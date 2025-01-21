Part 1 Decoding Jimmy Carter Funeral with Jessie Czebotar

They aren’t going to do a funeral service with all of these signs and honors to Lucifer if he’s not in good standing in the group. And because of that, we have to assume that he was in good standing: that's why they pay him homage in his death. They go through the whole funeral paying homage to him because he was in good standing.

Washington National Cathedral

7:00 On the facade of the Washington National Cathedral, there are two pilasters framing the center section, which are the Baal and Ashtoreth poles. These represent contracts with the deities. The flat header at the top and in the middle of the center section indicate that there is a spiritual gate in the church. The stepwise or cascading ornamentation surrounding doors, windows and entryways throughout the cathedral means that the spiritual gate leads to an underworld where negatively oriented deities are imprisoned.

Rose window of Washington National Cathedral

The rose window is a Solomonic seal. It tells us the degrees of illumination of the clergy. The ten petals indicate that ten people are required to open the spiritual gate to the underworld.

Man on pillar in-between two front doors appears to emerge from the ocean (fish on the lower right) or to move upon the surface of the ocean.

Entrance to Washington National Cathedral

In-between the two doors there is a pillar, which, together with the relief above the doors, looks like the Tree of Life. In Kabbalah, Leviathan would be at the bottom of the tree. Standing on Leviathan there would be a woman, who represents contracts between Ashtoreth and Leviathan and the waterways for the womb. Above the woman there would be a man with his arms outstretched and touching the lateral pillars, which represent contracts with Baal and Ashtoreth.

“Creation of Day” of Washington National Cathedral

Relief with sun and clouds depicting the creation of day represents the achievement of godhood by Lucifer’s followers.

Gates of the underworld in Washington National Cathedral

Cross of Jerusalem on altar

Dais of Washington National Cathedral with inlaid Cross of Jerusalem

Part 2 Decoding Jimmy Carter Funeral with Jessie Czebotar

Sean Rowe

President Jimmy Carter's funeral will be officiated by the Episcopal Church's Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe, formerly the leader of the Erie-based Episcopal Diocese of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Carter funeral priest in gray and purple with Cross of Jerusalem

Especially in the Sovereign Military, the knights are known by which cross they have. Each of the knight orders is distinguished by a specific cross. That cross will represent their line contracts. They’ll also be recognized by their colors. So, we see on this purple-gray guy, on his chest lapel he has the sign of the Order of Jerusalem. It’s in purple, so he’s a member of the Order of Melchizedek.

L -First Lady Melania Trump; R - Luciferian priestess

Preceptor Sean Rowe holds cross with two crossbeams. Priests hold a white prayer book with the Cross of Jerusalem on the cover.

The other guy [Sean Rowe] we see in the white, the red and the black is connected under the Sanhedrin system. The red and white are also is seen in that cross of the Order of Jerusalem. So, this would be your higher-level person, I think in training, who's going to be under the Sanhedrin, but also overseeing the different knights for the training of the Order of Jerusalem. Not only is he training and overseeing those in the Order of Jerusalem, but because we see that combination of the white, the red and the black, we know that he's also going to oversee the training of the Knights of Malta in that group. [Rowe] has a staff in his hand. And the top of that staff is a cross, but it has two crossbeams. It’s a specific contract. Who holds those contracts? It’s your regional leaders, who are known as preceptors. It’s significant that that guy is holding that staff. Not only is he announcing that he’s preceptor among them—which means he’s the regional leader for all the knights groups in their area—but he stands at the head of Jimmy Carter’s coffin. That's a significant sign, placing that cross over Jimmy Carter and his head. So, for myself, they’re paying homage and declaring that Jimmy Carter also was a preceptor in the area. So, I think that that’s what level he was. At the least, we know [Carter’s] secondary level in degrees was most likely a five: that's how preceptors are known.

Preceptor Sean Rowe with double-crossbeam cross

As you get into the contract with the preceptor, that vertical piece that's in-between the two crossbeams is the contract with Ashtoreth. She holds that middle piece. Now, Ashtoreth has additional contracts, so that's where you get the upper and the lower lines, because she has to work with different authorities and powers over different territories. So, the top line is a specific contract between Ashtoreth, Abaddon and Samael. So, when you see that top line, that represents a contract under Samael.

Sealing contract with Samael; contract with Ashmedai

When that's done, they'll put seals on the heads of the children or those that they're initiating into these contracts. When they place the ribbon for that contract, it's going to be placed across the upper chest. The lower ribbon goes across the lower part of the chest, below the sternum. Then they're going to draw the seal of the deity on your head, and they're going to seal it with the sign of the cross. So, they're going to trace a cross on the head. They'll go all the way down, and then do the crossbeam across the top of the head, thus taking authority over the anointing of the person, the headship and the priesthood of that individual. So, that contract is Samael. When they trace the crossbeam across the bottom of the forehead, that line is going to be with Ashmedai (Asmodeus). Now, as you get higher into the system, how do you get connected to Ashmedai? Well, you have to go through their different magic books to make the contracts with Samael and Ashmedai. Ashmedai is one of the last contracts in the book, The Red Dragon, right before you make your final contract with Lucifer. So, the regional leaders will be under both Samael and Ashmedai and have those additional contracts.

Crest of the Order of Jerusalem (part 2, 23:50)

25:30 On the ribbon on the bottom we see the Latin term, Deus vult. Deus vult is connected to their worship of Baphomet. It tells tell us that in this area, because we have that connection with the Order of Jerusalem, that those in the Order of Jerusalem worship Baphomet below ground. Deus vult is connected to their worship of Baphomet. On the angels’ shirts you see two shells. Those shells are going to be connected to contracts with water spirits. On the right-hand side we see a staff with a shepherd's crook on it: that’s connected to their worship of Ashtoreth. Then, on the other side, we see a spear. Some may even say that’s connected to your Spear of Destiny, which then gets into what they call their worship of Christ and the holy relics, but that goes into the gathering the DNA, the blood of Christ, which for them isn’t just about gathering the blood of Christ or having these holy relics that belong to Christ. At the end of the day, not only are they under the Vatican, but the system now has changed hands. So, who are they under? It's the Sanhedrin. The Sanhedrin did not receive Jesus Christ as their messiah. They're awaiting their messiah, and they believe their messiah is going to appear in the flesh, and that person is going to be the man of lawlessness. So, that’s what they’re waiting for. We see on the flags the short crosses connected to your Knights of Malta. And then we see a crown of thorns above the knight’s head: that has to do with sufferings. In order to advance, they have to go through what they call sufferings. And they’re going to be presented as heroes, even though they're not followers of Jesus Christ.

Carter died in good standing with the Luciferian Brotherhood, as his funeral service shows