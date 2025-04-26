Radu Cinamar (2019). Inside the Earth: The Second Tunnel. Westbury, New York: Sky Books.

December, 2014

Radu Cinamar and his superior in Department Zero, Cezar Brad, fly to Buenos Aires, Argentina. From there they take another plane to El Calafate in the province of Santa Cruz, where they rent a jeep. They had been given GPS coordinates, which they followed, driving 50 kilometers into the heart of Patagonia. “It was as if we were traveling through Martian valleys and hills with rocks, reddish soil, mountains and a desert.”

After driving off-road for some time, they spot their guide, a shaman. “I did not see him until the last possible moment, only after we turned around the edge of one of the more rocky hills, just before the tall mountains. He was just simply standing still, erect, waiting in the direction we were approaching, the only one possible in that mountainous terrain.”

The shaman motions for the men to follow him. “Without hurrying, we began our ascent on a steep slope, passing by the boulders and rocks with even steps.”

“We continued walking through rocks and stones, descending and ascending through the hills until the ascent became rather steep and consisted only of rocks. After making our way around a bigger rock, a man and woman suddenly appeared in front of us, seemingly waiting for us. They were about ten meters in front of us, at an opening in the mountain rock.”

“The man and the woman were less tall than the shaman, but they seemed to have an older ancestral connection than him. The clothes that they wore were of good quality, and their long shawls reminded me of the clothing of the people in Peru or Bolivia. By my estimation, the woman was about forty years old and the man forty-five. Their faces were serene with traces of smiles. Stopping a few meters away from them, we greeted them in Spanish. They bowed, and the man simply told us that they were waiting for us. He spoke Spanish, but with a certain accent. They then beckoned us to follow them, but the shaman stayed put.”

Radu and Cezar follow the man and woman through the entrance to the mountain.

When we entered, I had the certain impression that I was descending on an inclined plane, and this gave me a sensation of slight dizziness even though the ground ahead was level. The corridor we had entered was not too long, about five to six meters, and it opened into a normal cave.

As soon as we walked into the small space of that cave, my sensation of dizziness and descending disappeared. The cave was pretty narrow, not too tall, and extended a small distance into the mountain.

After we had taken a few steps, it seemed that Cezar and I were passing through different sections of space and time. At first I thought that it was only my distorted impression; however, I became convinced of the reality very quickly. Even after the first few steps, I saw moisture appearing on the walls and also tiny water springs that were running over them. Apparently I was still in the same mountain cavity, but something had somehow changed.

As we moved further into the cavern, huge crystals appeared on all sides, some up to a meter long. They spurted out in all directions, and some formed bundles, like a bouquet of flowers. I had the feeling that there were similar halls in this cavity, and that the landscape would somehow change unexpectedly as we entered each one. I figured out that, due to the spatial distortion we were passing through, we were traversing enormous distances, and that we were also experiencing an alteration of our consciousness. It was clear that this little cave was a crossing point, an access portal to the subtle dimensions of Earth’s interior.

With every step, the surrounding reality changed according to the region we were passing through. As we followed the two guides towards what I thought was the bottom of the cave, I suddenly felt a strong wave of heat, indicating to me that we were probably passing through a zone of magma. I felt I was in a sort of trance, but at the same time, I was perfectly lucid and aware of what was happening. After that heat sensation, I saw another zone with crystals, and then moisture again, but this time more accentuated.

Suddenly, I had the impression that I had passed through a door, even though I saw nothing of the sort. All of a sudden, the passage was perfectly dry and we had come to the end. There, I saw carved into the rock a rectangle with a small arch above it, through which the man and woman passed, disappearing from sight. Without a worry, I walked through first, followed by Cezar.

Suddenly, I found myself inside a house. It was as if I had just emerged from a storeroom inside of the house. I saw the man closing the door behind me, and I noticed, his hand pressing the door handle at a much more slowly than would be expected. At the moment the door closed, however, I was startled, as if I had emerged out of that trance-like state and was returning to normal. My impression was that I was now completely integrated into the reality of the subtle plane in which I had just entered. It was like a clear delineation had been made, so that I now had a precise knowledge of the reality around me.

Later, after talking to Cezar about our experience and analyzing its various stages, I understood that my assessments and judgments about what I was seeing were based exclusively upon familiar associations from the physical plane. The long train of conceptions and ideas that were imprinted in my mind with regard to the laws of physical matter created a kind of slowing down of perception as we penetrated into the etheric plane, and it became more pronounced as we advanced to higher frequencies.

I then oriented my attention to the place in which I now was. It was a large room with many windows and beautifully carved wooden chairs. I then realized that the way in which I was perceiving what was surrounding me there was completely different than my previous experiences in which things appeared only in one reference frame. Here, they were somehow nuanced. For example, those chairs might have looked old at first glance, even if they were elegant, but when you looked at them more closely, the perspective on them changed in a fine way, making them appear as modern objects, tastefully and highly refined. It seemed to be more of a matter of detail: the closer you looked at an object, the more exceptional it became or the more perfected it appeared to be.

The room was harmonious and very pleasant. In the middle there was a table that seemed to be made out of glass because it was transparent, and I saw a container with fruits and a vase with flowers in it. The strange way in which I was perceiving things extended because, while I knew there was a bookcase on one wall of the room, I could not actually see it there. In physical terms, I would have said that it was invisible, but Cezar explained to me afterward that I was not able to see certain elements because my consciousness and senses were not yet properly adjusted to the frequencies specific to the plane we were in, thus causing certain uncoordinated perceptions between what I was seeing and what I knew to be. Still, even figuring out all of those relative oddities, I was not bothered by them at all as I considered them to be normal.

I began to realize that in that advanced reality within Earth, knowledge was manifested in a superior way. For example, on the right side of the room there were two large and elegant windows that didn’t have glass, but I could tell there was a barrier there. While I could see what was outside, I knew that someone on the outside could not see inside.

In front of me was a front door from this house, and to the left, I saw another door to what we would call a kitchen. I didn’t see any of the appliances or utensils that we are used to, such as a stove, oven or other items, but I understood that this was the place where the people of that house prepared their food.

Through the opening of the door, I could see many fruits and a device which I knew everything about in spite of the fact that I cannot explain how or why. Somehow, I knew that the device was used to extract the pure subtle energy of each fruit, just as we extract juice with special appliances.

I then heard the voice of the man who was accompanying us, but I was only hearing it in my mind. He was speaking a language I didn’t know, but I understood what he meant.

“We have indeed reached a higher stage evolution where we extract the energetic essence of the fruit, which we then consume,” he said. He then entered that room that I associated with a kitchen and came back with that device which resembled a juicer. It had a tall vertical body and a sphere, into which the essence was probably extracted.

Picking up a piece of fruit which looked like an apple but bigger, he placed it in the appliance. He then passed his hand over the sphere, whereupon I heard a faint tingling sound, and I sensed a penetrating odor similar to a strong apple and cinnamon tea. The man then detached a small pot from the device and showed me its contents: a small amount of a semi-liquid substance.

“This is what we consume from fruits," the man told us. “It is a very pure and energizing element.” He showed us how he kept the food: in an apparatus that I saw in a niche at the back of the room. But even though I knew there was some sort of device there, I could not see it with any clarity, its appearance reminding me of a blurred or hazy bubble. Although I did not understand anything, it seemed to me that the man knew what I could and could not see as his explanations were insightful.

“For the time being, you can’t distinguish it (the device) because your mind has nothing to associate it with, but it serves the function of maintaining the food in an optimal condition. We eat only vegetables that are neither dehydrated, dried, nor preserved at a low-temperature."

Saying this, he took another fruit, similar to an avocado, then removed an item from a shelf that I initially thought to be a string and passed it over the fruit. It turned out that the “string” was actually the mouth or opening of an “energetic bag” designed to preserve the product in its present condition without its energy being in any way lost, compromised or altered from a qualitative point of view. It was only after the fruit came into that “bag” that I could see an outline around the food manifesting as a very fine field of energy. The man then put the food in that appliance which now, after the explanations I was given, appeared to me in a slightly clearer form.

Within the left side of that big room, there were stairs leading to a floor which I felt was an area with rooms for those living there to rest and sleep. The lower chamber had a door to a corridor that led to several small rooms that were like storage stalls where various objects were placed.

Generally, the functionality of the house was roughly the same as what we know in our world save for small differences that are specific to the subtle plane in which it exists. The technology, of course, is more advanced. For example, they also had a sort of window blind that could be dropped, dimming the light; but when that was done, the blinds “stick” to the surface of the window, even though the window apparently contains no glass to adhere to. The man explained telepathically that they have light all the time, and this is why they must resort to this method for periods of rest or sleep as it enables the house to become dark.