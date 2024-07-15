Christus, by Bertel Thorvaldsen - Vor Frue Kirke (Our Lady Church) in Copenhagen, Denmark. This statue was made into the logo of the Mormon Church in 1976

1:07:00 This is one of the training center areas. As hierarchy children are going into their second year, this is going to be another area where they begin to be trained. So, not only are you going to go through things—with crucifixions, with learning how to get into this Copenhagen, Denmark, underground—but part of that with the Christus training is that you begin to learn the Gnostic gospels.

Vor Frue Kirke (Church of Our Lady) - Copenhagen Cathedral

And one of those Gnostic gospels is the Gospel of Thomas. You're going to have others, like the Gospel of Philip. You're going to have the Pistis Sophia, the Apocalypse of Peter, the Apocrypha of Peter. You're going to get into the Treatise of Seth, the Hypostasis of the Archons.

"The Pistis Sophia teaches us that humanity has inherited from the First Space of the Divine an indwelling divine power. The Savior is directed by the Ineffable to assist in the extension of the Divine powers into the human kingdom according to the desires of humanity, and to reveal the efficacy of the highest mysteries of salvation to humankind." https://www.earlychristianwritings.com/pistis.html

One of the earliest of the apocryphal acts of the apostles, the Acts of Peter reports a miracle contest between Simon Magus and the apostle Peter in Rome. It concludes with Peter's martyrdom. The Acts of Peter was originally composed in Greek during the second half of the 2d century, probably in Asia Minor. https://www.earlychristianwritings.com/actspeter.html

So, where do they start to learn these things for the priests of Melchizedek? This is one of the training centers where they're going to start to go through those books, and the different things that they're learning through those blasphemies and through those books. And the Gospels of Thomas are directly connected with certain end-time rituals and events. So, we went through training where they're teaching us to be ready for those certain end-time things through that.

Christus statue in Copenhagen; Flagler Memorial in St. Augustine, Florida

1:09:00 So, go to the next picture. I did a closeup of this so people could see that eye shape on the altar and the different images; you have the half three colonnades. You'll notice what looks like the colonnades or chevrons on that altar; those exactly match up with the entranceway of the Flagler Memorial in St. Augustine [Florida]. [Stairways form a chevron.] That image is very specific to a place where there's another spiritual gate access to that St. Augustine area. It's all interconnected.

The Memorial Presbyterian Church is an historic church constructed in St. Augustine, Florida, in 1889 by American builder Henry Morrison Flagler, who also erected an obelisk.

1:10:00 So, in the next image we've got the Mormon elders/apostles. This was taken a few years back [1976]. You've got the heads of the Mormon faith coming into contract with certain things. In fact, in this book there's a quote by [President Kimball]. They toured the Vor Frue Kirke Church in Denmark, and as he looked at these statues, he made a comment. He was looking at the statue of the Christ, and his comment about the statue of Peter—the keys—he said, “I want you to tell every Lutheran in Denmark that they do not hold the keys. I hold the keys. We hold the real keys, and we use them every day.”

St. Peter holding two keys: St. Thomas holding a carpenter's square; Masonic emblem

Behind the altar of Vor Frue Kirke stands Bertel Thorvaldsen’s statue of the Christus, so familiar to Latter-day Saints from our visitors’ centers and, now, as part of the Church’s official logo. He is the resurrected, living Savior. He has already atoned for our sins and he stands with his arms outstretched toward us, his hands bearing the imprint of the nails and the wound in his side clearly visible. On either side of the Christus along the cathedral’s walls stand the statues of the apostles. Peter is at the front right and the other apostles stand in order. The words that follow are those of Elder Packer himself: “Most of our group was near the rear of the chapel with the custodian. I stood up front with President Kimball before the statue of Peter with Elder Rex D. Pinegar and Johan Helge Benthin, president of the Copenhagen stake. “In Peter’s hand, depicted in marble, is a set of heavy keys. President Kimball pointed to those keys and explained what they symbolized. Then, in an act I shall never forget, he turned to President Benthin and with unaccustomed firmness pointed his finger at him and said, ‘I want you to tell everyone in Denmark that I hold the keys! We hold the real keys, and we use them every day.’ “We walked to the back of the chapel where the rest of the group was standing. Pointing to the statues, President Kimball said to the custodian, ‘These are the dead Apostles.’ Pointing to me, he said, ‘Here we have the living Apostles. Elder Packer is an Apostle. Elder Thomas S. Monson and Elder L. Tom Perry are Apostles, and I am an Apostle. We are the living Apostles.’ “The custodian, who up to that time had shown no emotion, suddenly was in tears.” https://journal.interpreterfoundation.org/who-holds-the-keys/

1:12:00 So, from there they took that image of the statue and the statues of the apostles, and they moved it to the Mormon Church. The Christus became their new logo, where they have that statue, and they put it multiple places.

So, they've taken that statue. And what does it really mean within the system? Well, like I said, that statue represented a space of training where kids in the hierarchy are going to go through certain things. They're going to experience certain things underground, including things that may involve being impaled by railroad pegs, being crucified on a cross, having to heal their own injuries or be healed by witchy healers from those injuries. It also could include being speared in the side, impaled by a spear. But really, it represents places where hierarchy children are being tortured.

On top of that torture, they're going to to have to memorize and recite certain parts of this Gnostic gospel. They're the priests of Melchizedek; they're the end-time priests. They're the ones being raised up to formulate a one world religion that is going to worship the Beast. And who are they going to proclaim the themselves to be? Well, they're the Christ. They're the false Christ being raised up in the last days.

1:15:00 Now let's go to the next image. When I was in the system, there were three ancient or original copies of the Gnostic gospels. I would love to do a show where we talk more about those upper teachings, what the Gnostic gospels entail, so that people understand more of this training that these false Christs or Order of Melchizedek are going through, through the Mormon Church. Part of those gospels we're just going to cover quickly.

What is one of the blasphemies that they're going to embrace? It's going to be that Jesus and Mary Magdalene were married. Right in front of this Christus statue we see a female angelic form with wings. That really is not representing a female angel: It's representing Mary Magdalene. And why does she have the basket? It's representing the gathering of seed. So, who holds the seed of Christ? Mary Magdalene. Notice the basket’s [position]. Who holds the seed of Christ? Mary Magdalene.

So, that's what they want the hierarchy children to embrace. They want them to believe that they're chosen. Why are they chosen? It's because they are the seed of Christ and Mary Magdalene, and that means they're gods; they have that seed of the gods, the seed of Cain. And so, they're going to embrace that blasphemy.

Now, to what extent do they embrace it? The majority of these individuals who signed these contracts—which, we saw them gathering in front of the Christus—that means they've signed that Christus contract. The majority of the apostles in the Mormon church, if you trace back their genealogies, guess what's going to show up in their genealogy? It’s gonna show up that they are the seed of Jesus and Mary Magdalene. Well, is that true? No! Who runs all these genealogy things?

1:20:00 CHANTELLE: I wanted to go back to these crucifixion rituals—or is it a ritual? How old are the kids when they do that?

JESSIE: it depends. From what I saw, the majority are going to be around age seven, seven to nine. Being tortured, maimed, mutilated, impaled. Not only that, there's weird stuff they do with the blood. You're watching yourself bleeding. You've got people that are adults dressed as Roman soldiers that are impaling you, holding you down. No child wants to go through this. It's not like [they tell you], “Oh, you want to be grand high priest level? Guess what: you’ve got to be impaled.” No, that's not the options you get. They ask you a question: Are you like Peter? Do you love Jesus? What do you think that most of those children raised in the Christian faith are going to say? They're going to say, “Of course.”

All the system has equilibrium: you're good or you're evil, right? if you're good, you're going to say, “Yeah, I love Jesus. I'm not going to deny Christ.” But you're allowed to deny him three times. But when you say “Yeah, I love Jesus,” guess what? You don't know what's [coming], but that means you're going to die like Peter; you're going to be crucified upside down. And if you don't love Jesus, well, then, you're going to be crucified right side up like the thief on the cross.

So, they just ask you a question; you have no idea what it's going to entail next. You just know that you now are in hell. You're getting so much pain that you can't even imagine, but you're told you shouldn't even have that pain. It's all in your head; it's not really there. That's what they tell you: it's not really there. And yet, what child is not screaming as this is happening? And then you’ve got these little voices in your head: “You're a god. You don't feel pain. Heal yourself. Raise yourself up. Get yourself off that cross, because you're a god. You can do it.” And that's what you're told, but it doesn’t take away the pain.

1:23:00 Then you get go home after that. You get to go home and pretend nothing happened. Your wounds have been healed, you have no evidence to show anybody, but you still feel the pain in every part of your body, you wake up with the graphic nightmares of it, and there's just nothing you can do. What do you do?

CHANTELLE: We were doing a show the other day on stigmata and we were wondering, where does that actually come from?

JESSIE: I think it very much is connected to that. . . . You've had a hole in your your hands and in your feet, and can you then physically manifest those wounds any time? Can you show those wounds as a sign? Can you replicate those in your body and heal them again? Is it possible through magic? . . . That's a sign that you have the glory, the light going through your hands and your feet. With that arcane magic at the higher levels, that becomes an area where you centralize and focus the energy flows through.

1:25:00 So, how do they train the kids to do that? Once you've got the feeling or sensation, you're taught to work with that, to go over that. And God has made us able to endure amazingly. I mean, we are able to endure, we are able to persevere, and the system knows that. And in their training they really push it to the limits, because they only want those who really are going to endure. if if you don’t, you're not going to make it into those higher levels. This is part of how they [winnow] who they really want at the top of that system and who they don’t. You choose, basically. You choose: are you going to endure or not? And sometimes that's just out of necessity. For most of those kids it's not, “I want to be god”: they really have no choice but to endure because they know what happens if they break. And if they break, it’s going to be much worse. It doesn't mean the torture and all that stops. Who wants to be the kid then who's on that cross getting skinned alive? I I'm just being blunt here. If you can't make it, what happens next? You don't want to find out. So, everything within you, you're going to make it. You have no choice, no option.

1:27:30 Go to the next one. So, as you know, the training for these Gnostic gospels—and this is an image of one of the older copies of parts of the Gnostic gospels. You see the contracts in there. You see the shape like the arrowhead. The top of that arrowhead, if you're just looking at it as an arrowhead, that's all you're going to see, and you'll see the connecting part where it connects to the spear. But when we see it like this, too, what does that top connecting piece look like? It looks like the Ark of the Covenant, the seraphim wings that go over, that cover.

In that, you see the three contracts laid out as crosses. The single crosses represent knights. The two-lined cross, that represents further contracts. That top line is going to be a contract with Samael; that bottom line is going to be a contract with Ashmedai (Asmodeus); and then you've got the single-line contract representing Abaddon, Ashtoreth and Leviathan.

Asmodeus or Ashmedai is a king of demons in the legends of Solomon and the constructing of Solomon's Temple. His story features variously in Talmudic stories.

Now, notice that there are five words separated, looking like the five departments of the system. And you've got layers. Now I'm going to tell you this exact layout. If you imagined 80 stories going deep, this is the exact replica shape of the Ark, which is NORAD. The ship that they have sitting in the mountain there that they call the Ark that goes 80 stories deep, it's shaped from this copy of Gnostic gospel. Anybody who wants the map, the key, the layout, I'm going to tell you, it's all connected. You have at the bottom, the X, the lower abyss contracts. So, this is very particular to NORAD.

North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known until March 1981 as the North American Air Defense Command, is a combined organization of the United States and Canada department, that provides aerospace warning, air sovereignty, and protection for Canada and the continental United States. (L-R) NORAD crest; Nazi SS runes; Nacht Waffen Regir Crest and heraldry: Since the establishment of NORAD on May 12, 1958, the NORAD emblem has been proudly displayed as a symbol of unity between the United States and Canada. The heraldic meaning of the emblem follows: The blue background of the shield signifies the air; the turquoise waters on the globe denote the sea; the yellow continent indicates the land—the three environments in which any defense of the North American continent would take place. The silver wings enfolding the globe in a protective manner, issuing from behind the globe and out of space, are symbolic of the armed forces and the might of NORAD. The upward position of the sword, pointing toward the northern skies, represents the direction from which the shortest approach of the aggressor will be met by NORAD. Discharging from the sword are two lightning bolts portraying the instantaneous striking power with which any aggressor will be met by NORAD.

Cheyenne Mountain Complex at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

What else does it represent? The spear of destiny: the spearhead that holds the blood, the DNA that leads to the seed of Christ. [the cloned Christ - editor]

So, what are the Gnostic gospels ultimately used for? There is a series of things that the system is going to use in making contracts that lead up to end-time rituals, that lead to the one world religion, connected to worship of the Beast. But all that authority—even the Beast authority as he is raised up out of the sea—is going to be given to the Antichrist, the false messiah.

So, all of this is imagery revolving around that raising up, that worship of the the Antichrist, the one that they will proclaim to be the messiah in the last days.