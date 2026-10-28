Bill Wood (born William Brockbrader) is an American secret-space-program whistleblower who claimed, in a 2012 Project Camelot interview with Kerry Cassidy, to have served as a Navy SEAL and to have worked with Project Looking Glass—an unacknowledged special access time-viewing program—putting it in the context of the end of the Maya calendar and the elites’ goal of a New World Order. Along with microbiologist Dan Burisch, he is one of two principal witnesses to the program, his account broadly agreeing with Burisch’s on the two-timeline forecast and on its shutdown ahead of 21 December 2012.

This is an interview with an ex-Navy Seal, who, during the years 1992-2000 was sent on top-secret bombing missions in the Middle East, predominantly in Iraq. Years after the first Gulf War had ended, members of Seal Team 9 were guiding Tomahawk Missiles into civilian targets on a monthly basis, which he felt was done in order to turn Iraqis against the U.S. to justify the 2003 invasion and occupation of Iraq.

Wood was trained in Area 51 to enhance his spiritual abilities, and was then tasked with finding a solution to a problem that was sowing panic among the elites: the fact that the military’s technology predicted only one future, which was the awakening and ascension of mankind.

(41 minutes)

KERRY: (1:47:45) Can we actually go down that road to where we talk about where you’ve been and and some of the information you have? Because I don’t know if it’s your clearance level that gave you the additional information about black projects and about certain aspects—Area 51, specifically—possibly other places that you haven’t told me about yet. Do you want to start down that road?

BILL WOOD: Sure. The level of secrecy and secret facilities and the capabilities of our nationally kept secrets would shatter most people’s imagination of what is possible. Area 51, Los Alamos, Dulce, a hundred other top-secret bases where information is hidden from the public in general: it would be very hard to accept that all of this information that is currently held secret and classified is actually real.

KERRY: And you know this why?

BILL WOOD: (1:50:00) Because I have experienced things in the military that I’ve have then told people about, and by and large, people that have never held a top-secret clearance would call me either a liar or crazy. Certainly my experience at Area 51 and psi training, and what I learned there, and the abilities that evolved from that training session that we all seem to pick up on rather easily were most easily described to the layman as Jedi skills. It’s very easy, if you know what I know, to see the correlation between what happens in the movie in the Jedi training and what happens in Area 51 and psi training. Certainly we in the nines all possessed a a certain level of intuition and ability that would seem advanced to anyone who watched us use it.

Chapter 17: Secret space fleet

KERRY: Can you elaborate on on what you may have come across? Because if you’re using these abilities, you’re in Area 51. At what level did you go down to? Are you aware of off-world craft? What can you substantiate, having personal knowledge of?

BILL WOOD: (1:51:41) Extra beyond-human abilities for every human. We as human beings are far more capable of using many, many advanced skills beyond five senses. With a little bit of training and the knowledge that it was actually possible, most people could accurately predict the possibilities of the future, could know when other people were thinking about them, pick up on reading people, where you don’t really need to use your five senses to be able to know what somebody else is thinking or feeling. A lot of that has to do simply with the belief and the understanding that it’s possible. That opens up a lot of doors.

KERRY: Do you feel that you were enhanced physically?

BILL WOOD: No; when I hear Duncan’s story, the things that he experienced are very similar to what I experienced based on the fact that you were never told that the actual belief in what you were doing was giving you the ability. You were given something—an enhancement. They could jam a small piece of metal in your arm and that’s enough to get you believing that you have these abilities, and they turn on. But one really doesn’t have anything to do with the other per se. I have had a device implanted in me and I later understood that that device did not do what I was told it was doing. It was not to provide enhancement: it was to provide monitoring.

KERRY: But you’re basically saying that it’s like a placebo, as long as you believe the placebo gives you that ability to do superhuman-type things.

BILL WOOD: Right. And that’s very important, because if you teach people these things, you want to be able to turn those things off if you want to; you want to take those abilities away from people if you don’t want them to have them anymore. So, if you tell them the true nature of the abilities, then you can’t take belief away anymore; you have to pull the piece of metal out of the arm which says you don’t have the enhancement anymore.

And the six months where I was undergoing all the psychological treatment, I did go through a period of time where I believed all of my abilities to be gone or taken away. In 2008, with some help, I was able to transcend the barrier that kept me from using those talents. And now I’ve been able to to refine and enhance those abilities far beyond the levels that I had in the military, which comes in handy when cops chase your cell-phone GPS.

KERRY: (1:55:34) To get back to Area 51, and and I understand that at this point you would be violating a security oath to talk about it, right?

BILL WOOD: I’ll present it to everybody very simply. What could be so important at Area 51 that would require the level of secrecy that is in existence around that facility? Well, certainly if I said that we kept the U.S. space fleet there, and that that space fleet was what we would understand to be UFOs. Even though the technology is easy to describe and easy to talk about and easy to educate people on, you need a lot of background in the evolution of the science that makes those things possible to be able to accept that the U.S. has dozens, if not hundreds of vehicles that are more than capable of space flight, and make it so we would have a fleet of vehicles that would be seemingly extraterrestrial. And the reason that that has to be kept that way is because if you know that those vehicles exist, you start to question the technology that they’re based on. And when you start to do that, then you start to question why we’re still using petroleum products and solid rocket boosters and everything else, and things get quickly out of hand after that. So to keep those vehicles a secret is to keep everything else a secret, which is why you would need that level of security to prevent anybody from finding out about it.

KERRY: Okay, but that space fleet, as you call it, is is capable of going anywhere?

BILL WOOD: Easily throughout the solar system without much time or hindrance to the occupants.

KERRY: Okay. And explain how how fast one could get to Mars, for example.

BILL WOOD: Just below the speed of light.

KERRY: Okay, but in an hour?

BILL WOOD: A day, I would say would be more reasonable. Incredibly fast.

KERRY: Have you seen these vehicles yourself?

BILL WOOD: I’ve seen one type of one vehicle, and compared to when I saw it, which was more than ten years ago, and what should exist now, I would say that it was a Tinker-Toy bucket of parts compared to what we should have in existence now, based on the evolution of the technology that I know.

As far as off-world bases, I do not possess any personal knowledge. I do, however, believe in and have seen information that would suggest that anybody with a decent telescope could take a look at both the surface of the Moon and the surface of Mars and see some things that look very terrestrial, and things that didn’t exist 20, 30 years ago.

Chapter 18: Project Looking Glass

(2:00:00) One of the caveats that I do have, some personal information, that I did get personally involved in, was some information that had to do with the star gates and Looking Glass, and more specifically the 2012 problem with those projects.

The popular opinion of what’s out there right now is that the project was shut down because there was a problem when we approached 2012. I’ve heard it described a number of ways, but to my knowledge the problem is that the timelines converge on that point in time, and when you know enough about the Stargate projects and the Looking Glass Project to know how string theory works, and how the possibility of possibilities works, and how making one choice over here doesn’t necessarily mean that the other choice couldn’t exist at the same time, once you get your brain wrapped around this subject, you find out that at the end of 2012, the choices that we make become less and less consequential to the future, and eventually we’re pushed into this bottleneck of time, no matter which choice we make. And that’s important to the people that had access to Looking Glass because they would use Looking Glass knowing the choices that they would make, and the future would pop up.

The big mistake was coming up with the possibility of future. And when we started using a computer to say, “Well, if we make this choice it’s 79% possible that this scenario happens, and 23% possible that this scenario would happen, the understanding at the time was that was realistic. However, if you go down the road further and free will continues to exercise itself on this game, that 79% possibility sometimes changes very, very fast; but if you look at the situation in a point of time it seems seems very realistic that that’s the greatest possibility.

What happened was, very smart people began to figure out that something big was coming up—something that made it so all the possibilities of all the future scenarios of any choice, any possibility that was fed in and observed through the Looking Glass, inherently ended up in the same future, and no decision and no possibility changed past a certain point. That’s the big secret.

KERRY: So is that certainly 2012 in your understanding?

BILL WOOD: It coincides with December 21, 2012.

KERRY: So at that point, all possibilities lead to the same timeline.

BILL WOOD: All possible timelines lead to the same basic set of history in the future.

KERRY: And what is that history?

BILL WOOD: That is the big question. that is the big secret that is what sends everybody that has all of the information, that knows everything, into a blind panic. The people that know everything about Looking Glass that have gotten all the reports and all the information—the elites of the world—probably figured out that that was the end of the game, and nothing could be manipulated beyond that point.

KERRY: So, do you think that’s held true, that they haven’t found a way to manipulate, that they’re that’s still the case? I mean, this is knowledge that you would have gained back when back when?

BILL WOOD: When I was in the military; it would have been before ’97 when I got in trouble. And it was things that— one of my particular areas that I was amazingly intuitive about is problem-solving/mission planning, or more specifically, taking a bad mission and fixing it, getting everybody through and out of it.

KERRY: Troubleshooting an optimum future.

BILL WOOD: Exactly. Certainly knowing how string theory and possible futures works makes it so you can work your mind very quickly to see the reality of what’s happening and decide what decisions need to be made to change it for a particular outcome.

KERRY: Okay. But you said that at a certain point, even the powers-that-be realized that having even abilities such as yourself, which they, in theory, had, even using a computer or Looking Glass—

BILL WOOD: Right. They had to use a computer to do it.

KERRY: Right. But at a certain point it, it’s still an end-game. They cannot go beyond a certain point.

BILL WOOD: At a certain point, after they’re done hearing the computer tell them, ‘This is what’s going to happen’ over and over and over and over again, all they become focused on is, “How do we fix it?”

KERRY: Why? What is the this that’s going to happen?

BILL WOOD: The inevitable contraction of the timelines, the—

KERRY: But what does that mean for this reality, do you know that?

BILL WOOD: I don’t know that. What I do know is that I was called in and asked to solve this problem, this timeline contraction problem. And I eventually did my my due diligence, and did all the investigating, and basically only had one piece of information, and that was reinforcement. The computer’s right; the timelines will contract down to some inevitable thing that you guys won’t tell me about. So, I can’t help you.

KERRY: But what you came back with was it is inevitable, whatever it is.

BILL WOOD: There is an inevitable event. It’s been forecast; it’s been predicted; it’s been fed to us in a slop trough of what they want us to believe will happen. However, they don’t actually have control over what happens: they only have control over the reaction. And it seems that no matter what they try to do to cause their desired reaction, it’s going to have an opposite effect.

Now it’s much much easier for me to explain today what that process is as opposed to back then, but if I had to give it a name, I would say it’s the awakening process. It’s an evolution of consciousness that cannot, will not, and no matter what what decisions or possibilities are injected into the equation, eventually it all resolves down to us all learning the truth and becoming aware of this massive dam of lies that has been built that keep us from knowing a massive volume of information that we should otherwise possess.

KERRY: (2:09:07) Okay. Well that’s very, very monumental to to be told that from a person in your perspective, who’s had your background and your exposure. You know there are various Looking Glasses around the the globe, supposedly, that, according to Dan Burisch, were shut down. Is that your understanding, they’re actually not shut down?

BILL WOOD: I believe that they’re shut down, because they are all saying the same thing and they’re completely useless at this point. It’s like the wicked witch, you know, looking into the magic mirror and always getting the same answer. Well, if you were always getting the exact opposite of the answer that you wanted, you’d stop talking to the mirror. And essentially what happened with Looking Glass is, not only did they not want people to use it anymore because they knew it was just going to burp out the same thing, but at the same time they didn’t want anybody else to know what it was saying, I’m sure. Because that information was of monumental concern when I was in the military, about how to prevent this inevitability. At first I thought it was end of the world; now I see end of the world is end of their world. [Laughter]

Chapter 19: The inevitable future (the yellow cube)

KERRY: (2:11:00) Well said. Do you know the difference between Looking Glass and the yellow cube?

BILL WOOD: Yes.

KERRY: Okay. And are you aware of what happened to the yellow cube and how it was used?

BILL WOOD: I believe that the yellow cube still exists. I can’t say for certain if it’s on this planet, but I would say that it’s definitely protected from use at this point.

KERRY: Okay well that coincides with the testimony we got.

BILL WOOD: But let me say one thing about the yellow book, and its differences with Looking Glass. The yellow cube or the yellow book would give you your possible future. So it took basically the choices that you would inherently make along a timeline and tell you what that timeline would be, given that you made all the choices that your brain would make.

KERRY: Well, this is exactly what I was just going to ask you. What we were told is that leaders of of governments and so on people in high places you know politically would would use this to try to see their most optimum future and then follow those those. So they were using it to enhance their wealth etc etc in a very egotistical way and that was part of the problem with it. And that supposedly one of the specific things we were told had to do with Hillary. Are you aware of any of that?

BILL WOOD: You mean the 2012 prediction for her?

KERRY: Well, you tell me what you know.

BILL WOOD: I don’t have any firsthand knowledge of this this; is all back-alley information. But one of the last predictions that was put out by the yellow cube was that for all intents and purposes—and this

is just my level of understanding—is that Hillary Clinton would be president in 2012. And when the yellow cube is involved, it leads me to question what I know about Looking Glass and string theory along with that. The first question that anybody that knew anything about the process would know is who was using the cube when it made that prediction. If I knew that, then I could tell you why it would predict what it predicted.

KERRY: In using the yellow cube/yellow book—however you want to term it—that they actually had to use it through an intuitive who had a high vibration, had to be in the vicinity to in a sense be the goet between the the person who wanted to use the cube and the cube itself, because normally they didn’t have the vibration necessary.

BILL WOOD: Correct. And that is a process that would prevent anomalies from popping out in predictions

KERRY: But it wouldn’t completely—

BILL WOOD: No, and I’ll tell you why. If it was used properly, by somebody that knew how to use it and could eliminate their thought process from the machine’s effective use, it would be very easy to get an exact what future holds. However, anybody that has that ability would inherently know that that information could not be given and would be protected; and that inherent notion would inject something into the yellow cube or the yellow book that would give an inaccurate statement. Just by the person’s intuition saying, “If I tell the truth, it’ll be bad.” So, the higher levels pick up on that and throw out a different scenario that isn’t the truth.

And that’s why those pieces of technology should have never been used by humanity and its current level level of understanding, because for all intents of purposes the technology doesn’t work right when we use it.

KERRY: Okay. So to get back to Looking Glass and the possible futures, that they do converge, is there anything else that you can tell us about that and the rest of the information that you had direct either for yourself or through someone that you had vetted?

BILL WOOD: (2:17:17) The biggest cherry on top of all this conversation would be to say that, for all intents and purposes, what we believe to be true eventually becomes true. If somebody convinces us that a major disaster is going to happen in the very near future, a major disaster happens in the very near future. If we don’t buy into that fear and accept that there is really nothing that we know-know is going to happen, and accept whatever happens, that makes the convergence of the timelines happen as naturally as possible. Any attempts to try to go away from this one inevitable conclusion, I again see as a new beginning: an end of this reality, the beginning of something that we can’t even possibly understand based on the level of our beliefs currently. But when all that information comes flooding out there’s going to be no denying what’s true and what’s a lie, or what’s illusion. We won’t have the choice to believe that 9/11 happened because of a bunch of terrorists, because we’ll know exactly what’s happened.

Basically, what we’re experiencing right now is two master chess players sitting at the board. And one of them looks down at the board and sees that he’s in checkmate in seven moves, and he looks across at his opponent and he knows that his opponent sees it too, so there’s no getting out of it. So, at this point, the loser can only prolong the game. Both players know the game is over. It’s only a matter of time before he does this, and then you’re forced to do this, and then he’s forced to do this, and eventually checkmate.

We as a race, if we could understand that the game is over, that based on the rules of the game, the bad guys have already lost, the good guys have already won, yes, there’s moves left on the table. But those moves are being forced by the player that is going to win. The only way that checkmate can’t happen is if the player that’s winning makes a mistake, but from all the information that I’ve gathered, all of the information that’s been given, all of the information that’s been vetted to me, it seems pretty obvious that the good-guy player on the side of the chessboard knows exactly what has to be done to win the game. And so, at this point any mistake would be all but impossible. But again, you really have to understand the game to know that the guy that’s losing has lost. And I’m sure most people sitting watching a chess match between two advanced chess players know the game’s over long after the two players know it’s over, because they can’t see the board and see that there’s only seven moves left.

KERRY: Okay, but when we come to this convergence, and again, you’ve seen or the Looking Glass has seen up to that point—

BILL WOOD: Now let me let me say why I believe that it comes down to one inevitability is because I was usted in getting it down to two posibilities. And I’ve heard both of those possibilities talked about in massive proportions: the good and the bad.

KERRY: Okay do you want to talk do you want to so can you in one sentence say what the good was and the bad was or or are you able to do to—

BILL WOOD: To most easily put it to people, one scenario is what most people would understand to be ascension, or an evolution of consciousness that brings us out of the cocoon and turns us into a butterfly. Timeline two is some kind of major global catastrophe that drives most of us underground and leaves a few of us on top to fend for ourselves. But I would also like to point out that they call timeline two, timeline two. It seemed very odd to me that even back then, it was identified as not one, and that one didn’t get talked about.

KERRY: One is the the one that involves what in in essence would be ension or moving into you know from the cocoon to the butterfly. Okay but to I believe based on what you’re telling me that they would have used a lot of people like you that had a proclivity for being able to see the future, to to be what is sort of an advanced psychic, remote-viewer—whatever you want to call that—and Looking Glass to to posit this these potential futures, to go up to that point and to view it, and and that you’re just one of many. Wouldn’t you agree?

BILL WOOD: I would agree. And back in 1991 when I began my little adventure in the military, I would say that it was pretty obvious that there wasn’t very many of us. However, you go 20 years into the future, and you find out that it’s coming to the point where there’s a lot of people that have that ability, that are inherently realizing that ability, and are able through some unknown, extraordinary means to develop that ability inside themselves without any outside help or assistance.

(2:25:07) And it’s quite obvious that, advanced intellectual abilities and simple intelligence levels and cognitive skills of the human race [have] increased exponentially in the past 20 years, and people that were ten years old in 1991 are now thiry years old, and fully awake and conscious of this burning inside that says, “I am a lot more than what I see in the mirror.”

KERRY: I have a question in regard to what the military industrial complex has been working on. Because with the knowledge that you say they have, assuming that they have this level of knowledge that you’re talking about, in other words, of the timelines converging and the fact that there was going to be something-- And I don’t know if you saw the TV show, Fast Forward, but there’s been so many possible scenarios in that regard, but one of the things that goes on is they are very busy building underground bases, supposedly underground cities. And so they seem be hedging their bets for the negative timeline and and putting their emphasis there. Can you explain why they have been hedging their bets to such a degree on the negative?

BILL WOOD: It’s very simple they’re insane and Beyond insane they have literally deluded themselves into believing that they can somehow manage to get away with what they’re trying to get away with. There is a distinct lack of reality in that thinking.

KERRY: Okay what about the notion that CERN for example is engaged in trying to beat that game as you call it?

BILL WOOD: I would say look at the problem CERN’s had, the crazy little things that have kept that project from moving forward. Certainly they have never even come close to getting that project to the level that they want it to be to do what they really want to do with it.

KERRY: Well, what about the notion that that’s what they would prefer people believe so that [people] don’t think that CERN’s a threat?

BILL WOOD: But when you listen to the interviews of the scientists that are working on the project, even they say that it seems like somebody or something from the future won’t let them get that project done. And the craziest little things have caused massive damage to that project. And when you get the foremost thinker in string theory saying, “Yeah, I don’t think we’re going to do it because I don’t think fate wants us to do it,” that says something about a scientist.

KERRY: Well, thank you very much.

(2:29:04)