I descended the staircase and upon opening the door, I entered into an exquisitely beautiful room with very high ceilings. Dressed only in my ceremonial robe, I was escorted to a throne elevated in the center of the room by a finely dressed man. It was apparent this was a formal gathering in that all the men were very well appointed and impeccably dressed in tuxedos. There were no other women present than myself. I was treated as a queen holding court over her subjects. Upon being seated on the throne, a procession of elegantly dressed men began showering me with lavish gifts. One of the men actualy knelt before me to place a pair of beautiful high-heeled shoes upon my feet. Shortly thereafter I was lead into another room outfitted with a large bed.

In this room there were three men present. To my utter amazement, waiting for me were George Bush, George W. Bush, and Dick Cheney! The four of us began to engage in ritual on the bed, and as things heated up all three men began shape-shifting into reptilian form. I vividly remembered having sex with George W. as his father, the senior Bush, held one of my arms overhead and Dick Cheney held the other. All three men were in reptilian, not human form. During the ritual I again took in the demonic entity as I had previously, while the men began to emit deep guttural noises. During the height of the ritual, tiny babies were brought into the room and devoured by the men. That was enough for me. I concluded the exercise . . . This occurred on the last full moon prior to February 26, 2003, shortly before the [U.S. invasion of] Iraq.