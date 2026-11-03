Senator Ron Paul and Senator Rand Paul

Dr. Jack Pruett

Table of Contents from The Grandest Deception (2011)

Dr. Jack Pruett was an Air Force officer and the metaphysical station manager of Camp Hero—the Montauk Air Force Station. He had another life as a medical doctor in Texas, and shared a private practice with longtime friend and presidential aspirant Ron Paul.

Pruett’s 2011 book, The Grandest Deception, contains interesting theories about the Anunnaki, Jesus and the New World Order. (I haven’t read it, so I won’t comment on it.)

A Montauk veteran named Arkheim Ra (Wood) claims that Jack Pruett is still alive, and that he is Satanist John B. Alexander. (http://johnbalexander.com/). A look at Alexander’s web site shows he’s a lifelong CIA officer involved in human trafficking (he worked with John of God). Alexander, of course, is a Satanic bloodline family name.

John Alexander

Glen Pruett talks about Nikola Tesla and the Philadelphia Experiment

Project Rainbow (Philadelphia Experiment).

“In 1943 the government was conducting experiments—originally envisioned by Nikola Tesla and Albert Einstein in the 1920s—which were to create an electronic field that would make ship or plane invisible. Now, what Nikola Tesla was trying to tell the government, and they didn’t listen to him, was that they were making something invisible by making it leave the space-time continuum as we know it. “Tesla wanted safeguards, such as making a wrist-band that the sailors would wear which would let them know where in the universe they were in reference to the ship. And because the government said, “We don’t want to spend the extra, you know, $500 for a wrist-band,” Nikola Tesla backed out” (in 1942). “Basically what the wrist-band was designed to do was maintain the zero-point of the person’s consciousness on board the ship. (A soul’s zero-point is the moment he was conceived by his parents.) See, when the ship left the space-time continuum, what would happen was, the ship would become the universe for that person. And that’s what the wrist-bands would allow the person to know. And without the wrist-bands, the person was just floating in space. And what ended up happening was, when the ship re-materialized, (five) sailors materialized inside the decks and inside the bulkheads—half-in and half-out. Also, the energetics of the situation caused some sailors to freeze and others to burn, from the inside-out.” https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/Nikola-Tesla-The-Philadelphia-Experiment-and-Time-Travel/

Alexandra Bruce

August 3, 2015

Glen Pruett was my friend for nearly a decade, until he passed away at the young age of 42. Just watching this makes me miss him. He was outstanding, in every way. He was certainly one of the most intelligent people I ever knew, the most psychic, the most multi-talented and defintely the biggest man I ever met, weighing in at a minimum of 850 lbs. He was the son of Jack Pruett, alleged by all of the main proponents of the Montauk Project legend as having been the director of the project, in charge of hiring, firing and paying personnel. I had lunch with Jack Pruett, along with Glen, which I recorded in my book about the topic, The Phildelphia Experiment Murder: Parallel Universes and Physics of Insanity, of which I gave a copy to Jack to review for mistakes before it went to press.

Glen later told me that Jack confessed that he wished that he could write in the margins and point out everything that was disinformation and everything that was true – but Jack’s job was to keep secrets and I never found nearly all of them out. But I think the most important revelation that I ever heard from Glen was about his early memories of being a small child and finding himself with his father and others in the project one mile beneath Montauk, where a pyramid had been excavated. He said that for reincarnation reasons, he had the ability to wave his hand in front of the pyramid’s entrance and the heavy stone door slid open. It would be great if this memory could be confirmed with tomography. The topography of Long Island and the outerlands of Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Block Island and Fisher’s Island are the remnant of a large glacial moraine of sand, soil and stones, which were left behind by the three-mile high receding glacier, which melted after the last Ice Age. On the other hand, Glen did a lot of work with people like Derrel Sims to recover his memories, in a bid to gain control over his amazing overweight. What Glen discovered is that he had at least 50 layers of disinformational programming—false memories piled on top of each other. He told some amazing stores, many of which are in my book. The world may never know how much of what he recalled was true. Alexandra Bruce (2022). The Philadelphia Experiment Murder: Parallel Universes and the Physics of Insanity. New York: Sky Books USA https://www.skybooksusa.com/

AIL and Eaton Corporation

Founded immediately following World War II as Airborne Instruments Laboratory, the Long Island-based company became a leader in the development of radar technologies for such applications as air and vessel traffic control systems and the automatic landing system for the Space Shuttle. Its most significant military contracts were to provide the defensive countermeasures system for the U.S. Air Force’s B-1B bomber and EF-111 aircraft, as well as the U. S. Navy’s EA-6B aircraft.

More recently, AIL has developed major initiatives in the areas of space-based communications, environmental monitoring instruments and lightweight surveillance radars. AIL was acquired by Cutler-Hammer, Inc. in 1958, and became a part of Eaton Corporation when Eaton acquired Cutler-Hammer in 1979.

https://www.eaton.com/EN/Eaton/OurCompany/NewsEvents/NewsReleases/98066048

Eaton sells AIL subsidiary

Posted on August 16, 2023 Tagged #AIL #Eaton #GlenPruett #JackPruett #montauk #philadelphiaexperiment #RonPaul #tesla #TheGrandestDeception #wristbands