In this episode of Discovering Truth with Dan Duval, Lindsey shares her harrowing testimony as a survivor of satanic ritual abuse and trafficking. The conversation covers her traumatic childhood experiences, including abuse at the hands of her mother, encounters with high-profile individuals, and the grim realities of being genetically engineered and trafficked.

Lindsay also recounts her struggle with being targeted throughtechnology and spiritual warfare, as well as her journey to Jesus Christ and ongoing healing.

This riveting episode sheds light on the dark underbelly of systematic abuse and the power of faith in overcoming such adversity.

The Heart of Darkness: Human Trafficking

31:54 But there's another bloodline that came through the Cherokee nation. So, that's my dad's side. They came over and married into the Cherokee Nation. The tribe was called Going Snake tribe. And they [have] a lot of spiritual abilities, so they wanted that included in the bloodline for more of the spiritual abilities or gifts [that] the Cherokee people or Native American people [have].

35:17 My conception was not natural. I always had kind of a knowing because of things that I would hear, like on the inside, that would be said, like, “oh we created you.” But I just ignore, like, “okay, whatever.” But I didn't look like anybody in my family. Everybody else is dark, dark eyes. I have the green eyes. I have all the different features. I don't really look like anybody in my family, and I always wondered why.

And it was because they pulled from my mom and my dad and basically created me in a— I guess a petri dish, or, like, gene editing. So, they got to pick the traits and what they wanted me to have, and then placed also some of the nonhuman DNA inside of there as well. Then I was placed in an artificial womb.

And when I had seen that for the first time, seen me for the first time as a baby in the womb, but I knew it was not my mom's womb. And I would see things pop in and out of the womb with me. And it was a constantly stuck in and out, different types of beings, but also soul parts of other people as well. So, I was like a designer baby.

And so, they they would tell me they were my creator. So, when I learned this, the first thing that Jesus told me was I belong to him, that he created me. So he made it very— he made it the first thing, before revealing everything to me, that I was his, because it was what I really needed to know before all of that got opened up to me.

DAN DUVAL: Now, you said that they used your mom as a breeder. Do you think that meant that your mom was inseminated with multiple children that began in an artificial womb? Do you think that they just borrowed her DNA over and over for multiple children? What do you think?

LINDSEY: I do know that there was also a lot of physical people, that they would specifically have her— she's had seven children with seven different people.

39:00 And then the others that I do not know about, I do believe that they did it physically, but then also artificially as well. And I do believe that a lot of her children were ripped from her before even having a chance to type any type of connection, or it was specifically for certain agendas.

DAN DUVAL: Do you think your mother ever experienced vanishing pregnancies?

LINDSEY: Yes. um because I myself um Haley actually is a twin. so one was taken from us. And the weird thing is that my mom—

DAN DUVAL: And for the audience’s sake, who is Haley?

LINDSEY: Haley is my eldest daughter, 19. But the twins were there, and then when we went back and I was in my second trimester, the other one was gone—just gone—and they made it seem like it was no big deal. And this was in a military hospital; they made it like it was no big deal that one of the twins was missing, one of the babies was gone.

46:00 DAN DUVAL: Now, did you ever get to the bottom of where this facility where the artificial womb may have been?

LINDSEY: So, it is very big. It's a very big operation, because it wasn't just me in there. I've seen several artificial wombs full of several babies. So, it is a very big—

DAN DUVAL: Are we talking, dozens, hundreds or thousands?

LINDSEY: Thousands. Like, they are creating their own race.

DAN DUVAL: Thank you for saying that. Please continue.

LINDSEY: That's exactly— they are creating their own race, going almost back to— You know, it reminds me of when the angels came and were mating with the women. But this science has gone so far, to where it doesn't need to be— Like, all they need is the DNA and they can create. And now they have the wombs to put it all in. So, they are creating their own race of what they want these people to have, what they want them to look like, with the genetics they want them to have. And it's like it's being filled with— like, held up with essence. And Atlantis is connected. It's a very multi-dimensional operation that is going on.

Years ago, one of the things that Jesus told me, he said "I am rehumanizing my people."

DAN DUVAL: It was not very long before our deliverance resources at Bride Ministries began to go deep into the genetics aspect of the conversation. When we realized that a lot of the gates that the powers of darkness were claiming as legal rights sit not in sin—that is, just what a person did that was wrong—but beyond that also in specific markers in the genetic code that these various groups were claiming as theirs. That “they carry our DNA; therefore we have [ownership] rights.”