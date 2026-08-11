This is my first post devoted to the testimony of Joseph Powell. I’ve convered Al Bielek, Duncan Cameron and Preston Nichols, the first men to go public about the projects on Long Island, which combined Luciferian practices and ET technologies to turn all of humanity into a product, to be sold and exploited by predatory alien races.

The first video recording about Montauk that I ever saw, which changed my view of reality:

Peter Moon, who said, “My role has been to write the book and to tell the story,” is the owner of Sky Books. I’ve bought several books from Sky Books, and I consider it the best single source of books on the connection between the Luciferians and the cosmos. Few have heard of this subject, however, and one of the people I hold responsible for that is Penny Bradley.

Penny Bradley spent around 900 years of service in outer space working for the Draco. She is related to Queen Elizabeth. Since she went public here on Earth, she’s spent her time interviewing and cultivating a circle of Montauk veterans. But I soon discovered that a condition for participating in her groups is that no one is allowed to defend Preston, Duncan, Al, or Stewart Swerdlow. If you say anything in defense of these four, Penny will deem that abusive behavior and will block you.

The effect of only allowing terrible things to be said about the first Montauk whistleblowers is that no one is going to buy their books or listen to their talks and interviews. This is a shame, because Preston, Al and Stewart produced authoritative documentary evidence about the history of Montauk, the metaphysical and physical aspects, Nazi involvement, the government’s complicity, etc. When this body of evidence is dismissed as not worth looking at, because according to Penny Bradley, Preston, Al and Stewart were bad people, we’re left with nothing but narcissistic children who can’t write recording emotional videos.

Another thing I noticed was that Brian Tseng, who insinuated himself into James Rink’s network of Montauk vets, used James’s refusal to pay the amount Penny Bradley was requesting to be a speaker at his 2024 Super Soldier Conference as an excuse to hijack the conference. The conference took place without James, who was forced to organize a smaller conference on a limited budget and without any of the popular speakers. James put on a second conference in 2025, and then he died, on November 30, 2025. Since no one bothered to preserve his website, the domain was lost, with the invaluable content James had created over many years. No one thought to organize a memorial for him.

I suspect there was collusion between Penny Bradley and Brian Tseng in the takeover of James’s conference, because that’s the kind of people they are.

After James died, Arkheim Ra attempted to justify his betrayal by saying that James supported President Trump, whom Arkheim considers to be evil. During this conversation, Arkheim revealed something else: Brian Tseng had allowed a Satanic orgy to take place at the 2024 conference they hijacked from James. Satanic orgies, which also take place at the hotels hosting TPUSA events, are for the purpose of transferring demons.

I feel morally compelled to identify the Luciferian infiltrators in the disclosure movement—and they are legion. Penny Bradly, Brian Tseng and Elena Danaan have deliberately undermined the good work of Al Bielek, Preston Nichols, Stewart Swerdlow, James Rink and Megan Rose, and this has contributed to humanity’s continuing ignorance about our own history. That, of course, is the Luciferians’ goal.

This background may not interest most people, but it’s the reason why I’ve never posted about Joseph Powell. He is under the “protection” of Penny Bradley, who has blocked me everywhere for saying positive things about Al Bielek, Preston Nichols and Stewart Swerdlow and the documentary evidence they produced. This isn’t a criticism of Joseph Powell: I was simply unaware of the videos because they’re posted on Penny Bradley’s social media platforms, which she hasn’t encouraged me to follow.

These are some interviews with Joseph that I’ve bookmarked.

Super Soldier Talk - Joseph Powell Montauk Memories

https://rumble.com/v238vx2-super-soldier-talk-joseph-powell-montauk-memories.html

JOSEPH POWELL ON MONTAUK (PART 1) - THE ARRIVAL, THE PROGRAMMING AND THE DRACO PRESENCE

https://odysee.com/@NachtWaffenPilot:e/JOSEPH-POWELL-ON-MONTAUK-(PART-1)---THE-ARRIVAL,-THE-PROGRAMMING-AND-THE-DRACO-PRESENCE:e

Alexander Cherkasov interviewed Joseph Powell about his time at Montauk in this episode. It’s a basic introductory interview where Alexander feels out where Joseph fits into the mythos already built up about Project Phoenix. Alexander has always had some questions about alters that I [Penny] have been unable to satisfy. You will find him asking Joseph many of the same questions he asked me. Joseph Powell’s alters, Pindar and Jimmy, were both active at Montauk in the Phoenix Program. He was there most of the time that Al Bielek and Preston Nichols were there, and was the leader of the project after Jr chased off the regular staff. Project Phoenix operated in a time bubble that made that possible. If you have only heard about Project Phoenix from the perps, this is the other side of the story. Joseph doesn’t have a channel these days, so I was asked to host the English language recordings. This is part 1. Interviewed by Alexander Cherkasov, who is a translator for the Russian Federation. As a hobby, he runs a group for folks there who have memories of being used in space black ops. So this was not part of his official duties.

JOSEPH POWELL ON MONTAUK (PART 4) - THE TRANSITION OF POWER AT CAMP HERO (1983-85)

https://odysee.com/@NachtWaffenPilot:e/JOSEPH-POWELL-ON-MONTAUK-(PART-4)---THE-TRANSITION-OF-POWER-AT-CAMP-HERO-(1983-85):b