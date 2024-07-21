“Alive they were taken; alive we want them”

La Jornada - July 20, 2024

Arrival at the National Palace of parents of the 43 students of the Isidro Burgos Rural Teachers’ College of Ayotzinapa, with their lawyer, Vidulfo Rosales, on July 3.

In his first report to the parents of the 43 teaching students who disappeared almost 10 years ago, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that 20 members of the military, including two generals, have been prosecuted for possible omissions and links to organized crime, but so far “absolutely nothing” has been found indicating that members of the Army directly participated in the Iguala crime.

The president also warns that “it is time to review the behavior of those who have led the demands for supposed justice, especially their links with the United States government and its agencies.” These are “figures from human rights organizations” who defended and celebrated the release of at least 60 people involved in the disappearance of the students, claiming that they were tortured.

López Obrador notes that he hopes that in his last government report, he can, to the satisfaction of the parents, “fulfill his commitment to find the young people of Ayotzinapa and know more precisely what happened,” the “irrefutable and authentic truth of the facts.”

