Solomon’s Temple

The Book of Kings describes in detail the building of a temple for YHWH (“Yehuvah”) by King Solomon, who was the son of King David.

The people of Israel had for 400 years possessed a portable tabernacle, called the Tabernacle of Moses. It contained the Ark of the Covenant, and the spirit of YHWH dwelt there. According to scriptures, the Ark only contained the tablets of Moses. (It may also have contained manna—a gift from YHWH—and an almond rod, according to Jessie Czebotar.)

When David was annointed king, he wished to build a temple, but was unable to do so because the Israelites first had to capture Jerusalem from a Canaanite tribe, the Jebusites. David captured the city in circa 1000 B.C. Therefore, Solomon saw the building of a temple for YHWH as his first priority as king.

After only seven years, and using stones shaped in the quarry and timber brought by sea from Lebanon, the temple was completed in c. 960 B.C.

Before watching this 10-minute video about the temple built by Solomon, here are a few observations.

The first temple stood for 380 years.

It was surrounded by “couches,” which were three stories of storage chambers. These chambers may have held the Israelites’ gold and silver, incense, and other precious things.

The temple had a porch, portico or colonnade, which was a gallery on the eastern side of the outer court, the roof of which was supported by numerous tall columns.

The inner sanctum, the “holy of holies” is sometimes called the oracle. This is derived from the root word for prayer, and may refer to the fact that YHWH would speak to the priests from it. Thus the meaning might be “chamber from which the voice of YHWH issues forth.”

The inner sanctum represented a realm that existed on a higher spiritual plane. It contained the Ark of the Covenant, guarded by two statues of cherubim.

More about Solomon’s Porch

Jewish historian Titus Flavius Josephus wrote:

NOW this temple, as I have already said, was built upon a strong hill. At first the plain at the top was hardly sufficient for the holy house and the altar, for the ground about it was very uneven, and like a precipice; but when King Solomon, who was the person that built the temple, had built a wall to it on its east side, there was then added one cloister founded on a bank cast up for it, and on the other parts the holy house stood naked. (War of the Jews - Book 5, Ch. 5 , Para 1.) (https://alchetron.com/Solomon's-Porch)

Solomon’s temple was destroyed. It was re-built by a Roman quisling named Herod. This second temple was destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD, when they expelled the Israelites from Jerusalem.

Josephus continues:

“This hill was walled all round, and in compass four furlongs, [the distance of] each angle containing in length a furlong: but within this wall, and on the very top of all, there ran another wall of stone also, having, on the east quarter, a double cloister, of the same length with the wall; in the midst of which was the temple itself. This cloister looked to the gates of the temple; and it had been adorned by many kings in former times; and round about the entire temple were fixed the spoils taken from barbarous nations; all these had been dedicated to the temple by Herod, with the addition of those he had taken from the Arabians.” (Antiquities of the Jews, Book 15, Ch. 11.3)

More about cherubim

In the Bible, cherubim guard sacred places. The first time they appear, they guard the entrance to the Garden of Eden and the Tree of Life after mankind is expelled (Genesis 3:24). They are also found embroidered on the veil that separates the holy places in the Tabernacle and the Temple from the Holy of Holies (Exodus 36:35, 1 Kings 6:23).

“14 Each one had four faces: One was a cherub’s face [an ox], the second a human face, the third a lion’s face, and the fourth an eagle’s face.” (Ezekiel 10:14)

In Ezekiel 41:18, the cherubim are depicted with two faces, one a human face and one a lion. This is different from the earlier vision in Ezekiel 1 where cherubim have four faces: a man, a lion, an ox, and an eagle. - Christianity

What I think

The Luciferians are obsessed with controlling Earth’s spiritual gates and power centers. Higher-dimensional beings built pyramids all over the earth atop spiritual gates, and advanced technologies containing knowledge, and also technologies permitting inter-dimensional travel, have been found hidden beneath them. (See Radu Cinamar’s series, Transylvanian Sunrise.)

The locating of capital cities often makes no sense from the point of view of climate, roads and rivers, or being in the geographical center of a region. But the locations make perfect sense when you consider that the domes of the legislative houses amplify the power of the sites where they are built, and rituals are carried out inside of and beneath them.

Roman fasces, symbol of the power of rulers, not the people

Jessie Czebotar has recorded many videos in which she explains in detail the symbols and sigils of the coats of arms of royal families, churches and political jurisdictions. The Luciferians claim dominion over regions and institutions by displaying their sigils on emblems and flags, and by erecting monuments such as obelisks. Because many of these sigils, e.g., columns and stars, were appropriated from the Judaic religion, it’s tempting to look at the Temple of Solomon as a Luciferian temple. It is not.

Here I will coin a phrase, which I think would be useful to disentangle Luciferianism from what is holy, or wholesome; the phrase is “imitation and mockery.”

To illustrate imitation and mockery, I’ll just post a few pictures. Note also the prevalent use of red, blue and purple on the part of Great Britain, the United States, NATO (The Sovereign Military of the Order of Knights Templar), and in the Paris Olympics. These are the colors of the veil guarding the inner sanctum of the Temple.

Real first ladies; imitation and mockery

Real trades unionist Harry Bridges; John Setka - imitation and mockery

Real spiritual teacher Meister Eckhart; Eckhart Tolle - imitarion and mockery

Marxist Karl Marx; opportunist Patrisse Cullors - imitation and mockery

I could continue, but the point I am trying to make is that even though the Luciferians have appropriated pyramids, lions, cherubim, stonework and every other Hebrew symbol, including their alphabet, this doesn’t mean that Hebrew symbols are Luciferian.

King Solomon was certainly not a Luciferian. He undoubtedly performed wonders: after all, YHWH dwelt in the temple that had been erected for him. But wonders and black magic (“Solomonic magic”—imitation and mockery) are two entirely different things.