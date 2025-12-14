In this recording, Kythera recounts to Beyond Top Secret that the crime syndicate that is the Luciferian Brotherhood, the ICC and the Orion Group (Draco, negative greys) have blocked mankind from perceiving our cosmos and their ships through several devices.

Injections of aerosolized barium, strontium and aluminum oxide into the stratosphere (SAI). Their true purpose is frequency filtering, not climate control. These metals interact with photonic light to dull the visible star field to the human eye. Refractive interference fields created by high-frequency scalar technology from satellite arrays. These interference fields prevent our biological eyes and pineal field from aligning with cosmic input Magnetosphere manipulation and the loss of celestial clarity. Earth’s magnetosphere has weakened significantly in the last 40 years. This:

a. Distorts light-field harmonics

b. Makes it harder to stabilize perception of distant points, eg, stars, nebulae

c. Affects the biological coherence of those with high-sensitivity perception

“You remember the stars not just visibly, but with your whole field. Now that field is being scrambled by design.”

The planetary mind-grid has been subjected to dream-filtering AI overlays, dulling star recall and cosmic memory, and also to subtle broadcast codes that numb our response to the night sky. These programs are real and designed to sever our connection to the stars.

“Celestial cloaking by non-terrestrial forces. There are active cloaking protocols used by both SSP and ET factions to mask off-world activity, eg, large ships, and stargate signatures, and occasionally simulate a star field using holographic projection tech.”

Top Geophysicist & Gov’t Doctor Accuse Global Geoengineering Program Of Intentionally Collapsing Earth’s Biosphere

by Kelen McBreen

September 14th, 2022

https://www.infowars.com/posts/top-geophysicist-govt-doctor-accuse-global-geoengineering-program-of-intentionally-collapsing-earths-biosphere/