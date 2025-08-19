Satanist Elena Danaan told followers to wear crystals that would keep them in 3rd density, then deleted the video
Elena Danaan tells followers to wear Satanic symbols
. . . for their protection!
“Today I want to show you an— a tool, a tool to be protected when you do your light work. When you do your work with light, you’re visible, visible to the dark forces, and I have a little trick to make you invisible and protectors—unreachable by the dark and invisible. My little trick, this is called merkabah. Merkabah is an ancient symbol. It’s a 3-D derived from the metatron. Metatron is the symbol of the light. Every shapes created in the universe are contained in it, and it’s the highest protection you can receive.”
I’m sure that Jessie Czebotar could tell us all about what Metatron really is. https://www.kingdomlivingwithjessie.com/unveiling
(2:09:20) “Now metatron is— it’s not a soul. It’s not a person, so nobody can incarnate into metatron. Metatron is a supraconsciousness that is structured from geometry. It’s sa– we call it sacred geometry. The galactics call it dynamic geometry, because it’s the— the proportions of a geometry are just creating wave forms and energy and broadcast frequencies. So, that’s why the symbol of metatron is the best protection ever you can have, because it is the— the key encoded of Source, the supraconsciousness of Source. And metatron is the name for this formula, geometric mathematical formula. So, it’s not a person, so, nobody can become metatron. It’s— it’s just geometry. Difficult. The— the language of— languages of Earth do not have this vocabulary, so, a struggle, and even in French I couldn’t explain.”
Forms based on the descending metatronic spiral’s geometry based on the number 6
The date at which the ascending and descending spirals begin to diverge is November 8, 2023.
Spot on! It great to see other people than myself posting about the great fib of phi! Thank you Robert!! Never trusted the Galactic Federation either, or hanky panky enki !
Her standing has plummeted as she concocted a whole incident where an Anunnaki returned, mixed in for drama with a Galactic group. She's had fallings out with other researchers. I have to eliminate my coverage of her arrival on the scene years ago. There are many others to trust who carry a sensible outlook.