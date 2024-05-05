Al Bielek

This is a vast underground network interconnecting underground, as well as surface, bases and locations.

I spent literally most of my time from 1976 to 1983 in the underground of Montauk. Now, how could I do this when at the same time I was an engineer working on the outside? There are two aspects of this; one is more readily explainable than the other. Aspect number-one was . . . that I went on an underground railroad system which connected Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, and then the interchange system at Newark went on out under New York to Long Island with two stops. One was at the AIL Corporation complex in Farmingdale, Long Island, and the last stop was at Montauk Point.

This underground rail system, which has been testified to by Phil Schneider before he died—as he said, he personally worked on constructing it—is a very strange, basically alien technology design: a rail system which does not have any rails. We called it a rail system for convenience: it’s actually a magnetic levitation. It operates at extremely high speed — and the tunnel is bored 14 feet in diameter — between New York and Los Angeles. You can make that trip in two hours. That’s faster than any existing aircraft, other than supersonic, which do not fly over the U.S. by law.

And I did ride that thing fairly regularly. Their points of entrance, I remember some of them but not most of them. And this network is all over the U.S., it’s into Canada, probably into Mexico at this time; it definitely goes into Puerto Rico. And so far as I know, no underwater connections to Europe, but there’s a system all over Europe and through Russia. This is a vast underground network interconnecting underground, as well as surface, bases and locations.

I used to ride that rather regularly, and that I can understand—the making of a high-speed trip out to Montauk, and then coming back in two hours, and resuming my normal life and duties, after having that part which I worked on at Montauk erased. That part is understandable. The other aspect, which is not so understandable, is how I could spend so many years out there working on these projects, overlapping the time when I was also an engineer working on the outside in normal civilian or semi-government operations.

To explain this more fully, what the German scientists were working on at Montauk, and with alien help finally were able to perfect, was a time-tunnel. They call it a tunnel for a reason. Because in the later aspects, it was underground, involved a series of special antennas, which produced, with some very complex electronics, a portal. An artificial portal in the rock wall which, when it was fully operational, looked like an open tunnel. It was illuminated for reasons I do not understand, and the electronics, the computers, and the persons working this would set it up to be able to go to any physical location on this planet from Montauk Point. It would literally transport you from point A to point B instantaneously and maintain, if they wanted, the same tiime-frame as we were working in at that time, or shift the time-reference—past or future.

When they finally got these tunnels working, and working satisfactorily, of course, they could pick a person up, move them where they want, pull them across the country, pull them from another country, put them in another project, and then return them. And since they could shift time, they could use you for weeks or months and then put you back in the time point where you left—within a few milliseconds, if you will. This automatically erases the memories without any effort on their part, because the subconscious mind will reject, and the conscious mind working with it will reject, the idea that you may have worked once on a project where only a fraction of a second has expired in your alleged real-time reality.

John Whitberg

Chapter 8 - Mission to Mars (1975)

This time, rather than opening to the IBIS base (British Columbia), the portal opened to a stargate in a warehouse, the doors of which stood wide open to a desert landscape. Kyle wondered if perhaps they had not left Mars at all; however, a consultation of the thermometer on the wrist computer of his suit revealed a temperature of 32 degrees Celsius. They were on Earth (Texas).

Just outside the warehouse stood a large black armored van, and two black sports cars. Kyle noted that the cars were empty, and that the armored vehicle had two men in front, both in the uniform of the U.S. Air Force.

The back of the van had no windows, only a small light fixture inside. They drove for perhaps 1.5 hours before the van stopped. They alighted at a mansion, an imposing edifice painted in white, in the Moorish style. It was on what appeared to be a ranch, still in the desert. A whole convoy of vehicles, mostly black sports cars, was arriving with them. Kyle recognized both Emmermann and Commander Aquino among them. A slim, short, dark haired man came onto the veranda of the house. Emmermann rushed up to meet him. Kyle never heard the man’s full name, but he distinctly heard Emmermann refer to him as “Herr Bush.” [In 1975, George H.W. Bush was running the CIA, the UN and the Republican Party as the head of Project Omega.]

As it turned out, the meeting was quite uneventful. The six men all emerged with smiles on their faces; the only unhappy looking party was Dr. Horton.

Emmermann spoke. “Well. Now, gentlemen, I have business to attend to elsewhere. My security will be taken back to their base now, and we shall part from each other happy, and to our businesses, and the good doctor back to her dig.” The Golden Fleece instinctively loaded back into the armored van, and the van took off again. It drove for possibly three hours.

They arrived in an alleyway between what appeared to be office buildings. The back of the van opened directly into what looked like a large elevator, open onto the alley. The Golden Fleece dutifully alighted and entered the elevator. To their surprise, the van simply left. They were not left long wondering what to do, but were rather startled by a beeping on their wrist computers. They held them up, and were greeted by a solid blue screen, with a feminine robotic voice echoing outward.

“Greetings. Your presence has been registered. You are about to enjoy the services of Roundtree International’s pride and joy, our mag-lev train system, linking the underside of the globe since 1961. Please stay out of the doors of the elevator. Your descent will begin momentarily.”

The elevator began its descent, and after a bit, the voice continued to narrate. “If you turn your attention to your wrist mounts, you will see a barcode: these are your tickets. Your current station is” — a pause — “Laredo, Texas, Station A. Your desti-nation is set as” — another pause — “Victoria Station, British Columbia, Canada. Upon exiting the elevator, please follow the red tape on the ground to the northbound train. These barcodes serve as your electronic tickets. Please stay on the train until reaching your designated station. Attempts to leave early will result in being approached by our security personnel. Please enjoy your ride with Roundtree International!”

The elevator arrived a few minutes later. It opened into a train station, but not just any train station. This was futuristic and sleek, with white marble floors, and quite large.

No one paid The Golden Fleece any attention, and no wonder. The station’s inhabitants, while there weren’t many, were mostly dressed in ways similar to them, i.e., in power armor of various designs. There were also a few people in regular military uniforms, a very few civilians, and even a pair of grey aliens, also in power armor.

There were lines of tape or paint on the floor in various colors. The Golden Fleece followed the red line, as they had been instructed, eventually ending up at a platform, awaiting the arrival of one of the trains.

As they waited, Kyle studied a map on one wall. The map showed a series of snaking lines of various colors. With a start, Kyle realized it was, in fact, a map of the world. The lines, he realized, were the trains. “Linking the underside of the globe since 1961.” So, the trains went all over the planet. All underground.

There were also dots at odd intervals all over the map. Stations, Kyle surmised. Again, placed all over the planet, including some spots in the oceans. It was his first glimpse at how widespread the things happening to him and his comrades must actually be, if these technologies were this global.

Soon enough, the train arrived, and The Golden Fleece boarded. They noticed that it actually levitated several feet above the tracks, much like the Land Rovers on Mars. “Electromagnetic anti-gravity again,” Sandra murmured.

The ride took hours, but was uneventful. The Golden Fleece did see numerous people, in a bewildering array of uniforms, entering and exiting the train at the numerous stops. What little they could see of the stations mostly looked the same as they had seen in Laredo. No one spoke to them, and they didn’t make the attempt. When the call on the train’s intercom announced “Victoria Station, British Columbia,” The Golden Fleece alighted. In the platform, they spotted Kramer and approached him. He led them through another elevator, into another van — this one on the subterranean floor of a parking garage — and set off. The Man With the Periwinkle Eyes

Underground Trains Used to Transport Child Sex Slaves

As a child, Tony Rodrigues was occasionally put on underground trains by his owners in the CIA, aka, the Luciferian Brotherhood.

35:24 And in this case with Elon Musk, for him to not believe that there that there is life out there on one hand, and then have incredibly radically advanced technology across the board in all his companies—way ahead of the corporations that exist now— Like, his cars are way more advanced than the electric cars that are coming out. His rockets are way more advanced. He's cut the cost of space flight down by a factor of a thousand. And then to have Neuralink in the works, and a vacuum tunnel train, a high-speed transport: these are all secret space program assets all along. And so for him to have access and then to say that there's no ETS out there just shows that he's lying. He has access. The Starlink. There are a few things that kind of tip, and it's very important for me to say this: in my opinion, he's has access to the space program.

Tony Rodrigues, author of Ceres Colony Cavalier

See also: Tony Rodrigues: Thirty Years a Slave

Allyson Carter, who escaped from being an elite child sex slave to presidents, celebrities and royals, describes being taken to an underground city through the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, California (beginning at 17 minutes)

