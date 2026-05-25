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Janet's avatar
Janet
15h

SHOCKED 😳!!!! I used to watch Elena’s videos! And now I find out that she’s a Druid priestess! And she could have been putting curses on us? Yikes! 😱 it feels like we’re surrounded by malevolence.

THANK YOU 🙏 SO MUCH Diana!!!! I recently watched a video with Dr. Salla in it! I’m so grateful for this info. To find out that Dr. Salla is a Luciferian is beyond any words I can find.How many more video creators are going to be exposed? This information is extremely valuable.

🙏👍❤️🤗

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1 reply by Diana Barahona
Romy's avatar
Romy
7hEdited

😂 Of course Elena made the page you linked go away...

I heard rumors about Elena but you came right out and said it. I am sorry to hear about Dr. Salla. I had no idea, now I wonder about Alex too.

I am glad to hear you pushed for restitution for Megan Rose. I can see why Journey To Truth blocked you, probably thought you were a troll? They appear close to Dr. Salla and believe he was duped? It shall all come to light shortly.

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1 reply by Diana Barahona
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