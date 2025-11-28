4:20 What I wanted to get into today … is really the implication of these programs, like, what they do, like, what they are doing. And the beginning point of the conversation— because we had a conversation about this last night … and I figured a good start would be what we were talking about … last night, and that is basically the fact that these lives are not our first lives.

We were born, you were born in a different time period and so was I. I was born in 1953 in Munich, Germany. And my name was Jacob Emerman. I was born to Carl Emerman. And, I’m not sure what her name was yet, but Penny Bradley is actually my biological mom. Like, for real. Like, that’s my mom. Which is confusing, because in the here-and-now, my parents are Mary and Curtis Wood.

But what’s weird about that is my mother was born on a Montauk time mission. She’s actually my daughter, and I named her Marie. And in this life, her name is Mary. And my father, Curtis Wood, I believe is my nephew. Best father I could ever have, the best mother I could ever have in this life. They have been my parents and they have raised me. So, I give them the credit where it’s due. They are my parents. And I want people to understand kind of how this works. It’s confusing.

And so for my whole life, I didn’t know that my life was artificial, or whatever. And I’ve kind of been figuring out all that lately. And one of the things that kind of blew my mind is, are you familiar, James, with the show on Netflix called Inside Job? Are you familiar with that at all?

6:10 JAMES: Is that the cartoon?

ARKHEIM: It’s a cartoon, yeah. And it basically shows kind of like what our lives were like, but in a cartoon way where they make it funny. And it’s kind of like Men in Black, where they’re working in the underground bases, they’re doing time travel, they’re going to other planets, and they’re doing it all in secrecy and the rest of the earth doesn’t know about it. That’s kind of what the show shows in a comedic way.

And what’s really weird about [someone in the comments of my YouTube] channel [or Patreon] … sent me an email telling me about Appleton, Wisconsin being mentioned, which is my home town. That was where I was born. In the last episode of the show, Inside Job, basically the episode gave me goosebumps, man; it’s weird. Because not only— Well, let me start from the beginning. Sorry, I get ahead of myself sometimes.

Fandom (a wiki platform) “Appleton”

“Appleton“ is the 18th episode of the first season of the series Inside Job. It premiered on November 18, 2022. https://insidejob.fandom.com/wiki/Appleton Plot: After Reagan finally becomes in CEO the entire company celebrates and the other secret societies express their gratitude for removing her father from power. She then receives a text from Staedtler and goes to see him and finds out that he has decided to move to Appleton, Wisconsin, planning to wipe his memories of the deep state so they wouldn’t come after him, and asks Reagan to come with him having already made new identities for them both. Reagan is unsure but Staedtler points out how dangerous her job is and becomes more convinced when he sees her prosthetic finger fall off. Reagan agrees to think about it. Meanwhile, Brett is in charge of vaporizing leftover anomalies from Project Reboot, but becomes overly attached to the last one, a version of Air Bud that was a documentary. Alpha-Beta explains that if Air Bud is not killed soon, dogs will evolve and eventually overthrow humanity. Brett tries to find a way to fix the timeline without killing Air Bud by beating the dog at basketball to no avail.

The [premise] of the episode, basically the plot of it is, they’re agents like us, were in these programs, and they’re just tired, and they want to live normal lives. They want to just kind of have normal lives and maybe raise families and stuff. And the way it is in these programs, you just can’t, because you’re always running. And even though you’re a spy or whatever, nobody knows who you are, there are people who do know who you are and they want you dead. So, you’re always running and you’re always in danger.

And they they have this idea in the show where they decide to erase their memories and give themselves fake lives and move to Appleton, Wisconsin. And they literally make fake memories with a fake scrapbook, and they actually go to Appleton, Wisconsin, and that’s the plot of the episode.

And I feel like that was like really disclosure. And I know that there’s always going to be people being like, “Oh, well, you got the idea from the show.” But I think it’s the opposite, because people can verify that I’ve been public since before that episode aired. I’ve talked about the Truman-Show-esque nature of Appleton, Wisconsin: how there’s an underground base there, how there’s time corporations that are heavily involved there. Basically that underground facility there is like a shopping center for these time corporations.

And I want to also say that I really love the positive message of the beginning of the video with the song and stuff. And I do believe there’s an aspect of that where we’re doing positive things, but, unfortunately, there’s also the aspect of these corporations who want us for our power, they want us for what we’re able to do. And when you hear about a lot of the negative work that we’ve done in these programs, like for instance, Montauk, stuff like that, it’s because, unfortunately, there’s this aspect where there are corporations who have lots of money, lots of power.

And like I said, there’s kind of like this shopping-mall-cloning-center thing underneath Appleton, where different groups can come in and they can buy you and stuff like that. And James, you talk about how you’re still taken all the time against your will, right? And so am I. And that’s because of this—what feels very illegal—aspect, where they seem to just take us without our consent because there’s money to be made, because there’s power to be had and stuff like that. And, not to digress, but I just want to highlight that there’s a corporate aspect to all this stuff that’s happening.