“Winged Figures of the Republic” by Norwegian artis Oskar Hansen (Hoover Dam)

From Hidden Hand:

Question: "You mention Alcyone. It's interesting there's a celestial map of it at Hoover Dam. There's also a compass, framed by signs of the zodiac."



Answer: Indeed. Just like in Hollywood productions. We hide the truth right out in the open. What humanity is offered as "science fiction", more often than not, is actually science fact. Question: "What do the winged statues, commissioned by the U.S govt, guarding the entrance at the dam really represent? Is any of this collection of celestial symbolism found there connected to your luciferian/alien/equinox/transformation agenda?"



Answer: That is actually very simple. You'll note that the feet point directly downward to the earth, and the hands and wingtips point directly up to the sky. The life-force energy flows into the human mind/body/soul complex from the earth up through the feet. The intelligent energy from the Infinite Creator flows down from above and in through the crown chakra. The wings represent our (Lucifer's) inherent divinity. You'll also note that the figure is seated. “The seat of our (Lucifer's) power connects Heaven and Earth, and all things must pass through us.”

“Winged Figures of the Republic” by Norwegian artist Oskar Hansen

As for the question of if I can elaborate on the coming harvest, yes, I shall do so now.



Your planet abides by the laws of the creation of your galactic logos. The galaxy runs on cycles of time, known as the Precession of the Equinoxes. As I said, seek the Mayan Calendar for a deeper insight as to how the galaxy runs (it is highly accurate), but for the purpose of this discourse, I will give a brief overview.



The Maya use an astrological cycle called the "Precession of the Equinoxes." This is a 26,000-year cycle in which Earth transits through each of the 12 signs of the zodiac for about 2,152 years each. Each of these astrological ages represents one month of the grand cosmic year. This Mayan cycle also corresponds to a 26,000-year relationship of the sun (solar logos) orbiting Alcyone, the central star of our Seven Sisters Pleiades constellation.

Hoover Dam compass and zodiac, by Oskar Hansen

The end of this cycle, heralds, literally, a new world age and a new creation — "A new Heaven and a new Earth," and is the time of the great harvest. Smaller cycles yield a harvest, and then life continues on the planet as normal. Great cycles yield a great harvest, and the end of current life on the 3rd density.

(Hidden Hand - https://www.wanttoknow.info/secret_societies/hidden_hand_081018)

From Above Top Secret:

I've come to appreciate the Hoover Dam as our civilization's Great Pyramid. I've heard arguments that it was built on a major ley line node, and serves as much more than a power plant. One of the most interesting things about the dam, to those of us who study symbols, is the star map. I'd read that it is designed to tell future civilizations when the dam was built, but I was unable to find any good pictures of it online. Recently, I traveled there myself, and these are some of the pictures I took. Hoover Dam star map; Thuban, home of the Draco reptilian empire

The actual star map is enormous. Two winged-man statues are in the middle, and the map itself is inlaid into the floor. Then to the right of the statues is a wheel, featuring the twelve signs of the zodiac in bronze plaques. At the foot of the statues is an american eagle and some bronze plaques featuring what I assume are the state seals.



I was very surprised to find the zodiac wheel, and somewhat shocked by the Colorado seal in particular. Please note the fascism symbol, and the eye from the top of the pyramid, radiating rays of light. (“Hoover Dam Star Map - Photos inside - Let's discuss the symbology!” https://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread643295/pg1)

From Graham Hancock’s web site:

“The designer of the star chart placed the bodies of our solar system in the terrazzo, correct to the minutest fraction of an inch in scale of the design. One versed in the abstruse mathematics of astronomy may calculate the precession of the Pole Star for the next 14,000 years by studying the design of the star chart. Conversely, future generations may look upon this monument and determine – if no other means are available – the exact date on which engineers and craftsmen of our generation completed this giant structure”. - Oskar Hansen

We know the date of this event was September 30, 1935.

The diameter of the outer circumference of the gold band measures 20 feet.

A vertical slab bisects the star chart

Wally Motloch, “Hansen’s Star Map And The Precession Of The Equinoxes Circle” https://grahamhancock.com/motlochw1/