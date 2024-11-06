A great awakening is happening as more and more people gain knowledge that breaks their spell.

China’s leader Deng Xiaoping was installed by George H.W. Bush and Henry Kissinger, both masters of mind control

Once you understand how a magic trick is performed, the spell is broken.

LikeWise, once you understand mind control, you have defense against it.

Break mind control’s spell by arming yourself with knowledge. This knowledge has been suppressed for generations by a handful of self appointed, self anointed leaders who lord their ‘superior knowledge’ over humanity through their secret societies, secret meetings, and so-called National Security secrecy.

Once you know their secret is mind control, you gain truth that makes us free.

Deep in the Wash DC swamp among these perpeTraitors under their MK Ultra mind control, I experienced and was exposed to their secrets. When intelligence insider Mark Phillips freed me from their enslavement and reminded me that freedom from control is within us all, I began to consciously real-eyes components of mind control. The spell was broken.

I began writing out by hand what I had witnessed and experienced under mind control. I spelled it out so-to-speak. I’ve been speaking out ever since I regained my free thought, free will, free speech in an effort to remind others that we have all the power within us. This dark, secret cabal in control of our knowledge base only has much power as we give them or let them steal. We stop the steal and stop giving away our freedom when we real-eyes their secret. Secret knowledge equals power.

The formula for mind control is the same, whether it is of an individual, the nation, or the world. Trauma is the basis of it as it shuts down neuron pathways in the brain, heightening suggestibility. There is no trauma more horrific on the human mind than sexual abuse of a child prior to age 5 while the brain is still forming. Bloody satanic ritual abuse is a primitive trauma that causes the conscious mind to freeze in fright while the subconscious is left wide open to being easily led and manipulated.

Repetition is the most basic form of mind control. After 3 times, repetitive information sticks in the subconscious- especially when our conscious mind filter is frozen in fright. Information in our subconscious drives our thoughts, opinions, and ultimately actions. We need to learn how to protect our subconscious mind from imposed programming. Again, awareness is key.

How many times have you seen bloody images or pedophilia promoted lately? Controlled media controls our information through traumatic images followed by repetitive narrative.

As long as the mass communications media have existed, they have followed one rule: If it bleeds, it leads.

Why is pedophilia being promoted in the school system? What if schools taught kids about mind control rather than with mind control? Our children would learn how to think rather than be indoctrinated with what to think.

Trauma is the basis of mind control while sleep, food, and water deprivation keep us suggestible. When our brain is starved of sleep and nutrients, our thinking is not as sharp and clear since neuron pathways cannot fire properly. Consider that the human brain is comprised of 75-80% water-infants 90%-and it becomes clear to see why water deprivation is such a strong component of mind control.

Think for a moment how many ways food is being genetically, chemically, and nutritionally altered while water is being saturated with chemicals like fluoride. How much sleep did you get last night before rushing off to work to earn enough money to pay for food, bottled water, pharmaceuticals, or the latest manufactured ‘fast-food’ repetitively advertised?

Tucker Carlson interviewed Robert F. Kennedy at Mar-a-Lago on election day. WATCH (Sstarts at 2 hours)

Follow the money behind media to see who is pulling strings on our knowledge base. Follow the money and see it is the same people running the corporations we are enslaved to work for and/or buy from.

Stay consciously aware of advertising. Conscious awareness arms you with the ability to critically analyze, question, research, and make wise choices. Choose nutritional food. Read labels. Research which organic foods are covered with intrusive chemicals. What is Apeel? Is it a peel? Let’s follow the money and ask Bill Gates.

Advertisers know how to manipulate your subconscious mind with repetition, harmonics, and NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming). Big Pharma is so adept at pushing their drugs in ads that symptoms of illness can actually be triggered in highly suggestible people. If enough highly suggestible people are triggered, epidemics can be spawned through mind control in advertising.

Knowledge is our defense against mind control, including advertisements. Imposed pandemics can be avoided through conscious awareness.

Defund Big Pharma! Stay aware rather than buy into their ads!

In 2020 a world of people fell prey to mind control masked as a virus. Imposed repetitive narrative to ‘mask up’ and ‘social distance’ kept people from talking with each other so that the repetitive narrative to ‘get the injection’ was all that was heard while sheltering at home listening to controlled media’s voice.

Divided, we fall prey. Division keeps humanity from putting pieces of the puzzle together and uniting against this handful of puppetmasters. By controlling all lines of communication, secrecy is maintained.

Follow the money and it becomes clear that all these strings of manipulation lead straight to the same puppetmasters. These perpeTraitors understand that once we are aware of their mind control methods their spell over humanity is broken. This dark cabal secret society is frantic to maintain their illusions because a great awakening is happening as more and more people gain knowledge that breaks their spell.

Now people are waking up from mind control’s spell to reclaim control over their own minds and lives. Together, people are following the money behind media, education, and censorship to find it leads to same handful of self appointed self anointed puppetmasters. Why are we following leaders we didn’t elect?

Elect? Elections are the ultimate illusion that keeps people divided and the same self appointed puppetmasters in power. Follow the money on who owns electronic voting machines to find it is the same ones behind the media machine that feeds us ‘election’ results. Polls intended to divide set the stage for us to blame each other rather than the puppetmasters.

As the spotlight of truth reveals the dark secret of rigged elections it is imperative to break mind-control’s spell entirely and stay vigilantly aware that the stage has already been set for self appointed, self anointed UNelected global leaders to implement their New World Order. Know WHO is meeting in secret to UNderMind truth.

Truth makes us free from mind control and restores power to the people.

When People Lead, leaders follow—elected or not.