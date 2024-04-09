Full Disclosure

Full Disclosure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ParvatidurgakalitaraNityaomega's avatar
ParvatidurgakalitaraNityaomega
Apr 10, 2024Edited

I’m stultified 🫨😬😢😰😳yet very grateful that this interview were able to share their experiences.

In my opinion, I don’t advocate astral Phenomenon nor do I personally think it wise to be close Proximity with such dimensions.

However, validation of the fallen Atlanteans was very saddening and dangerous as well as heartbreaking to hear what has happened to them. Yet they have survived to become enslaved once again.

The synopsis of certain Atlanteans yet not “All”

Atlanteans upon Atlantis.

Long, Long, LONG very LONG ago…

Enron, Rai of Suern was embodied 13,000 years ago at the time of “ATLANTIS.”

The story of this “TRUTH” of this extraordinary figure is told in the book presently published still to this day and date. However at the time and still to this day and date is called:

“A Dweller on Two Planets” by Phylos the Tibetan, originally published in 1899.

It is the story of the incarnations of Phylos the Tibetan on ancient Lemuria, which connected to Atlantis and some massive landscapes masse is

presently apart of present day America here and now to this day and present date. However this book was written in the nineteenth century. (according to the Akashic Records in the ethers)

Rai is an Atlantean word meaning “emperor” or “monarch.”

When Phylis was embodied as Zailm on Atlantis, Rai Enron was the emperor of the land of “Suern.” This land encompassed present-day India and part of Arabia.

The people of Suern possessed seemingly miraculous powers, including the ability to precipitate their own food. These powers stemmed, First of all, from their “strict adherence” to a moral code forced upon them by their monarch. Secondly, the Suernis enjoyed these powers by the intercession of the occult adepts of the time, who were called the

“Sons of the Solitude.”

Rai Enron was one of the “Sons of the Solitude.”

These Sons were celibate, lived without families,

often apart from civilization. In exceptional cases, they returned to civilization to serve their fellowman in Church and State.

They went through years of training, embodiment upon embodiment,

(and Yes, Reincarnation does “Exist,” just like Nature’s seasons)

to become I ascended and then ascended adepts.

Rai Enron possessed extraordinary powers whereby he could defeat his country’s enemies without having to use weapons.

In A Dweller on Two Planets we read an eyewitness account of how Ernon single-handedly conquered an army of 160,000 Chaldeans.

Despite their great powers, the Suernis were not a happy people.

Zailm noticed that the people of Suern did not love their monarch, the Rai Enron.

This is a TRUE TRUTH story truly of the Atlantean of Suernis and presently this is a karmic “HIGHLY ACTIVE VOTILE DANGEROUS RECORD WHICH WILL REPEAT ITSELF” if not cautiously protected (In my opinion).

This story in book form is a story of the Suernis is a story and a lesson of the karma of rebellion against the Law and the Lawgiver.

Because Rai Enron forced the Suernis to obey a strict moral code as a prerequisite to their enjoying the use of occult powers, these same Atlanteans “cursed” Enron in their hearts, and many rebelled against their ruler.

Upon Enron’s death the people lost their occult powers, as he had foretold.

He was their guru and they were the ungrateful chelas. They had had their powers only by his grace and sponsorship.

They were no longer able to precipitate their own food. In order to survive they had to learn the basics of agriculture, husbandry, mining and spinning under the guidance and training of others Atlanteans…

The story of the Suernis actually goes back further to the time when Jesus

(Yes, Jesus Christ was reincarnated prior prologue to Grace…) was the emperor of a golden age also upon Atlantis 35,000 years ago.

He stepped down as monarch of Atlantis because 80 percent of the people demanded it.

The 20 percent (about two million people) who supported Jesus left Atlantis with him and traveled to Suern. The other million continued to re-embody. Most of them went astray and lost the tie to their Holy Christ Self within their own heart-of-Hearts which they had known vividly wholesome and profoundly pronounced within their physical bodies on Atlantis.

These million souls continued to reincarnate on Suern and Atlantis under the waters and presently on land within this Earth…

Throughout the centuries they gave birth to many of the souls who had turned against Jesus during the golden age on Atlantis. At the time of Zain, former Atlanteans from that golden age were embodied on Suern.

These Suernis continued to reincarnate and continued the stiff-necked and stubbornness behavior they exhibited on Atlantis and in Suern.

For crystalline clarity the Suernis were then given the opportunity to embody as the seed of Abraham to atone for the karma they made (created) some of them by betraying Jesus during his golden age on Atlantis and others by descending into a downward spiral consciousness of evolution on Suern and what “IS” seen presently under waters in the seas and Oceans ( creature-(animal-thing)-type).

It was for these karmas that the children of Israel were sent into captivity in Egypt. The children of Israel have continued to reincarnated to the present day.

Phil’s the Tibetan encountered Rai Ernob again in nineteen-century American. Phylos was embodied as Walter Pierson, who met a master from the planet Venus name Mol Lang, who took him in his finer bodies to Venus. Mol Lang was Rai Enron come again.

Mol Lang taught Walter about the purpose of Life, the Law of karma and reincarnation, the nature of Life after death, twin flames and eternal crystalline pure Truths.

In describing Mol Lang from this 💯 accurate description printed within this book presently can be purchased to this day and date…

Phylos writes:

“[He had] deep-set eyes, under massive brows, and a head of similar contour to that of the philosopher Socrates; his snowy hair and long, white beard, together with a soldierly erectness of person, made Mol Lang…the very personification of occult wisdom, from my point of view….His turban….was blue, mottled with brown… He worn a long grey robe,…belted at the waist.

On his feet, of goodly, delicate shape, were sandals.”

Phylis says his faith in Mol Lang was inspired “by the gentle dignity and kindly love” he saw beaming from those deep-set, calm gray eyes.”

The ascended master Enron, Rai of Suern, says: “The teachings of the ascended masters given freely are a specific transfer, a quickening and a knowledge unto those who had it 35,000 years ago in the golden age of Atlantis and in many centuries prior to that, for those souls had been with Jesus long before the fullness of their time came in that golden age.

“Therefore, understand that the tradition found in the Western Bible contain fragments and remnants of this ancient teaching. These fragments have been filled in by the ascended masters today—your beloved Saint Germain,

El Morya, and of course, the Lord Jesus Christ.

Many others have joined them until the saints in white in numberless, numbers have come forward to give this teaching.

Now Know: THIS

THIS IS THE ABSOLUTE 💯 PURE TRUTH‼️

According to God Holy Will and especially HIS TRUTH.

FYI

Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana Barahona
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diana Barahona · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture