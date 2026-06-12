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R B's avatar
R B
12h

Just when I thought I had heard it all of the going’s on in Minnesota you come out with more crazy ass insanity. My goodness isn’t anything normal anymore? I did know a lot of so called energy efficient money was being rerouted into Democratic elections, polling & back pockets of greedy crooks. But what you’re describing here is another whole crazy ass world right in our own backyards. Unbelievable. I hope you’ve forwarded this information to agencies that won’t just shove it under the carpet like the Walz Administration for example. What a story!

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Robert Wold
4h

Thanks for the update on the way Minnesota's coming out in the open with new flags, as just one way to declare it's Nazi, Jesuit, Somali Pirate affiliations. A good part of my early life was spent in Wisconsin, many parts of which are Satanic sites, too. I greatly admire Jessie's tenacious truth-teller spirit.

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