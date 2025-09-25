CHANTELLE: I’m happy to have you here today talking about the underground cities, particularly focusing on Emerald City, Mars, Valhalla and Ragnarok.

JESSIE: well those are underground cities. If people want to find out more from the system side on those cities, I’ve encouraged people to look into the book Initiates of the Flame. That’s a high level book for the Brotherhood system, particularly for those who are part of the order of Melchizedek. And so you have to be in those upper orders. We’ve talked about that in some previous shows that as you start to break down the different orders in the system. At the top you have the Order of Melchizedek. Underneath them you have the Order of the Phoenix and the Order of the Golden Dawn. So when they’re in those orders and they want to seek even higher enlightenment, the book that they’re going to be given to reflect on is Initiates of the Flame by Manly P Hall.

Now it’s interesting is that this man was a Mason. He’s considered the father, the founder of the Masons. And the first question needs to be, why is this Mason talking about secret cities, and why do they bring that out in the book? Why do they want to reflect on that? And I would propose that it’s not just telling mythological stories: these are real places. And I would propose that that book, Initiates of the Flame, is what we call Brotherhood-coded. It’s a coded map. It’s more than just talking about mythical cities: there are keys in that that tell you where to locate those cities.

And why did a Mason need to inform others on how to locate these cities? What’s interesting is, then you bring in military and other connections. And really what these are is, it’s giving much, much more. So, a lot of these high-level books that we look at that come out of these different groups that are connected to the Brotherhood—that could be the Masons the Kabbalah, the Satanists, the Jesuit Catholics and the Mormons—a lot of this material is much, much more than just reflections or books to read.

So, as you look at Initiates of the Flame, I’ve talked about how in the system you have people who are like mentors to you, whose job is to guide you, to be teachers. I’ve referred to a lot of my mentors in the system as my teachers, individuals such as Michael Karkoc and Laurie Cabot Kent. And their job is to serve as that guiding hand as you’re reflecting on things, and they’re the ones who will challenge you with questions. Sometimes they’re also the ones that you go to when you want to find out the answers. But they don’t ever directly give you the answer. If I were to ask a question about these secret cities, if I were to say, “Do these secret cities exist?” I would get a question back. They would say, “Do they exist?” But if I were to say to them, “Oh my gosh! I was just reading about Valhalla and it says in this book, Initiates of the Flame, that you cross Rainbow Bridge, and it says something about Route 66. And there’s a Valhalla, Kansas, and it’s on Route 66 across Rainbow Bridge. Is that where the underground city for Valhalla is located?” And their response would be, “Do you want to see it?” So, that’s when they would take you to go see it.

So what’s interesting is that these places are real and in fact I just gave the location for Valhalla: it is in in Kansas. And there’s a lot more that goes on in these underground cities, if we’re speaking honestly. Why does the system have things underground? It’s because for many, many generations they had to hide the evils that they did. And what are those evils? That includes sexual exploitation of children, eating human flesh, torture, satanic ritualistic abuse; that’s what happens down in these secret cities. And it’s a whole underworld, where basically humans are the main currency that the system is buying, selling and trading off of. And it’s not just our physical bodies: it includes the spiritual bodies as well.

How is the military implicated in that? Our U.S military has been involved since after World War II, where the Nazis came into the United States and began to run a lot of the projects, experiments and programs, through the U.S. military, that were being done on humans. So, that’s how some of those interconnections are. So, you will always see that these underground cities through the Brotherhood are heavily guarded by the U.S military.

One of the first ones that I brought out was Emerald City, which is located under the Pentagon. And there are tunnels that are underneath these cities. The things that I remember about Emerald City was that as you go underground. There is a bridge that you have to cross to get into that city. It was on that bridge that I first met what people now call a Pleiadian. I did not know this being as a Pleiadian; that term was never used when I was a child. I knew that as an angel, or another term they would use is a morning star. And you have heavenly morning stars and you have Earthly morning stars. Usually the very top-level sisters of light in the system are called morning stars, and they’re connected to the Sanhedrin. Many of the morning stars work directly under the Sanhedrin and guard not only the underground cities, but a lot of the underground breeder programs.

We’ll have to talk about more about the morning stars, but they get interesting. But that’s where I first met those beings, and I was introduced by some of the high-level light side of the system, sisters of light. What I saw was that the—I’ll just call them the beings because they really I didn’t use that term, Pleiadian—but their job was to teach the sisters of light who were being brought into the system or being raised up in the system how to use light energy and song for healing. So they work a lot with the frequencies the vibrations the colors things like that in order to bring healing when people need that. so we’re talking very high level Solomonic magic that they’re using.

CHANTELLE: Who funds these tunnels?

JESSIE: Basically it goes back to the nations and I would propose that a lot of the financial backing comes through the Holy See which is the financial backer for the Vatican so and they’re directly underneath the Sanhedrin as well so that makes it very interesting when you bring Israel into all of this but yeah so as you as you cross those bridges there were some very unique things so I gotta say there’s there’s several entrances into these cities I’ve brought out things about the Frank Lloyd Wright houses. He was not the only architect that built special buildings for the Brotherhood system: there’s many other architects who did. They were very skilled at building houses that would have entrances and exits into these underground systems.

I can remember I’m not going to say the name of whose home it was but I remember one of the homes that was connected to Emerald City was this massive big mansion and as you go down into kind of like the lower levels I just remember it was like they had this bedroom that really had no walls as you walked in the the left side was this mass of waterfall that went through several floors of the house and then like there was a kind of bed in the middle of the room, and as you looked out past that there was this mass of rain forest underground. And so that rainforest connects— Like, if I was on Rainbow Bridge, it would be that left upper side of Emerald City.

CHANTELLE: The entrances to let’s say particularly to an Emerald City now it’s not a spiritual entrance it’s a physical entrance so you’re actually going in.

JESSIE: Some are physical. There are some spiritual gates as well. It just depends where you enter. For instance, if you go to some of these palaces or castles now that they make into tourist places, usually as you go out into the gardens— Or you will see this sometimes in the basements or certain atriums within the houses or certain rooms. It just depends on the place. And I’m gonna stop here, because I think it’s important to talk about the variety of entrances or exits that there are.

So, like some of the palaces I went to, like they would have rooms. aAnd you would notice as you look in each room that there’s a set of three mirrors in every room. Why did they have three mirrors in every room? It’s because those mirrors are used as entrances and exits. It gives you a three-way doorway where you can go in or out in either direction. Another thing that you would usually see is that somewhere they would have the old, old telephones. The telephones used to be used for contacting the dead or for seances, so, it’s contact with the spirit world. Which, as we talk about entrances and exits, you’re not just talking about the physical world: you’re talking about dimensional access into the spirit world.

So, sometimes they would use mirrors. That’s why a lot of witches and warlocks will have mirrors, especially black mirrors. Then another thing they would use is you would see literal gates set up. So, some of the places where I went had vast gardens, but in the middle of the courtyards of the gardens you would see these actual gates or entrances or exits set up. It’s all these weird labyrinths and entrances and exits into them. Those are used during ritual times. They will have both spirit beings and physical people who will come into the property through those different directions, and then they will exit through those different directions when they need to. And so, it’s a physical and a spiritual entrance or exit.

Sometimes they will have fake doors, where if you were to be at the home and you open this door, you’re gonna see this brick wall. And you’re like, “Why is there just a brick wall?” I can remember one of the places; you open the door, and literally there was a whole other building right there. So, there was really no way to use that door. So it’s like, “Why do they have a door that just goes into another building that you can’t enter from there?” So, they’ll do fake entrances, exits. Oftentimes stairwells can be used as the access point. They especially loved using the winding staircases that they would randomly put in the middle of homes. Those two, they can change shape or direction. So, the magic stairwells, that’s something that is common. And we do see that in a lot of movies. They’ll use those magic stairwells in movies that deal with witchcraft and other forms of sorcery.

So, a lot of those things like that really does happen in in the real world that these witches and warlocks use these things to get in and out of places so yeah they used they used real houses they use real buildings they purposely will build buildings that have underground tunnel accesses or underground tunnels like that you’ll see that in the military on the bases you’ll see that with hospitals with schools with the old Catholic churches where even they went as far as have incinerators in those basements. We’ve heard some some people say a lot of the celebrities have got tunnels coming from their houses

CHANTELLE: Do they use elevators?

JESSIE: the answer is some yes and others no. so it really is dependent on individuals and how high they are what their position is what their connection and access needs to be to those things so it’s not everyone across the board. We know that Oprah was and is a high priestess in the system, so as that she definitely has a lot of interconnections, especially in that California or Western Quadrant area where her jurisdiction is. And do I believe that some of those connections even go as far as her humanitarian work and connections with South Africa. So it is very individualistic, and elevators, yes, they sometimes do use elevators, especially the old ones. And through different forms of I guess it’s really hard to describe how they do that thing with the elevators, but there are missing floors that don’t show up within certain elevators, so even public buildings— Like if you go out and count how many floors some of these places have and then you go into the elevator, you’re like, wait a second, there’s something off. They’re they’re keeping floors back but then you have to try to figure out which floor they’re hiding. Usually there is a lot with the 13th floor, where that floor is hidden from people, but there’s other floors as well, and many of these buildings will have subfloors in-between the actual floors, and that will be how those in the system will move from one place to another.

so yeah it gets interesting with all of that because the question is then if they’re able to move in the spirit world, why do they sometimes use physical things? I don’t have the answers to all those questions. That was one of mine too as a kid. If if we’re able just to go through a portal, how come we don’t do that every time? How come when we were in Rockford, Illinois, how come there were five or six different entrances they would use into that underground system? And they would shift it and it’s almost like there’s a pride in their [ostentation], that they want to tempt fate. They want to parade before their rituals out in the middle of the night across the grass and through through the different areas they’re going through to see if if they’re gonna get caught. It’s pride, that they want to be actively doing it where they could be seen, yet they take all measures to try to ensure that they’re not seen. And as a kid it just never made sense to me. It’s like, “Why would you do that? Why do we have to walk through the culvert into the sewer areas to go down into the catacombs this time?”

And so, there are no direct answers for that, but what I gleaned out of that as a kid was that they made so many entrances and exits, and every time they used a different one. And I believe that that was really to try to cause confusion. It was to try to make it so that all the children who were involved in these things, if they ever tried to tell, it wouldn’t make sense to people. People would say oh that can’t be real because it doesn’t make logical sense if if you are able to go through a portal then why are you why would they then go through the graveyard or the culvert and so then it makes the children’s stories more unbelievable and more questionable yeah or even sometimes the entrances or things would be so small that they would be like, “No, people can’t fit through there; there’s no way you went through there.” So I think some of it is to make it seem unbelievable.

CHANTELLE: You mentioned that there are suns in cities.

JESSIE: There’s underground light, not necessarily from the sun or the things that are under there, which includes stars as well. But the way that God has created things, there is a natural light that happens.

I can’t describe that. I can’t give people the scientific evidence of that. I’ll just say that it’s fully operational, that they don’t need electricity. They don’t have to have all these wires or connection things they don’t have to hook up all those big wind farms or things like that to get energy for those things. Those are more for ventilation, because they have to have air under there if that air quality is bad. There’s already areas in there that have such low oxygen that the regular human would struggle to be in those areas. So, that’s why they’ve got those big fans, so they can keep building those areas deeper and deeper and have air and ventilation for them. And there is a rainforest in that particular city; that’s part of how they get the oxygen, because we know that trees produce oxygen.

So, some of these underground cities they don’t have to find ways to even ventilate or things like that because there are natural things they use down there to do that I remember that under there there’s also a massive cavern like or it was like a series of caverns that I I believe if I remember correctly that they are even deeper than the Grand Canyon there is some connections as you follow that that do connect to other canyons but that canyon was used to separate the city.

CHANTELLE: what size are we talking here? I mean this sounds absolutely humongous.

JESSIE: It is yeah it is and that separates the what they consider the light side of the city which is Emerald City and the dark side of the city which is where the giants were in that area.

CHANTELLE: what happens down there?

JESSIE: Work: that’s the best way to describe it. It’s the inner beehives, where there’s still the forced, tortured labor. It just depends on where in the city you are and what exactly the asset is that they’re procuring is. But you have a lot of different things happening there. You’ve got the underground breeder programs. You’ve got the different things that they’re experimenting and doing projects on. You have mass markets that people would not even believe exist that are happening down there underground in some of the third-world countries. Access to those markets is more readily displayed, but there’s just things that we were like, “What? This can’t be real,” because we don’t see it above ground.

When we think where do they get some of this stuff that they put in the movies where did that thought even stem from or come from and a lot of it is put out in that in the movies they want to present it as a fable or as a myth or a story or is something untrue and the reason they do that is so that if any of the survivors and victims who are underground make it to the surface they want to be able to discredit and cut their stories off from the get-go and have nobody believe them about these things

CHANTELLE: So it’s actually quite pretty; it’s nice there.

JESSIE: Yeah, yeah.

CHANTELLE: My question is, did they create it or did they find it and used it?

JESSIE: yeah I I believe the land is was found and they utilized it yeah okay so it’s all it’s all for nefarious activities these underground cities it’s not like there’s a whole lot of good things going on there.

CHANTELLE: So, that’s Emerald City. Now, what can you tell us about, let’s say, Valhalla? what what would make Valhalla different to Emerald City and Mars and Ragnarok?

JESSIE: Yeah, they’re all different. They all have different purposes and meanings. We gotta look at overall that these are cities that are used as a form of managing some of the systems underground or hidden assets so all of them are different and have different purposes Valhalla is they’re in that Kansas-area underground and with that they really— Let me think of a better way to put this.

but you have a city that goes very deep

I just remember that there there were a lot of very tall walls in Valhalla, and these walls serve as the gates. like where when you go into that area there you have to get through the gates in order to get into that city there’s a lot more of the connection with Valhalla with that one connects directly to England to the area and to some of the castles that are connected with King Arthur and so with that then you also have that direct connection to what they would consider the Excalibur and the stone in the rock or the sword in the Ragnarok. And I would also propose that because of that connection to the UK, that then it’s also the Hollis connected with two other cities directly connected to the UK which would be Avalon, which is said to be the home of King Arthur, where you have the Round Table. So, where they would meet with other beings as well as the 12 those they called the 12 knights and so that’s one of their spiritual-gate cities.

And then also edinbauer, which is the back-up in the system. They will sometimes refer to some of these underground cities as Jerusalem or as Israel or Judah, so they have different names for some of them that are interchangeable. But those ones mainly were connected to some of the places where not only do they do rituals, but they have storehouses where they store their gold, their precious artifacts or sacred artifacts, sacred relics. So, Valhalla there is traffic that goes through there, but that’s not like a whole— I guess I would call it probably more a fortress than necessarily a city, because it’s not— Emerald City is more like what we would typically think of as a city, where you’re going to see a lot of residents, you’re going to see people who are living there, but who are in bondage to labor. You’re gonna have kind of that city feel. In Valhalla, it’s more like a castle fortress.

Now when you get then to Mars that’s even more different it’s like you’re walking into ancient Egypt there. But that’s located under Area 51, and they have— I just remember as a kid seeing three massive pyramids that were under there. And it’s more like the Maya or the Aztec feel when you go down there. You don’t have that active city feel or technology necessarily. There is a lot of unique technology, but it’s not like what you would find in Emerald City and that’s a sacred place with Mars where they will have people there like we were brought there when they did some re our pre-ritual preparation for end-time events. So, that place is directly connected with some of those end-time events that are supposed to happen. The closest thing, if you want to know what Mars is like, I would encourage people to watch that fourth Indiana Jones movie about the crystal skulls. That is very similar to some of the things that I experienced there in Mars under Area 51.

So, the other shows that would be very similar to Mars would be the Stargate series. And there they they have these humans that are host to these beings. You do get some of that weird stuff: worms that communicate telepathically through their hosts. You get weird creatures; that’s all I can say. And are these all linked to— I think it’s fallen angels but—

Yeah, there’s a lot of activities that go on with the military. It goes to the world militaries. And we have to remember that the way that we’ve been taught, everything is separated by nations, and we’re taught that each nation has its own military, which they do, but those things are just covers for what’s really happening in the real world. In the real world, what you have is you have God’s angelic army, you have Lucifer’s fallen-angel army, and you have mankind. With that you have other— I wouldn’t classify them as other beings as in extraterrestrials or aliens, but you have other beings that also came about through the breeding of fallen angels and women, and that would be the Nephilim. So, that’s the world that I grew up in.

Really it’s not even the U.S military or the nations’ militaries. You have the world-governing military, which, the world-governing system goes by many different names: the Satanic, [alias] the Druidic Council, and they split into many sub-chambers, both higher and lower chambers.

so who are some of the lower Chambers I would propose things that we see like the Council of ten NATO the EU the European Union who the CDC all of these are lower chambers within that world governing Council so that’s how it really breaks down and the military is just really an offshoot of those who are serving the council and who serve in their departments, the whole structure of how that entire system works. And I’m not just necessarily talking about the war machines, the actual military that fights and blows things up: I’m talking about the whole way that the entire system is structured.

CHANTELLE: If you just think about a royal family, everything is about military. All their parades and charades about military; there’s always the military element.

JESSIE: Absolutely. And then as as we look further at that military, that’s exactly what Ragnarok is in Antarctica. And it extends to Alaska areas as well. But now we get to your favorite part of the show, where we talk about we’ll call mythical things. But you asked what happens at these bases: what do they really do? And it’s a world that most people can’t imagine. We’ve read it in fairy tales; we’ve seen it on shows that deal with myths. But some of the things that they do, besides breeder programs for humans, there are breeder programs in the system for creatures. And they’re all creatures that God created, and we’ve been told that they’re only myths, that they’re made up by somebody’s imagination. But you have to ask, are things like dragons or unicorns or Pegasus or something, even some things more elaborate, are those things real? Do they exist? Do some of these creatures have magical powers or abilities? Why are parts of these creatures harvested or used for certain high-level rituals or incantations?

You’ve got this whole magic market, where they sell very unique things. And I’m always a curious person. So, I don’t go into many for fun: I always put oil on my shoes and and go in for the purposes of anointing the land or property. But I encourage people go into your local witchcraft paraphernalia stores. Look and see what they are selling. What’s on the shelves? You’re gonna find interesting things you might find some things that are are labeled adrenochrome you one of the most interesting things you can find is something labeled dragon’s blood, which is dried and and then used in rituals. Where did that come from? Is it really from dragons? How is it used in rituals? What do they need it for? And if it’s real, then we have to pose the question: are dragons real? We know scripture talks about them. Scripture talks about Leviathan and others.

Aquino and his work with the U.S military. I’ll propose a question: why did Aquino name his computers two of them Glinda and Thor? We know Glinda is the good witch out of The Wizard of Oz. And where’s the main place that? That story revolves around— Interestingly enough, not only do you have Emerald City where the wizard is, but you also have Valhalla, Kansas. So they don’t say the exact area in Kansas: they say more Kansas City. But it’s interesting that they still have Kansas in that area. So could it be that his computers are strategically named for the purposes of keeping records and information as they did projects and experiments in these different areas?

So, what would that mean about Thor, then? I would propose that Aquino did have direct interactions in Antarctica and Alaska at the so-called underground city, Ragnarok, which is a subterranean military base, which means that the majority of that base is underground, under ocean ground in those lower depths and underwater. So, I believe that that’s the connection with Glinda and Thor.

and were there other military computers that have mysterious names that connect them to these underground cities I believe there are and so people can look into those things he teases about those computer names so I would go back do research find where he puts out that information where does he State anything about those things because he was always coding information a lot of stuff he put out his parodies which are meant to be spoofs or jokes off of things but his parodies really had a lot of parallels to things that were going on in the experiments and the projects that they were doing especially with the Star Wars projects and not just Star Wars. You then have other projects like the Phoenix Project you have what was the other one I was just thinking of the Jedi programs and the special training that they did with the first Earth Battalion and the think tanks. And I believe there’s a lot of interconnections with all these things.

Another name for some of those trained by the First Earth Battalion are ghost warriors. These are the military that aren’t seen, aren’t heard, and do their warfare almost solely in the spirit and in the spirit world. These people are trained to go into their extraterrestrial state, which means they can change or manifest between their physical and their spiritual states at will; they’re able to manifest things physically from the spirit. Look up First Earth Battalion. They are humans with a physical form, but they’ve learned to change the the state of matter in their body at will, so it’s actually one of the highest forms of blood magic and alchemy.

Let me correct. I wasn’t saying that the cities themselves had always been there or that God created the cities. I was saying that the land— like, some of the underground areas, like the rainforest and the different caverns, things like that, that’s what has always been there; that they utilize that land and built cities and other things. But do I believe that technology goes back in is very old.

The good news is that I fully believe that our our president has been— not the fake one but the real one—I believe that he and the good military have been doing just that. There isn’t anything at a personal level that you or I or the average person can do; we’re talking entire kingdoms built within this system that are strongholds, And they’ve been generational strongholds for a long time. And it took it took armies to be able to take down this system and to really go after it in order to free people. And I believe that they’ve been working in conjunction with the Lord; that’s the only way that the enemy’s kingdom is going to come down is because the Lord says, “Enough: your time that was allotted is done.” And that’s exactly what the Lord has said: their time is done. And He said, “It’s time to expose the evil.” And he’s been bringing that forward.