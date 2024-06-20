In the latest episode of Journey to Truth Podcast, Tyler and Aaron ask Daryl about some stories he hasn’t told on interviews because they’re wild.

https://rumble.com/v52lbsc-ep-309-daryl-james-filling-in-the-blanks-never-before-shared-memories-solar.html

An attempt by the Luciferian Brotherhood to join Daryl by marriage — at 15 — to the family of an Italian mobster and his Kabbalist witch wife. Daryl escaped this fate by looking at his own unhappy future: he gets shot, his father has a heart attack and his mother commits suicide; so he declines the marriage.

What are off-world Germans? How Freemason Harry Truman committed treason by surrendering unconditionally to the Nazis in 1952. Truman’s surrender included the military abducting thousands of Americans (milabs) and giving them to the Germans as slaves — which over time lead to the abduction and torture of millions, if not billions of human children.

(18:00) There are two purposes of DUMBs: slavery into the secret space program and adrenochrome harvesting.