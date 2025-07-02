Full Disclosure

Robert Wold's avatar
Robert Wold
2d

As usual, I'm not sure these are posted so that Diana can also read them. I had read only Len Kasten's book on this topic "The Dark Fleet". He deeply detailed how Germany's defeat in WW1 affected a pre-WWII history and then Kasten brings up the 1930s crash of a "grey" anti-gravity craft nearby Eva Braun's family home in the Black Forest which gave the reptilians a start when the Third Reich was forming. Richard Dolan briefly mentions incidents where the Fourth Reich Nazis dueled with the Nazis who had escaped to Antarctica to further develop their larger interstellar spacecraft and, Dolan believes, left for further reaches of the galaxy--or beyond--to re-establish German territories on other planets, places well populated by now. This quite a story all in all and Rink's interview with this man exposes much else about the Fourth Reich's SSP. Thank you for providing it to a larger audience again.

