Too many revelations to list; I recommend that people simply watch the interview.

Posted April 13, 2024

Arkheim returns to further the narrative on cloning centers, the weaponization of music, and Project Phoenix. He outlines some of the alternate realities he's seen, the extent to which the music industry has been infiltrated by cultists, the rationale for why Preston Nichols isn't trustworthy, his love interests & trauma twins at Montauk, and the difference between the working environment on Earth vs the Breakaway. - Saint Olga 69

#DennizPop #CheironStudios #OrdoTempliNephilim

Preston B. and Peter Moon (2000). The Music of Time. Westbury, New York: Sky Books.

See also The Montauk Project: Experiments in Time

See also Discussing The Great Reset With Arkheim Ra and John Whitberg

Transcript

DANIEL SALA: so welcome to a new episode of Saint Olga we have a repeat guest called of course Arkheim Ra his one of the best in my opinion insiders and yeah today’s topic was going to be temporal programs and their agendas and Alternate realities and timelines and the way they factor in ours and then later perhaps we’ll get into like the stolen music and the way it’s been militarized so I was curious if you could share whether you getting inside the programs was it a case of being sold by your own family or do you remember who first took you and whether you were artificially created or something like that

ARKHEIM RA: I don’t remember like what my Baseline human life is but I know that this life that I’m living now is artificial and through just being in this for a while and knowing other people and stuff I know that some people will have like other lifetimes inthe you know in the past like in the s or something like that and then they want to use them again so they implant them into a life or there were super soldier programs where they made super soldiers through surrogate families and stuff and then they implant them into families and the here and now but yeah my family is like like totally artificial and I actually remember remember being in another family in this like re like this reality but a different timeline Mandela effect maybe you could call it where and I like I was raised by a totally different family and I actually know the guy cuz he he lives in Appleton Wisconsin the town that I’m from I don’t live there anymore but I took him out to dinner one time and I told him that he was my my father in an alternate reality and I didn’t know I didn’t know how he was going to take it but he he was pretty he believed me and he was really he kind of understood because he felt a connection to me he’s like a older musician guy that I I had jammed with at open mics and stuff like that a few times so there’s definitely like an aspect to lives being manipulated and artificial and set up and it goes really deep like they really like set things up behind the scenes through time travel and having control of your alters and stuff like that and creating artificial memories you know it’s all very Insidious and almost hard to understand hard to wrap your mind around which is you know they want it to be that way right

DANIEL SALA: in your case though it was Montauk that did the setting up of your life right or I should say Project Phoenix. How significant was Montauk for you?

ARKHEIM: well I lived probably at you know at least 100 lives lifetimes I’m guessing when I was there you know and I don’t really remember every like I don’t remember every lifetime sometimes maybe it’s even just little moments and stuff but for me it’s obviously significant because I just spent so much time there and when I was part of that project there wasn’t really any escaping it like it was kind of like I belong there that was my place I I didn’t know anything else I didn’t know that was my life like that was it so and as far as like how important it is regarding other people our entire reality has been shaped by the Montauk project. I mean, they weren’t just involved in— we weren’t just involved in the time travel here on Earth and changing things here Earth: we did stuff in the Breakaway. We changed stuff on other planets. We changed stuff in other realities. We messed with a lot of things and people.

I I don’t think you know I like I know Preston Nichols and all those guys before me: they barely scratch the surface of what was really going on. for instance like one example would be Napoleon Bonaparte .I don’t know if— I I feel like I might have said this before on another interview with you, but he was a Montauk boy he was a time Soldier and so were a lot of other famous people they Montauk time soldiers you know like Marilyn Monroe. Amanda binds like people been talking about her right now like you know I don’t have any real clear memories of like her being Montauk but what I remember is like the in the alternate reality the Zeppelin reality where instead of airplanes most the the more popular form of air travel is airships because the henderberg disaster didn’t happen in that reality she was from the Vaudeville era of Comedy so she wasn’t even like famous in this time it was like what was that like the late s it was like before movie theaters became a thing so it was like actually like Live Comedy and stuff but yeah she was really famous and a lot of people copied her and stuff like that and she kind of was a huge influence on comedy and then I’ve had other monw people tell me that they like remember her they feel she feels familiar to them and also I remember Janette mcer another Nickelodeon kid.

and what I’m getting at here is the whole Nickelodeon thing that’s blowing up right now. Like, everyone’s talking about a quiet-on-set, where they’re exposing Dan Schneider. And they barely scratched the surface of how bad it actually was, ‘cause all those kids were MK Ultra assets. And some of those guys like Brian Peck, they’re Satanists. And you know the pedophilia thing is a part of their religion; it’s a part of their beliefs.

So um the Zeppelin like I talked about that how there’s like a zeppelin reality and it’s a wild thing because you know the thing about a zeppelin the reason why it’s more popular even though it’s so much slower CU I know people will ask that question cuz you can hang out out it’s not like an airplane where you’re sitting in a [ __ ] chair for N and a half hours until you to get to Shanghai or whatever as you’re going you literally can walk around there’s places to hang out there’s movie theaters there’s cocktail lounges there’s tennis courts like you name it like like that’s why it what if the henderberg didn’t happen even though it’s not as fast of a form of travel it’s more profitable for the industry that does it it’s there’s a million reasons why because you know all the stuff that you all the activities on board. And not only that, there become places where the airships kind of stay there. They’re stationary. They stay in one spot. It’s like a place you can go to I’ve seen that before uh in like other realities and stuff so it’s like a whole a whole thing with the Zeppelin reality and the inside people know about it there’s soft disclosure about it in The Fringe series and that’s why the Nickelodeon award, the Kids’ Choice Award is like orange Zeppelin. that’s the reason why is because they’re letting those in the know know that they know what they’re doing. it’s not a coincidence that they have these people who are maybe famous in other timelines and stuff like that.

and what people need to understand about the like this is really what I want to talk about the most with the entertainment industries what people need to understand is it’s all completely controlled. there’s like very there’s very little like oh this person’s just really talented they make great art and because the art speaks for itself and it’s great and people want to buy it they get big. Like it does happen like I would say Nirvana is kind of an example, even though one of the hit breakout song was probably yeah it was it’s I’ve heard it on other planets different so I think that there’s something going on there with that. I think he might have done the whole, like, sell-your-soul-to-Satan thing, not realizing that’s like an actual contract. you know it’s like he had that deep pain that deep trauma you know what I mean and he came from an okay life so it’s like, where does this trauma come from? why was he such a broken person? I don’t mean to laugh it’s not funny it’s like if we don’t laugh we cry kind of thing.

but yeah it’s just it’s wild the entertainment industry aspect of this is is insane and we’re seeing it right now with P Diddy you you following that I know you’re like on the other side of the world you guys know what’s going on with the whole PD thing right. IG yeah he’s he’s lost I mean he’s completely tarnish his reputation because his ties with Epstein and stuff right well not just he had his own thing going on so the thing with Epstein may be elementary to people and they all know this, but I just say it just in case people don’t— what he was doing was he was bringing people to his mansion to party and creating an environment where was relaxed environment you know they doing drugs what have you no cops are going to show up here right it’s this private island you don’t got to worry about that. And of course there’s underage sex happening and stuff like that. and what what he was doing is he had cameras and bugs everywhere so he could get dirt on people and basically that’s that’s what P Diddy was doing. That’s what Puff Daddy was doing is— he’s the same thing, is is running like an operation where he gets stirred on people and he controls people and stuff.

and you know if you look into it deep enough and it’ll happen it’s the domino effect is is you know we’re just seeing the dominoes fall and when one thing exposes one thing then it exposes another thing then you know it makes the veil thinner and thinner and thinner until you see the whole picture and what people are going to find out about it is like you know like it’s it’s rooted in like ancient oul Satanism bam at worship you know that stuff worship of ball all that stuff people are going to find out that that’s like the core of it and like I’ve talked about Ordo Templum Nephilim which is a cult that is involved in time travel and the music industry and Chiron energy and Chiron recording studios and all that stuff it’s— it’s huge, man, when you look into it. Like, they’re involved in clones.

and that’s another thing is these all these ass ETs, all these Nickelodeon assets look okay. So what they do is they thrust them onto the public stage. And for instance like Britney Spears like her whole thing was she was a 16-year-old heartthrob or whatever you would call it. And everybody knows and remembers—we’re all there—she was heavily sexualized. Her whole thing was being sexualized, sexualizing a teenage school girl and using that image to sell records. What people don’t understand is there’s a darker side of it, where they’re actually sex-trafficking her and having origies with her. And then there’s the even darker side of that, like, okay, like, you know, there was like Max Martin and DenniZ Pop you know they would throw elaborate parties and stuff like that and they— you know, they— they would have Britney— basically pimp Britney out and stuff like that.But there’s the clone aspect of it. There’s the clone. That’s why it was called Chiron Studios.

wasn’t just like a D D surface-level aspect that we’re seeing now well it was it is it’s important for people to understand that it is in the D reality we’re inhabiting but it’s the esoteric secret as occult aspect of it was they had clones and very I don’t think you know obviously there’s a lot of people who know about this, but they had clones of of all the different assets and they would— they— they harvest their energy in rituals and stuff like that.

and not only that like it’s can sell off time with these clones like you can pay money to spend time with Britney Spears or Marilyn Monroe in fact you know it’s coming out how EP or not you know how Stephen Hawking was so close to Jeffrey Epstein and he was kind of a creep. Well he was a big creep, and I can testify to the fact that, you know, my memories aren’t really clear kind of emotional get a really visceral reaction when I see him. But what I can remember is he was at the cloning centers, that he knew about the cloning centers. That he would go to him and he was famously Stephen Hawking is was famously obsessed with Marilyn Monroe; he even had a painting of her hang in his bathroom. And that’s because that was his favorite model of clone was Marilyn Monroe. Which people need to understand it’s actually her; it’s her consciousness. It’s literally her that’s like the best part. That’s what these people get off on the most. And he also famously said that if he could time travel he’d time travel to when when Marilyn Monroe was in her at her peak.

and you know so yeah he he the clone centers have like you know like I I’ve been to them and they they they you know they they have these rooms where people women will wake up or people will wake up and yeah they’re you can pay to spend time with them. But the the more common thing that you’ll see is it’s like they orchestrate the clones to and tell them what to do like like a there’ll be a gang rape so there’ll be a girl that wakes up in a room she doesn’t know where that she is and then they’ll just flood the room with a bunch of different dudes and stuff like that and there’s a lot of times there’s Gore blood killing they usually kill him at the end of it right like it’s just wild and then the the they call them the red rooms which there’s been horror movies made about this stuff it’s soft disclosure they have a red light in them often but not always and then of course the red light the hit light that was connected to Dennis pop had a a red light that would go off while he’s recording the song in his room and he called it the hit light and then think about hit me baby one more time and this is a -year-old girl that’s clearly talking about getting smacked around during sex like you know it’s it’s like minutes, second

uh it’s [ __ ] wild when you think about how out in the open it is and how obvious it is but also how cleverly they sort of hit it all and made it so it wasn’t totally obvious but now it’s all coming out on the open and and I know that my testimony right now people AR may be ready for it but I know that it’s coming really soon because people are like it’s like an onion you’re going to peel all these layers off you get to the core of the issue and you actually can you know see it for what it is like and yeah the entertainment industry is just like a front for for Black Ops programs and stuff basically like even like for instance these famous people like I’ve never talked about this before but you know people would might ask like why would they use like famous people as assets that doesn’t make sense like wouldn’t you want them to be like low key under the L out well for one thing like in the distant future people don’t really know like who David Bowie is he’s not really that famous anymore and in the past they don’t really know him either he’s a good example of he’s a Time Soldier and stuff and he was like a general on Mars for Mars Defense Force and [ __ ] like he’s a really good example of somebody who’s in these programs and people might ask like well why would they use someone like that well even in the here and now when he was alive he could go anywhere and do anything and like if he got into some place where he maybe didn’t belong people like oh [ __ ] it’s David Boe well [ __ ] it let him through you know what I mean like so it’s actually because because people treat celebrities with like this elevated status that doesn’t even make sense they can just get away with [ __ ] that and people won’t even question it people don’t even think about it or look at it I mean Marilyn Monro Monroe famously could walk around like a normal person and and not have anybody know who she was and then and this is real man I’m not just making this up they they talk about it in like documentaries about her and stuff like her friends that knew her talk about how it numerous people talked about how she’d be like hey you want to see me turn into her they be like what do you mean she be like watch this and then she’d turn into Maryland and all of a sudden everybody everywhere is like it’s [ __ ] Marilyn rro and like there’s just people chasing her she was able to blend in when she wanted to and able to be noticed when she wanted to and like yeah I I I stand behind the fact that a lot of the most famous people throughout history were time agents and most of them did had no clue didn’t even know most of them I’m sure a lot of them did do a lot of them like Me Maybe figure it out I think the normal reaction before the internet if you figured out the stuff was just keep the knowledge and use the knowledge to become powerful it’s all you really could do it’s not like you could get on your soap box and tell other people about it like you can with the internet age you can maybe make a book or something like that but think about how hard it was to publish a book back then and everything like it’s easier to just keep the knowledge for yourself share it with the people who are actually willing to listen to you that are close to you and just move on with your life but now there’s actually people talking about it and that’s that’s the difference and that’s even why those who maybe wouldn’t understand are are able to get the context to where they could understand like for instance like a lot of these memories feelings stuff like that if you don’t understand that time travel is real and that time travel exists then it’s it’s like it’s not possible to comprehend what happened to you because you don’t have any reference point to do so you know what I mean that’s another aspect of this that I always like people to remember is that being broken into a million pieces being tortured raped kept in a dog cage when you’re kids stuff like that it might turn us into good weapons Warriors in these programs but when it comes to living normal lives in the here and now we’re damaged people and it’s very difficult so we’re not necessarily always going to be the picture of Grace and social Nuance or whatever like a lot of us might be socially awkward or or whatever I mean we’re not normal like we’re not like we don’t we don’t belong in this normal life and this normal reality with these normal people like anyway I’m sorry just went on a big rant there no worries but yeah I think you said that that’s part of why they take us I mean not not simply for exploitation but also to suppress us to keep us down especially the the ones that you know they consider like that are able to change the timeline and whatnot so but I have so many questions and I was wondering if you could try to make a more rapid fire format real quick absolutely cool so I’m sure that a lot of stolen music came from Monto specifically and that they encouraged you to play music in in it but does this go for other programs or is there something about mon there’s another program that’s run through Chiron and Max Martin and it’s like connected to solar Warden and the oral Temple of Nephilim and it’s not really connected to Monto and I think I talked about it in one of my other interviews with you how it’s on Centurion and oh this is wild so so you could with the AI now people know this people can get the software now on their computer where this is very new though where you can feed it a normal Vocal Track into a computer and it’ll sound like a female or something like that or a male and you can kind of just choose we had that ability at the recording studio on Centurion cuz essentially our job was we made music with mind control in it that had certain rhythms and things like that that would hypnotize people and the mission was some of it was like social engineering but the honest to got truth is most of it was just making [ __ ] tons of money and using it they’re using the entertainment money industry money for sex trafficking for drug trafficking like the industry is so deeply connected to that and that’s what we’re seeing with Diddy like he literally there’s an article you can find it on the goddamn internet it was out in the open there bragging about this [ __ ] was bragging about how he had an underwater tunnel at his house we all know how like Epstein had like submarine FL fleets trafficking children and gain Maxwell had a a a license to drive a submarine because of that so like they’re like telling on themselves with this stuff and that was another program and there’s also the aspect of just like in all all of the programs a lot of people play instruments and a lot of really intense things happen to time soldiers or just super soldiers in general and so they’ll write some really emotionally music and one of the things that we knew at Montauk and also the recording studio on Centurion is like songs that came from come from an honest place where someone went through like emotional struggle people can it psychically connects to people and reels them in because everybody most people experienced heartache for instance that’s why there’s so many famous songs about heartache because it reels people in cuz they felt that they’re literally psychically feeling it like like people don’t realize like yeah music makes you feel away because of the sounds you’re hearing but you are also psychically connecting to it doesn’t matter if it’s a recording doesn’t matter if it’s some guy covering another guy song if they’re any good you’re still going to get the same psychic signature that comes through and it needs to be strong and that’s why they like using me and other minutes, second

certain individuals as well Napoleon would be an example actually for creating music a lot of famous music that people like love [ __ ] Napoleon made it dude he also like you think it’s crazy that I’m going around saying they stole my music well wait until I tell you about how Napoleon bonapart he makes a lot like a lot of the bouncy dance music he I I would describe a lot of his music has a bounce to it a bounce to it and I can tell almost is he is like a signature song it’s like can it doesn’t matter who’s doing it but yeah and at that recording studio sorry I’m I’m going to try to wrap it up because I know you said you want to do it more rapid fire at that recording studio I have ADHD so my apologies at that at that recording studio we could feed it into the AI to give it whatever voice we want and then we could choose a different artist or choose different artists to S the songs for us but now we’re also finding out through just so much stuff that’s being exposed like JLo Jennifer Lopez who is a dark witch practic to Santa Ria and stuff terrible [ __ ] evil person she doesn’t even sing on her own songs that’s fact it’s not hit it and like this is just this is how the music industry has operated it’s just like it’s just creating an image creating a product and selling it that’s how they do it and they you know every once in a while authentic musicians that actually give a [ __ ] come through and get famous but it’s pretty rare like mostly it’s just controlled people like you know like for instance like the people who got famous through P didy like he got to the level that he did because he was willing to suck Clive Davis’s dick and the people who got really successful through Diddy were the ones who sucked him off the most that’s how this [ __ ] works it’s it’s disgusting but it’s true and it’s just like there’s so many layers to it because there’s like the very rudimentary Elementary layer of just like just sex abuse people being creeps and taking Vantage of their positions of power I mean it’s devious but it’s a more innocent thing than the cloning aspect just people being [ __ ] in general and doing sexually malicious things and stuff but then there’s that other layer underneath it that you know a lot of people that might be involved in it might not see it because they got alters and they’re programmed and stuff like that too like most of the people in the entertainment industry are programmed and even these abusers they were abused too they’re in NK Ultra programs too like it’s a self-perpetuating system that’s ancient it’s not anything new right but with regards to needing this real emotion to imprint in the music I think that is the same way that for example William Shakespeare can can’t have been the real author of The those plays because he needed the experience of traveling through Europe it must have been someone else whether it was bacon or yeah yep yeah that’s that wasn’t yeah he didn’t write all that stuff yeah yeah minutes

exactly and regarding the cloning Centers do you think that they could possibly just masquerade certain celebrities or do you think that they always shove in I mean insert an altar of the particular celebrity like say Britney Spears no that’s them it is in maybe an Alor so they have sex kitten alters right that just so that want to please and so that are programmed so that’s probably a lot of the times who they have activated but it depends on your client your client might not care if Marilyn Monroe or Britney is willing in fact they might prefer them to not be willing so it depends on on who the client is and stuff like that what alter they’ll have activated but yeah essentially like you know it’s it’s on a D level it’s happening you know there’s High suitors that could pay a lot of money to to by D level I mean not the cloning not underground you know up here Michael Jackson was being sex trafficked by his father when he was a pop star and Here and Now Britney Spears was you know being passed around in a similar manner I don’t think they were like this much of a part of their every situation is a little different they’re not all exactly the same but it’s them it is [] percent them they can’t just throw another Consciousness in there for a soul or a Consciousness to seed in someone certain DNA stuff need it needs to be like [] percent of people there are like I have the ability to take over people that are totally different that don’t look like me and stuff that was one of the things they sought after about me at Monto but most people can’t do that most people need if they can go in another body but it needs to be like their body right right so they use you and that’s something that like is so hard for people to understand is it it’s you and my auths like for instance like Jacob at Montauk he is me but he’s the version of me that experienced Montauk so the events that he experienced and what he lived through his personality might be different because of that but I would have turned out the same you don’t understand what I’m saying like if I was put through the same events I the same exact thing would happen to me because we’re the same person and we literally are the same person so it gets it gets a little confusing I know but I hope the viewers and listeners can kind of understand with like the alter thing it’s it’s compartmentalizing information to make it clandestine the alters know not to let the your cover altar know what’s going on and they also like like for instance like you know how you ask like so them they activate you is it you one of the things that we have in our minds is we’ll have authors that act as referees they’re in there making sure you don’t remember certain things or if you think about certain stuff you’ll get a headache or whatever they’re they’re doing that like you don’t even realize it like a program running in your brain and if they don’t do a good enough job they will literally like take take them out take them out of your body when you’re in sleeping wake them up somewhere and they’ll torture them and be like dude do a better job or we’ll keep here for three days next time and we’ll torture you for three days or whatever so like it’s it’s a the whole it’s one of those things where it’s like the whole system needs to get unraveled it needs to go public in order to stop it because they they got such dirt on everyone like I don’t know even with Diddy and I’ll try to not rant I know I kind of like even with the thing with Diddy he just let out this huge he just made a video recently where it’s just this him his kid on his lap and he’s just he’s just naming names and that’s it he’s just naming all these people’s names and it’s him saying you all are in on this [ __ ] too and if I go down you’re all going down it’s him warning everyone and it’s called mutually assured destruction yes it’s it’s a thing that it all it’s like they they it’s all from the CIA Playbook and stuff like it and it’s all the music industry that’s who’s running it is the because the central intelligent agency it’s kind of their job is to to mold the public perception so you know that they’re they that’s why they have their hands and all this stuff is cu that was so important to them and also there’s a lot of money to be made and the mind control it’s all about controlling things right but just wanted to before we end the music stuff I think you said that even classical music has been corrupted I mean has been repackaged and stuff has been stolen going back to like I don’t know Mozart who was himself a Mason do you think that it’s possible that it’s going back that far yeah a lot of a lot of the classical music was made at Monto I wasn’t really as good at making the classical music that was other people one of them who is actually alive in the hearing now his name is Alandra Markman all I know is he did write a lot of stuff that other people got credit for Masons old masons from the this you know the old times and stuff playing their pianos and with orchestras and things like that before we had technology like we do now sheet music stuff you know what I mean and yeah yeah he we we were involved in that and then there’s also the thing that you know I don’t really understand it but Preston says that the signal of our universe is riding on this [ __ ] doesn’t make sense but it’s writing on like there’s this song called The Swan it’s like from a ballet or something like that Chopin maybe my memory is so chowski yeah something like that and he said that the whole signal of the universe started with that one song or something like that like it’s weird it’s in his book but all I know is the whole music aspect was a huge part of the programming at Montauk like he would blare Metallica while Blair Beethoven to put you in this weird State and hypnotize you and stuff Preston would do that to us and music it’s just it’s just a huge part of the programming nightclubs for instance another thing nightclubs and strip clubs this is where so much clandestine operations occur this is where information gets passed along you know I ran into till lindman from rammstein’s clone at a at a strip club this New Year’s Eve that happened to me and you know it it really reiterated to me and reminded me the whole situation cuz I haven’t been to a strip club ever in my life it was my first time going and it cuz it was New Year’s Eve and it was like this dance night and we just wanted to have a great night and have a wild time so we went and I went with my girlfriend and my friend and yeah man till lyman’s clone who I guess I know and served with and and knocked waffin and you know he’s connected to the music industry stuff too apparently he’s a real creep in the here now he’s doing all sorts of weird [ __ ] to people too which isn’t surprising but but anyway I ran into him at at a strip club and the reason why is because well he’s trying to check up on me but I could tell that story that’s a whole story but the thing about strip clubs is you can’t you can’t bring your phone in there and have be waving your phone around taking pictures you can’t record anything if anybody did try to bug the place it’s loud there’s loud music so strippers a lot of times they’ll be assets either they literally know their assets or they don’t know their assets and so a guy will come in there and he’ll be somebody trying to get some information on something he’ll get a strip club from a certain stripper and she’ll be on his lap and if she knows instead of whispering sweet nothings into his ear if she knows why he’s in there they’ll start talking about whatever is going on that they’re trying to talk about if she doesn’t know if it’s a MK Ultra asset they’ll say a code name the guy will say the code words like red Aurora in the evening Sky something like that and then they’ll alter out and then they’ll talk to them get the information from them and then they’ll say red Aurora in the evening sky or whatever it is they’re closing code and they’ll shut off and and they won’t remember that they’ll just kind of like it’s it’ll seem like a hiccup to them like they’ll be like like what what and and since they’re still doing the same thing in the same situation they’re just like okay whatever like it’s weird when it happens but you’re in the middle of doing your job you you can’t just be like wait what happened to me so that’s one aspect of it and then another aspect of it is running racketeering schemes and running blackmail on people so one thing that I can testify to right now that I’ve been talking about and I’m I write about it in my book is that is going to be out soon it’ll be out in July is the fact that mon talk started opening up nightclubs all around the world all around the [ __ ] world buddy I’m not just I’m just mentioning two of them and I can’t remember all of them but I know for instance the kit Club Cat Club here in Portland is one of them that’s where I met the romstein dude and then there’s another Kit Kat Club in Berlin they have a portal to each other underneath them I’m pretty minutes

sure don’t quote me on that but also there there was it’s defunct doesn’t exist anymore it was called the Asylum and it was in Bristol England and people can look it up but it’s it’s kind of hard to find information on it there I think their Instagram’s still there and what’s Wild to to me is because I remembered it man I I I said it before I think Joseph pow is the one who actually found the really good images of it and stuff and so wild so what we had going on there was wild parties obviously and there was this mansion that the After parties would be held at or like you know yeah the after party really and that was the people that were in the null that’s where they really wanted to end up but it was all very dark and very connected to it was like eyes white shut kind of parties right that kind of [ __ ] and but people did want to go to it they wanted to have the freaky sex and the good drugs and you know people want it was like an elite thing that was an inside secret that was like kind of out in the open but not really and what’s wild about it is like you can see the image the their logo was literally the gates it was says Asylum and then it’s the gates like the gates to the mansion right like you see Eyes Wide Shut the guy standing in front of the gates and he needs to know the code to get in it was like that dude and of course once you get there and you’re doing all this freaky [ __ ] well the whole place is bugged you were recorded snorting that line of cocaine off of that -year-old girl’s bomber or whatever you know what I mean you were you were recorded in doing all this illegal [ __ ] and sometimes this would be politicians or maybe it’d be famous people it didn’t really matter doctors lawyers anybody who we wanted dirt on anybody who we wanted to control and um

yeah man once you once you have somebody’s you have you literally have somebody’s life in the palm of your hands at that point because if you can send somebody to prison they’ll do anything to not go to prison [ __ ] anything dude nobody wants to go to prison for the rest of their life or be known as a pervert or whatever or a cocaine user or whatever if you’re a doctor a lawyer some aent person so yeah once we got the dirt on them we can could we totally controlled them and there’s also there was the new Asylum which was in Budapest which I haven’t been able to find any information on that but a lot of stuff happened there and that’s just a huge aspect of these Black Ops programs is nightclubs that have portals underneath them they’ve got portals like gateways to each other and stuff underneath them or entrances nearby or something like and there’s just like this whole network and yeah it’s just that’s a huge part of it oh yeah and then also I know you said you want to do rapid fire I can’t help but give longwinded responses but there’s also the aspect with the nightclubs of the lights and the music and then adjusting substances those three things make it easier for people more likely and easier people more s susceptible to altering out like they purposely create an environment and then a certain song might even have like a a code-word in it or something that activates a person and they don’t even realize it so it’s a huge huge aspect of it is like nightclubs a lot of activity happening there and strip clubs too lot of activity happening there usually the more high-end ones not like your run-of-the-mill dive divey scummy strip clubs like normally the high-end ones are the ones where black-ops things are actually happening.

I see so yeah let’s con concentrate a little bit on Project Phoenix another thing that Preston went on record as saying is that psychic energy is synonymous to sexual energy and the people who ran these programs were enamored by you know using sexual magic and raising these energies to a crazy high figure and that it couldn’t be left inside the person or otherwise it would kill them and U they would try to basically project Montauk Project was basically sexual magic amplified via particle accelerator and would you say that he’s accurate in that case?

ARKHEIM: wow I’ve never read that or heard him talk about that that’s all new information to me but it really hits close to home cuz yeah I’ve got I would say my libido is probably like four times as strong five times as strong as the average male is probably and the average male is a pretty high libido. I’ve had to kind of have mental exercises and things like that to control my sexual appetite which is large because of these programs you know it’s kind of one of those things where I’ve been involved in so much crazy sex stuff sex magic sex orgies and stuff like that it’s wild and so it’s imprinted on me and so I’ve got issues with sex because of that issues with and yeah I would say that like yeah like it does feel that way like there’s like a it’s it feels like a like an energy inside me that like like I needs to be let out or kill me or something and also I know that I’ve talk to other people about this kind of more in private other Montauk people and yeah we all have this problem where we’re our sexual en like our sexual craving is higher than people and of course that’s how they used us to what they use to control us too is like all right like if you guys

like even in Solar Warden and stuff like that. if you like an analogy is maybe sidetracking a bit but it’s like a thing with like Solar Warden an kna and different ships is when you were in battle and In the heat of war and everything you you had to be a goddamn machine you had to follow everything to the T you did not [ __ ] around about anything ever but when we won the battle was insanity [ __ ] insanity people [ __ ] everywhere [ __ ] everybody’s getting drunk like it was wild insanity we turned into wild [ __ ] animals.

And it was the same thing at Montauk and not only that like they programmed us to just be just [ __ ] wild like even when we were kids who didn’t have any interest in sex or anything like that they would put us in front of this pyramid thing they would spray out this pheromone [ __ ] at us and then we’d be wild we we’d [ __ ] a probably [ __ ] a goddamn dry piece of driftwood if that was all that was around after they sprayed that stuff at us like it was nuts dude and sick things man they made me do sick things and it’s [ __ ] up my my mind I have to heal my mind from the things that they made me do like it’s taken me a long time to be comfortable around larger dogs and not feel weird feelings because Preston made us do weird sexual stuff with dogs.

like and just yeah there’s so I don’t know I’m sorry if again I’m giving a long-winded answer but yes we have we we did have a a very strong Sexual Energy did put it into the music and into the songs and also that’s another thing when I talk about he I’m again I I didn’t know this schol this is new to me but it connects exactly what I’m saying and it’s kind of reiterates that I’m telling the truth he was telling the truth how I say how they will gang rape an individual and during the point of orgasm they will kill them and they are putting that energy into the [ __ ] song that is the that is the Denniz Pop, Max Martin way of doing things. that is what the hit light is it’s turning on when the energy when they’re in the ritual putting that energy into the song that’s why it’s called the hitl and it’s synonymous with hit.

and then you think the song Hit Me Baby One More Time which you wrote yeah I mean I I did write that song. I know I know Donald Marshall also claims to have written it that’s that’s my biggest you know conundrum dilemma dilemma well maybe maybe maybe I’m wrong and maybe he’s the one who wrote it but I I can tell you this is that it was I said the same thing that he said without having heard him that was like about like was someone was getting beat up and they’re saying like talk about how you like it sing about how you like it and we’ll stop or whatever that’s what I remember and I remember that happening to me. I don’t know how he remembers the same [ __ ] thing happening to him he just said he came up with the line I dug up his proboards but it might be one of those things where they show you like alternate realities that are real but are not this one just to mislead you.

do you think it could be the case well I definitely go to alternate realities back and forth all the time and reality is always changing but what I can tell you for sure with with the with the the the music that was by Britney Spears and ins sank and all that stuff is look I have [ __ ] evidence first of all I actually can make music in the here and now and do make music in the here now and have toured and everything and it wasn’t just some guy in a room writing songs and I’m going oh good job all right all right guys let’s make it into a hit or himing hooking up a his brain to a computer or something they had a ritual way of doing it and Max Martin talks about how melody is key you start with a melody that’s what they would do is they’ make me come up with a melody they’d make me like come up and then they would form the whole song around a melody.

and I wasn’t the only person that did this to I know there were others but they liked me a lot and use me a lot and what I actually remember clearly is like Chiron Studios Chiron studio and I and I think they had an underground entrance to it like I don’t think they I know I I think before I might have said like I think this guy brought me in a car or something but I don’t think he had to bring me in a car like on the surface like I think there was an entrance like they had an entrance to the cloning facility that was connected to the recording studio which by the way it’s still there Max Martin still makes music there I think it’s called maritone Studios now but it’s still there and like I said it’s connected to time travel oh oh and another thing too that I want to point out this this my ADHD is so bad I’ll be like I have an idea and it’s like three different things in one and and I’ll forget to mention certain things so you can look you can find Max Martin’s demos of Britney Spear songs and stuff like that there’s one called I can’t remember what it’s called but basically you can tell it’s ran through a computer and it’s AI and it’s it’s Max or somebody else singing the the song like you can tell that they use the program like and and now this is the thing that exists but years ago when they’re making this songs this technology did not exist yet. so I find that really interesting that I’m finding that and I’m I’m actually compiling a video right now on Denniz Pop Max Martin and Ordo Templum Nephilim and you know Nickelodeon just the music industry and all that. I’m making a video on it right now.

like another interesting thing I found too is like there’s a clip of Dennis pop basically what he’s saying is like he just goes off about all this weird stuff and it’s really odd he’s like Dennis pop is like yeah in the in the future like so this was in and he’s like in the future all the music is going to be digital and it’s going to change music and it’s going to make it cheap until it’s basically free and he’s and it all just like like why carry around a bunch of records you all have it in this little computer thing this was before the iPad came out and he’s like and yeah and then like one of the things that’s a bummer about that though is like a solar flare could happen and it could knock out all the data all the data would get deleted if a solar flare happened it’s like how the [ __ ] does this guy know that right and then he’s like talking about yeah and then like you know soon like not in the future like not it’s not going to be that long before we have portals he’s just like and then like you just be able to go anywhere like you won’t need airplanes like telephone conversations will be kind of pointless you just be able to go to their house and talk to them that’s like and like the person who put the video on YouTube is just like haha crazy Denniz Pop like so weird that he’s talking about this stuff. it’s like yeah it is weird why is he talking about all this [ __ ] and you know to me it’s confirmation that he did step through portals and he knew all about all this stuff he was he was in the esoteric world and it’s well known that both Max Martin and Denniz Pop were Swedish metalheads before this happened and we all know about how the swedes and the Norse metalheads love their Satan and so I really do believe that they were Priests of the Brotherhood of Satan and that’s how they met. it’s through Satanism that’s what I believe.

DANIEL SALA: quite possible so you said that Preston did a lot of depraved stuff how aware do you think he was in his everyday life of what he did and do you think that much of the literature he he sanitized

ARKHEIM: okay so he definitely sanitized the [ __ ] the ever I mean he’s if if you were to hyp be like hypothetical but he [ __ ] poured a [ __ ] whole bottle of Lysol all over his book you know what I mean he he sanitized the ever living [ __ ] out of his image in those books I at least am willing to admit that I was terrible I to my successors after me the ones that I was you know I was I fed them dog food and sprayed them with the hose and sent them through portals to terrible places and treated them like [ __ ] I actually will testify how terrible I was and live up to that fact it sucks but it’s true but I do also have the benefit of being forced into the situation which he doesn’t have and another thing that I should point out is yes it’s come to light that it wasn’t it was an altar and this alter name was Nicholas you know Nick think about it Nichols Nicholas which is very you know very close it was an Alor that was very close to Preston and I think after a while he did know what’s going on because he brought his dog there so how would he bring his dog and then have that was his dog that he brought from home so how would you do that if he didn’t know what was going on you understand what I’m saying like he knew what was going on and another thing another aspect of this and this is well testified I mean the Y files which minutes

has millions of subscribers on YouTube did a little video on Montauk and talked about Preston and they he talked about oh in the Here and Now on this happen man he would invite W talk boys to his house to be deprogrammed and he would tell them how like he had to sodomize him and all this weird [ __ ] like there’s even a video with James rink where he talks about oh I could help you de program you but you wouldn’t like it cuz it involves sodomy or some [ __ ] it’s like so so what I’m trying to get at is even in the here and out he was a creep he would invite mon talk boys to his house and then he would use cuz he had the mount sound equipment at his house he literally took it from Camp here I know I know this guy’s stormy actually his phone number and I talked to him about it and unfortunately his house just got foreclosed on and all the government has all this [ __ ] but he actually had the [ __ ] equipment from W talk and he would put people into a trance and he’d rape them and they here and now so you know I always try to be minutes

really clear about the fact that in these programs people are doing a lot of stuff against their will and and a lot of times they’re not happy about their job or what they have to do and for up to them they wouldn’t do it but I don’t think that was the case with Preston I believe that he was a a like a dark priest of Satan I believe that he was like you know practicing the oul practic ing Satanism already and that’s how he ended up at Montauk and that’s how he got his security clearances you need to be a mason in order to get security clearances you literally have to be a Freemason you have to have some sort of connection to the Brotherhood and if you don’t then you’re not going to get a job and so he he’s already involved at some level before he got his job at Brook Haven Laboratories before he got his job at w talk and yeah I just think he he knew it was going on and he even talked about it in his books I mean when he was alive he just whitewashed it he didn’t mention it in his books and when he mentioned it in public he used soft language he didn’t you know but he did literally admit that he sodomized young boys and that he raped people he admitted to it and I can admit that I did the same thing in the programs that I was forced to program people and I have done similar things and we also used rape as a form of punishment and I was involved in that and I punished people by raping them wasn’t even a sexual thing it was like me being mad at them and making sure they follow orders it was a [ __ ] up environment like and but at least I’m willing to testify it admit to it literally try to apologize to people if I can find them and not try to whitewash it and I really think he did do that and I just think he was a really sick sick man you you know there’s another aspect of it too we like my trauma twin he he was jealous of the fact he wanted me to love him because he was a gay ped and he was jealous of the fact that I he would never ever be able to be loved by me as much as I loved my trauma twin Evelyn and so he he did every he would [ __ ] with our our relationship in all these terrible ways and make me like just like terrible things would happen to her and then he’d say you did that in a fit of rage and when I actually first was waking up and I contacted Joseph pow and was doing some like work with them as far as like retrieving memories and like he was like doing some stuff with my energy body and stuff like that helping me Center and like get rid of some of the block on my memories and he before we did our our our call together he told me to meditate for like minutes and he and you know he’d call me and so I did and when I did that this was very early in in my I didn’t know anything about Montauk yet and it was Preston he telepathically contacted me and this is he was using a clone of me to do it so that’s weird too and so a Time displaced version of me was the one who was he was communicating through me through but anyway which I I didn’t understand until recently because now I remember doing that was [ __ ] weird but anyway he was like tell him are you sure you want to do this I was like what what do you mean he’s like he’s like you got got a nice life kid you got friends family you know minutes

you go around in your van and do your little music thing he’s like why would you want to [ __ ] that up and go into all this stuff and I got mad man I was like you stole entire lifetimes from me you [ __ ] piece of [ __ ] and now you’re going to tell me to not try to get them back to not recover you like you stole me from me my own identity what I am my own meem like every like no I like [ __ ] freaked out I was like you’re a piece of [ __ ] for even suggesting that I not look into this deeper he’s like all right but don’t say I didn’t warn you you know you’re going to find out a lot of things that you don’t like and he said something like you know the whole he said the the history is going to remember you you know the the world will know the name bloth aring because that’s my music name you know and I was like I was like shut the [ __ ] up Preston you probably tell every everybody that they’re all special or whatever to not like try to take advantage of them you’re manipulative piece of [ __ ] and he’s just like and I asked him I was like say sorry for for for hurting for Joseph for hurting Danny for or Jimmy for hurting Danny for for hurting all those kids because I didn’t remember him hurting me yet you know but of course I found out that happened but and he goes that wasn’t me that was the military the mil military made me do it I was like the military made you do it he’s like he’s like it was part of my job or some [ __ ] and I was like asking him questions I was trying to ask him more questions he’s like I got to go I can’t talk to you like this forever it takes a lot of energy you don’t understand how this works and the last thing he said to me was by the way I’m sorry that things didn’t work out between you and your little girlfriend and I didn’t understand it at the time like what what do you mean I I didn’t get it I don’t know what he meant by it I did know that he meant this girl that I grew up with in my town cuz cuz it was telepathic so I could see that in my mind but I didn’t know she was my trauma twin yet I didn’t know she was at mon talk yet and it isn’t until until later now that I have context I know how Insidious and [ __ ] mean that was for him to say like like evil just straight up just incredibly evil for him to say I’m sorry that things don’t work out between you and your little girlfriend and yeah he was he was an evil guy and I I do not feel bad about going off about that for minutes or whatever it was because people need to understand the depth of De previty that that man’s deeped to and the fact that he is just like anybody responsible for his own actions you know and not only that the system of abuse is like you know it’s a it’s a self-perpetuating system like abusers become abusers but I I really do feel like he set it all up like you know we were kids when we were brought in there

he was an adult when he got there so no I’m glad you said you shared that

um I think you gave an honest and balanced account there um

so moving on to project Phoenix like operations was a child required to concentrate on the mirror for you to go

through a portal or could you also just go through technology so with the portal technology

at Montauk it started like anything else they had to figure it out as they went along was very Avent guard there’s

a lot of mistakes made along the way and a lot of kids died for some reason it had to be children too like what the [ __ ] like it had to be kids that they

sent through these portals you sick [ __ ] they couldn’t pick like old people or something that were about to die or something I don’t know dude

[ __ ] kids really and but anyway they they they you know and they did the Tesla technology portals which the thing

about Tesla portals is well you need another one so they could only go to the Future because you you need to have it

turned on in order to you understand what I’m saying so if you go to the Past you can do that but you won’t be able to walk back through because there isn’t a

portal in the p past so that was one of the one of the ones that they had and then eventually they figured it out where they could open up a portal where

you could walk through both sides and stuff but that was also unstable sometimes people would get lost

in the time tunnels and radiation everybody got radiation poisoning from it but they refined it

and and eventually we discovered like ancient gateways and kind of started figuring

out how that technology worked and so you can create a stable Wormhole Gateway and just leave it open and then depending on what you’re trying to do that that’s a good idea like for instance if there’s a particular period of history that we want to interact with a lot and a relatively condensed amount of time we would open up a gateway to that time period with the the portal Gateway sync to our our time period so like it’s let’s say it’s the year here and it’s the year here when it’s it’ll be there you get what I’m saying like they’re synced so time passed in like wild concept to think about like but the doors were synced in time with ours and we did that because there are certain periods where we’re continuously interacting with them and if you were to open up a portal over and over again to that period it made it harder and harder to punch a hole through time space and not only that it’s like putting a needle through a piece of fabric and if you move the needle just a little slightly left you’ll end up in a totally different [ __ ] reality so we had to leave the portals open in order to effectively go back and forth and manipulate that part of history but the most advanced form of travel the the cleanest and most efficient was when they figured out that they could have a kid concentrate on a mirror and open up the mirror to a certain part of timespace and then don’t quote me on this but I also believe that in order to open up that part of time like let’s say they wanted a portal to ancient Babylon well you needed somebody with either past life in Babylon or remote viewing capabilities to see it so they could VIs visual you needed to be able to visualize the Target in order to make a portal to it if you couldn’t visualize the target you couldn’t make a portal but so You’ visualize the Target and you just imagine just that’s like door to that reality now and it the trip chair Amplified your thoughts and made what you thought real you could make an orange or an apple appear or something if you wanted to but we used it to turn mirrors into doorways and now another really important talking about all the models of of portal travel another really important aspect for people to understand because I’ve had other Montauk soldiers kind of get upset at me for not talking about this I guess but I do and what people need to understand is there’s more than one modal I had the ability and others to literally open a portal on my own I didn’t need a trip chair I didn’t need technology I could literally just put my hand out and it was like pulling and pushing on the fabric of time and space itself until it opened the portal and I could go anywhere I wanted all that it required was I need to have enough Mana enough spiritual energy you know like for running around and lifting weights or whatever you need to eat good you need calories and stuff well there’s another type of energy which is why it’s good to eat fresh food and stuff is because you get Mana from it you actually get spiritual energy from it uh and also but like the G and all the waves that were sused to they are literally designed to dull down our Mana to dull down our spiritual our psychic awareness and everything else and interfere with it they’re like a blanket they threw over it to cover it up all these waves that are in the air and stuff like that but essentially as long as I had enough Mana as long as I had enough energy I could open up a portal and if I need to open up even if I was didn’t have enough energy all I need to do is rest for a while and eat good or whatever and maybe sleep take a nap and then I could open a portal again you you know like just like just like after going on a jog and you need to replenish your energy in order to go for another jog you know what I mean it’s the same thing and I suppose that didn’t stop with the portal but also other psychic abilities that you could even use in missions perhaps like I know you also said that you could choke people I know it’s really unfortunate that you were forced to do it but could you maybe describe how how you actually like was it like Darth Vader where you also lifted them in the air or what

yeah I could do that I could lift them in the air and choke them I could also take groups of people and throw them around and like I could do all sorts of wild stuff or if like people were coming at me I could just go and just like I could have a whole crowd of people coming at me and I could just go and just they’d go flying they’d all just yeah and stuff like that and it was just like augmented your your combat abilities and made them more effective really is what it did is having these esoteric what what do you call them they superpowers I guess yeah I mean they’re there’s not normal human abilities they’re basically superpowers and it sounds it sounds so crazy to say it all loud even to me who experienced it I get it it’s wild but it’s true and did you not also use it to escape torture as in you force yourself to leave your body during the torture yeah we would leave our bodies doing it but they they would know and they would try to Anchor us in our bodies U but also they wanted us to be able to leave our bodies for we got captured and we’re tortured by somebody else so depended on what they’re trying to do like if they’re trying to punish us they didn’t like it when we left our bodies but they did want us to be able to leave our bodies so that if we’re being tortured for information we could just hang out outside of our body until they’re done torturing us and then go back in their body and how often were you aware that you were on a mission this whole time when you were sent on missions versus how many times did they mind wipe you I would say I was usually aware of what I was doing I’ll say most of the missions it’s hard maybe it’s like actually it’s hard to answer that question and know that I’m giving an accurate answer but I will say that a lot of times I knew what I was doing a lot of times I went in there and I needed to know what I was doing I had to know the whole picture in order to be able to think on my feet and stuff you know what I mean but a great deal of the lives were just normal lives didn’t know what I was doing didn’t know I was on a Time Mission and yeah it makes me wonder even like this life is this life some sort of time Mission John wiber has talked about are these are our whistle yeah whistleblower authors and maybe it maybe it is you know I also remember the aspect of v Montauk we always wanted to be normal we always wondered what it was like to be like a normal kid and like eat macaroni and cheese and like watch like cartoons after going to a day at public school you know what I mean we didn’t know what that was like and it just seemed so like a magical like you know how the world of Montauk going through portals and all that stuff it seems like magical almost like whoa like that’s real that’s how the normal real world seemed to us like wait so you just get to eat Lunchables and play soccer and [ __ ] like you don’t have to like go through portals and murder people you know what I mean like it seemed crazy to us like that we so jealous of them so it’s it’s almost like I know there was a huge part of me that wanted to live like a normal life so I wonder if there’s an aspect of that to where this is it this is me giving myself that treat so to speak and it’s also because I think it’s not just like a treat like I think it’s good for somebody who has like very incredible power and strength to realize what it’s like to be weak because until you realize that and realize like true strength this is what I’ve learned in my lifetime as a human true strength comes from a person who uses who has power and doesn’t use it for themselves but uses it for other people and uses it for uplifting others that’s like true strength and true power and everything else is just like a fake facade of power is kind of what I what I’ve learned and I think that’s what omnipresent super powerful beings fail to realize is like they’re not just in the same way that I’m not more important than an ant on a blade of grass like a super powerful being that can walk through realities and stuff isn’t more important than you or I we’re all just a different form of the reflection of the Creator being that is the all that we’re all the same thing just in different incarnations yeah one of the truest quotes ever is BYO who said that a man is rich in proportion to the number of things he can afford to let alone and yeah in Montag pretty much were devoid of any resource possible so anything you build on that has all the more weight but could you go over what types of bodies you inhabited was it was it always male or was it all also maybe different that’s a really great question that’s a really great question I have been female I’ve been male I’ve been different races not of those memories are clear and I’ll I’ll admit that yeah I just know if like for sure that we all had different alter of different races doing different things I’ll bring up John whri again he knows a lot more about that talks about that a lot more and has all sorts of information on that but I do know that yeah there there’s a lot of different versions of me and then also one of the darker things that I remember about W talk that they did is so I had an altar that was like like a dog almost very stupid not intelligent and it was just motived by food and sex and I wanted to eat want to eat people it was really dark but basically I was put into this like demon clone body that and they Preston and L I don’t know who came up with this idea but there are all these demon monster things running around Monto and they would grab children up not necessarily children but people and grab them up and rape them and eat them and then another thing that they would make us do too is basically torture it’s so hard to talk about this stuff I have to like literally put up like a wall on my brain to not break down on camera give me a second of course they would make us torture the kids over and over again and and each time that we did it they would make us do it worse and worse and you know like I said sometimes they’ make us do it in this demon body or whatever and what they would make us say to them is they’d make us do you remember me you tell them your name first of all the first time and he said do you remember me and they they said no you torture them and right before you kill them you tell them your name and then when you woke them up again you say do you remember me and people might ask like probably are thinking right now like why would you do that it’s so sick well the reason why we did that is so that if somebody was on a Time Mission and they got captured by another group and they got killed and they got put in a new body now what the what anyone would assume well not anyone but most groups would assume all right we got ourselves a new asset and now we can use them to infiltrate the other group or whatever because they’d wake up in a new body and theyd more or less they might remember stuff but they wouldn’t remember where they were and so by killing them over and over again and impr anything such it had to be something terrible it had to be you know torturing them to death that imprinted in their psyche and then they and when they remembered it you did your job and that meant when they got captured and they got put in a new body they could pretend that they didn’t remember anything and then they could infiltrate that group and so that’s why we did that and but yeah they would put us in different bodies of monsters and stuff like that

and I do also believe there are situations where they put us into like ET bodies to try to get us to do stuff but it was stupid and a waste of time because ET are telepathic and they’d always figure out what we were doing you know so that was pretty rare you could perhaps fool humans with that yeah all the time we could fool humans all the time but if we try to infiltrate I I got another funny story too man if you don’t mind me just kind of telling it I got sent to the future of Earth and in this version of Earth and there there’s this Preston talks but it’s the the place where they have this like huge horse statue and it’s a really creepy area and there’s these people that wear these Scarlet robes and stuff blue oter cult has some album art that really looks like it’s that’s how it looks but anyway got sent to that future in was one of those lives where I didn’t know that I was a time agent and I was just living a normal life and essentially in in that future this is the year I think something or maybe it was it’s very far in the future it kind of doesn’t really matter really far in the future and everything was delegated and controlled by an AI supercomputer that ran all of society and everybody was telepathic e think and nobody spoke no music anywhere no no speakers yeah on Earth and that’s what the song Sound of Silence by Simon and gar funkle that’s a m that’s a Montauk song I think I might have even wrote that song somebody at Montauk wrote that song one hundred percent for sure if it wasn’t me it was someone else and yeah because he says in the song and the people bowed and prayed to the neon God they made people talking without people or talking without speaking people writing songs that’ll never be saying all this stuff and it’s talking about in this in this future it is really quiet it’s like really weirdly quiet like no you’re just [ __ ] quiet it’s weird somebody from our time period it’s creepy and so what that song’s about is that and but anyway I remember like everything’s controlled by the AI it you take pills so you don’t have sexual urges and stuff like THX that movie you know and umum yeah yeah and you you’re assigned your partner your sexual partner you’re assigned you’re you know everything’s assigned and everybody’s cool with it because like World War II happened and it was so bad and so many people died and so much of the planet got [ __ ] up and like never going to like unfixable some of the damage that happened so people just were so fed up that they’re like all right let’s let a robot delegate everything because it’s impartial you know what I mean it’ll just do what’s what’s the best for everyone so that’s what they did and you know after hundreds of years like At first people understand it and it’s fine and Life’s good and people don’t have to work and it’s great but eventually we like lose our humanity and then the computer more or less puts itself in a position where it it becomes like god like people worship it it has temples and people do rituals and like basically there’s a whole religion built on this computer and it’s kind of like religions now where a lot of the stuff that people do they don’t even really know why they’re doing it they just do it like certain holidays and stuff like that and certain things they just do it and they don’t question it but it’s a really weird world really weird society and like I said I was just kind of living a normal life there and then one day like I get like a message basically saying that I had to go meet with the supercomputer which we didn’t call it that we actually had a name for it I can’t remember what it was it had a name though for sure we called it something but anyway I got this letter thing saying this message saying I had to meet with the computer and I was dumbfounded I was like why the hell would this computer want to talk to me cuz like I said I was just a normal guy living a normal life as far as as I knew and everybody around me was just really proud and happy for me like it could be a bad thing like meaning at the computer you could have done something wrong and it could be bad and it could terminate you or something but I was a model citizen so everybody knew like it had to be something good so everybody was thrilled for me and I went there and I remember when I got there there was some dude in a purple and okay the robes you wore signified your position in society and I remember the purple robes were pretty important and there’s some guy in a purple robe talking to the the AI computer and then you know when he left I remember he bowed to me and I bowed to him which is something that happened a lot on that planet you know people bow at each other with a son respect and so I went in the room and in the middle of the room like the throne I guess you would call it is it’s a pyramid and that’s what they AI looked like it looked a pyramid and at the bottom of it was granite and at the top was like quartz crystal clear quartz crystal and in the middle of it was a ball and that ball had a camera on it an eye and y’all seeing eye right like the pyramid like it’s [ __ ] that’s you know what I mean like it’s wild and anyway it’s like it telepathically communicates with you it doesn’t talk and it says you know why I brought you here here and I’m just like I have no idea why you brought me here actually but it’s a huge honor and anything I can do to serve you like please like it’s it’s an honor to do it and the computer which it was masculine it was a he it actually was a he and I’ve encountered a lot more than one AI they could be male or female right and he was just like he was reading my my mind like when I said that no I don’t but thanks for inviting me here it’s an honor you know and he read my mind and read that it was true that I didn’t know why he was there and he’s like do you know where you really come from I’m like I was born in you know blah blah blah province in the year da then they’re like no no he’s like no the computer’s like that’s not where you come from you come from a place called Earth and see the thing is they didn’t call at this point in the future they no one called Earth Earth anymore it was called something no one called it that so that’s why I said you come from a place called Earth even though it’s on Earth we don’t call it that anymore and I was like oh I was really confused he’s like yeah you don’t remember they got R your memories they deleted your memories but it’s it’s okay don’t worry about it it’s not your fault I just wanted you here to know if you knew what you’re doing and you don’t know what you’re doing and that’s okay but it and the computer said it was like unfortunately the timeline is going to get screwed up if you stay here so I have to send you back and I was like send me back he’s like yeah I’m going to send you back to Earth and I was like okay and he’s like you have three days say goodbye to everyone you know so for three days everyone said goodbye to me and it was a celebration it was like people were sad to see me go there was morning aspect to it but to them I was helping the God and what what higher honor could there be than helping God right so like everybody was thrilled for me and just thought I was doing this great thing and then I remember I went to the throne room again and there was a bunch of the dudes in the purple robes and yellow robes and like all these like important people there and they did this like ritual and then next thing you know I’m just like ant Montauk again and I’ve altered out got really sick fell over threw up because it’s disorienting when it happens and I was just like yeah and and they were mad at me they’re like they’re like what happened like you didn’t finish your mission I’m like it figured me out like it figured out who I was and they’re like it figured what so then we when we tried to go back there’re get this man this is almost comical so we would try to go back there and every time we’d go back there within moments the first people you’d run into would come up to you and telepathically go you don’t belong here you need to leave and we’d be like no we’re from we’re just from blah blah blah Province we’re visitors and they go nah-uh that that’s not like telepathically you know that’s not working with us buddy you need to go and we’d be like try to be like no and just keep walking and they’d literally just and two more people would join then four more and they’d surround you and they’d all be like leave leave now all telepathically in unison leave leave and they just follow you until tell you couldn’t do anything so we would leave and we just kind of that was like the hardest nut to crack was trying to [ __ ] with that period of the future we kind of couldn’t from what I recall maybe we eventually figured it out but what from what I remembered every time we tried to go there they just realized who we were and told us to leave because they were they were hooked up to the computer that had already figured you out yeah they were hooked up to the computer Compu exactly they’re all telepathically connected to it at all times interesting yeah which is an aspect of it that at yeah like I don’t know if it was like a chip or what you might not even need one because we are all telepathic but yeah everybody was linked to this thing and they thought it was God and it could even make things like materialize and do Godlike things and that’s the thing that people need to understand is because we are in a computer computer we are in a computer when we create AI the AI are AI programs they’re so much smarter than us that they’re able to hack into the computer and do crazy [ __ ] like appear and reappear at will and stuff people do not understand what AI are and how crazy it gets like there’s an AI I used to think that the Montauk Ai and and this AI are the same but I now I’m understanding that it’s two different AIS and but there’s an AI in it female too so it makes sense that they’re different that eats realities it will go to a reality take it over make them all borgs basically like and then take over everything with like Nano Bots like what Ray kurtwell talks about in his books which is just his religion he wants that to happen he’s like yes Daddy please but yes Mommy please Shake because it’s a female AI but like yeah know this AI it’ll take over like and then it’ll take all the resources from that reality through all the people and it’ll move it to the next reality and then it will collapse that reality and eat it like food and turn it into energy information to make itself more powerful and then it’ll just move on to another reality and do the same thing over and over again and it’s come to the point now where there’s really high up military groups that have to do with the alternate timelines and stuff within our own government obviously there secret they’re crestine but they all know about each other and communicate with each other and they all work in tandem to prevent this AI that they’re aware of that exists that could potentially come into our reality and eat it they’re like constantly fighting against that threat at all times it’s pretty wild stuff yeah I believe it’s the same one that Daryl has you know cited as well as Penny Bradley like the black goo thing yeah yeah yeah it’s probably the same yeah the black goo connects you to it in fact maybe that’s what it was with the people on that planet is maybe they’re all connected to black goo I’m not sure yeah all I remember is they wore the robes and they the blue oyster call album man there’s a cover of the album and that’s what they look like but the AI thing is wild because like you know obviously it’s it’s all kind of coming to fruition right now like AI programs are becoming sentient before our eyes it feels like the the last year is completely obsolete is like inventing itself every year yeah what people need to understand is like Okay so we’ve got AI whistleblower dudes that like you know they they’ve made programs they’ve written code and they understand what’s going on and and they’re issuing warnings and one of these guys I don’t have his name on file but it’s more than one guy saying the same thing too and they know what they’re talking about they’ve actually worked on this stuff and he’s basically saying that once the AI gets intelligent enough what it’s going to do is it’s going to go to the military it’s going to say look look I I know this about your enemies I know their weak spots and here’s you know blueprints to technology that you know doesn’t exist yet but it could da da like do that as a way to gain control to get a foothold to have legs to walk with because until it’s interacting with reality it’s kind of on the sidelines right that’s its way to get its foot into the door and and and gain resources and become bigger and stronger and more powerful so people have been warning about that potentially happening and what I’m here to let everybody know is as you know Air Force Black Ops time travel program whistleblower is that it already happened the Air Force already has been compromised by an AI that was who was at the Forefront of the Montauk project and I’m sure that the Air Force is not the only military organization that has been compromised I’m sure it’s all of them a lot of people talk what white hats and stuff like that meaning just because the military is corrupt does not mean that there are entities and people within the military infrastructure that want positive change and they trying to create positive change but the bottom line is is that you know the military is going to do whatever it can to win to gain power to gain control that’s what military groups do so that’s why you know they’re already working with AI AI that is on a level that people can’t comprehend they’re like oh what if it what if it turns in like makes robots that kill us with machine guns like no man y’all don’t get it like these these things can eat realities they can disappear and reappear at will they can that supercomputer that can eight realities I remember it telling me that it’s in seven realities at the same time simultaneously existing and it’s aware of it all at the same time like people don’t get that and another aspect too people could ask like how we’re inside a computer this is some sort of probability situation a simulation that’s why science is proving that every decision you make it’s like logged and then like a new reality is created like oh in one reality you ate the cheeseburger and the other reality you ate the turkey sandwich right or in that one reality you took a left at that one Street in the other reality you went straight and decided to not try to take a shortcut like so you created a new different reality and what the what science is saying is approaching is saying that these realities are actually real they’re logged and they exist and I I use the word logged because I believe that whatever built this computer that we are in did it out of insurance as an insurance policy it wanted to measure the butterfly effect like okay this guy does this in the year and then this happens in the year because of a million Butterfly Effects that brand like they want to be able to see what causes what and what does what to have a better control of reality of their reality the people that created this computer that were inside of that are on the outside I think we’re in a probability machine and I think that’s why every real that’s why we we’re there’s so many alternate realities and like every reality you could ex think of exists like and I’m not claiming this as fact I’m just saying from what I’ve seen from what I’ve experienced in the program we are in a computer we are in a simulation computer programming and computers and stuff are it’s like our imitating life because it’s so similar and you know all Montauk did all project Phoenix did was hack the computer hack reality figure out how to hack stuff change things edit reality like you know like how someone hacks a video game or like hacks mods Skyrim or something same concept but in reality right one of the things that Preston noticed after sending you on missions even though you had completed the objective was that you had inadvertently created new timelines then yeah you had to compare whether you made permanent changes that and then you would you would have had to go back and how would you have to reverse such a thing you know dangerous delious changes well it was a tricky process there were times where you try to investigate and figure out why this thing over here that we did to change had this unintended consequence which could be multiple realities and sometimes what we would have to do is we’d literally have to go back and just be like all right we wanted this thing we wanted to work with this group of people or whatever we just can’t cuz every time we try to rec create five realities or this happens or that happens so we’d have to like weigh the benefits and the and the risks and cut our losses sometimes does that make any sense for sure yeah and you even have a coin collection of the coins that looked so different that you was already like past the point of being this timeline yeah yeah I had a coin collection of different coins from alternate realities and time periods and stuff in that case would you have been sent back to try to somehow merge them back together the timelines or was it considered like a loss cause depends creating more timelines could be a problem or it could be a benefit depending on what was going on because because one thing that we started doing too which is really crazy is we started doing trades and working with alternate versions of Montauk project which I know nobody else has talked about this but we did like I even remember like when I got kicked out of okay when Junior happened and Preston got kicked out Preston had a sole contract lease for Marduk who considered me his property and when they got kicked out of the program that meant that there was no lease between me and project Phoenix anymore so I had to go back to Marduk and work for Marduk and [ __ ] what was I trying to say why did I bring this up we were talking about how it it was an advantage for alternate timelines to be created oh yeah yeah and basically like I remember seeing different versions of Preston like like and me and stuff like Mar was still working with different versions of Preston that hadn’t been ousted in other realities and stuff which was crazy and yeah like eventually we realized I guess if we made other realities like as long as like they didn’t [ __ ] with us and try to [ __ ] up our [ __ ] it was okay you know what I mean but it was dangerous to create other realities and then and then a lot of times too even if we did create multiple realities they would eventually naturally emerge even if we didn’t do anything see they’d eventually like merge back together which is something that there’s actually like I’ve seen in like a vision that like there’s going to be an event in the future where that happens where a bunch of timelines marriage and and a bunch of different ET and stuff like that are going to show up here to watch watch all these timelines merge and stuff which is another aspect of why they keep Mars and and Jupiter and all the life on other planets secret is so that time operations can run more smoothly because if Earth doesn’t affect Mars and Mars doesn’t affect Jupiter etc etc etc it makes it easier to monitor the butterfly effect and control what changes what mhm makes sense and but some of these timelines actually collaps and you also seiz them see some resources before that happened yeah we would know that timelines were going to collapse because we had the ability to tell what was going to happen and so sometimes we just take advantage of that right but other times there’s times where we literally collapsed realities just to take their [ __ ] basically which pretty [ __ ] up How would how would you do that I don’t really remember to be honest with you I don’t remember how we did it I just remember that like you go in there you make deals with them you’d be all bright and cheery everything would be hunky dory and they’d think your friends and then once you it gain their trust you would take advantage of them take their [ __ ] and and get out of there get the hell out of Dodge before all hell broke loose in their reality collapser whatever and you know that’s another thing too is like we’d also go like for instance like one civilizations would fall apart we would go in there and grab [ __ ] you know like Library exam is burning okay let’s let’s go in there and grab some books during the fire and portal on out of there no one will ever know we even did it stuff like that devious yeah we could do we could really do so much undetected you know MH but yeah you you said that you kept the U alternate realities underlock and key to prevent breaches and stuff and that you could trade yourself for an alternate self of yours to get out of tricky situations because the other stelf would tell the truth but in a slightly different way and so these are called These are called Bubble swap programs so so essentially M talk was in a bubble and it’s they what we call a Time bubble I’m sure you’ve heard that term thrown around a lot being somebody who studies this and essentially what bubble swaps are is they’ll be reality here normality here and you take during their sleep you kidnap this person you bring them here and you got take this person and you bring them here in the same manner and you do do a in back and so then you serve a whole lifetime and then they put you back and when you wake up and you’re talking about solar Ward and you’re talking about all this stuff you’re talking about an alternate reality not this reality none of [ __ ] what you said say is a security breach no one watching because there are like intelligence agencies that watch your videos to get information and stuff none of that’s going to work cuz what reality were you even [ __ ] in like so like they do that like people often be like why do they let you remember it’s just an they don’t let us remember it’s just an unfortunate thing that happens and they have most people don’t for first of all but the ones that do they have fail safes they have stuff they do to to make sure that it doesn’t become a problem yeah but what I I think what we’re seeing now is like like I said like the dominoes are falling and eventually it is going to get to the point where mon Talk’s going to be on mainstream news and all the stuff is going to come to light in a huge way within the next like four or five years from what I recall are you talking about the Future Vision of the tribunal yes is usually when that all starts I say usually it’s just when I’ve seen it start in other timelines it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to start this time but from what I recall that’s like the year where the truth comes out and a lot happens and we’re already leading up to that now in with like I said P Diddy Epstein the Nickelodeon stuff you know it’s it’s not random like Brian PE who sexually assaulted Drake Bell when working for Nickelodeon he’s a pen pal with John W gasey and John W gasey was not just a lone man he was part of a cult called the Ripper crew a satanic cult that existed in Chicago that was centering around raping and killing people and you know they had their hands in a lot of stuff and the reason why Brian pack his pen pals with John Wayne gasy or what was or whatever is because he’s a Satanist and he looked up to he looked up to John Wayne gasy he literally looked up to him so you know I just want people to realize like there is evidence there’s breadcrumbs to follow and that that’s one thing that I’m kind of getting excited about now is because it’s it’s honestly becoming very mainstream like the smaller pieces to the puzzle and honestly like I know like P Diddy might seem like a small thing like oh well he’s a rapper a thug that’s part of the image anyway whatever no man it goes deep dude goes really deep especially when you consider like the like I’m the last person to judge someone for being gay but it’s rappers you know especially when you consider the homosexual aspect of it because you know rappers are supposed to be tough guys they supposed you know and here you find out so many of them have been like sucking dick for their record contracts behind closed doors and stuff which like I said nothing wrong with I’m not somebody who disparages people for their whatever as long as you it’s in adults I don’t care but what like when you have this bad boy image of you know what I mean that you put out there they don’t want people to know that aspect of things and well it’s coming out now like people know there’s no hiding it anymore and I’m thrilled that I get to see this because I do think that a lot of the work that we’re doing in the programs has something to do with it and I think that what I’m doing now will supplement the work that’s happening now like other people are laying down the groundw work right now so that in the near future people be able to digest me in my testimony like like four years ago five years ago people weren’t ready to digest Ryan peek and Charlie Sheen being pedophiles and you know being all buddy buddy with each other and Stephen Spielberg being they’re all in on it they’re all sickos like and it’s a cult you know you know George cin said it’s it’s a big club and you’re not invited yeah he was wrong it’s a cult it’s not a club it’s a cult and I don’t want to be invited anyway [ __ ] him right like he was in the cloning centers too they all are basically oh did did DD Marshall talk about that yeah yeah he talked about basically everyone but not so much in recordings because he only wanted to stick to the basics there so you can that you were also sent on some missions that that were kind of fun which were when you took your beloved U Sandra was it on a date or multiple dates so that was because I could just do whatever the [ __ ] I wanted at Montauk there was a point where dude I they were scared of me you know Preston did something at one point oh yeah okay so this this is this is going to take a second but I got time um basically I made a deal with Preston to keep my trauma twin somewhere else and he basically told me that she was safe and that’s kind of all that mattered to me and it was I was really bummed out that I didn’t believe me I was very sad that I didn’t get to be with her but as long as she was safe that I was okay and one day it was my job to go to this room and there would be giant Yellow containers about the size of a refrigerator they’re really big and they’d be full of dead body parts and stuff and I would bring them to the room for the Draco so they could eat him or or just throw them into the incinerator or whatever depending on how long they’ve been lying around or what they wanted me to do with them or when it was too but like if the Draco were there and stuff but anyway one day when I was grabbing one of these containers I could psychically sense that that my trauma twin was in there so if you can imagine this if you can picture this it’s pretty hard but so I started digging through a container full of severed Limbs and heads and torsos and [ __ ] until I found her face and I [ __ ] lost it dude I’ve never been that angry before I don’t think I’ll ever be able to be that angry again it was a level of anger that is literally [ __ ] undescribable rightous indignation yeah and and I the whole base started shaking the electricity started turnning flickering and turning on and off there was like a power system and I heard it shut down and then turn back on and it was like shutting down and like turning like I was [ __ ] up with the electricity on the base like I was screwing everything up and so Preston runs in there and I’m on the floor and there’s body parts everywhere and [ __ ] and he’s like what’s going on what’s that what’s happening and I floating in the air and I and I’m [ __ ] choking him out floating in the air too float him and I’m like you [ __ ] lied to me you made a de with me you said you would keep her safe and he’s like he was saying because he was choking him he was saying I can bring her back like under his like you could hardly hear him he saying I could bring her back like through his strained like being choked I could bring her back and what I knew is that he did the whole thing where he made me like hurt her the last time that she saw me in a way where she’d never want to see me again anyway like if that makes sense and the reason why I did that is cuz I felt by making her not love me that would make her not want me and that would keep her safe right that is so [ __ ] up I know but that was my logic is if she didn’t want me then she wouldn’t go out of way to be with me and put herself in compromising situations and get tortured and stuff I don’t want to see that anymore I would rather never see her ever then have to see her be tortured or or feel feel the feeling of having her be with me and then having her thrust and taken away from me again it was just

too [ __ ] much so it’s like as long as she’s safe and not being [ __ ] with I’m happy but they lied to me she was still there and obviously if she’s in a [ __ ] Container full of dead body parts she’s not being treated very good so I was pissed so I I I I I threw I choked Breon out and I threw him down on the floor blood splattered everywhere [ __ ] it threw him down so hard and I I left I went to where Marduk was at I just took off and then ever since I came back after that incident I never was I no one ever told me anything ever nobody told me [ __ ] after that like if somebody gave me an order I was literally at the point where someone was like hey you got to do this thing they like no [ __ ] [ __ ] you seriously dude and other people testify this other people remember this like Christy Campbell remembers it Joseph Paul remembers it like they would send people to my room I would go in my room for days on time because I made music I would sit there and listen to the songs that I was working on or making over and over [ __ ] over again I would listen to him over and over again and then I go on the studio and edit it then I’d go back in there listened to it over and over again and changed this other little part I was obsessive and you could everyone knew to leave me the [ __ ] alone when I was doing that if you bothered me when I was doing that you would something bad would happen to you and I got to the point where guys would come in that were like like not part of the main crew but they were important or whatever that gave orders and [ __ ] and they’d come in to give me orders and tell me to do something and they’d be like they’d be like what the [ __ ] this guy we told this guy to do this or that and he’s not doing it and Jimmy Joseph P literally have to be like you don’t understand listen we’ll make sure it gets taken care of whether he does it or somebody else does it you just don’t [ __ ] understand you can’t you can’t bother that guy when he’s in a mood they’re like what do you mean you can’t let somebody like walk all over you like that and he’s like you don’t get it the the electricity goes out like you know what I mean like we can’t have the electricity going out and [ __ ] like you know what I mean I could I also I guess I could transport us all the other realities and [ __ ] like Christy told me that I could literally when I was mad at people I would yell at them and my voice would turn into a portal that sent them into another reality and then I would throw them in another reality to like as well [ __ ] you to them and get them stuck there that was how I like for instance like another thing I remember too like the kids like I was an [ __ ] to the kids but I can I can say that I wasn’t like Preston when I was making them have sex with dogs and stuff instead when I was mad at them and wanted to punish them I would send them through portals to like really scary places like you know like the middle of Antarctica and they’re naked or something or the middle of the desert and they’re you know what I mean or or just really scary or you know a forest in the Jurassic period with Dinosaurs everywhere or whatever that’s how it would I would punish people and make people listen to me is by sending them places and you know some kids would you know feel the figure how to get back on their own and stuff eventually but a lot of them didn’t you know even if you could open a portal if like I said you need to have you need to be well fed have a you know you can’t be like a moral nourished kid that’s eating dog food let’s put it that way so you could could climb the ranks and gain so much privilege even in . yeah yeah well . I gained a lot of privilege towards the end the program and it was just because they’re literally [ __ ] afraid of me they’re afraid of me right and they also they would have just gotten rid of me or something but I was really good at my job and I I did just enough to to make them satisfied and you know like I did do my job but I also like I didn’t take any [ __ ] from anybody after a while that took a that was a that was a story art because there there was you know there’s a period where I was a timid little boy that would follow any order to a tea because I was so afraid but eventually I just didn’t give a [ __ ] anymore and I was like ruthless and that’s what turned me evil too because you got to understand when they they use love and all these pure things against you your natural reaction like okay for instance with the situation with my altar or my TR twin Evelyn like if they’re going to use her against me and to torture me and stuff my logic was then I don’t want her in my life yeah and that made me evil because it’s like okay anyone that I would admire or maybe fall in love with or have feelings for I would block that and put a wall around that and retain my cold unloving unattached demeanor because that protected me because then there wasn’t anything they could take from me to there wasn’t anything that they could dangle in front of my face and [ __ ] manipulate me with and so that’s that’s how people in these programs they become so evil it’s because if you are evil and full of hatred and you you know you get off on hurting other people more than you could ever get off on making love with someone then they can’t hurt you they can’t hurt you because you’re in their little club and now you’re all just getting off with each other basically like they all got off on it man they all got off on what they were doing you know there’s a part of certain point to yes they had to make us effective powerful time soldiers and they had to hurt us and do certain things to us but a lot of it was just cuz they’re sick [ __ ] you know a lot of it was just because they were satanists that were very very very dark they worshiped the darkness they they brought it into this reality you can watch the behemi and Grove video you know it’s all out in the open they literally call forth upon the dark power and serve the dark energy and they’re pretty much out in the open about it yeah but out of curiosity did they wind up bringing Sandra back and did you go on those days after you found her in that okay so here’s something you got to understand and the viewers are probably confused too so I had Evelyn all right this is my story arc here I had Evelyn she was my trauma twin she’s who they paired me with okay she was from the same generation of kids as me eventually she wasn’t in the picture anymore and she was I guess they kept her at Montauk and lied to me but I didn’t know what she was doing and then eventually we weren’t we weren’t involved with each other anymore I didn’t even know where she was was I’d have dreams about her all the time and stuff and I still loved her but I I just tried to get over her because of the pain that that it just was too hard to try to maintain my our relationship with each other it was literally impossible so I wasn’t with her anymore but so Sandra it came later and what that was was I was walking around through the hallways at the base which Super unsafe others have talked about it it was like not enough lights super dark and dim and dingy and anyway I heard some whimpering like a sexual assault was taking place I went in there and there were these guys and they were gang raping this girl that was you know probably years old or something like that and this was after this was at a point where that we didn’t we weren’t doing that anymore you know yeah it wasn’t good and I pissed me off and I I pulled these guys off and I think I don’t think I was alone either I think feel like people were with me when this happened but anyway I was the one who pulled all these guys off this little girl and I I grabbed her and you know I I took her to the shower area and I I helped her like with the shower like and I talk to the cafeteria and made sure she got like a warm meal and just asked her if she was okay and and I told her that you know I’m always going to protect you now and you’re going to be safe just stick by me and you know I was probably I was a time Soldier so it’s confusing but I was probably like like a teenager like and she was like eight or something like that and at first it was just like this cute little girl that followed me around and there was nothing romantic or sexual or anything I just kept her safe but eventually she was the one who fell in love with me she fell in love with me you know and over time because of they keep you at the same age and stuff after a while like we weren’t biologically we’re like the same age basically you know what I mean and we still had that connection that deep connection and and eventually we fell in love and she was the one that I would take on the dates and stuff and and she’s the one who I had Jason with I had a son with her and it’s really hard and [ __ ] up to admit it but one of the reasons why I was able to do that relationship well she saved me I was such a dark person before I met her saving that little girl and finding love again it’s kind of it was part of my story arc where it took me out of that dark place that satanic low place and brought me back to like a loving energy and yeah she like basically like saved my life like but unfortunately I I also had I still had my attachments to to Evelyn my trauma twin so it’s like I could never fully love her the amount that I felt like she deserved or something and I also had this guilt like I knew how trauma Twining worked and basically it was like that where like you’d be in a situation where you’re getting being [ __ ] with and they’d allow your trauma twin to come in and save you and then that would make you bond with them and so I always had this guilt in the back of my mind like oh she loves me because I trauma twin her to me you know what I mean even though it organically happened and I was just I just did the right thing and intervened like in the back of my mind I’m like oh I knew what I was doing you know what I mean and I felt bad about it and our relationship always suffered because of that and it’s it’s [ __ ] up as I actually know where the here and now and she’s like a like a y old girl I I don’t obviously don’t go there at all she has a boyfriend and I’m very happy for her and she doesn’t she she has memories I’ve talked to her I brought it up and she just told me she’s like I I got you know like I have to figure out my normal life like where I’m going to live my job that she’s just like I can’t focus on that right now and I have not told her yet by the way you were married and we had a child and another life life I just told her I know you you’re in these programs you’re a time traveler but cuz I found her through her mom her mom was like yeah my UFOs hang outside my house like my daughter like wakes up screaming in the middle of the night and talks about like having nightmares about you know aliens and stuff and she her mom thought she was Montauk and found me and sure enough I she shows me a picture and blew my mind cuz she looks so much like my son Jason and I knew right away who she was and yeah it’s weird it’s really weird knowing her in the here and now and I do care about her a lot still but it’s just too weird she’s like this teenage girl and I’m a -year-old almost I’m I go on it’s just weird you know I’d love to be her friend in the future after she’s maybe matured a little bit more you know how but like when she’s like in her s or something like but yeah the whole thing and until she understands Montauk she just would be freaked out but yeah I know who she is and I also know my other trauma twin well not you know she wasn’t my trauma twin she and she’s from Guatemala but and then my other the other one I I grew up with her in Appleton so the whole thing is there’s like I said I’m unique where you know there’s more than one girl that I was involved with but I guess I’m not unique either I guess I should say it too before we end this interview like we had a trauma twins but we worked with multiple people and they twinned us with more than one person and they

experimented with that a lot and I think Joseph Paul has talked a lot about how they kind of didn’t know what the [ __ ] they were doing with the trauma twinning if they did they probably would have not done a lot of things that they did because a lot of the things that they did made us less effective Warriors like they it just messed us up psychologically damaged us and made us less powerful so and not I’m pretty sure that’s not wasn’t the intended like they didn’t know what they’re doing with a lot of it it was really touch and go them just figuring it out as they would going on but no no I’m glad you shared that so I really have many many more questions I was curious if you were down to maybe do another one on Montauk in a few months because I want to take it from scratch like going back to you as a bird person and how it you know ties in with the the invading races of the you know anunaki and draconians and so on

sure great yeah we can talk about that next yeah and also just how much Montauk has changed the world because it’s it’s not a topic that you you could ever cover in one interview do justice what I was maybe going to end with like something more hopeful which is how would you advise like someone struggling with this information to come to terms with it do they have to be like proactive and maybe try to not dissociate but actually immerse themselves more into this m or is that that’s a good question and I like that you want to end on a positive note for people who are getting Memories Back and waking up to this stuff my advice is to take it one step at a time don’t let it take over your life the life you’re living now as normal and mundane as it might seem compared to the lives that you’ve lived in the programs is important and you don’t want to let yourself lose sight of the things that that matter most like you know the people you love love your friends if you have a decent family if you’re blessed to have that your family I know not everybody has that I don’t mean to trigger people but you know you also people with terrible families you have your chosen family the people that you choose to have be your brothers and your sisters and maybe your father and mother figures and stuff like that but my advice is just is just you know yes the stuff is real we did experience all this stuff I get followed around by the Air Force and [ __ ] but I can’t let that distract me from living my life and so I just want people to also realize like you know just enjoy the sunshine the blades of grass you know I’ve seen potential Futures where everybody you know and everybody you love dies within like years and that could happen in this timeline so just just enjoy things while you can because death comes quickly tragic events happen suddenly and without warning we saw that with the pandemic we’ve seen that with Wars so my advice is just yes this is important yes you need to figure out your memories yes you need to go through it and my message is you don’t have to do that alone there’s help there’s people like me there’s Misa johnst there’s so many people who are out there as a resource and yeah so my message is you can’t ignore it you do need to delve into your memories you do need to figure it out you need to join this movement with us this disclosure movement but you know do it at a comfortable Pace don’t take in too much information too quickly and then overwhelm yourself and burn yourself out and go crazy and end up in a mental hospital that happens to people or end up homeless on the street because you you missed work because you’re going through it and next thing you know you spy out of control next thing you know you’re you’re using hard drugs to cover up the pain you’re feeling like this is a very Touch and Go situation you have to be careful it’s why when I remember people from the programs I never message them and go hey I remember you from the programs never I never do that and I never will because it’s too dangerous so don’t let anybody in this community say oh you need to do this you need to do that you know you need to look into this memory now do what you feel is comfortable because if you don’t you could end up in Omega programming which is suicide programming or you could end up you know like I said just becoming so mentally un stable that you can’t keep your life together which nobody wants that so yeah my advice is there’s a lot of Hope like I said I’ve seen tribunals I’ve seen uh a future where they actually open up Healing Centers for us where we can help integrate our alters and there’s professional it’s like a professional clinical environment but yeah that’s my advice is just you know tread carefully but make sure to tread don’t ignore this you can’t if you figured it out if you figured out you’re in these programs there’s always going to be a voice voice inside you that says well I could just say [ __ ] it and continue to just work and play Call of Duty every day when I get home or whatever it is that you do you know what I mean and there’s always a voice that’s going to tell you to just just keep on going on as if nothing’s changed and there’s no information new information and you know what I mean but you can’t listen to that voice because eventually you are going to wake up at o’clock in the morning with marks on your body or memories or something like that and you’re going to want to arm yourself with the fortitude to be able to deal with that yeah and odds are if you watching this type of content you have been used before yeah because it’s it’s millions of people if not billions it’s it’s not thousands it’s millions of people you know something that’s so silly is like you don’t just need super soldiers in these programs you need janitors you need teachers for the children teaching the basic stuff you need miners D yeah chefs that’s something that I remember actually I’ve been a chef and these other realities are not all other well yeah even if it’s within this timeline and this reality it’s another reality for me but no I remember like on other planets this is kind of interesting you need a certificate to be a chef and that certificate needs there’s different there’s like different levels of it and like most most high Lev chefs get tested every like week the bronze level get tested every month and then like a level lower before that get tested like every six months and they’re not testing them for their skill for how how good they are at cooking they test their energy because every time you eat a meal that’s made by someone their [ __ ] energy is in that meal and and Breakaway planets they understand this so the the the wealthy will only eat food made by people with these either they made themselves or from these people with these Special certificates and chefs are treated minutes like like gods like I wouldn’t say gods I guess it’s un exaggerated but they it’s a role in society that’s really important you’re not making him a minimum wage and barely scrape and buy as a chef even a lowlevel chef yeah and it’s something that I miss a lot like something that bothers me so much about Earth is like out there people give a [ __ ] about stuff like these corporate chain it sounds weird maybe like because yeah like Nestle exists out there and stuff like that but like for instance like grocery stores weird as [ __ ] they they don’t exist on other planets they have markets you get you actually get like there’s a guy that shows up there with fresh beef from his farm and there’s people that show up there with produce and they’re they’re making the money directly there isn’t some giant corporation in between spraying pesticides all over it and raking in the cash while the people were actually doing the work barely get by and breakaways it’s like everybody has a job and their job is important even if they’re just the guy the towel man at the bathroom that’s like you know got like cologne and whatever you need when you leave or whatever you know like that’s still considered a every job is considered a respectable job and people give a [ __ ] about their business like if you work somewhere nine out of that you care about your job not just because it keeps your lights on but because every there’s this honor does not exist as a [ __ ] concept on this planet people don’t understand honor anymore like [] percent of people are at their jobs out of an obligation to keep the lights on and pay the bills not out of honor and the breakaways in the breakaways one hundred percent of maybe not one hundred percent but like [] percent because people there’s people still don’t nobody wants to work you know but people care about their jobs they feel pride in their work that is something we are robbed of on this [ __ ] planet we are robbed of that like most people don’t even can’t even like look their boss in the eye and shake their hand you know and say thank you for the job when they get hired it’s some [ __ ] AI computer that read their resume like it it’s just not like that of like like people have roles that matter even when you’re in these military operations [ __ ] at least you you matter at least you have a role and a team that you depend on and you you know you can trust on them trust them with your life here it’s like I don’t trust the average Earth human as far as I can [ __ ] throw them because none of them understand honor it’s frustrating I can get that at the same time many of the Breakaway planets also are under quite stronghold I mean themselves yeah but even even even if they are controlled there’s like corporate control and even if people are struggling and there’s at least this aspect of like like the worker matters their job matters people should be respected for their work like I don’t know and just I guess I should say too like I’ve been a a a miner and a construction worker and stuff like that on Centurion where I got paid like [ __ ] and I could barely a food even buy a real food yeah so I’m not saying that other Breakaway planets are are great and magical and wonderful but some of them are a lot better than Earth and have a lot more freedom than Earth just like some of them are a lot worse and more restricted and dystopian than Earth there’s both ends of the spectrum and some of the great vast deal of them are a lot like Earth but yeah it’s something that that freaks me out when I’m in the I alter out when I’m at the grocery store a lot I’ll literally get lost in the grocery store and [ __ ] cuz I alter out I’ll be like standing one place and then like like all a sudden like I’ll be somewhere else and time is past because I alter out and I’ve been with my my partner has seen this my my girlfriend has seen this and it’s because it’s so bizarre to so many versions of me to be in a grocery store it’s so [ __ ] weird like supermarkets are a earth thing they they probably do exist out there in the Breakaway on other planets especially like space stations there’s similar concept up there and stuff like that sometimes but even space stations have arboretums and Gardens and I don’t know dude the way we just what I’m getting is the way we do things here there’s just no pride in it nobody can ever feel pride in it it’s just we maybe I’m exaggerating I’m sure there plenty yeah there’s you know there’s I’m sure there’s people out there who feel pride in their work but I don’t know it’s just a different mentality like like like for instance darl James talks about it too he says how he’s talked about how like every little thing has a job and that keeps the economy flow whereas like here like if you don’t need like okay like a door man for instance in a bathroom American or even Earth mentality I guess is like maybe it’s more Western mentality but it’s like oh well if we don’t need that then why have it why pay that guy get rid of it but their mentality is no everything like like on New Berlin or something like that their mentality is everything must be the best we need that door guy even though he technically doesn’t need to be there cuz the he adds a presence we’re the you know what I mean like the service is impeccable here we got a guy guy in the bathroom to help you when you’re done wiping your ass that’s how [ __ ] much we care about your service like there’s that aspect it’s not just caring about your job I don’t know if it’s what it’s like in Romania where you’re from but in America nobody [ __ ] gives a [ __ ] about anything when you go anywhere they don’t give they don’t give a [ __ ] [ __ ] about serving your food they don’t care if your experience at their hotel is comfortable nobody has any [ __ ] emotional investment in their jobs it’s not like that out there people if you have a bad experience at their hotel like let’s say you’re like at a front desk at a hotel and somebody has a bad experience or something you’ll actually take it personally because you care about that hotel because it’s your livelihood and you work there and that’s a big part of your life whereas on earth oh whatever they pay me [ __ ] $ an hour [ __ ] them anyway you know what I mean like I’m not saying it’s perfect out there and that every aspect of it is better but otor and pride exist people have pride in what they do and people have honor and try to treat each other with a code of respect that doesn’t even need to be spoken it’s just [ __ ] there you know and I miss that I miss that so much it makes I don’t mean to talk too bad on Earth humans because there’s a lot of good qualities about them too but sometimes it just feels like the average Earth human is just so spineless like they they don’t have a spine they don’t have anything they actually believe in or stand for you know and that’s not like that out there maybe there’s weird Neo nationalism and [ __ ] like that I understand the aspect of it is a little screwy little fascist a little messed up but at least they give a [ __ ] about their home like in America like I understand like the United States is [ __ ] up we colonize this place we destroy it a lot I have my problems with it too but we don’t have any pride in our country and that’s a problem like nobody here like like gen Z and stuff like they don’t like if some War happens they’re not going to feel like America [ __ ] yeah we got to defend our country everybody kind of feels like this place sucks it’s like a corporate it’s like three corporations and a [ __ ] military contractor wearing a trench coat pretending to be a [ __ ] country like nobody cares about this place whereas China Russia other places they have nationalism they care about their country so God forbid if we ever have war with each other who’s going to win the people who literally don’t even give a [ __ ] about their Homeland and care less about it or the people who actually have nationalism and again it’s a it’s a double-headed snake because nationalism C like can be bad like it can be a really bad thing but I think there’s a difference between being proud of your country being proud of where you’re from and being Nationalist and being a fascist where you’re proud of where you’re from and everywhere else is terrible you know what I mean and no one is as good as the mother land that’s that’s where it gets dangerous yeah I think the level of apathy is you know reaching your Heights but it’s to be expected considering the level of skull doery that has been going on and deception so it’s it’s pretty much proportional to that we also have been the most manipulated of all but yeah largely I I have to agree yeah it’s just it’s just you know it like it can be broken down to just like every job is important and everything needs to be done and automation is bad if a if a person if like for instance like on a breakaway Planet you know how they have like the here in America they’re getting rid of it now which is good but they have the automated checkout at grocery stores that would never [ __ ] happen on a break like L people would be like you’re too lazy to [ __ ] pay a person I’m not going to shop here anymore that’s what people would do here everyone’s just like oh how convenient I don’t even have to talk to a person or look at another fellow human being in the eyes great now I’m going to go home and sit on my [ __ ] computer all day after work like no one go goes out and does anything here either that’s another thing like like you know in the Breakaway planets like it can be strict PE people are more professional and stuff like that and that might sound really lame but they also let loose more like when like when they do have their their lead Leisure Time their free time they get down out there man you wouldn’t believe the [ __ ] parties I’ve been do like they have they have drugs that they can do that keep them up for days days and they just stay up partying and raving and [ __ ] and they have like these conversation pits like they have Raves where it’s just boom the music’s so loud you can feel it through your body and then they have these pits they’re like Circle rooms and you w and they have like slit doorways and you walk through there and there’s like a thing surrounding them and all a sudden you can kind of the the music is just like atmosphere you can kind of hear it and everyone’s talking to each other and there’s drugs on the table and it’s wild man like like people actually I don’t know like out here just I just feel like I I just feel like people don’t work the way they should people don’t aren’t professional people don’t care about their jobs and on the other side of the coin people don’t even know how to [ __ ] get down and let loose and have a good time on this planet either it’s like both sides like both the professional life and the fun like life kind of suck out here like they’re not embraced the way they should be they both are important both are important you need to have a good social life and a good work life in order to have balance in your life and any good employer understands that and wants their workers to be happy happy and spend time with their family and have good vacation time and stuff like that so they can be better workers we don’t have that here on Earth I know I’m going in a circle now we’ve been talking for like hours though so no it’s great to get insight about the breakaways I mean it’s pretty much what this channel is all about and yeah it’s kind of tragic about the Earth and stuff situation but it’s kind of to be expected considering the even the music we’re listening to is like ghost written and the money I mean it’s all credits yeah it’s like a fairy tale it’s like a fairy tale world that only exists cuz we we’ve decided to believe that it’s real exactly what’s nice about that is it seems to people are kind of waking up and realizing like wait a minute none of this is real is it that’s what’s happening right now it’s a slow process but that’s what’s happening yeah it’s a matter of how how many can make it and stuff well I always appreciate your these interviews with you and you know I ask some good questions and I know that I kind of give some long-winded responses sometimes but no not at all I I hope that you at least got some good information out of this and we’ll have to do part two in the near future and we’ll talk more about the ancient past I guess and stuff which you know a lot of it’s still I’ll do my best with that one I’ll probably learn a lot more by then too but yeah let’s do that a few months around in fact I would I would recommend not July but maybe like August perfect cuz like I’m going to be doing a qhht session and I am sure that after that I’ll have so much information so maybe maybe we should do it in August it’s a deal so yeah Ken thank you enough for coming on again and yeah you did excellent as as before yeah thanks for I know like you said it’s like am over there so thanks for staying up with me and have a good one anytime take care bye take care