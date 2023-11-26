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Bradley Vee's avatar
Bradley Vee
Nov 27, 2023

Holy hell. I was just there a few weeks ago and missed the significance of the charts. I was bemused by the out-of-place presence of the statues, though.

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10 replies by Diana Barahona and others
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Pwrlady
Nov 26, 2023

Hoover Dam access has changed. There was a point it time where you had to drive through this very narrow and winding road to get through. It is has been redone with an overlook now. It used to be a place that people would jump over the rails into to dam to their deaths. I remember in high school we would there and hang out. You could also go underground on a tour to see the workings of the dam. I don’t know if this is still allowed. One of the Transformers movie used this site as a place where “The Fallen” was hiding.

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