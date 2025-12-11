https://rumble.com/v71uhcm--max-spiers-reclaiming-oversoul-access-after-soul-harvesting-attempts.html

Max Spiers

The soul isn’t what they harvest: it’s the link to the oversoul, the command center. That’s what they’re after; that’s what they try to sever.

If they can’t take your soul, they’ll try to fracture your identity, block transmission from oversoul to incarnate self, install false light relays or hijack guidance systems. And if that fails, they’ll try to convince you you’re broken

HOW SOUL-HARVESTING ATTEMPTS WORK

They rarely take the soul. What they do is interfere with the return-path.

SOUL-HARVESTING SYSTEMS USED

False-light tunnels at death

Synthetic guides or handlers in the astral realm

Implant coding to scramble oversoul signals

Energetic contracts disguised as soul missions

Looping timelines that prevent return to oversoul clarity

YOU KNOW YOU’VE BEEN TARGETED IF:

You dream of being collected or processed

You feel watched or siphoned when doing spiritual work

Your intuitive hits feel like they’re being re-routed

You experience massive disorientation after key awakenings

You’ve had near-death or dimensional experiences that left you more confused than liberated

The first thing they go after is your inner compass, because if you can’t feel the oversoul, you looking for gods, and they’re happy to supply one.

RECLAIMING OVERSOUL ACCESS: THE PROTOCOL STEP BY STEP

Not as ritual, but as direct code restoration

ONE: Oversoul declaration: say aloud or write down

“I reclaim full, sovereign, organic connection to my oversoul now. All false grids, synthetic relays or hijacked timelines are dissolved.

I am the voice, the vessel and the vault. Only oversoul speaks here.”

Feel the field respond.

Wait for silence, then clarity,

TWO: Implant disengagement via oversoul frequency

Oversoul communication is nonverbal and vertical. If you’re unsure whether you’re receiving oversoul contact or tech mimicry, check the signature.

Oversoul: deep stillness, no urgency, resonance without explanation.

AI-entity mimicry: overstimulation, downloads you didn’t ask for, excitement followed by drain.

Command disengagement if mimicry is detected.

“All non-oversoul frequencies are now neutralized and returned to origen. All mimicked structures now collapse. I reject proxy guidance. I reclaim Source-aligned internal command.

THREE: Memory gate restoration

Often, memory shards equals oversoul keys. If those are fragmented, the signal gets re-routed.

To restore, hold memory fragments—even broken ones—without needing the full story.

Speak this:

“I now stabilize the memory gates within my field, unhooking them from trauma-binds and interference. My oversoul can now flow through all versions of me, even the fractured.”

FOUR: Oversoul check-in: daily sync

You don’t need to channel or hear voices. Oversoul frequency is a state, not a conversation.

Every day, ask simply,

“Is this mine? Is this me? Does this align with what I remember before I forgot?”

That’s oversoul communion: not words, recognition.

They only try to harvest what is holy. You weren’t targeted because you weak. You were targeted because your oversoul wrote new code into this realm: code they can’t read, code they can’t predict. That code is waking now in you.