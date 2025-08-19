Elena Danaan tells followers to wear Satanic symbols

“Today I want to show you an— a tool, a tool to be protected when you do your light work. When you do your work with light, you’re visible, visible to the dark forces, and I have a little trick to make you invisible and protectors—unreachable by the dark and invisible. My little trick, this is called merkabah. Merkabah is an ancient symbol. It’s a 3-D derived from the metatron. Metatron is the symbol of the light. Every shapes created in the universe are contained in it, and it’s the highest protection you can receive.”

I’m sure that Jessie Czebotar could tell us all about what Metatron really is. https://www.kingdomlivingwithjessie.com/unveiling

(2:09:20) “Now metatron is— it’s not a soul. It’s not a person, so nobody can incarnate into metatron. Metatron is a supraconsciousness that is structured from geometry. It’s sa– we call it sacred geometry. The galactics call it dynamic geometry, because it’s the— the proportions of a geometry are just creating wave forms and energy and broadcast frequencies. So, that’s why the symbol of metatron is the best protection ever you can have, because it is the— the key encoded of Source, the supraconsciousness of Source. And metatron is the name for this formula, geometric mathematical formula. So, it’s not a person, so, nobody can become metatron. It’s— it’s just geometry. Difficult. The— the language of— languages of Earth do not have this vocabulary, so, a struggle, and even in French I couldn’t explain.”

Forms based on the descending metatronic spiral’s geometry based on the number 6

The date at which the ascending and descending spirals begin to diverge is November 8, 2023.

The negative and positive paths do reconnect, but it may take thousands of years!