Templo de las Inscripciones, Palenque, Mexico

1.5 Questioner: Could you tell me more about your role with the Egyptians?

Ra: I am Ra. The identity of the [Egyptian] vibration, Ra, is our identity. We as a group, or what you would call a social memory complex, made contact with a race . . . you call Egyptians. Others from our density made contact at the same time in South America, and the so-called lost cities were their attempts to contribute to the Law of One.

We spoke to one who heard and understood and was in a position to decree the Law of One. However, the priests and peoples of that era quickly distorted our message, robbing it of the compassion with which unity is informed by its very nature. Since it contains all, it cannot abhor any.

When we were no longer able to have appropriate channels through which to enunciate the Law of One, we removed ourselves from the now hypocritical position which we had allowed ourselves to be placed in. And other myths, shall we say, other understandings having more to do with polarity and the things of your vibrational complex, again took over in that particular society complex.

2.2 Questioner: Could you tell us something of your . . . contact with earlier races on this planet?

Ra: I am Ra. We are those of the Confederation* who, eleven thousand of your years ago, came to two of your planetary cultures which were at that time closely in touch with the creation of the One Creator. It was our naïve belief that we could teach/learn by direct contact and the free-will distortions of individual feeling or personality were in no danger, we thought, of being disturbed, as these cultures were already closely aligned with a[n] all-embracing belief in the live-ness or consciousness of all. We came and were welcomed by the peoples whom we wished to serve. We attempted to aid them in technical ways having to do with the healing of mind/body/spirit complex distortions through the use of the crystal, appropriate to the distortion, placed within a certain appropriate series of ratios of time/space material. Thus were the pyramids created [11,000 years ago].

6.24 Ra: I am one of the members of the Confederation* of Planets in the Service of the Infinite Creator. There are approximately 53 civilizations, comprising approximately 500 planetary consciousness complexes in this Confederation. This Confederation contains those from your own planet who have attained dimensions beyond your third. It contains planetary entities within your solar system, and it contains planetary entities from other galaxies. It is a true Confederation in that its members are not alike, but allied in service according to the Law of One.

We found that the technology was reserved largely for those with . . . power. This was not intended by the Law of One. We left your peoples. The group that was to work with those in the area of South America gave up not so easily. They returned. We did not. However, we have never left your vibration due to our responsibility for the changes in consciousness we had first caused and then found distorted in ways not relegated to the Law of One. We attempted to contact the rulers of . . . Egypt, or in some areas, the Holy Land.

In the Eighteenth Dynasty [c. 1352], as it is known in your records of space/time distortions, we were able to contact a pharaoh, as you would call him. The man was small in life-experience on your plane and was what this instrument would call a Wanderer. Thus, this mind/body/spirit complex received our communication distortions and was able to blend his distortions with our own. This young entity had been given a [name] in honor of a prosperous god, Amun. The entity decided that this name, being in honor of one among many gods, was not acceptable for inclusion in his [name]. Thus, he changed his name to one which honored the sun disc: Aten.

Pharoah Akhenaten

Pharaoh Akhenaten ruled for 17 years and died in 1336 – 1334 BC. He is famous for abandoning polytheism and introducing an early form of monotheistic worship centered on “the Aten.” Early inscriptions liken “the Aten” to the sun, and later official language avoids calling the Aten a god, giving it a status above mere gods. Akhenaten was much more of a king than he has been portrayed over the last hundred years or so. The Aten religion was the culmination of four generations of thought and was not sun worship, but rather an understanding of a divine universal energy, force, god, that was best depicted through rays of sunlight. https://www.ancient-origins.net/ancient-places-africa/pharaoh-akhenaten-different-view-heretic-king-005249

This entity, Akhenaten, became convinced that the vibration of One was the true spiritual vibration and thus decreed the Law of One. However, his beliefs were accepted by very few. His priests gave lip service only, without the spiritual distortion towards seeking. The peoples continued in their beliefs.

When this entity was no longer in this density, again the polarized beliefs in the many gods came into their own and continued so until the one known as Muhammad delivered the peoples into a more intelligible distortion of mind/body/spirit relationships.

2.4 Questioner: Were you responsible for the building of the pyramid, and what was the purpose of the pyramid?

Ra: I am Ra. The larger pyramids were built by our ability using the forces of One. The stones are alive. It has not been so understood by the mind/body/spirit distortions of your culture.

The purposes of the pyramids were two. Firstly, to have a properly oriented place of initiation for those who wished to become purified or initiated channels for the Law of One.

Two, we wished then to carefully guide the initiates in developing a healing of the people whom they sought to aid and the planet itself. Pyramid after pyramid, charged by the crystal and initiate, were designed to balance the incoming energy of the One Creation with the many and multiple distortions of the planetary mind/body/spirit. In this effort we were able to continue work that brothers within the Confederation had effected through building of other crystal-bearing structures and thus complete a ring, if you will, of these about the earth’s . . . surface.

3.10 Questioner: Then if an individual is totally informed with respect to the Law of One, and lives and is the Law of One, such things as the building of a pyramid by direct mental effort would be commonplace. Am I correct?

Ra: I am Ra. You are incorrect in that there is a distinction between the individual power through the Law of One and the combined, or societal memory complex mind/body/spirit understanding of the Law of One.

In the first case only the one individual, purified of all flaws, could move a mountain. In the case of mass understanding of unity, each individual may contain an acceptable amount of distortion and yet the mass mind could move mountains. The progress is normally from the understanding which you now seek to a dimension of understanding which is governed by the Laws of Love [4th], and which seeks the Laws of Light [5th]. Those who are vibrating with the Law of Light seek the Law of One [6th]. Those who vibrate with the Law of One seek the Law of Foreverness [7th].

We cannot say what is beyond this dissolution of the unified self with all that there is, for we still seek to become all that there is, and still are we Ra. Thus our paths go onward.

3.11 Questioner: Was the pyramid then built by the mutual action of many of your people?

Ra: I am Ra. The pyramids which we thought/built were constructed from thought-forms created by our social memory complex.

3.12 Questioner: Then the rock was created by thought in place rather than moved from somewhere else, is that correct?

Ra: I am Ra. We built with everlasting rock the Great Pyramid, as you call it. Other pyramids were built with stone moved from one place to another.

3.13 Questioner: What is everlasting rock?

Ra: I am Ra. If you can understand the concept of thought-forms you will realize that the thought-form is more regular in its distortion than the energy fields created by the materials in the rock which has been created through thought-form from thought to finite energy and beingness in your, shall we say, distorted reflection of the level of the thought-form. May we answer you in any more helpful way?

3.14 Questioner: I was wondering why, in that case, the pyramid was made of many blocks rather than the whole thing being created at once.

Ra: I am Ra. There is a law which we believe to be one of the more significant primal distortions of the Law of One. That is the Law of Confusion. You have called this the Law of Free Will. We wished to make an healing machine, or time/space ratio complex, which was as efficacious as possible. However, we did not desire to allow the mystery to be penetrated by the peoples in such a way that we became worshiped as builders of a miraculous pyramid. Thus it appears to be made, not thought.

Machu Picchu, Peru (Inka)

27.2 Questioner: Paul has also received information that there were other beings aiding in the construction of the pyramids who were not fully materialized in the third density. They were materialized from the waist up to their heads but were not materialized from the waist down to their feet. Did such entities exist in the construction of the pyramids, and who were they?

Ra: I am Ra. Consider, if you will, the intelligent infinity present in the absorption of livingness and beingness as it becomes codified into intelligent energy, due to the thought impressions of those assisting the living stone into a new shape of beingness. The release and use of intelligent infinity for a brief period begins to absorb all the consecutive or interlocking dimensions, thus offering brief glimpses of those projecting to the material their thought. These beings thus beginning to materialize but not remaining visible. These beings were the thought-form or third-density-visible manifestation of our social memory complex as we offered contact from our intelligent infinity to the intelligent infinity of the stone.

These beings were the third-density-visible manifestation of our social memory complex [as we shaped] the stone.

3.15 Questioner: Well, then you speak of the pyramid, especially the Great Pyramid, I assume, as primarily a healing machine and also spoke of it as a device for initiation. Are these one and the same concepts?

Ra: They are part of one complex of love/light intent/sharing. To use the healing aspects properly, it was important to have a purified and dedicated channel, or energizer, for the love/light of the Infinite Creator to flow through; thus the initiatory method was necessary to prepare the mind, the body, and the spirit for service in the Creator’s work. The two are integral.

3.16 Questioner: The shape of the pyramid itself, is that a key function in the initiation process?

Ra: To begin, there are two main functions of the pyramid in relation to the initiatory procedures. One has to do with the body. Before the body can be initiated, the mind must be initiated. This is the point [from] which most adepts of your present cycle find their mind/body/spirit complexes distorted. When the character and personality that is the true identity of the mind has been discovered, the body then must be known in each and every way. Thus, the various functions of the body need understanding and control with detachment. The first use of the pyramid, then, is the going down into the pyramid for purposes of sensory deprivation so that the body may, in a sense, be dead and another life begin.

Pharaoh Akhenaten at worship

South America

23.16 Questioner: Thank you. Now, I understand, if I am correct, that a South American contact was also made. Can you tell me why the people were contacted in South America?

Ra: I am Ra. The entities who walked among those in your South American continent were called by a similar desire upon the part of the entities therein to learn of the manifestations of the sun. They worshiped this source of light and life. Thus, these entities were visited by light beings not unlike ourselves. Instructions were given and they were more accepted and less distorted than ours. The entities themselves began to construct a series of underground and hidden cities, including pyramid structures.



These pyramids were somewhat at variance from the design that we had promulgated. However, the original ideas were the same with the addition of a desire or intention of creating places of meditation and rest, a feeling of the presence of the One Creator—these pyramids then being for all people, not only initiates and those to be healed.



They left this density when it was discovered that their plans were solidly in motion and, in fact, had been recorded. During the next approximately three thousand five hundred [3,500] years these plans became, though somewhat distorted, in a state of near-completion in many aspects.



Therefore, as is the case in all breakings of the quarantine, the entity who was helping the South American entities along the Amazon River went before the Council of Saturn to request a second attempt to correct in person the distortions which had occurred in their plans. This having been granted, this entity or social memory complex returned, and the entity chosen as messenger came among the peoples once more to correct the errors.



Again, all was recorded and the entity rejoined its social memory complex and left your skies.



As in our experience, the teachings were, for the most part, greatly and grossly perverted to the extent in later times of actual human sacrifice rather than healing of humans. Thus, this social memory complex is also given the honor/duty of remaining until those distortions are worked out of the distortion complexes of your peoples.

The Law of One: https://www.lawofone.info/