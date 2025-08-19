Full Disclosure

Jane Evershed
2d

Spot on! It great to see other people than myself posting about the great fib of phi! Thank you Robert!! Never trusted the Galactic Federation either, or hanky panky enki !

Robert Wold
2d

Her standing has plummeted as she concocted a whole incident where an Anunnaki returned, mixed in for drama with a Galactic group. She's had fallings out with other researchers. I have to eliminate my coverage of her arrival on the scene years ago. There are many others to trust who carry a sensible outlook.

