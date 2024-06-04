Liz Crokin and Juliette Bryant

https://rumble.com/v4zelpw-the-jeffrey-epstein-survivor-story-the-deep-state-does-not-want-you-to-hear.html

Liz Crokin interviewed Juliette Rose Bryant, of Cape Town, South Africa. But this is more than an interview: it’s a well-made documentary with much supportive evidence.

At the age of 20, Juliette was victimized over several months by the CIA’s favorite money launderer, human trafficker and blackmailer, Jeffrey Epstein. This was in 2002-2004, during the adminstration of Bush Jr., and in fact, Juliette heard Epstein talking on the telephone with the president. She was also introduced to former president Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and some scientists.

One night at Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, Juliette saw a UFO. The same night, she woke up paralyzed in an operating theater surrounded by six figures in haz-mat suits and a human doctor. She could have been on the space ship having her eggs taken; she doesn’t know.

Juliette Bryant paralyzed and surrounded by beings with large heads after being taken to Zorro Ranch

Juliette also says Epstein performed a pelvic exam on her while at Zorro Ranch.

It was very, very frightening in New Mexico and I saw very wierd things.

On Little St. James, Juliette also saw Epstein shape-shift into a green demon, which she drew:

Jeffrey Epstein as he was having an orgasm

Here is what Liz wrote about her documentary on Rumble:

Juliette Rose Bryant is a Jeffrey Epstein survivor the mainstream media largely ignores, perhaps, because she bravely exposes the darker underbelly of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. Years ago Juliette — who was trafficked to multiple residences owned by Epstein including his Little St. James island — found herself drugged, naked, paralyzed and terrified on an examination table in a secret medical lab surrounded by a female doctor and a team of people in hazmat suits after she arrived at Epstein’s New Mexico home dubbed the Zorro Ranch. Juliette has been looking for answers about what really happened to her in that secret lab ever since. Juliette discusses Epstein’s interest in human experiments involving DNA, breeding, cloning, transhumanism and AI. Even the mainstream media acknowledges that Epstein wanted to turn his Zorro Ranch into a baby breeding farm to seed the human race with his DNA. Juliette claims she met Michael Bay, he denies this, at the Zorro Ranch who put out the movie, ironically called, The Island, about human cloning. Juliette also met Bill Clinton when she was with Epstein and points out that Clinton banned human cloning when he was president.

[Liz included the press conference in her documentary. Clinton did not ban human cloning: he merely asked private industries to refrain from doing it. Otherwise, Liz did an excellent job.]