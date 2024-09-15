After the table was set and the taunting was finished, George cut the top of the skull off the first child, and using a different tool that was kind of like a melon baller, served pieces of his brain slowly so the child knew he was being eaten alive.

Editor’s note: Previously I posted testimony from an affidavit known as Cathedral of St. Peter. My post was about Jessie’s training partner, Douglas Mysecko, the grandson of Michael Karkoc. The following testimony is from the same affidavit. It was highlighted recently by investigator Timothy Charles Holmseth in a post on his web site.

Testimony of Jessie Marie Czebotar - Affidavit

1) I (Jessie Marie Czebotar) sworn under the pains and penalty of perjury, claim the following facts to be the truth. And that I am of age, of sound mind, and competent to put these facts upon the record.

2) I would like to submit upon the record the involvement of Cathedral of St. Peter located in Rockford, IL in crimes against children and humanity through Satanic Ritual Abuse

1. I testify that Clara Odelia Acker Church murdered 1000 children a month in front of my face because I refused to participate in ritual killings from age 4 1/2 till age 7. My coping and grace was to count each one and keep a tally. The majority of these deaths occurred on the property or in the tunnel ritual areas under Cathedral of St. Peter.

a) Out of those 1000 deaths a month, this one was the most impactful. We were at a Feast Ritual in the spring of 1984 at St. Peter’s Rockford Church in the main underground ritual area. I was 6 1/2 years old. They had a huge l5-foot or longer thick wood table set up to feast at. They brought out several children around age 8-10, boys and girls, and laid them with their hands and feet tied across the table width-wise. Their heads were on top [of] table and their feet hanging over. I was standing at the head of the table on the left side with my Proctor, Clara Odelia Acker Church.

I remember there were elite men who came into the ritual room from the tunnel system underneath the sanctuary with white chef-like coats and hats. They were laughing and joking. Some of the faces I remember in the white coats were George H. Bush, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. They were some of the High Priests presiding over the ceremony. Men who were their Protectors/Assassins in the System had secured the children by rope to the table.

I remember Clara Odelia Acker Church and the mothers of darkness dressed in their black ceremonial robes. Clara had a ceremonial Sunburst headdress that was made of aborted fetus skulls that she wore every year for the Marion Feast May 1st to celebrate the Queen of Heaven. That headdress was kept under the altar in the main sanctuary at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Rockford, IL, along with the five Books of the Mothers. These books are preserved for specific end-time rituals and are made of human skin with human-hair binding. All the pages are blank, but when the right person's blood is applied, the spell on the pages shows up. My blood is linked to one of those books. (See Exhibits C & D)

Returning to memory, Clara Odelia Acker approached George H. Bush with a box that contained what I can best describe as three ancient surgical tools sitting in what looked like red velvet. George H. Bush took the tools that looked like a curved machete, the length was about half an adult's arm length. I submit for the record that these children are not given pain meds. They did have a paralyzing drug. They are fully conscious. The tool was displayed above the children’s faces so they could see what was coming. Then they were told they would be dinner.

Women in the group began to gather plates and set the table around the children just on the one long side. There were some other tables present that the lower members sat at. I believe there were about 10 people sitting at the long table I was at.

After the table was set and the taunting was finished, George cut the top of the skull off the first child, and using a different tool that was kind of like a melon baller, served pieces of his brain slowly so the child knew he was being eaten alive. George H. Bush served other members at the table, including Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Archbishop Timothy M. Dolan, Msgr. Thomas Brady, the Cheneys, the Pences, and the Kerrys. George H. Bush moved from one child to the next as high priests and priestesses from the surrounding tables began to line up and he served the children’s brains and other body parts like a holiday meal.

Bush Sr. liked the skin of pigs; Bush Jr. enjoying a kitten; Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan

When they were done, I had not eaten, so Clara Odelia Acker Church commanded one more little girl to be brought out. She was about 8 years old. She was naked and was pulled by a rope around her hands into the room. Her feet were tied together, giving her just enough room to take close steps.

Clara got into my face and said, ”You shall make a mighty queen.” She took the scalping tool and held it up to my face, turning it sideways and rubbing blood from the blade across my face. When l refused to take it, she grabbed my wrist, harshly pressing her nails until they cut into my skin trying to force my hand open so she could put the tool in my hand. I still would not take it.

She threw me on the ground in front of the little girl. I was kneeling. Then, standing behind her with the girl's head in a vice grip, she began to cut the girl’s scalp. The girl fought. So did Clara. James Volpe (Beatrice Hellenbrand’s protector) stood right behind me holding my head. (His hands were basically wrapped around my chin so that his thumbs were at the base of my head so l could not tilt my neck, and his hands under my chin so l could not turn my head.) He told me l had to look and could not turn away. He threatened that if l did, more children would die.

Forgive me, I can't share all the details of this memory. All l can say is several of the adults with white coats present with Clara Odelia Acker Church secured that girl to the floor with railroad pegs to finish the job of taking the top of her skull off. They are skilled at all forms of witchcraft and medical torture techniques, so they know exactly where to cut so she remained alive for longer time.

railroad spikes

They ate small pieces of her brain but did not fully consume her to death. Then they ripped her body up through the railroad ties [sic] and threw her on her back before me. The blood was all over me and the surrounding areas. Clara Odelia Acker Church came over. James Volpe released my head and Clara took my chin in her bloody hand. She looked me in the eyes and said, “You will sacrifice.” I shook my head loose and then Clara turned, and with all those present left me in the room with the bodies and kneeling in a pool of blood.

For the sake of my own healing in this memory, I pause to share that l still feel that warm blood under my hands. My soul still bears the responsibility for the death of this little girl. And my heart hears the blood still crying out unto the Lord. I heard the little girl whimper. She could not speak because they had ripped her tongue out of her mouth. My heart was so moved I lifted her head with brain exposed into my lap and sat in the blood with her, looking in her eyes till her soul left. There are no words for what I saw in her eyes. As I looked, the Lord said to me, “Do not turn your eyes away from your own flesh and blood.”

4) Children present in l98l-1984 at above locations who I witnessed experiencing abuse at Cathedral of St. Peter and affiliated Military and Civilian Organizations in the Rockford and Chicago, IL areas include:

Jessie Marie Czebotar (EIlevold)

Barbara Ellevold

Andrew Ellevold

Douglas John Killrush Mysecko aka Douglas Mesner aka Lucien Greaves

Peter Killrush

Alice Mysecko (deceased in Sept. 1981)

Elon Musk

Elizabeth Church

Jeannie Wagnor (Church)

Julie Cato (Church)

Johnny Goshe (adult at this time)

Corey Feldman

Corey Heim

Amy Coney Barrett (was training with the Sisters of Light with Callista Gingrich to be a sister of light)

Michael Avenatti [attorney for Stormy Daniels]

Nate [Nathaniel] Rothschild

Madonna (in passing, was being trained under Grand High Priestess Gloria Vanderbilt to be the Grand Dame for the Eastern and Western Quadrants)

(Thousands of unnamed children the System considered expendable).

Editor’s note: There is speculation that Justice Amy Coney Barrett is the daughter of Joseph R. Biden, who was reported to have died with her mother in a car crash in 1972. Amy Coney was born on January 28, 1972, making her just two months older than “Amy” Biden. In the period 1981-1984, when Jessie witnessed Amy Coney Barrett being tortured, she was age nine to twelve.

“Neilia, Biden’s first wife was killed in a car crash on December 18, 1972 at age 30 with her 13-month-old daughter Naomi Christina, known as Amy.”

Joe Biden looks at Sen. Ted Kennedy as wife Neilia speaks while holding daughter “Amy”

https://realrawnews.substack.com/p/trump-authors-sealed-indictment-on

3) Adults involved in the memories I am sharing who I witnessed present at the abuse done to children through Cathedral of St. Peter Church and affiliates include the following.

I testify for the record that these individuals named are members of one of the highest Orders of the Brotherhood as Initiates of the Flame. That Order is called the Order of Melchizedek. For the women their place in order is signified by the wearing of pearls and the color purple.

President Ronald and Nancy Reagan

President George H. and Barbara Bush

President George W. and Laura Bush

Nazi and Ukrainian Legion of Defense Leader Michael Karkoc

Clara Odelia Acker Church (Queen Mother of Darkness)

Beatrice Acker Hellenbrand (Mother of Darkness)

Valeria Church (Mother of Darkness)

Maggie Acker (Married name Unknown) (Mother of Darkness)

Vera Acker (Married name Unknown) (Mother of Darkness)

Laurie Cabot Kent (Grand High Priestess of North/East)

Joan Collins (Grand High Priestess of West)

Gloria Vanderbilt (Grand High Priestess of East)

MaryLou Whitney (Grand High Priestess of South)

Col. Michael Aquino

Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Saw him in association with many members of this order, but cannot confirm his involvement)

Col. John B. Alexander

John O. Brennan [Obama’s CIA director]

Edward Rincon (DARPA, CERN, Haarp interface)

Isaac Asimov (Writer with connections to underground Boston military base)

Oliver Stone

Colin A. Ross (ISSTD Therapist)

Bennett Braun (Founder of ISSTD)

Neil Brick (Finder)

Eileen Avetti (Breeder Program, ISSTD Therapist)

Newt Gingrich [former speaker of the House]

Ambassador to the Holy See Callista Gingrich

Bill and Hilary Clinton

Barack Obama

Oprah Winfrey

Mitt Romney

Rahm Emanuel

Dick, Lynne, and Liz Cheney

James Danforth "Dan" and Marilyn Quayle

Former Vice President Mike and Karen Pence

John and Theresa Heinz Kerry

Cardinal/Archbishop Timothy M. Dolan

Archbishop John L. May

Msgr. Thomas Grady

Muammar Gaddafi

The WIZARD aka Allan Parrot (saw him in association with many members of this order, but cannot confirm his involvement besides with work)

James Volpe (Wheaton Police Chief, Top Protector)