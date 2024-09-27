Elon Musk, Jupiter

Megan Rose (2021) Welcome to the Future: An Alien Abduction, A Galactic War and the Birth of a New Era

Planet Terra was close to being liberated from predatory extraterrestrial control, and it was necessary for space programs to unite as one force to protect the planet from future invasions. The Jupiter Meetings were a series of meetings that took place among the Galactic Federation, the Council of Five, the Andromeda Council, and leaders of the Earth Alliance with their respective space programs. Leaders of corporations were also invited in the interest of manufacturing advanced technology to defend the planet.

The meetings were held at an outpost of the Ashtar Galactic Command in the orbit of Jupiter. This facility, which is routinely used for important meetings in this solar system, is highly secure and employs advanced technology for its protection. Once inside the facility, the frequency of each person’s thoughts is monitored. Positive thoughts emit one type of frequency, and negative thoughts emit another type. The negative thoughts are monitored and recorded by security personnel of Ashtar Galactic Command. Each person in attendance at these meetings, whether human or extraterrestrial, was subject to having his thoughts monitored. Even though humans are accustomed to concealing their intentions, that was impossible at this facility.

As Planet Terra had been ruled and ravaged by predatory extraterrestrials and the Cabal, it was important to the galactic helpers that the spiritual evolution of each attendee be evaluated. Their intentions were evaluated as “progressive” (service to all others) or “regressive” (service to self or service to a leader). Spiritual evolution or spiritual maturity is a sign of an evolved society.

As the war was coming to an end, it was important that Planet Terra move forward in a progressive state. After the series of meetings took place, the Galactic Federation of Worlds determined that the United States of America was best suited to be the leader of the organized space programs. The Galactic Federation of Worlds has been working with the U.S. Navy since the 1950s. The U.S. Navy demonstrated cooperative and progressive behavior over a long period of time. The current leadership of the United States also demonstrated benevolent intentions and an understanding of “liberty and justice for all,” according to The Andromeda Council. The Galactic Federation of Worlds also agreed that the military force available to the United States was exceptional, as they were able to observe their strategies, personnel and tactics as they fought alongside them in the underground war.

Planet Terra’s technological stagnation was also addressed in the Jupiter Agreements. The Cabal, the Orion greys and the Ciakahrr (reptilian) Empire had stymied technological advances. Their intentions in doing so were nefarious: if Terrans could eliminate disease and had free energy and advanced space craft, the aliens couldn’t control them. For this reason, the Galactic Federation of Worlds was prepared to make agreements for the production of advanced technologies that would liberate Planet Terra.

The Prime Directive is the governing body of the Galactic Federation of Worlds. It is a set of laws that revolve around one principle: a Law of Non-interference. The Galactic Federation of Worlds does not work for the light, but works for balance in this galaxy. It goes against the Prime Directive to interfere with a developing society. However, if the society or planet has been interfered with, invaded or its growth stymied by a predatory extraterrestrial presence, then in the interest of balance, the Galactic Federation of Worlds has a duty to evaluate and intervene. This is what happened with Planet Terra. In the case of technology, the Federation cannot give advanced hardware to a less advanced civilization; however, it can give it schematics. If the Terrans manufacture the hardware themselves, then it is not a violation of the Law of Non-interference and the Prime Directive of the Galactic Federation of Worlds.

The Jupiter Agreements were also significant in the history of the planet because for the first time, Planet Terra would have access to higher-frequency technology. Advanced technology from the Federation would be manufactured by Terran corporations that were present at the meetings. The corporations chosen agreed to manufacture a star fleet: military-grade quantum-techology spaceships that would defend the planet. As the end of the war approached, manufacturing such technology becomes a priority. As with any war, the losing side may attempt to retake the planet; therefore, time was of the essence.

Information about the Jupiter meetings from High Commander Val Nek

The Galactic Federation of Worlds is a military alliance and does not reveal active operations. After the meetings had taken place, High Commander Val Nek revealed to me his role in the meetings and the agreements that were made.

August 27, 2021 Val Nek: I was there representing the Federation, helping to facilitate things and negotiations between corporations and the [Earth] Alliance. The corporations, those three men (Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson), as well as other smaller corporations, were chosen to manufacture technology such as spacecrafts to serve humanity and help defend Earth so that the Federation can hand over the responsibility to the Terran people. I have been working to train their military in space travel and navigation and helping train them to use the technology that will be manufactured. I personally have been working alongside Terran leaders to help organize their military and choose military leaders who have the consciousness to understand benevolent space beings and how to make peace in the galaxy. The corporations chosen are under tight control. They are not allowed to waiver from the agreements made. I cannot say what the consequences would be for breaking the agreements, but I can assure the Terran people that the corporations do not want to make an enemy of the Federation. These corporations were chosen because time is of the essence; we need to manufacture a large number of space crafts and supplies to help defend Earth and start training Terran military (U.S. Navy/Space Force). Please understand that it is a very large operation and I have been working very hard to ensure the success of humanity. These corporations have made agreements with the Alliance and have agreed to manufacture the necessities in a timely manner. Their businesses on neighboring planets around Terra have completely collapsed and have been dismantled. Anything that does not benefit humanity has been cleaned out. We are ready to move forward. This is very good news. I salute you.

Megan Rose (2021). Welcome to the Future: An Alien Abduction, A Galactic War and the Birth of a New Era. (Self-published) https://meganrose.com/books/

Megan Rose YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBzuc3GzJtl0sHgvlB_eczA/videos