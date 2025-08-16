“You are going to be tearing up the generational iniquity on behalf of the city I have assigned you to live in, because I trust you with that.”

In this episode, panelists from Bride Ministries share their harrowing experiences as survivors of extreme trauma and abuse, including encounters with secret societies, military programming, and child trafficking.

They discuss their journey towards healing and recovery, reflecting on the challenges they faced and the tools that helped them overcome their past.

The session starts with an introduction to four panelists: Hope Beryl-Green, Lynz Piper Loomis, Esther Ford, and Alex Valero. Each shares his traumatic experiences, encounters with high-level operatives, and extraordinary personal recovery journeys aided by their faith and support from Daniel and his ministry.

They highlight the barriers they faced, the resilience they built, and the importance of embracing and vocalizing their truth for healing and justice.

The discussion ends on a hopeful note emphasizing the power of prayer, forgiveness, and the collective effort required for complete restitution and transformation.

Nov. 7 - 10, 2024, Bride Ministries Advance panel discussion

Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov c. 1914

Esther Ford, the hidden twin of Sue Ford, who was owned by Bob Hope and programmed by Josef Mengele for use by Henry Kissinger

Sue Ford - SOURCE

39:00 I just feel like the Holy Spirit was all over me about this. He woke me up this morning at 1:30 and had me read all of my session notes from the session that we had about Anastasia Romanov, the session that I had with Pastor Dan. It was where the Holy Spirit asked from the beginning of the session for me to step down and just take notes, and that this was not my session.

And so, this was largely about Anastasia Romanov, whose Russian royal family was murdered, and Jesus's end call on her life, which occurred during our session. It was absolutely a miracle of God, and it shows who Jesus is. During this session, Dan asked about Anastasia Romanov. And you know what? She was in me.

And what had happened is, over the years, Anastasia Romanov, when her family was murdered, what she had, she was just so angry and wanted justice. I'm just going to read what she said. Her spirit was in me, so she was talking through me as if I was her.

She said, “I assigned anonymous people who were aligned with our family's goals to sit on boards or organizations who were regarding DNA/RNA as vital to understand in order to gain power. I donated my own DNA/RNA to be gifted to unlimited donor receivers; but not all families did this, believing they should be paid. But I gave mine for free, hence many takers partook in my DNA/RNA, including the major organizations who were creating mind-control slaves and [who] sought [out] numerous Illuminati families.

“So, I nearly became the DNA base for a mass number of organizations or families like the Rothschilds to take my DNA for all within their lines that they created or had plans to create. I specifically went after Esther because of all the high-level tech slaves worldwide. She and a few others have the largest number of Illuminati family DNA worked into the genetic engineering. So, working through her, I gained data from each Illuminati family.”

And so, Dan started it. Prompted by the Holy Spirit, he started asking her questions.

And Dan said, “Anastasia, I'm impressed in a weird way—brilliant. Why are you so willing to tell me and us?

And Anastasia said, “Because I'm hoping that you might see things my way and help instead of attempting to destroy me. And so Dan thanked her for being candid and asked her what her goal was, and if she [were] to win the faction war between all the Illuminati families, what would she build.

And Anastasia said, “I would not build a dynasty that murders everyone who gets in their way. It's one thing to attempt change in one's favor, and quite another thing to murder all opposition if they're a threat. My family were not murderers. I would, however, set up a dynasty—a dictatorship of sorts—to create the order necessary to run a peaceful society.”

And Dan said, “Anastasia I have good news for you. I am sympathetic to your situation. You have suffered a great injustice as well. Your injustice changed the destiny of an entire nation.”

And he said, “Comes to certain levels call, but the one I work for, Jesus, does at every opportunity for justice for what you have endured. Have you ever considered [that] the God who created you would be interested in giving you help for your suffering?”

And she started sobbing, and Jesus said, “I'm inviting—” He asked Jesus to please be present, and so I felt the Holy Spirit come over me so strongly that all I did was sob. And I was commanded to take notes, so Anastasia was crying, I was crying.

And Jesus came, and Dan asked Jesus, “Did the murder of Anastasia's whole family hurt your heart as well?”

And Jesus says, “Yes.” And Jesus walked over in spirit and is standing with Anastasia. And he says, “My child, Anastasia, you don't understand yet, but I who created you am fully aware of the condition of your heart and why it is obsessed with bringing justice for your family.”

And we're both sobbing. And he said to her, ”I have known you from before you were even a baby. Before you were a baby in your mother's womb, I had my plan for your life and this day, my child Anastasia, to be able to come to a resolve for your family. My Esther has laid her life down to me and has agreed to do everything that I ask, including this today, as I asked her to give of her time under the direction of Pastor Dan and me in order to tend to your heart's tender issue.”

And I'm not going to read this all, but at this point she is sobbing, and Jesus said, “My child, I would count it an extreme honor to welcome you into my kingdom, where I will promise you that I, the true supreme ruler, will bring justice, resolve, restoration for your family. For in truth, my child, Anastasia, your family on this Earth is beyond any reasonable number of family members. Because you gave your DNA at no cost, your family is now worldwide and multitudinous; there are multitudes of slaves who carry your DNA, and they also have an ax to grind and are looking for justice.

“My child, in truth there is nothing you could do to rectify what has been done against your family, but now I, the God of all creation, have control and power over all things, and I offer for you to join me, to join my special council to help me in a way you have yet to understand through Esther. But for this to become reality, I need for you to take your hand and place it on my heart and receive me into your being, that you may know me, and in time, rule and reign in my kingdom. What say you?”

And Anastasia was sobbing, and so was I, and Anastasia put her hand on Jesus's heart and she says, “I receive you. I feel your love and that you are genuine. Now what?”

And Jesus says, “The next step is for you to agree to come with me, to leave Esther's body to join fully with me. I know you didn't get to heaven the way most do, but I do have a very special assignment for you. That is to be a part of the special council for victims worldwide who will be dying and need the transition to me before they die in order to leave Satan's grip and live eternally in heaven with me.

“You see, my child, your DNA family worldwide, the slaves, needs you, and as you become more familiar with me, my will, my ways, you will understand the magnitude of this soul-saving effort that I will be tasking you with. This is the urgency of which I speak to Esther. Because you and I will be able to win more souls, especially Satanic abuse mind-control souls, than any other avenue. Esther has seen this special council in the spirit and she realizes that she, too, will upon her death come to work with me in this special council. What do you think? What do you choose, Anastasia?”

Anastasia, still crying, puts her hand back on Jesus's heart and she says, “I do. I will. I choose you.”

And Jesus says, “I always knew you would. This is no surprise to me. I even prepared this day of Esther's session for you, instructing her to stand down, instructing her to yield to my son, Daniel, so that this special council could be not just occupied by, but headed up by you, Anastasia, and by me. Esther's human spirit is already here. She has her seat on this special council. But she has yet to have the leadership skills necessary to do what you, my child Anastasia, already have. Your leadership learned and housed even in your DNA will be skills I, your heavenly father, will use for this soul-saving project. It will be multitudinous. I will save the souls as you, Anastasia, speak.”

And this is important to understand. What he's asking her to do is he's asking her to speak as family into all the spirits of slaves worldwide.

“I will save the souls as you, Anastasia, speak as family into their spirits. Those hidden worldwide with your DNA, they will come to know me, to choose me in ways that normal human Church talking would never accomplish, but [which] is easily accomplished by touching someone's heart, knowing them, understanding them, loving them, and joining with them.”

And she stood up and she said, “Yes.” And Jesus Jesus took her hand, and he asked her, “Are you ready to go home with me to your true eternal home?”

And Anastasia went with Jesus. He carried her. And Dan said, “Her DNA can serve as a gate for Jesus everywhere. She will follow them. I want to ask one more thing. Anastasia, will you dedicate your DNA as a gate to Jesus and his avenues to the human and elemental kingdoms at this time? And Anastasia said, “Yes.” And she said, “Please thank that kind, caring, compassionate,understanding man”—she was talking about Dan.

And Dan said, “This is amazing.” Dan said, “This is the brilliance of God. I have run into Anastasia and other survivors.” He said, “This is planetary deliverance: taking territory, putting it under Jesus Christ. She's in systems in all slaves to create global shifts now under Jesus.”

Sue Ford, alias Brice Taylor, author of Thanks for the Memories - SOURCE

Advanced Prayers that Shake Heaven and Earth

Dan Duval

October 10, 2019

“No one is better at preaching and teaching strategies for life that don’t work than Christians.” - Dan Duval

