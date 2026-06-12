Our tax money is being used falsely in the name of environmentally-friendly to support the Brotherhood and Sovereign Military’s underground investments. There are a lot of wind farms going up in Minnesota.

Hidden Submarine Lines: Austin Minnesota Decode with Jessie Czebotar

August 20, 2025

26:14 A few months back, we did an episode on the Minnesota flags and we talked about how they’ve already declared themselves under the Brotherhood, under the Leviathan system. None of this is new; this has been going on in a long time for a long time now. But the concern is what is happening with the Brotherhood and the Sovereign Military there in that state, because they’re a foreign government, they’re a foreign military. They have operating grounds underground, which we’re going to look at today.

The Minnesota state flag was officially changed on May 11, 2024, featuring a dark blue shape of the state with a white eight-pointed star on the left side and a light blue field on the right, symbolizing the state's waters.

And it is of high concern, because we’ve literally had the whole state declare themselves under foreign government and military. Are we okay with this? I’m not. And definitely when we look at what’s going on underground, I’m not okay with it. We have children in the area that are being brought, you know, families are being brought in, and people are getting access to children. And those children have rights as citizens of the United States [to] not … be perceived [as] these individuals that are part of this foreign government and military [perceive them].

At the end of the day, they are Nazis. They are Kabbalists. They are Luciferian Brotherhood. They engage in not only rape, but torture, Satanic ritual and murder. They engage in adrenochrome- and organ-harvesting, and worse, cannibalism.

Mower County Underground & Wind Farms with Jessie Czebotar

August 20, 2025

22:00 So, there’s a lot with the electric companies, which we’ll get into, too, because they’re part of all of this, stealing our rights, our authorities, our land, our waterways, our reservoirs, as well as our money.

I encourage you to go back to our first show [today]; I decode these sigils. I’m not going to decode them again here, but one of the big things we’ll point out, on the bottom of the sigil, you see the numbers, 1858, or you see the images, the the dots, the star, the diamond, all of that [indicating] that in the southern region in the state of Minnesota you have a underground submarine line.

We also see in the middle, the very middle, the orange wording. And then in the other two we see … above the loon there that extra wording [Letoile du Nord] also telling us—as well as the four-pointed star around the 2:00 mark there in the middle—all telling us there’s an additional Nazi submarine hub in that northeastern part of the state. And that is very important that we understand that that’s what they got going on down there. Let’s go to the next one.

Chapter 6: Minnesota

Here’s a a picture of the state of Minnesota. But we see the different counties marked out. Bottom in the red there is the area that we’re talking about the Austin, Minnesota area. And you know when you look at that, you have a direct connect from that upper area where we would see that fourointed star. um you know going out into the Great Lakes there from that area to Austin you have a direct submarine connect connection there in those lines going from one place to the other. Go ahead to the next one.

Chapter 7: Trump on Wind Farms

So, Trump has had his eye on the things going on in particularly with the wind farms for quite a while, and we need to be asking ourselves why. What is he picking up in that? These are some of the posts that just have been up in the news with different comments or things that he stated about it.

Trump says he’s cancelling windmills and solar fields. He says, “They destroy property values. They barely offset their own carbon footprint, and they kill animals.”

The next one, President Trump said, “We need to stop the windmills. And in Florida, we did just that. In 2024, I was proud to have passed …” Oh, sorry, I can’t read that, but I think they put the number of the bill, “which protects Florida’s land, water, and wildlife from the radical push for wind farms. Florida is not California, and we lead with common sense.”

Then you have, “Breaking; President Trump just abruptly cancelled a massive wind farm approved in the final movements of the Biden administration. It would have wrecked over 57,000 acres of Idaho land, one of the largest would-be farms in the country. Now it won’t. Trump is on an absolute crusade against wind power.”

So, we need to ask, why has he had his eye on that? And it’s because there’s other things going on. So, we need to understand the truth about what’s going on below-ground in areas being marked by wind farms.

Our tax money is being used falsely in the name of environmentally-friendly to support the Brotherhood and Sovereign Military’s underground investments. There are a lot of wind farms going up in Minnesota.

So again, Minnesota is not the only area being targeted. But why do we see a bigger push there right now? It’s because the whole state has just declared itself under Brotherhood government, you know, through their flag. They’ve put themselves under a Brotherhood seal—particularly under your Order of the Polar Star, your Order of the Seraphim, your Order of the Mongolia, and your Order of the Red Banner. I’ve done a decode on that as well, which gets into your judges and your lawyers who are connected to the Brotherhood. Let’s go ahead to the next one.

Chapter 8: Wind Farms in Minnesota

So, let’s look at these are some of the things that were online about the wind farms and wind farm companies operating out of Minnesota.

Several cities in Minnesota are home to wind farms: the Minnesota Municipal Power (MMP) Hometown Wind programs. So, they’re starting up particular programs, the Hometown Wind Program being one of them, which includes member utilities in cities like Anoka, Arlington, Brown, Buffalo, Shaska, East Grand Forks, Lassour, North St. Paul, Olivia and Shakapei—all of which have wind turbines as part of the program.

Additionally, the Prairie Star Wind Farm is located in Mower County near Austin, and includes townships in Clayton, Bennington, Marshall, and Grand Meadow. The Minnesota Windshare wind farm is located in Murray. So, there’s four named just right there.

Here’s a more detailed look at some of the locations mentioned. You have the North St. Paul area, one of the eleven cities in their Hometown Wind Program. You’ve got Mower County, which is home to the Prairie Star Wind Farm, which includes land out of Clayton, Bennington, Marshall, and Grand Meadow Townships. You have Murray, location of the Minnesota Wind Share Wind Farm, and other MMP (Minnesota Municipal Power) cities include Anoka, Arlington, Brown, Buffalo, Shaska, East Grand Forks, Lassour, Olivia, and Shakopee.

So, when you’re looking at that—and I encourage people to map out those areas, map out those counties so you can see the flow—we’re going to see as we get into this, it gets really interesting where the flow, the energy, the focus in the state is. Go ahead to the next one.

Chapter 9: MN Municipal Utilities

So, here we see the twelve Minnesota municipal utilities map, what we were just talking about, the MMPA. And look at that Minnesota map. Look at where all those electric companies are highly located. Does that seem like equal distribution of electricity? No.

And think of where we pointed out on the sigils where your key Nazi lines are. And you see that between the two, your upper hub and your lower hub, on the way there down is where they’ve got everything centralized with all those energy companies. That’s not by accident. And then when you think about what we learned about Mower County just with with the school systems, the churches in our decode, that you’ve got ritual areas, you’ve got Satanic temples, you’ve got a marked underground breeder program, and they’re focusing everything just right above that with the energy, the electricity. You’ve got your Anoka County, which you’ve got to factor into things because that area is very high in high-level Brotherhood occultic activity.

Anoka County is huge—connected to beyond Minnesota you have sharing a border Wisconsin and Minnesota that all is part of your northern quadrant for your Luciferian Brotherhood. These areas are where your top individuals in the Brotherhood system reside, those who [aren’t publicly known].

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41:48 Some of the things that I was seeing in the area connecting to what’s underground. You’ve got a the meat factories, you’ve got the Hormel plant there. But you’ve got to look. So, I encourage people to go back, watch that episode that I’ve done on Austin, Minnesota, that special report, and look at what some of the things I’ve said previously about the underground are.

So, as we get into this, when we’re looking at an area, first we’re going to look at the seals. We’re gonna see what the seal says about what’s going on in the area.

Now, we’re going to get into the next part. We always start by looking at— we begin to break down the region further. Your regions are going to have five departments of the system operating through them. You’ll have the Masons, the Jesuit Catholics, the Mormons, the Satanists, and the Kabbalah. And the easiest way to kind of figure out where to start is by looking at the Jesuit Catholic churches.

42:50 One of the most common ways that they begin to identify the underground is by the layout above-ground of those Catholic churches. The most common layout is that they’ll put three Catholic churches in a triangular shape. Either that triangle facing up or facing down. So the first thing that I do is I’ll search ‘Catholic churches in Mower County.’

We see a map pulls up, and we see the overall layout of that area. And what I’m looking for when I look at that, because your underground runs in 15-mile radiuses. Sometimes you’ll get a tighter radius of a seven-mile radius, but I’m looking in that 15-mile radius. What’s the layout of the churches? Because what they would do is they would build those churches in a formation that would tell you, ‘Here’s the shared underground space.’

So, all of this, you’ve got a couple 15-mile radiuses kind of piggybacking. But what it tells us when we look at that bottom map is that that whole area there, you can see where the heavy underground is, that it’s pretty vast there. And then when you hone in, which is above, we see that, particularly in the Austin area, that’s the tighter underground there, but but it spreads out, as we can see from the bigger map.

44:37 So, you have four main churches there. one sitting just on the outskirt of your 15-mile radius [St. Columbanus Church in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota], but I pull it in because it’s it’s vital to the underground there. They placed it right on that threshold on the outside. But this is what we’re looking at there, is the vast amount of underground— all there, all in connection to that underground submarine line. You’ve got an underground submarine line connected to an underground breeder program that they’re going to use, I fully believe, as a breeder program.

What does that look like? When I was a kid in the Chicago underground breeder program, above-ground they had different facilities connected to it, some of those being your Catholic churches, where they’re going to have parish houses. They’re going to have houses where the nuns would stay, with their rooms; but then, underground, those are going to connect through basement to the underground.

They would have hallways with lots of rooms, or some of them, big open spaces. In those big open spaces or rooms it would be like the old orphanages, where you would just have a big open space. They’re going to have a lot of beds in there and the beds are going to line both sides of the room. And the girls would be— during the spring, let’s just say the spring equinox, they would be impregnated. Then during the fall equinox, they would be prematurely delivered.

So, in these rooms they would literally have all the girls lying in the beds. They would give them drugs to— pitocin and other things to cause them to go into labor, and your doctor would just go from one bed to the next delivering the premature babies. And based on what they want to do with those babies, then they would either set them aside for ritual sacrifice--

Some of them may get to live. If so, they would have certain nurses or nuns that would take them to a whole separate room and they’re going to begin to care for them. I talked about one of those rooms where the nursery— where it was built in the shape of a [pentagram], but it had these funneled stairs that were built in that [pentagram] shape. And around the upper parts of the room, where the walls were, they built in cribs that would have— basically the cribs were built into the wall and they would have these wood slots that would come down. And they would have all these babies in that room that they chose that were going to live, and a nurse would take— various nurses would take shifts and take care of them. And the main person over that was a woman, her last name was La Rouge. But you had her as kind of the main person overseeing that, and she would have these Nazi nurses.

So, you get different things with different breeder programs you know how they’re going to look how they’re going to run how they’re going to operate but all connecting back to the Nazi Lebensborn programs so there’s certain symbols that we’re going to see in the area that are going to go back to symbols used in those Lebensborn programs.