I learned about Project Omega from James Rink‘s book, Lone Wolf (2021). Rink is an active-duty super soldier with decades of SSP service. Over the past 13 years, he has been the first one to interview many SSP veterans. – The Editor

Project Omega

It was at this point (around 2005) that I came across the story of Michael Andrew Pero, who claimed to have been plugged into a Montauk-type consciousness chair. This chair could open time portals for physical time travel as well as manipulate consciousness energy. It also allowed those running the project to use him as a genetically enhanced super soldier. I first learned of him on David Icke’s web site, which exposes conspiracies and the Draco reptilian agenda. David Icke explains how some of the predatory ET factions have made alliances with governments all over the world. This conspiracy seeks to consolidate all governments into a global superpower ruled by an elite cabal that receives orders from malevolent ETs. At the top of the Cabal is Lucifer. Below him are the Jesuit Black Pope, who resides in the City of London, and the White Pope of the Vatican, who controls the Roman Catholic Church and the Masonic orders. Below this network are the bloodline-family members of the Satanic Council/Committee of 300 and their organizations, which include the Club of Rome, the Trilateral Commission, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg Group, the United Nations, NATO, the Federal Reserve system, and so on, right down to your local chamber of commerce and churches. The Cabal’s goal is to create a New World Order, and the project is code-named Omega. The head of Project Omega was George Herbert Walker Bush. – James Rink

The Otto Skorzeny Bombshell

Otto Skorzeny, the first super soldier

Researcher Ken Adachi published two articles in 2007 that revealed that Prescott and George H.W. Bush were Nazi agents and that Nazis had infiltrated the OSS and were behind the creation of the CIA. The first article begins as follows:

In 1998, 29-year-old Eric Berman of Florida began dating a local girl whose ninety-year-old father possessed “the largest hand I’d ever shaken.” Over time, “Big Ed,” as he was known locally, revealed to the younger man that his real name was Otto Skorzeny, legendary SS (Schutzstaffel) commando of World War II fame, personal bodyguard to Adolf Hitler, and subsequent life-long CIA operative. But that was just the beginning. Before he died in 1999, Skorzeny revealed to Berman that President George Herbert Walker Bush was German, and that his real name was George Scherff Jr. He claimed that President Bush’s father, Prescott Bush, was really George Scherff Sr., and he was a high-ranking member of the Nazi Party.

Adachi has summarized Skorzeny’s revelations as follows:

Skorzeny published books about his World War II exploits in varied editions starting in 1950 (My Commando Operations: The Memoirs of Hitler’s Most Daring Commando). Some of the more explosive highlights of Skorzeny’s revelations to Berman include: 1. The true identity and Nazi-planned subversive mission of George Herbert Walker Bush, 41st President of the United States; alleged to have been brought to America (with Skorzeny as his bodyguard) and covertly adopted by Prescott Bush. Skorzeny claimed that George H.W. Bush was born George H. Scherff Jr., and that he was the son of George Scherff Sr., the German-born assistant to inventor Nikola Tesla. Young George Scherff allegedly spent his first years in America snooping around Tesla’s lab, helping his father in the 1930’s steal or glean whatever they could of Tesla’s work and transfer it to Germany. Tesla had casually remarked to a couple named Rey, recently emigrated to the United States, of the mischievous prying nature of a “little monkey” around his lab whom he had dubbed “Curious George.” This character would later become the basis of the children’s book series, Curious George.

Co-author Alan Shalleck, murdered on Feb. 5, 2006, by the CIA

2. Skorzeny’s role (with Reinhard Gehlen) in the assassination of Nikola Tesla by suffocation on January 6, 1943. The pair tricked Tesla on January 5 into revealing the full details of his most important discoveries. After killing him they stole his most valuable inventions, along with the contents of his safe, which were delivered to Hitler. (James Rink says these included anti-gravity technology, teleportation, scalar weapons and free energy.) 3. The faked April 1945 suicide of Hitler in the Berlin bunker (corroborating the 1948 CIA interrogation of Gestapo Chief Heinrich Mueller, the Nordon Report, and the Russian 1946 Investigative Committee report to Stalin). 4. Skorzeny’s pivotal role in consolidating the intelligence assets of the Nazi Gestapo and the Nazi-infiltrated Office of Strategic Services (OSS) into the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in 1947, working with George Herbert Walker Bush, Nazi SS spy master Reinhard Gehlen, “Wild Bill” Donovan, and fifth columnist, Allen Foster Dulles. Skorzeny claimed central responsibility for setting up the Odessa operation to surreptitiously relocate 50,000 (fifty thousand) Nazis into North and South America with CIA complicity and protection. 5. Skorzeny’s claim that Reinhard Gehlen, Josef Mengele, and George H.W. Bush directly participated in the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and his brother, Robert F. Kennedy.

The Curious George character was based on George Herbert Walker Bush, who, in the 1930s, spied on Tesla for the Nazis.

George Scherff Sr. and Prescott Bush

According to Otto Skorzeny, Prescott Bush adopted George Bush, who was in reality the son of Tesla’s German assistant.

This is where Skorzeny’s photos come in.

Adachi looked at a photo taken in Dölitzsch, Germany, which captures Hitler’s inner circle — most notably Martin Bormann, Hitler’s most trusted assistant and, after WWII, one of the leaders of the Fourth Reich. According to Adachi, Bormann controlled access to Hitler, and thus controlled the fuhrer. Whichever faction controlled Bormann controlled Nazi Germany. That faction is photographed below. (https://educate-yourself.org/cn/familythatpreystogethercompared24aug07.shtml)

“Christmas Time Group Photo” Dolitsch, Germany, c. 1929

George H.W. Bush, Dorothy Walker Bush and Prescott Bush (c. March 1949)

This is where things get confusing. In the first place, Adachi says the German photo was taken on Christmas in 1929; however the file names for the photos in Adachi’s article say 1938.

According to independent journalist Greg Szymanski, who spoke with Eric Berman in 2006, Bush was sent to spy on Tesla in 1938 at the age of 14. This agrees with Bush’s official birth year of 1924. However, the youthful appearance of the Project Omega conspirators suggests to me that they really did meet in 1929.

Another problem is that the photos Skorzeny had of Martin Bormann resemble the young man in the Dolitsch photo with the Bushes, but look nothing whatsoever like historical photos of Bormann — for example, this one.

Martin Bormann

I’m not going to speculate about when the Dölitzsch, Germany, photo was taken. The Cabal had time-travel, so Prescott Bush and George Bush could have gone back in time, e.g., from 1938 to 1928, stayed in Germany until 1929 — long enough to learn spycraft — then returned to 1938. George would physically be 15 but he could pass for 14.

What is more interesting to me is what happened to Martin Bormann, and also the identity of Tesla’s assistant, George Scherff.

From the one existing photo of Scherff, taken at the Association of Radio Engineers Banquet in 1915, Tesla’s accountant looks suspiciously like Walter Krüger. Krüger seems to be another Nazi time-traveler. He was an important WWII general who commanded both the Wehrmacht and the SS — at the same time! After the war, Kruger founded Krüger Corporation, a large mercenary corporation in outer space. It was taken over by his son, Gabriel Kruger.

Walter Kruger

George Scherff 1915

Nikola Tesla and assistant George Scherff, Association of Radio Engineers banquet 1915

In his youth, George Scherff had befriended Tesla and he worked for him for the latter half of the inventor’s life. When interviewed after Tesla’s death, Scherff claimed that he began work for the scientist after the suspicious South Fifth Avenue laboratory fire of 1895, working full–time until 1905 and then one day per week thereafter. Biographer O’Neill’s inquiries were effectively stonewalled: “Scherff, tight–lipped and businesslike, cannot be induced to talk of Tesla’s affairs… [and] refuses to permit any close questions or discussion…” One George Scherff Jr. corresponded with the FBI regarding his possession of sensitive Tesla papers as late as 1954, from a residence at 149 Seacord Road in New Rochelle, NY. – Alexander R. Putney, Veil of Invisibility

I don’t think George Bush was adopted by Prescott Bush, as Skorzeny claims, because George resembles his mother, Dorthy Walker. Apart from this resemblance, Bush would have to be from one of the 13 bloodline families in order to become president. The Luciferians believe that only the members of the bloodline families have the right to rule mankind (See Ewen Cameron and Joseph Kennedy).

Another rumor about the Bush family is that George Bush’s wife, Barbara, is the daughter of Satanist Aleister Crowley. Crowley carried out two important Satanic rituals for the New World Order: one in 1941 with Rudolf Hess and one in 1943 for the Philadelphia Experiment.

As for Skorzeny’s belief that George Bush was George Scherff, he was probably introduced to Tesla’s assistant and young George Bush by their code-names.

The best theory I can come up with is that George H.W. Bush was born to Prescott and Dorothy Bush on June 12, 1924. The fact that the family had multiple homes allowed him to come and go without anyone noticing. At around age 14, Bush went to Germany to learn espionage (he could be 15 in the photo). It was in Germany that George Bush was introduced to Skorzeny as George Scherff Jr.

In 1938, George H. Bush began to spy on Tesla by posing as the son of Tesla’s assistant. Bush was still posing as Scherff when Tesla was murdered in 1943, but some time after that he was age-regressed and time-regressed to around 1938 in order to continue his career at Phillips Academy, where he played baseball and was in student government.

Going back to the Dölitzsch, Germany, photo, we notice that Adolf Hitler isn’t in it. This is clearly a group of conspirators — the occult power behind the German regime — and two prominent American blue-bloods are in that photo. All of the men surrounding the Bushes in the picture ended up in the United States working on Project Omega. Therefore, in my opinion, American bloodline families were the puppet masters of the Third Reich. They didn’t merely support Hitler and the Nazis — they controlled them.

