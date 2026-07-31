I don’t usually comment on testimonies, but in this case it’s necessary because Tom Homan and Stephen Miller currently hold high positions in the Trump administration.

Gina Rue says she’s an ET-human hybrid created by NASA to be a sex slave. She remembers being in a secret warehouse where the fake moon landing was filmed. She remembers that part of her MKUltra programming involved having her eyelids pinned open and country music blaring in her ears. Once they forgot about her and left her with her eyes pinned open and the blaring music in her ears all weekend. They put goggles over her eyes showing a “live autopsy” on one side and bestiality on the other. This is much like what Stanley Kubrik portrayed in his 1971 film, “A Clockwork Orange,” except that in the film, the protagonist is programmed to not be a psychopath, whereas the purpose of MKUltra is to create complete psychological dysfunction.

With respect to the people named, I don’t think anyone would be surprised if it turned out that Pam Bondi, Dan Bongino, Mike Pompeo, Robert Mueller, Matt Gaetz, Greg Gutfeld, Lisa Boothe and Trish Regan were all corrupt and working for intelligence agencies.

Regarding Steve Bannon, I’m disappointed to hear him named as a perpetrator. On the other hand, Bannon worked for Naval Intelligence, and all intelligence agencies were corrupt before Trump took over. Bannon has also expended a lot of effort attempting to portray China as a threat to the U.S., which I see as an attempt at deflection from Satanic control over our society.

Hearing Gina name Tom Homan was a surprise. He has been a great chief of border security who projects the image of an honest law enforcement officer. The only reason I can think of for Trump to put him in charge of ICE, knowing what he did to Gina, is because it takes someone who participated in the corruption to clean up the corruption.

Here is Gina’s 21-minute video on X: