The following is a transcript of a video that’s been removed by YouTube. In it, Megan Rose does a psychic viewing of Queen Elizabeth and also looks at the children the royals used for food.

Premiered March 15, 2022

Hey, guys! It’s Megan the Medium, and welcome back to my channel. Today I have a video on Queen Elizabeth.

So, the queen of England, the royal family. There are also other members of the royal family that were mentioned when I was looking at Queen Elizabeth, and so, I will mention them, but I will also be making more videos on them and dive deeper into that.

Um, if you’re new to my channel, this channel is centered around child-trafficking, which I will be talking about in this video. Hopefully, it does not get taken down, but this is very much relevant to this person and to the queen.

So, sorry to burst anyone’s bubble, but there have been rumors that Queen Elizabeth is not human. Um, and I am gonna say that when I started to look at her, she is definitely of a reptilian bloodline, and I— She is a reptilian. I’m gonna say that she is a shape-shifter. And I want to say, too, that she was not born like a normal human would be. I feel that she was more transported here, or came here from somewhere else, and is pretending to be a human. That’s kind of how I look at it.

I also want to say this: I know she has children, obviously, but I don’t feel that this entity would be able to give birth in the same way that a human does, because she’s just the— What you have to understand is, she’s just projecting an image out to the naked eye and your brain is accepting it as “she is a human.” But when you look at someone from a different dimension, like the fourth dimension, it’s not a human. So, it would be very hard for me to believe that she would be able to give birth to children or actually birth children, because I’m not really picking up— I feel that the reptilian bloodline came from the father’s side of the family, but I also feel like there’s partly, “we’re not quite sure of the mother,” too, as well. There’s some secrets going on about her, or some secrets about where she came from going on, because I don’t feel like she has human blood. It’s just a projection of a reality, is how I see it.

So, when I look at the entity or the energy that is pretending to be human or pretending to be in that body, I feel like this energy—of course, our souls are eternal—but I feel like this energy has been living in this energetic space—the fourth dimension—for hundreds and hundreds of years. And I feel that this person or this entity has been different people, or projected itself to be different people over a period of time in the royal family.

So, when I say she’s from the father’s side of the family, I feel like I’m talking about the energy of that father’s side of the family. [It] pretended to be human, the father’s side of the family, but maybe wasn’t human in that way. I hope that makes sense. It’s like an energetic thing from the fourth dimension.

With these beings, they see things differently than humans do, so they kind of see frequencies, or they see things like—I think I’ve explained this before—kind of like a snake one. So, if you [are a snake and you] look at, like, a dog, you can see the energy radiating off of that, and I’m seeing that she’s able to see things in that way.

And, this is so gross. Whenever I do videos or look at these beings, they can smell— Because they are— they have a certain preference for their food source. They can smell what we— like, they can smell us, and they smell our scent. In a certain sense, certain people—I hate to even say this— certain people smell good to them. They— their frequency looks, um, the energy of a certain person can look good to them.

And one thing that I started to see as I was taken towards—I don’t even know what it’s called, because I really don’t follow this type of thing—the palace, the big one. I don’t know what it’s called, honestly—I’m having a brain fart. I think it starts with a W; I don’t care. But the palace, and the way that she saw— I’m gonna say this about Princess Diana, and I think I said this in one of my videos, which I probably will re-do, but Princess Diana had a purple auric field, and that is the most [desirable] auric field that a person could have to them. Because the purple is part of the crown chakra: it represents a connection to a higher dimension. And these species, like I said, have to stay in the fourth dimension for a very long time: they are not able to ascend. So when they get ahold of a human with that energy field, they use it as a source of energy for themselves.

So, when I look at Princess Diana, I can kind of see it through the queen’s eyes in their palace, or wherever they lived. Her energy was extremely attractive, okay? You have no idea: it’s like landing on a gold mine to these beings. “We need that energy source; we want it; we want it in our bloodline because it will make our species more powerful when you mix with the God-source.” And I feel that Princess Di had no idea about this, but I feel like there’s always this question of why—I think his name’s Prince Charles. I don’t know anything about this. Prince Charles—why didn’t he marry Camilla? And it’s because her energy was not as [desirable] or not as, um, [advantageous], or not as ideal as Princess Di’s, because Princess Di was connected to the crown chakra.

More information on Princess Diana: her soul is from a star system, a different type of star system, okay? And I’m talking about a good star system: the Pleiades. I’m seeing that her soul was from there. People from this star system are targeted here on Earth by the reptilians. They want that energy. They cannot have that energy. They want that energy. So, when that soul comes into a human body, they target that human.

She was one of these people. And I’m seeing that from behind the scenes, of course; when you come into a body, you forget your purpose and you forget who you are. But her job was to break up the karma of this family, or break up the power of this family, and she did a spectacular effing job. And I will say that she— everyone could recognize her energy. Everyone watching this video, I’m sure, will say, “for sure, she was a good person.” And you can tell, because she’s from that star system. It was her job; like, her energy still reverberates—changed the royal family forever. Forever, okay? And it was set up from the other side that way, for her soul to serve a purpose, to infiltrate and transform this evil demonic energy on Earth.

So, Buckingham Palace in Westminster, London—I just looked it up on my phone. I’m pretty sure that’s right. Okay. So, this is where I was, and I was being shown the portals. There’s tunnels under Buckingham Palace, which I feel most people are aware of at this point in the Great Awakening. Yes, there are tunnels that are used to exchange little people [children], okay? And I’m seeing that, um, I’m seeing that there’s a portal down there, okay?

And these little people [children] are stored in different places by their race, gender, blood type. And these people, these beings, like O-positive blood. I don’t know why, but I keep seeing that over and over again. Something like it mixes with them really well or it’s, like, ideal for them in some way. I didn’t really get too much into that. But, yes, the prince, Prince W[illiam], yeah he— he does this. He does it and I definitely saw that with him. And underneath, and underneath the palace, this is where these people, the little people, are stored, okay? And it’s part of their food source.

I started to see this portal down there, and sometimes I go through them, but I really didn’t want to go through this one, so I just picked up the information around it from what I could see. And they transport these little ones, the energy sources, to different parts of the world. They can use the portals, and then the portal is also used to take the souls to a different dimension once they are— once they pass on, okay?

So, two different things. The people, the little people go to a base in Antarctica or to the other side of the moon. And I’m seeing that the portal is also a way for other energies to come forward—other entities, other energies, that are not human. Not necessarily reptilian, either, but come from different places or different dimensions to gather down there for ceremonial purposes, okay? And to mesh their energy with human and energies, and with other living creatures’ energies, is what I’m seeing. And that’s a source of power.

Now, what’s really important that I got from this too: this is right under the the palace. But what I got was really important. When these souls pass on, I follow them. They take them to a different dimension, to the fourth dimension, where they are trapped, and they use them as energy harvesting to continue their food source, or to continue the energy source, because they need something, or they need some type of creator energy to keep themselves alive. So, this is the huge problem, is that these souls are trapped in a different dimension, different dimensions, for these reptilians’ energy sources, so that they can create, manifest and stay alive.

Now, I started to see that the light is starting to rescue some of these souls, and they’re starting to move them out of those places in the higher dimensions. And with Queen Elizabeth specifically, her power source, her energy source has gone way down. So, I’m gonna say this: I don’t know what’s happening with her physical vessel or the physical body, but I feel like she’s not able to manifest herself in the third dimension, or she’s not going to be able to have the energy to manifest herself in the third dimension, because these sources from the light, the light is going in and rescuing these souls, okay?

Brice Taylor (Sue Ford) - Thanks for the Memories

Chapter Twenty-three: They Stole My Baby

London, England was cold in the winters and was very cold and dreary. Many of the buildings | was taken into were made out of grey stone, and everything took on a greyish cast. Maybe that was due to the ominous experiences | had while in England. There were a lot of ornate black wrought iron fences around estates; even the parkways and parks often had fences surrounding them. I accompanied Reagan to London many times. I overheard that these were important assignments in facilitating diplomatic relations.

This time Ronald Reagan had on a black overcoat and we were walking across the street to visit an older lady with dark grey hair. She wore a hat and very sturdy shoes and a suit. I think she was the Queen of England.

She explained that she could walk around in her country without Secret Service agents but chose wisely the time she went on “outings,” she called them. She had a medium size dog that she took when she went on walks. She was very opinionated and very dominating. For some personal reason she didn't like Nancy at all and said that Ron and I made such a handsome twosome that it was a shame that Ron and I weren't a couple. She told him that Nancy made him look older than his years, and that a baby born of Reagan and I would make her happy. She said she felt there was some special chemistry and she wanted it badly. She was convinced that I was Sharon Weatherby and that I had excellent lineage. All this bloodline stuff really meant a lot to her and for whatever reason, I was the target.

We gathered to talk in a sitting room with all white wicker furniture. There was a bird in a large ornate metal cage and there were lots of beautiful plants around. I remember how she and everyone around her spoke in English accents. They talked about the PLO and other news of the day, but I couldn't retrieve all the words in order to more completely remember their conversations. She had seen my capabilities; the mind files, the profound statements delivered in public (pre-programmed though they were by the Council), the wit (pre-programmed by the Council) and she felt I had some extraordinary genetic structure and she wanted some of it. She viewed this breeding thing like people think about horse and dog breeding. She was really into it and she had her mind set on having an offspring of mine coupled with Reagan, whom she thought was the perfect father.

There were many meetings where this subject was discussed and eventually she got her wish. The child I bore for her was the result of many meetings of negotiations over the years. The talks started out slowly as she and Reagan took small safe steps toward defining their otherwise preposterous scheme.

The child that was born for the Queen was to be brought up in a strict environment and groomed for later marriage into the royal family. It was a baby that was delivered into the arms of some of her people.

They said this baby was a gift of diplomacy between our countries. Reagan called the baby a peace offering to show the United Kingdom our willingness to extend a hand toward future relations with their country.

When the doctors were ready to deliver my not-yet full-term baby, I was taken aboard an airplane. They laid me on a cot-like gurney made of white canvas on a metal frame. There was an IV bottle hanging over my head and I was afraid it was going to swing off its stand as the plane was entering turbulent weather. I couldn't say anything, because I had a mask over my face.

My baby was born in the air, delivered by doctors dressed in surgical gowns and masks. They had utensils and long-shaped stainless steel bowls with alcohol or some type of sterile solution for their utensils. There were no nurses, just two doctors. The baby was also to be part of some experiment. As I flashbacked, abreacted, and retrieved this memory I felt the uterine contractions and pain, my tailbone hurt and stung because they gave me a spinal injection. I didn't have the baby naturally; I heard the doctors say the word "epidural," but at the time didn't know what that word meant.

After the baby was born and the plane landed, one doctor wrapped him all up in a thin white blanket and soon headed out the door of the plane with him. I screamed with everything I was: "NO! NO! NO!" But I don't know if I was able to scream the words out loud or if I was just screaming inside. Tears were streaming from my face. I looked out the airplane window and saw a dark-haired man and a woman with medium-length blonde hair standing together on the tarmac. The doctor who took my tiny newborn son from me handed him first to the dark-haired man who, in turn, handed him into the arms of the woman. The doctor then pointed for them to go on and I thought I would die when this couple took my baby and walked away.

When the doctor reboarded the airplane, he and the other man said I made a wise choice and made a great contribution to society. I didn't know what they meant. I hadn't made any choice. As they spoke of matters of national security, I was becoming increasingly more hysterical. The doctor injected a drug into the IV bottle that instantly put me asleep. The next thing I knew I was dressed in a grey sweat suit and groggily walked out of the airplane to my mom who was dressed in a red sweat shirt, white blouse and red pants. She took my face in her hands and said, "How's my sweetie?” and she helped me to the car.

“Discussing the “Great Reset” with Arkheim Ra and John Whitberg” (23:00)

ARKHEIM RA: But yeah, with the the Great Reset, one of the things that I remember that’s really interesting—and this could be a cover memory, so I’m going to be perfectly clear about that—but something tells me that it’s true. . . . But I remember being knighted by Queen Elizabeth when she was maybe in her late 30s, or 40s, maybe. We’re being kighted by her. And there being this grand celebration after we did something that changed the timeline. It was like they were thrilled because they had basically gotten control, gotten what they wanted. And it was like a celebration, since I was one of the people who was, like, a big part of it, I got knighted. So, I don’t know if that’s an accurate memory or not. Do you remember that at all?

JOHN WHITBERG: Not that. I do remember the royal family’s involvement. And I remember, like, weird stuff in, like, a Tudor castle. Of course, that was way before Queen Elizabeth—well, it might have been Queen Elizabeth the first. But there was some weird stuff with the royal family, so, like, I don’t doubt that. It is entirely possible. And I do remember prominent people rewarding us when we would change things. Like, we would sometimes change things so that some specific person would become president, or things like that. There was all sorts of shit that we did, and, yeah, it was crazy.

