the upper triangle and you’ll see it with like the name of God. You’ll see yaw and then you’ll see way on this side. but the fullness of that figure, they have yaw going up, then they have the sin shin Hebrew letter here, and then they got way coming down. What does that letter at the top add? It gave to them the name of the Messiah, Yeshua. So literally when Jesus made comments to them where he said I and the father are one, they understood that according to that Kabbalah truth that they had, they knew Yahweh and Yeshua were one. And when he says, in Isaiah where it says the government shall rest on his shoulders, they literally knew that that Yeshua was like a mantle and that literally the government a weight would rest on his shoulders. so they had those truths and yet they outright reject it. But what does that do when really they have a right side up triangle and they have a downside one also with the name of God and does that represent the name that they’ll that they think their Messiah will come in? so it all will it all has to match up with that. You’re not going to get some weird like Joe or Doug Tom things like that because it’s got to go back to the fulfillment of the word of God. Yeah, they’re bound by that. Kiwi is wondering how are you safe sharing these secrets. I’ve been given authority by the Lord to do so. so I do that. It doesn’t mean that I don’t get harassments or threats or get all I get all sorts of things coming down the pipeline, but the Lord has been faithful to make that way for me to come forward. So, we’ve run out of time, Jesse. You’ve been very generous with your time. There are hundreds of questions still outstanding, unanswered, which is a

testament to how people have just been so interested and intrigued and mind blown by what you’ve said in the last two hours. So, we really appreciate, your bravery how honest and open you are just answering everything there left and right. And if people if they go over to your channel or go over to your ex and support and follow you, can they perhaps post some of their questions over there? Would that be okay? I usually tend to do the questions in shows or I periodically with Aquarius Rising do Q&As with them. So, I prefer to have those methods. when’s your next when’s your next show then? And we’ll we’ll direct people to that.

Yeah. I’m on there every Wednesday and then I also do the reveal report on Monday evenings. So those are great times. I also encourage you to go back through I have a on my website the Kingdom Living with Jesse. under the resources you’ll find a lot of the videos that I’ve done. many of those that may align with some of the questions that you have have already been posted up there. So, I encourage you to check out that resource as well. And also, if it’s specific about the land assignments, the city sigils, I answer those questions in my coachings which I do and you can find the next ones when they come up on my website. So, I encourage you to join for those. And I will have the trace it back decoding 2 coming up next August 28th. In there I’m going to get into how do you decode the university and the arch dascese code of arms to know how um the system was working in your childhood areas through those. And the purpose is to kind of put pieces together about our lives and answer some of the questions that we’ve had about how the systems been working behind the scenes. So, Aquarius Rising then, is that a separate YouTube channel to yours? Correct. Yeah, I speak on there every Wednesday and Shanty and I will do Q&As’s at times. Uh, and she’s got many of those posted up on her channel under videos. So, you can see maybe some of your questions are in there. So, what I’ll do when this finishes, viewers, I’ll get the Aquarius Rising YouTube channel link and put that in the description box as well. Right now, we’ve got Jesse’s channel link at the top. So, there’ll be two channel links for people to subscri subscribe to. Uh, and then you can get the questions to Jesse during the next session over there. Well, huge thank you for coming on. Honestly, just our jaws were just like, whoa, what is Yeah, maybe you should do another Q&A. [laughter] Yeah, good idea. But you have a great rest of your day. Thank you. You too. And I’m going to let you go and and finish the show. So, thank you, Jesse. Cheers. All right. Thank you. Bye. Thank you. Phenomenal guest, folks. And thank you for all your questions as well. really helped shape the structure of the interview as usual. Makes life easier for me when you’ve got all your questions coming in. I don’t have to think up so many questions. So, I appreciate that. And I am back tomorrow at 400 pm UK doing a deep dive on chemtrails. I know we’ve not done much chemtrail stuff, done a little bit here and there, so it’s long overdue. So, hope to see some of you 4 p.m. UK live on this channel, Deep Dive on Chemtrails. Don’t forget Tuesday 400 pm UK also David Icke live first time ever live on this channel. I mean we’re doing podcasts with him going back I don’t know seven eight years now but we’ve never had him unleashed and live on the channel. So,