Daniel Sala is a secret space program historian and video maker from Romania. John Whitberg is an SSP veteran who at one time had 30 alters serving in space.

This interview covers a wide range of subjects, and begins with Daniel asking John whether the Nazis (who were culturally influenced by Aryan ETs from Aldebaran) decided to build their galactic breakaway civilization because they knew Earth was going to be destroyed.

(1:00) DANIEL: I wanted to start with general questions, such as, John, do you think the timing of the Breakaway is related to the fact that they saw this cataclysm that was impending, which is what we're now looking at, and then they wanted to, you know, abscond for other places? Maybe that would explain the timing of it?

JOHN: I think that might have been part of it, yeah, but a part of it also is that they want to— they kind of want to destroy this planet so that they don't have to continue paying property taxes on it. Which, I may be the first person to say this, but that's part of it.

DANIEL: Let's define ‘they’. Do you mean the Cabalists, the ones who came up with the secret societies, I mean, with the Breakaway idea in the first place, going back to New Atlantis, and then the Bavarian Illuminati, and then NIMSA [phonetic], and all those, right?

JOHN: Yes, those people. The elites, the corporate and political elites of this planet who are— because they're at the top, they're the people who are left in charge here, so they they pay property taxes because they don't own this planet — they're the caretakers, essentially.

DANIEL: And would it be fair to characterize them also as being in league with the dark side of the spiritual hierarchy . . . ?

JOHN: . . . I’d say it's definitely very weighted towards the dark, but there are some who aren't spiritual at all. It depends on which family, which elite family you're talking about.

(5:30) DANIEL: I was going to maybe segue into the most misunderstood facet of all this, which is alters. Because that's probably the biggest stumbling block when it comes to explaining this to people, is mind fracture — you know, compartmentalizing your mind in different divisions. So, there's a foundational element, also known as dissociative identity disorder. And would you agree, John, that this, combined with time travel, perhaps, are the foundation upon which this whole thing is built?

JOHN: I definitely agree with that. It's to the point where it's almost like a cheat code, really.

DANIEL: But it's not really unheard of; I mean, it's actually a recurrent theme in the galaxies that civilizations at about our advancement level get leased these technologies.

JOHN: Yes, it is.

DANIEL: Does that mean that you have ETs that also are subjected to mind-fracture in this way?

JOHN: Yeah, oh, yeah. We're— we learned it from them, from an ET species. I'm willing to bet it's probably the Aldebaranites.

DANIEL: But I thought they were kind of neutral.

JOHN: No, they're not [neutral]. They're who made the Nazis who the Nazis were— is what the Aldebarans did. And I'm willing to bet that's where we learned it [mind-fracturing] from. There are other possibilities: it might have been the Draco, it might have been the Anunnaki, because they also subject their kids to it.

DANIEL: Another undeniable fact is that everyone pretty much is vulnerable to this mind-fracture thing, and also pretty much defenseless, as well as to becoming inducted into this type of forced slavery service, right?

JOHN: Yeah, pretty much.

DANIEL: That's because they have no shortage of positions that we can fill. So, just because the whistleblowers are navigators or diplomats or super soldiers, that doesn't mean that they don't have a a slot for you, right?

JOHN: Right. I mean, I've met other people who are— I've met mechanics, I've met people who are prostitutes out there, I've met all sorts of different things.

DANIEL: In fact, those possibly outnumber the other ones.

JOHN: I'm sure they do, yeah.

DANIEL: But since we want to make this more, you know, proof-oriented, are there also physical marks that you get, or certain symptoms, such as the famous missing time? Is that a trait that is suggestive of this?

JOHN: Sometimes it is, but the giveaway for me is needle marks. I find them on myself regularly. I haven't looked in a few days, but I'm willing to bet I would find some, because I've had memories come through of having been taken just a few nights ago. But, yes, missing time and having DID. If you have it at all, you're probably one of us, unfortunately.

DANIEL: But DID doesn't necessarily translate to missing time, or does it?

JOHN: No, no it doesn’t, but it is one of the key giveaways.

DANIEL: What about the the manner in which you're abducted? Does that vary, and can it even be just astral, just consciousness?

JOHN: I’m skeptical of that, personally, but I've heard enough people say it can be that I wouldn't rule it out. But for me, I'm virtually always abducted as I'm sleeping from a portal in my room that— They open it up. I know the wall that they open it on. People come through and haul me out. Usually they will put a— they'll send a microwave beam down to the house that will keep me asleep — and my family who I live with asleep — during this process. There have been a couple of times where it hasn't worked and I've fought back, but it hasn't done any good.

DANIEL: They'll just ante-telephone you anyway, so that's at least their problems.

JOHN: Yeah.

DANIEL: But at the same time, even you said that you've visited some higher planes of existence, more subtle. And, I mean, surely there is such a thing as spiritual SSP. I mean, because we hear too many accounts of this. I mean, do you have any knowledge about that?

JOHN: A little bit. I, personally, I do practice astral projection, and the one place I have been taken to that I think is possibly higher density is Inner Earth, because I've noticed— as I've examined my memories more I've noticed the physics seem a little bit different there, and things have a certain look to them. Like everything kind of— everything is shinier down there. I don't know quite how to say it better than that.

DANIEL: Cool, that's nice to hear. So, just how many concurrent alters do you estimate that are now activated as we're speaking?

JOHN: I’m aware of somewhere in the ball park of 30. Or, well, no; I guess now it would be 26. I have reintegrated four. Over the past four years I've reintegrated four of them, and there's one who may be deceased who I have deliberately not reintegrated because she is a very dangerous person.

(29:30) DANIEL: So I just have to ask whether you have seen any demonic possession rituals or been part of any yourself.

JOHN: I have. It's, uh, part of the— This is a thing I can't really say too much about for my own safety, but I have witnessed Moloch rituals because of my family that— On the surface — and I don't think they're even aware of any of this — they're normal people, but they do have— they also have alters who are part of the family business. Well, not the family business: the the bloodline that we're a part of, and I'm not going to say which one, but they are Moloch worshippers. And so I have witnessed a few rituals — not by choice, by the way.

DANIEL: But would describing the rituals get you in trouble, or just specifying the lineage?

JOHN: I think I can, if I don't go into too much detail. It's where they sacrifice a person and then drizzle that person's blood over two other people who are having sex. And, yeah, that’s— it's almost funny how over-the-top this whole thing is. But that's what it is, and that summons Moloch, and then, yeah.

DANIEL: How did he manifest? Because I'm guessing it was just a mimicry, not his true appearance; or was it?

JOHN: It looked like him. It looked like how he's portrayed, as a minotaur person. And he came through a portal. And by the way, he is not a god at all: he is an ET. He's a very powerful ET psychically, so I can see how people who were as primitive as the people around when he started showing up here would probably have thought he was a god.

Rendition of Marduk used by the German secret societies. Also known as Malduk, Mithras, Moloch, or Malok. (Peter Moon, The Black Sun, Sky Books 1997)

DANIEL: And what was the end-goal of the ceremony, and how did it tie in with the SSP?

JOHN: The end-goal is that he comes in and he gets pleasure from this ritual, and then he'll do favors for the people doing it — usually for the master of ceremonies and his lackeys. Or her lackeys in some cases: there are some times where it's a mistress of ceremonies. And he'll do things like mind-control people into being willing to have sex with this person. He'll make arrangements — I don't know what exactly he does, what power he has to do this — but he'll make arrangements for them to get large amounts of money and things like that. And it ties in with the SSP because, for one thing, most of the assets are of one of the bloodlines. And there's more than 13, by the way. There's 13 in in the Western world; there's several others, maybe up to like five, in East Asia — yeah, in Asia — and there's several in Africa as well. So, that's part of it. And also because it was part of the mind-fracturing process that everyone goes through.

Barry Soetoro; Muhammad Subuh Sumohadiwidjojo

DANIEL: Okay. What about the many human hybridization programs? Do you know anything about them and how long they've been going on?

JOHN: They've been going on I imagine for as long as humans have been around, because we were— part of the reason we were created with so many different ET genomes mixed into us was so that we could interbreed with a lot of different species. That's part of the valuable thing.

DANIEL: How many do you know about?

JOHN: Oh, gosh, I— at least hundreds. Most of them involve less than a dozen people who are specially selected by a species to interbreed; but some of them— you often hear about the greys — that one includes many thousands of people — the Zeta Reticuli greys, I should say. There are several of the reptilian species who do it in pretty big numbers. The Anunnaki do it with the elites, so a lot of— actually, there's a lot, a lot of elites that are half Anunnaki. (See Who Are the Anunnaki)

Andrew Carnegie, Henry Ford, John D. Rockefeller

Video made by John as a companion to this interview. “Wilkommen im Das Bundes. Wilkommen im Weltraum!” (Welcome to The Federals. Welcome to Space.)