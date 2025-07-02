Nüsken’s first interview on Super Soldier Talk

Original upload date: November 30, 2021

Born and raised in Canada, Nüsken was impressed as a young child into the Nacht Waffen Regir—the Dark Fleet—because of his ancestry. On his mother’s side were French-Canadian Jesuits and Native American medicine men; on his father’s side were Anglo-Saxons and a German WWII fighter pilot awarded two Iron Crosses.

In the Nacht Waffen Regir, Nüsken reached the equivalent rank of Lt. Colonel in the 302nd Jugenbild Unit—which means “Youth View.” He believes Jugenbild is a Nacht Waffen recruitment arm operating out of Western Canada. He also names some SRA sites in Canada, because Nacht Waffen, Monarch and the Cabal (Luciferian Illuminati families) work together. But there is a rebel group within Nacht Waffen Regir that is opposing that, which is called The Alliance.

Nüsken has memories of Lunar Operations Command, Mars, Ceres Colony, Iapetus (a moon of Saturn), and Alpha Centauri. He also has memories of missions during which he rescued potential assets and friendly populations and took them to NWR facilities and planets. During his years of service, he has encountered Draco reptilians, greys and native Centaurians.

Nüsken remembers two alternative timelines involving Nacht Waffen Regir landing on Earth: a Project Bluebeam timeline and a fake-rescue timeline. In the fake rescue, he remembers moving through urban areas, armed to the teeth with conventional weapons, rounding up Cabal loyalists or eliminating them when they put up a fight. Shortly after the Cabal are removed, however, NWR starts injecting the population with nannites in preparation for injecting everyone with black goo.

How he was chosen for the Nacht Waffen Regir

(23:00) My great-grandfather, at the time he was in the Luftwaffe as a pilot. He was actually over in the Battle of Kursk and got shot out of the sky by a Soviet fighter. And after that, I couldn’t find any more military records of him. However, I noticed his original name was Nüsken, and then when the Allies did capture him, I noticed that it got changed slightly to my current name. And I noticed that since WWII, they were involved in Paperclip and brought over to North America, and most of them had become people in the government—like people running taxes, the military-industrial complex, other high-end jobs.

The SSP also impresses people based on their past lives. In a previous life, Nüsken was a scientist doing analytical chemistry in 1880s – 1890s Germany. He worked on the technologies of ancient Tartaria and also on some of the ideas that Viktor Schauberger developed later on. He says the Draco Empire and the Cabal were active throughout the 19th century in preventing mankind from developing technologies for the benefit of Earth’s people.

Viktor Schauberger (1885 – 1958)

When James asked Nüsken what he knew about technologies developed by Winfried Otto Schumann and the Vril Society, this was his response (11:30):

From the recall that I had, NWR was sent back by the Draco to prevent this [i.e., prevent Germany from advancing in energy, agriculture, health and aviation]. However, NWR and the 10-15% white-hat group were trying to take the technology for themselves in order to cut out the Draco middlemen. Of course, something happened on that mission, and the Draco had to directly intervene instead, and after that, the Draco took that technology. And then the group of Vril and Thule societies, they gave Schauberger and the other group the technology years later. But instead of it being developed indigenously by the Germans, it was given to them by the Draco-Vril-greys—all those aliens—and so they could control the timeline, but the Germans couldn’t. So, technically, the Germans were given an edge, but it wasn’t the edge of 20-30 years before that.

Winfried Otto Schumann

Below is a seven-minute video that discusses the discovery of the Schumann resonance (from a 3rd-density viewpoint)

Beginning of German Breakaway Settlements - Die Bundes

(33:00) JAMES: When the Germans got ahold of die Glocke, not only did it have the antigravitational properties, allowing them to levitate, but it also had time-travel capabilities. And the Germans traveled back in time and settled parts of Mars in around 1820, and other planets all throughout the galactic rim, as far back as 400 years in the past. So, by the time the Germans started developing this technology, there was already a group out there with settlements. But you’ve also mentioned this positive faction in NWR. I’m assuming it was part of this same breakaway group that traveled into the past.

NÜSKEN: Ten to fifteen percent of Nacht Waffen Regir are Alliance. There might have been some who have made it back. They’re active in reconissance or operatives.

German Ancestry and Walter Krüger

Krüger is an important a Nazi military contractor from another world-line in which the Nazis won WWII. It is headed by Gabriel Krüger

(37:00) NÜSKEN: When my great-grandfather disappeared from WWII Luftwaffe records, I do have a feeling he got promoted a couple of pegs, but I’m not sure if he was stll in the Luftwaffe or if he was thrown into a different division of the German armed forces. But I figure he might have had a connection with Walter Kruger, because he was stationed up near Vitebsk in Russia before Operation Bagration in June – July of 1944. After that, he was forced to fight all the way back to Germany, but somehow he surrendered to the Western Allies after that.

There’s a belief that two officers named Walter Krüger served on the Eastern Front. They both have a high, rounded forehead, light eyes, and a quite similar nose, mouth, chin and ears.

One Walter Krüger (1892-1973) was a general in the Wehrmacht.

Walter Krüger (1892 – 1973) Wehrmacht general who commanded the LVIII Panzer Corps, and a recipient of the Knight’s Cross of the Iron Cross. Additional photos can be viewed here.

The other Walter Kruger (1890-1945) commanded the SS.

SS General Walter Krüger commanded the 2nd SS Das Reich Division in 1943 and the IV SS Panzerkorps in 1943 – 1944.

Compare the younger Kruger’s photo to the only known photo of Tesla’s German assistant, George Scherff.

(39:00) NÜSKEN: Walter Kruger was a general in the Waffen SS for most of the Eastern offensive. He was a commander of Operation Barbarossa. He joined the SS in 1935, becoming the commander of the Das Reich Division in March of 1943. Supposedly, he committed suicide after V-E Day in 1945, but that might have been faked.

JAMES: And a lot of these guys, they may be 120, 150 years old now, but they’re still alive, because they have age-regression tech.

(41:00) NÜSKEN: In Nacht Waffen, for pilot searches, the Luftwaffe was getting shot down a lot over the course of the Second World War. There would have been a priority on [rescuing] pilots, because with Nacht Waffen Regir, of course, with space travel, you need a lot of pilots, either for the mercenary side of things, as Tony Rodrigues described, or the military side of things, as Johan Fritz said. But you need pilots to man most of those; you need people for the exo-suits. Luftwaffe would probably get a high priority, considering the testing and all the stuff they had to go through during wartime.

Question from the audience: Did they take people off the battlefields that would have died and do the same as the Valkyrie, taking them into Nacht Waffen, healing them and erasing their memories?

NÜSKEN: They could have done that during the war, yes, but they could also have done it years later with their time-travel technology. There might have been Valhalla missions where you would take someone who was serving in the military and rescue them and bring them off-world. Because I do have recall from Ceres, particularly of relatives that might have gone through that—very distant relatives—that might have survived and been brought into Nacht Waffen.

JAMES: Yeah, let’s go into that in a bit. That’s what actually happened with me. My files show that I was U.S. Army Delta 1, James Martin Reilsberg, and died in 1979, and then I was re-animated—or at least they took a fragment of the DNA and re-animated me.

Earliest memories and first 20-and-back

(43:00) JAMES: Do you want to start off with Ceres first, and we can just go through this list?

NÜSKEN: Yes. The greys showed up in my bedoom around age nine, so this would have been about 2002, 2003. I remember going through LOC and a little bit of Mars, but I have most of my memories from that regarding Iapetus, Ceres and Alpha Centauri. And Ceres, I remember greys showing up in my room. I’m still trying to get bits and pieces here and there, but next I know, I was on Ceres or something, being thrown through their educational computers or system.

(45:00) JAMES: Tony Rodrigues (describing Ceres Colony) talked about how there was a small group of elites, the original colonists, and most of the other people were slaves. So, my question to you is, as far as the Ceres hierarchy, what was your job or duty in that group. Do you recall?

NÜSKEN: I mostly recall Iapetus in a manufacturing or repair role. With Nacht Waffen, it doesn’t always have to be [combat] service: sometimes you’re going to get thrown into manufacturing. If you’re military, like an engineering corps of sorts. I remember in Iapetus they have the Walden machines and people screaming in German. We were wearing dark blue jumpsuits, or maybe they were black. Usually checking up on everything, like a quality-control sort of thing. My role in Iapetus, from what I could figure out, was mostly to do with manufacturing, repair, maintenance, because we were trying to rebuild the death star for either ICC usage or Nacht Waffen usage specifically.

JAMES: Because that whole moon was basically an old death star, a defunct death star.

NÜSKEN: And it also explains a couple of things, too. Remember this Great Awakening of Charts from awhile back? And it kept mentioning, with Corey Goode and other people mentioning that Iapetus and some of the moons of Saturn were strictly off-limits for anyone who wasn’t ICC or Nacht Waffen—they’d basically blow the craft out of the sky. And with Iapetus, it definitely explains a lot.

(52:00) JAMES: Do you recall how long you served in this particular scenario between Ceres and Iapetus?

NÜSKEN: Between all that, I think it might have been a 20-year tour. But the thing is, some of it felt like such a “Groundhog Day” with all the manufacturing that I don’t remember as much of it, especially once you start over-recording with stuff from Bluebeam [a timeline he lived through]. For example, Corey Goode was mentioning how they have previous tours, but each previous [sic] tour overwrote the other one, so you only get fragments here and there. So, for example, I probably had had a 20-year-and-back tour through Iapetus and Ceres, and visited Alpha Centauri, but that could have been overwritten by other experiences.

(53:00) JAMES: How about the Alpha Centauri trajectory? Do you have any information about what you were doing on Alpha Centauri?

NÜSKEN: They do have a 4-D civilization there called Centaurians. David Wilcock was mentioning some aspects, like purple or violet irises and vast technology; however, they were very opposed to Nacht Waffen and the Draco. So, they have been on edge militarily for awhile, and before the events of 2016 with the laser beams and the ICC revolts. There were occasional rest-and-relaxation trips by Nacht Waffen—but only Nacht Waffen—to Alpha Centauri for R and R. They wouldn’t dare try espionage or stealing missions there because of how closed a system it is, but they mostly send people there for R and R.

Because the other thing, too, from what Tony Rodrigues was mentioning, within five light-years, your explosive collar does not go off, but anything beyond the 5-light-year point and it actually explodes. But Alpha Centauri is, like, 4.3 light years from Earth, and so, within the 5-light-year system, you can actually go to Alpha Centauri and go back relatively unscathed, or that would be a very hard explanation for the Centaurians.

(54:00) JAMES: Yeah. So, that means you were a slave? Did you have a slave collar?

NÜSKEN: Potentially, yes. I don’t recall it from most of my recall, but they might have thrown it on you if you were leaving the solar system, just in case.

JAMES: Do you remember what it looked like when you were there?

NÜSKEN: Lots of green and blue, lots of vegetation. Green, blue, purple grass. The beings were mostly wearing light blue, some in jumpsuits; the rest of them were all like a silky garment. There was some advanced technology there in orbit. Their ships were teal in color, like a geometric shape, I guess, like a diamond of sorts.

(55:00) JAMES: Do you know what the beings looked like, the native Centaurians?

NÜSKEN: Yeah. It’s about 6-7 feet tall, blonde hair. Usually blonde, sometime a darker blonde. Then purple/violet irises. The men were muscular, and they also probed Nacht Waffen Regir for information quite regularly, so we did have to practice mode of silence when we were unarmed, just pretend we were tourists instead of what we were really doing.

(58:00) JAMES: Can you describe the resort they sent you to for rest and relaxation?

NÜSKEN: It wasn’t really a resort, but it was more like being able to teleport around the surface, where you could visit cities, go to shops, get something to eat, stuff like that for R and R. It didn’t seem to be a resort specifically. It was more like a trip to the planet; then we’d beam back after a week or two.

(57:00) JAMES: So, at what point did the NWR recruit you for this positively aligned faction? At what point did your realize they wanted to use you?

NÜSKEN: This one wasn’t from my first tour in the SSPs: it might have been from the Bluebeam timeline. Because during the initial stages of the Bluebeam-Nacht Waffen intervention, I mean, I rose up in the ranks, but after awhile there were massive red flags, and then there was one critical moment with the Draco which might have gotten me to switch over to the Alliance.

JAMES: Okay. Do you have memories that you can share about this incident with the Draco?

NÜSKEN: I have recall of— I don’t know how I got it, but, of course, there is the Draco facility right around Jupiter and that portal of sorts. But there’s also a Draco heading every single section of different aspects of human civilization. For example, there’s one handling the ICC; there’s one handling Ceres Colony Corp., or Iapetus; and there’s another one handling Earth. Somehow in there I got recall of my SSPs from earlier on, and then when Nacht Waffen Regir popped up in that timeline in order to “rescue us,” I started calling bullshit on certain things, which did cause the ire of some of them, but eventually they got more scared of the Draco response. So, I got away with it for awhile, but—

And one of my downloads and visions, I’ve had a direct meeting with a Royal White Draco, and that did not go well. And I got thrown out of med vats, and after that, I remember strictly going back into the Alliance and started doing work for the Alliance, applying for the Alliance.

(59:00) JAMES: Well, you gotta explain more. You said it didn’t go well with this Draco. What happened?

NÜSKEN: I guess it was a like some sort of mission I had to do. Either that, or it was calling out the Draco name. Because when you call out a Royal Draco name, depending on how you do it you can summon them on the spot, or you can just bring up their psionic powers for you, so they can just remote-view for you instead. If you do it well enough, sometimes they show up, but if you do it often they get extremely annoyed, and eventually pissed.

So, there’s one recall I’ve gotten recently where I was about to get a promotion, but in order to do that I had to go for a meeting with a tall Royal White Draco on Jupiter. There was some downloads I’ve had of me potentially going to one, having a direct meeting, and potentially getting split in half.

(1:00:00) JAMES: So, this is a Draco at a Kruger facility, which I visualize on the Moon, where they would put their talons on this freshly cloned body. Because essentially, they would abduct humans from Planet Earth, put you in stasis, and put your soul into a cloned body. So, the Draco would come here to make sure the new occupant in this vessel wouldn’t remember anything, so they’d do this psionic re-programming. So, yeah, they were typically overshadowing.

Draco on moon base (James Rink)

JAMES: But, I mean, Kruger, I think they would have been really— yeah, they wouldn’t be very cooperative. . . . So, what can you tell us about the relationship between humans and Draco [that you observed] in your service overall?

NÜSKEN: Initially, with Nacht Waffen Regir, when they came down, initially the main mission was roundup of Cabal and control of all the assets, by reactivating assets as well. They did get rid of the Cabal, which is good, but by replacing it with Draco directly commandeering the Germans, that’s bad. So, eventually, on the part of Nacht Waffen Regir, it was more of a, “Ooh, we’re getting rid of the Cabal” and, “Yay, a German planet for all of us,” and then, all of a sudden, the Draco started calling the shots and the black goo started kicking in.

Again, I got on the bad side of the Draco, possibly by using the Royal Draco name out loud, like, I guess, screwing up missions and stuff, and eventually I had to answer to one. I’ve had recall from a past life, and being able to see myself in a transparent aluminum room face-to-face with a Draco. It didn’t have the armor. It looked more like the one Corey Goode posted, with the 14-foot-tall Royal White with the snout and everything. Like, the regular rank-and-file Draco do look like that, but the Royal Draco didn’t have any armor or anything. It was a tall white.

Royal White Draco Corey Goode

JAMES: And they had wings, the Royal Draco?

NÜSKEN: Yes.

(1:03:00) JAMES: So, you pissed one of these guys off, and at that point was there retaliation?

NÜSKEN: I got warnings before, and usually the warnings were directed towards Cabal sympathizers that I brought in front of the Draco or other members from the unit, but eventually I did get one severe consequence myself, and got split in half.

After that, I have downloads of me being thrown in a med-vat with blue gel with the cover surrounding me. I think it might have been either on a ship, or potentially on Mars at one of their facilities. But I remember being thrown in a med-vat, and by then— They also fixed some of the stuff in my head, too, because, by splitting me down in half, they actually had to repair a lot of the original DNA code and stuff, and that might have actually helped me to awaken and start seeing the light side of things. And that’s when I basically switched over to the Alliance, from what I could get so far. Because technically, you can survive it—you still have your brain and pieced all together—but the whole experience is hell, to put it lightly.

There is also a priest caste in red. They’d be running around either in red armor or red clothing of some sort, kind of like silky garments. The Draco would have their guards, but they also have their priest caste ususally side-by-side.

(1:05:00) JAMES: Did NWR or Kruger ever try to hybridize these guys with humans? Did you ever encounter human-reptilian hybrids?

NÜSKEN: In service, no; in regular life, yes. I might have encountered one from a sub-species of Draco from their system. I can’t remember the exact name. It wasn’t Alpha Draconis: it was a different system in the main Draco cluster of systems that comprise their empire. It was a small one, about five or six feet tall, that does recon and espionage missions for the Draco. Because they’re a lot more agile and able to fit in to society better than, let’s say, a 14-foot Draco.

(1:11:00) Nacht Waffen and IDARF—Interplanetary Defense and Reaction Force

JAMES: This a joint project between the Cabal and Nacht Waffen.

(1:13:00) Project Bluebeam Timeline

(1:16:00) Black Goo

JAMES: Part of the schism that takes place with Nacht Waffen—which hasn’t happened yet—is over this black-goo issue, where the Draco, there are many of them that are infected with this AI, biobots that override their consciousness to be more negative. But then humans come along with an average !Q of 100, and compared to a Draco with maybe s 1000 IQ, so we have to figure out a way to level the playing field. So, humans decide to consume this black goo, and their IQ goes up to maybe 300-400, and now it’s a little more level, but now they’re consumed by the same problem.

JAMES: So, for the Alliance, the whole thing about this black goo was that in order to become an upper-level officer in Nacht Waffen, you had to consume this, but some members didn’t want to do that. Now, as far as what you’re describing, it seems the [rebel] group is opposed to that.

NÜSKEN: From what Jason Rice was mentioning a couple of years back, anyone at Lieutenant Coronel and above, they would try to bring him into the Black Sun Society or Nacht Waffen Regir. And that is where the black goo comes in, because usually they demand it. When I was going through the last promotion right after the White Royal Draco incident in the mid-to-late 2020s, in that timeline, I do remember getting promoted, and they were trying to get me on it. But the thing is, you could also transfer units; just like in the U.S. military you could transfer units and try to delay install. There are also combat operations and stuff like that.

And near the end of the 2020s, there was resistance movement that was starting to actively oppose the Nacht Waffen on Earth, before Russia and China intervened and ended it [the Nacht Waffen invasion]. Because Nacht Waffen didn’t land, but there was still Russia and China to contend with as well, and they weren’t beaming any of us up. They [Russia and China] were developing tech from God-knows-where. I mean, for example, Gobi Desert or Tartaria, they could just start ripping it out of the ground and start developing it at any point.

Nacht Waffen Landing Timeline

(1:18:00) So, Nacht Waffen did start landing [in that timeline]. They went mostly in friendly countries like North America, South America, Europe, but Russia and China wouldn’t have the landings but they were as skeptical as hell. . . . The U.S. has been basically Paperclip-Fourth Reich in Solar Warden and SSP stuff for decades.

(1:22:00) JAMES: I’m assuming you’re referring to the treaty that the Germans signed with the Draco—I believe it started in 1941—which basically gave the Draco exclusive rights to trade with the Germans. They gave them access to the technology and no one else. That’s why we haven’t seen free energy, antigravity and all the suppressed technologies, because of this treaty with the Draco. Now, that treaty ended August 21 of 2021, and so now the question is, did they extend that treaty, or have the terms been renegotiated, or is Space Force in charge now?

(1:24:00) JAMES: So can you describe [Nacht Waffen landing]? Is it . . . really obvious, like it’s on the news that there are definitely aliens here?

NÜSKEN: Oh, it’s a landing, absoluetly, but not the Draco-grey aspect. They’d be sticking in the shadows; it would be the Germans doing the work. It wouldn’t be like Draco patrolling around. The Draco and greys would all stay off-planet, but the Germans would be running around here.

(1:41:00) SRA sites in Canada

