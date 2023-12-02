According to the Maya Calendar, which Hidden Hand says is quite accurate, mankind’s childhood on Earth should have ended on December 21st, 2012. Obviously, it didn’t.

The long-count calendar—which spans roughly 5,125 years starting in 3114 B.C.—reaches the end of a cycle on December 21, 2012. That day brings to a close the 13th Bak'tun, an almost 400-year period in the Maya long-count calendar. - National Geographic

We now know that some irregularities were allowed to take place after WWII, which involved Queen Elizabeth and the Luciferian Brotherhood. They literally abducted the best scientists on the planet and tricked them into developing time travel, mind control, the selective blocking of memory, the ability to plant false memories, cloning, and the transfer of soul fragments into cloned bodies (see “The Montauk Project”). They used mind-controlled assets as time soldiers and forced them to change history — at times through mass murder, but also through more subtle means (see “Discussing the Great Reset With Arkheim Ra and John Whitberg”).

According to Apollymi Mandylion, all of this is being investigated by the highest authorities (see “Apollymi Mandylion: The Immortal Seven, Creators, Councils and the Afterlife”). But while we’re waiting for the final judgment, let’s talk about the Maya Calendar and why the there was no harvest in 2012.

The Why Files just uploaded a video that discusses Project Looking Glass, and in particular the experiences of project team member Dan Burisch, as he recounted them to Kerry Cassidy (Stargate Secrets: Dan Burisch). From what Burisch tells Cassidy, it appears that the Luciferians weren’t trying to destroy the world, but were attempting to create the largest possible harvest of souls to the negative fourth density before December 21, 2012.

Zechariah 13 predicts that only one third of humanity will ascend. This should not be taken to mean that the Luciferians will harvest of two thirds of humanity; rather, two thirds will go to Tribulation Earth.

But what is especially interesting about this Why Files video is that, according to Dan Burisch, the “white-hats” in these programs shut down all 50 of Earth’s portals, thinking that they were saving the world. What if this action stopped the clock on the end of history and mankind’s final judgment?

I’ll let you watch this video for yourselves.