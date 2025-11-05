By Peter Moon

Anna was designated as Ewen Cameron’s control, a term that denotes ownership. Ewen believed that she was the incarnation of Inanna, the first “non-human vehicle” on Earth. The Controllers believed that by harnessing the energy of the goddess, they would [have dominion].

Anna explained that Cameron’s family, like hers, were multigenerational occultists. Both families embraced the same occult philosophy as those who surrounded Hitler. They believed that as Aryans, their genetic lines predated ancient Sumeria. Identified as the Sumerian Brotherhood of the Snake, or the Vril, these people . . . [founded] the Knights Templar, the Illuminati, Freemasonry, and every other secret society. Anna refers to these as the Controllers and says that this elite group changed the very nature of time.

Most of Anna’s family were involved in the military and the occult. Her great-grandfather was an astrologer and was one of Hitler’s mentors. Anna’s mother worked for the OSS and was tied to (Nazi agent) William Donovan and (MK-ULTRA chief) Ewen Cameron.

Deriving from a line of blue-bloods, Anna’s family is of pure Aryan lineage and is traceable beyond Germany. Belonging to one of the most prestigious organizations in America, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the family also belongs to an organization that predates even that: the Daughters of the American Colonies.

Anna was born in Washington, D.C., on 11/11/1942, a date specially chosen for astrological reasons. Her birth was carefully planned, and she was considered to be the reincarnation of Inanna, the daughter of Enki in ancient Sumer .

An offshoot species of Sirians from Planet Nibiru, known by us as the Anunnaki, entered into an alliance with the Draco Empire and genetically engineered 300 Sumerians to make them half-reptilian; these are the ancestors of the Committee of 300. They also genetically modified the thought patterns of an unknown number of Africans to make them obedient (see Who are the Anunnaki? ).

One of the 24 seeder races known as Ra was teaching the Law of One in Egypt 11,000 years ago, but the teachings were perverted by the reptilian priesthood, so the seeders left (see The Law of One and Egypt ). The reptilians also controlled Rome by the time of Christ, according to Stewart Swerdlow, which is the reason the quisling ruler of Judea sought to kill Yeshua when he was born, and why a Roman governor ended up crucifying him.

The Nazi/reptilian/Luciferian phenomenon is made even more perplexing by the intervention in Germany on the part of extraterrestrial Nazis known as Aryans. The Aryan ETs seem to have a rivalry with the Draco to see who can commit more crimes against humanity. – the editor

Efforts had been made since the beginning of time to keep the Cameron lineage pure. She said that the Brotherhood of the Snake operated through the Assassins and also [a group that deceptively named itself the Essenes]. One of their primary missions was to keep the lineage of the Aryan blood line pure. Ewen was a part of this and his specialty was mind control. He used these very words to her in describing his role. His goal was to keep the genetic line [pure] in order to establish and maintain the New World Order. The desired population were to be Aryan.

Anna also told an interesting story concerning Ewen Cameron’s connection to Rudolf Hess. Ewen was known to become very gleeful whenever he talked about the Hess situation. Anna told me that he used to laugh and snicker and say, “that’s when it all started.” This behavior is noteworthy because, according to historical reports, Ewen never smiled. He was well known for keeping a stone-cold stare and an intimidating countenance.

According to what Ewen told her, Hess was a highly dedicated member of the [Luciferian] Brotherhood—even more so than Hitler. Hess left Germany in 1941 for Scotland in order to meet someone and participate in some sort of magical ritual. [The Cameron family is Scottish.] It involved time travel, and Ewen boasted about it as if it had been successful. The control group were waiting for an Aryan planet known as Marduk to come into resonant orbit with that of Mars. This would enable a shift in time to take place. Ewen talked quite a bit about this. Perhaps Hess met with Aleister Crowley. We do know that Crowley engaged in a ritual in the Ashdown Forest designed to bring Hess to Great Britain. [Crowley also performed a ritual at Men-an-Tol with his son, Amado, on August 12, 1943, the day of the Philadelphia Experiment. – the editor]

The Allies supposedly sent Ewen Cameron to Nuremberg in an official capacity to say whether Hess was competent to stand trial. Allen Dulles [a Nazi agent] reportedly expressed doubt that the Hess they had in jail was really Hess [and being a Nazi, Dulles would have hoped this was the case]. Anna does not have complete details on all this. She was told that Ewen knew what was happening ahead of time. Hess had to be replaced but the entire affair had something to do with time. The real Hess had been sent to another time. They had to replace Hess with someone else.

Although these statements sound rather fantastic, this is the first information I hae ever heard or read about Ewen Cameron from an insider who inew him intimately. Many conservative sources have suggested that the real Rudolph Hess was replaced with a double.

Anna also met many key players, including Alexander Duncan Cameron Sr., who was described in The Montauk Project as smuggling Nazis into the United States. Her family acquired lots of land and became part of an underground system for moving Nazis through the United States.

Anna and Ewen would meet in Cameron Senior’s house and go out on his boat. There were always women aboard. The two Camerons would pass information to each other and talk “company business,” but Anna was not a part of that. On one occasion Cameron Sr. came to Washington, D.C. to visit them.

Anna also said that Ewen Cameron was deeply involved with the Kennedy family. She recalls meetings with Sam Giancana and Joseph Kennedy Sr. somewhere near Martha’s Vineyard. She did not recall Bobby or Jack [Robert F. Kennedy or John F. Kennedy] being in attendance, but there were several other Kennedys there. Joe Kennedy sat quietly but seemed to have a big say in what went on. At affairs like these, Ewen would put on a show. Women from various programs would attend to the men’s sexual desires. Ewen would arrange sexual partners and engage in what could perhaps be best described as the perverted occultism of the rich and powerful. Anna was displayed by Ewen Cameron as his “goddess clone.” He was obsessed with her lineage [going back to] to the goddess Inanna. From birth, it was ordained that she would be owned by Ewen Cameron and have his child.

Joseph Patrick Kennedy 1888-1969; CIA mobster Sam Giancana

Anna was personally quite traumatized by her association with Ewen Cameron. Consequently, she began to study psychology in order to understand his pathology. She says he was overtly homophobic but also a latent homosexual. He amused himself by brutalizing young men as well as women. Ewen was well aware that Anna hated him, but he was gleeful about this because he knew no one would ever believe her word over his. His game was status and one-upmanship based upon his many degrees and psychiatric credentials.

The Black Sun: Montauk’s Nazi-Tibetan Connection (pp. 48-50)