“When Jesus sets all of these slaves free, the New World Order can’t function because the New World Order requires all these mind-control slaves to be in their places robotically doing their work worldwide, and if Jesus sets them free, which, I’m buying a ticket for that, I believe that what’s gonna happen is that we are depopulating Satan’s army.”

Sue Ford (Esther) and Dan Duval Part 4 Mengele, Pope, Mind Control

Continued from

(41:20) ESTHER: What I want to say is today is a national day of prayer and I’ll ask everybody please pray for these hidden places where infants, babies— I know how it feels to be tortured. I got to suffer and experience that, so I can advocate for it. I know this is a horrific experience, probably the same kind of horror that most people that are watching are experiencing right now. Because as a presenter personality, I had no clue of any of this. I was sick; I wanted to throw up. I mean, yeah, it happened to me and I was being re-integrated and told what happened; but still, I’ve learned that by facing the truth and using your [Dan Duval’s] prayers—a lot of your prayers target these evils—and that with all of our prayers together, that it’s going to bring in angels and the Holy Spirit to start exposing this so we can stop it.

And that’s the only way it’s gonna stop. It’s with all of us we’re the body of Christ we’re not waiting to get raptured out of here. We’re staying here on Earth when Jesus is coming back to Earth. We’re here with Him on Earth. That’s how I see it with Him: we’re here with Him on Earth, and we are bringing in whatever he’s bringing in. And he’s cleaning up. He keeps telling me, “Esther, you’re my witness. You’re the reason why I rescued you. You’re my witness.”

So, you know, I’m just a witness, but I can’t even tell you how awful it is to be tortured as a little child and and to have no one, no one there to help you, to stop it, to protect you. I had Jesus, but a lot of kids didn’t. Their moms didn’t pray.

I’m going to start reading again.

(43:50) He [the Holy Spirit] asked for permission to undo, disengage the programming within me, my twin and her daughter, as it was linked up. And He said of Sue’s daughter [Kelly],

“She appears to be a mental patient, but she has programmed parts who actually come forward during the day or night to perform duties for the group right there from the hospital. Whatever they program her to do, she does, with no ability to say no’ or defect. Psychiatrist is also part of it. To this day, all are total mind-control slaves who have no ability to think or act on their own. They are total robots, machines, perfected, automated for mindless, but perfectly perform whatever is commanded by their owners and handlers.”

“I’m going to expose this through you, Esther. I will lead you step by step, but the first step is deliverance and healing for you. My Esther, I am here with you. I will leave you in time to expose the stealing of twins and other multiple births at birth, and the hidden children, and the mind-control slavery. This is very big and now prolific and operating in full swing. I am exposing it. So you can rest now and sleep, and you will feel more functional after you wake tomorrow. I am with you, my child: you are never alone. Rest and I will recover you. This will be how I recover your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.”

The Holy Spirit also said, “This is a large part of what they have used you and other slaves for: slave-labor, slaves whose minds are totally controlled to do evil work for their slave masters. You were also involved as a medical-research subject. These were for you—and still are for many—hellish projects with no oversight. I am putting a stop to this.”

So, that’s one thing the Holy Spirit showed me about Pastor Daniel Duval is that he’s doing what’s on Jesus’s heart.

(47:00) This next part is, our grandmother knew and visited Josef Mengele, which, we didn’t know that when we first were rescued. We didn’t know any of this, but we wrote this on December 2, 2021.

“Our grandmother, Alice Winifred van Eaton Hull, came to where we, Twin B, now called Esther, was held and caged with Josef Mengele. She was coordinating me and Sue, Twin A, with Josef Mengele. I see her, Winnie, in her dress. This is in, like, the early 1950s, or probably ’54, ’55, ’56.”

“I see her”—this was a memory—“in her dress work slacks like she wore when she went to work at Douglas Aircraft in her green Buick to Santa Monica, California, where she said she upholstered airplanes. Winnie occasionally brought Twin A, Susie, with her to visit Josef Mengele as they work together on our one-mind programming.”

And I want to stop here just for one second because I was surprised when I heard L.A. Marzulli and Kevin Zadai—he’s a pastor—talk about Lockheed and Douglas Aircraft and all these places as involved with the UFO stuff. And so we were able to identify that then, as she was all linked in through that. That’s where she worked.

“Winnie occasionally brought Twin A, Susie, with her to visit Josef Mengele as they work together on one of our one-mind programming sessions. One time with Mengele, Winnie stood behind him looking over his shoulder as he used a syringe to put Susie down.”

This was me, Twin B, now called Esther by Jesus, the twin that stayed with Mengele for weeks on end, but Winnie and Mengele called both of us twins ‘Susie’ as part of our one-mind programming that they eventually made flawless.

“But my twin’s turn came right after leaving us both deeply drugged. We were both out, laid out and sprawled on our back with our mouth gaping open from the drug. Mengele said, ‘They will both be very suggestible in the state,’ and he put his finger to his lips indicating for Winnie need to be silent. She nodded in agreement.”

50:00 “I, Twin B, was now out of the body in my watcher part, as programmed, as programmed, who reported everything to Daddy Baron Guy Rothschild. Our grandmother was very accommodating to Joseph Mengele: held his clipboard, handed him items when he asked, like she was his medical assistant.”

“Mengele took blood samples and handed Winnie the tourniquet that he removed from our arm. When he took the blood samples, he took extra vials of blood and handed them to Winnie, and she put the vials into little holders. We watched from out of body, and Mengele sickeningly took one of the vials and drank it down like he was taking a shot of whiskey, and he threw the glass vial and it broke. We were outside somewhere. My twin and I look about five years old; it’s hard to tell. I had seen an ocean down from the cliff; it was balmy and very warm.”

“Our grandmother held each of us separately over her knee and had a struggle to move our drugged dead-weight bodies over her legs—we were naked now—while Mengele got on his knees and pulled his penis out to sodomize both of us. He explained this was an important step in successful one-mind programming. As he sodomized each one of us, he called us both Susie, Susie, and then later he sodomized us again after administering another type of drug. Only this time [as] he sodomized our drugged bodies, he called us both ‘Starshine.’”

“Winnie also had a diagram—a map of sorts—of our programming, for what she called ‘Winnie-created personalities.’ Our grandmother seemed absolutely enamored with Josef Mengele, and when the sun went down and it got dark, Mengele had its arm around Winnie’s waist and they looked like a couple in love.”

“Yet, pulling out of this memory back into the present, I asked Jesus, ‘What on Earth?’ Jesus helped me, as I hadn’t ever known that our grandmother knew Josef Mengele or worked with him. But this makes sense, because she was intricately involved in our programming and cross-programming, including using pins to actually sew us together as toddlers.”

“Our grandmother and Mengele slept in a large tent that looked like a medical-type tent with windows in it, and looked like they were on a safari or something. Winnie wore a fashionable scarf around her neck sideways. Being a seamstress, she was always dressed to perfection when in public.”

“And when the couple went into the tent, when he looked back at his twins laid out on the ground still drugged, and Mengele indicated we wouldn’t wake up for quite some time and we would have total amnesia of all that occurred due to the drug. They left us like that all night. It wasn’t cold outside, though—it was more like tropical climate.”

As I finished writing this memory in a half-awake state, I hear another part whisper, ‘Paraguay,’ which is in South America. I believe that we were also in Brazil at times with note from our journal entries dated February 19th, 2023. Flashbacks don’t come in order by our age: they come randomly, or when Jesus intentionally triggers them and brings the parts involved forward.

“I was worshiping in song and began to have a flashback. I see the obelisk, like in DC, that in a vision emerged from my crotch area yesterday. And it’s broken off at the top, but the Holy Spirit said ‘The root remains. Today.we destroy the root, my Esther.’”

And this is entitled “Guy Rothschild and Josef Mengele.”

55:00 “From inside of me I heard a female voice say, ‘I am here, Esther. Oh, how we have grown in Jesus. Jesus sent me to share with you today. I am the one who originally had the obelisk installed [in me] through massive torture at the hands of Josef Mengele in his evil men’s hands. Our original parts and mind-control system were created, as you may remember, all starting with S-name, and as your twin, Sue, Twin A, began remembering, I, Sandy, was one of the earliest mothers of children born to the Rothschilds, and specifically Daddy”—meaning Baron Guy de Rothschild.

“Many of these deepest and most evil Satanic worship and tortures were done by Josef Mengele and Daddy”—Guy Rothschild—“in jungle areas in Peru, South America, or wherever Mengele was in hiding, operating at high occult Satanic levels with Daddy’s occult agendas.”

“This obelisk was installed as Daddy Guy was nearly suffocating us with his erect penis jamming our mouth, closing and blocking our airway so we could barely breathe, as at the same time Josef Mengele is ramming his penis up our bottom. And we felt gone, already past the tortured feeling.”

I, Esther, wrote: “Although right now, I, Esther, in the present here in 2023, can feel the severe pain and in our anus feeling torn up. Please take this pain, Jesus.”

And then back to the memory. “We did pass away and we passed into Jesus’s presence. We thank God now that the mother who carried us twins in her womb had the presence of mind to pray and ask Jesus, ‘Help her.’ And helping Sue was helping us. As these two demonically possessed men proceeded with their intense torturous acts against our infant newborn body, we are now sobbing.”

“We, Esther, and Sandy, but me, Sandy, was absent from our infant body and found ourself sitting on the lap of the one who became our rescuer. And as we gazed at the huge light that encompassed and helped us, He sat us on his lap, and we saw Jesus cry. But what lasted was the overwhelming peace and joy that came from His presence, and He said, ‘Whom do you choose, my little one?’”

“Without words, as an infant even in spirit, we hugged him tightly and we wanted to stay forever, never wanting to let go of Jesus. We fell asleep in his arms, and in those days, repeated trips to be with what we called our Mr. Light Man completely and totally cemented our decision, made not in our mind or assisted with our body, but this deeply held decision, conviction, that we chose him, Jesus, this loving, peaceful presence that we came to know as Jesus as Twin A, Susie, began to attend church, even in the infant nursery of the Baptist Church of Woodland Hills, California, where Betty, our womb mother, dropped off Baby Susie.”

“Same time during infancy we, Twin B, Esther, were experiencing Daddy Guy de Rothschild and Joseph Mengele’s torture in this body that Jesus now calls Esther. And just as the one-mind program Mengele installed starting in one-mind programming and a spiritual buildup of evil and demonic presences, Twin A, Sue, also experienced these evil, torturous events in the same personality, Sandy, that was also installed within her programming system, duplicating ours, just at the same time I, Esther, Twin B, experience the deep, profound massive spirit-changing rescues from who I understand now is Jesus.”

“Jesus is truly our savior, our closest and bestest friend, the lover of our soul. And we, whether in this body or in the body of our Twin A, Sue, neither of us wanted ever to leave Jesus. We desperately clung to Jesus for our very life. And this was the number-one big mistake our torturers/controllers/owners made, because Jesus is cemented, chosen deeply in our soul and spirit. Even as an infant, He was. I don’t claim to understand all of this except that we both—whether it was you or I—we chose Jesus and there is no way we—either of us—will ever let go of Jesus.”

“And Jesus shows me that our controllers and programmers were able to fool through Twin A for a time, with installing a false Jesus into our system. But the true Jesus always came through in time to rescue us, again in spirit, as Sue worked her way to freedom. Sadly, through most she had around her, which was a large amount of new-age belief systems—or now what we understand are Christians that are programmed. And all of this around her was fighting against her to obtain priority over Jesus. I, Sandy, believe that Jesus wants you to know from this, as he carefully has removed the roots of its evil from us—the obelisk—from our sexual organs and throat where our owner and programs lodged their deep-pocket stronghold of evil within us.”

This next part I wrote: “Baron Guy de Rothschild, born on May 2, 1909, in Paris, France, and Josef Mengele, Angel of Death, born March 16, 1911 in Günzburg, Germany.” So, they were just a couple of years apart in age.

“Jesus wants us to know that Guy Rothschild was in partnership with Josef Mengele. Jesus also shows me now that most Rothschild slaves will never discover these deep strongholds installed even before birth. And this recovery you see now for me has taken four years of daily ministry with Jesus and his deep deliverance over all that time. Most have not the time or the deep connection to Jesus in order to know, the only way to freedom from Satan and his plan is through our creator, our savior, Jesus Christ.”

“The Holy Spirit says, ‘Jesus is removing now all controls that came to stronghold our entire being.’ I am now yawning in deliverance. It is 11:00 a.m. and I am still fasting from after dinner until noon the next day. Jesus shows me that the deliverance has largely been accomplished in these prior days of deep fasting and deliverance.”

“I, Esther, renounce and break any and all ties, oaths, covenants, anything known and unknown, made between my parts and my twin, and her parts, and possibly even our triplet, with these evil men, Josef Mengele and Guy de Rothschild. Please, Jesus, remove anything in me and my parts from these evil men and others. We choose you, Jesus, now and forever for eternity.”

Then this is February of 2023, and this was a flashback to an infant in an incubator.

“‘Josef Mengele tortures and programming.’”

“Not sure exactly where this one was, but my information is that Josef Mengele was with us in Brazil, Peru, South America, the Netherlands, and other places.”

“Holy Spirit says, ‘A gaggle of sex demons were tied deeply into your body even as an infant.’ And I see me as an infant in an incubator for infants, with oxygen strapped into our mouth, eyes held wide open with metal retractors, and huge bright light sent inthrough a light rod of source with different rays, spectrums of light sent into each eye. I am sobbing now seeing this, it is so real. Our tiny baby body had a heart monitor strapped to our chest, and a metal clamp on our right big toe, and a tiny vibrator on our genitals. Plus an instrument that emits shocks that received into our tiny anus by a metal rod inserted up inside of us. There are also different spectrum-frequencies of light that hit our entire body as they flash on and off and change.”

“It is overwhelming to our infant body, and we in spirit move out of it and into the hands of the one that has rescued us before, the one who offers release from these torturous overwhelming tortures.”

1:05:00 “Out of body, I notice that this is not a hospital: it is actually a jungle-type makeshift cabin. It’s difficult to find words to explain, but as we move away from evil beyond-extreme pain that we felt in our body, we find the one who offers us relief, release, and we enter fully into His light, into his presence, His love, His peace, His calm, His comfort, a love we never want to leave.”

“In spirit we cling to this bringer of light, of love, our rescuer, and then suddenly I am aware in his presence that blood is dripping out of the side of our infant mouth in the incubator, dripping from the side where the oxygen tubing is taped to our mouth. With this the woman jumps up from her chair where she is monitoring and pulls the plug on the equipment, yells for help, and in comes Josef Mengele.”

“She opens the incubator and begins to unhook us as she has noticed that we look dead. We are limp and lifeless. Even taped-open eyes had a dead, lifeless look. She yells, ‘She’s not breathing!’”

“‘No loss,’ the dark-haired man says blithely. ‘She’s a worthless piece of trash,’ as he begins in a rage kicking everything in his sight.

“The woman lifts the infant body up and holds it to her chest, breathing into the infant mouth. And then, laying the infant body on a wooden side table, she begins CPR. Not sure how much time has passed, but she continues on and off breathing into the infant body, only stopping to pace around a small area, even while listening to Joseph Mengele continue in a fit of rage.”

“During this flashback, the Holy Spirit took me into yawning deliverance.”

1:07:00 And so I wrote, “Now back to the present. Back to 72-year-old life.”

“In my new life I went to the local feed supply store today and was unable to restrain myself from buying a one-day-old Polish chick. I was overcome with life, happiness and joy. I was so drawn to loving these adorable alive baby chicks. But arriving home and placing them in their new home with a heat lamp, several of them laid on their sides, eyes closed even falling backwards, appearing dead. Immediately I lifted them to the warmth of my body and began to breathe on them, doing CPR and prayed for Jesus, ‘Holy Spirit come and bring your light to these babies.’”

Several were already cold lifeless and I touched their tiny beaks to the water and breathe into their mouth and somehow they all, each one, drank and then I held them for warmth and breathed on them and watched as they began to show signs of life. By then, the heat lamp warmed the box and they no longer laid on their backs looking dead. Some even began to eat, thanks be to God, and I know now that these babies these baby chicks tapped into something so deep inside of me that this all felt so familiar. And with this memory I recognize now that thanks to Jesus that these and other early infant memories are in part what was touched within me.”

And so, now I go back into the memory. The Holy Spirit said, “This woman was deeply occult and was calling in clutches of demons groups of them and giving them assignment to come in and live in all of your chakras. Still in deep yawning deliverance, and still listening to Chris Garcia, a young pastor who was online leading lots of of us online in worship with the Lord, he said ‘The spirit of the Lord is here to revive the humble.’ And I am crying as he continued to revive the spirit of the humble. Thank you, Jesus. And I began to listen during my Bible time as the worship led me deeply into the spirit of the Lord Jesus where he then directed me to these flashbacks it happened quite often in those days.

Then I heard the Holy Spirit say, “I am removing the groups of demons this woman called into attach to you. And of course, she thought her CPR efforts over hours were the cause of your return to life, but now with the fullness of your conscious awareness, as I add more and more of your true reality to you, you, my child, have added your own awareness of your repeated visits to me.”

“This was your controller’s fatal mistake, for nothing can stop me, your creator, from interceding in the torture of a fetus, infant, young children, and those deep spiritual encounters with your creator who loves you, where you are deeply held, even unconsciously, deeply into your mind, and are held deeply in your spirit and eternally connected me, which eternally connected me to you.”

1:10:00 “This is why you, Esther, continue, and so did your twins seek me. One encounter with me is powerful, but repeated encounters increase the power within your spirit that have a profound effect subconsciously on your desires, outlook, and draws you from that deep — even as it remains unconscious — spiritual place, drawing on these profound experiences that you and others have had with me—what others called near-death experiences or death experiences, where you experience my light, love, release rescue from pain, release from suffering in your body, etc.”

1:11:00 “‘Your controllers could never erase these encounters with me, no matter how hard they tried, and they worked your twin over and over, reprogramming and reprogramming, but they could never erase Me. It is all these encounters with me and spirit my Esther that cause your actions and focus um on me today even a desperate focus that you even want to know me no more to know deep inside the truth: that there is nothing like me. I love you, my child. Stay ever close to me now and forever more. Jesus.’”

“And I responded, ‘Thank you that there truly is a loving God who is more powerful than Satan I love you more than life itself, Jesus, more than anything. I thank you, Jesus. And I surrender my life to You, Jesus, and I thank You for saving and rescuing me over and over. Help me stay on the path You have for me. I feel so exhausted now with all the deliverance and this experience.’ And He said, ‘Rest now, my child.’”

So, that’s that part of the in of the in part of the Mengele memories. but you’re all like that Jesus is in all of them. so you know people have one near-death experience and they’re forever changed, and we had millions of them. So, it’s no wonder that now He calls me out to recover and tell the truth.

1:13:00 DAN: And the beauty is as you’re reading through your journals what you’re demonstrating is you are actually recovering the memories with Jesus. And with techniques like I do not use, such as hypnosis, which some people have tried to engage to get, say, a regression experience into a memory. Well, if it works, you will have a person going into to a traumatic memory and place without God, with the same darkness, despair and fear now having to recover and relive that. And when Jesus sits at the center of the recovery of memories, not only does He bring truth to confusion—because there are many points where you can even see him bringing clarity to situations, like, “I don’t understand; help me, Jesus, understand.”

And He’s bringing clarity then he’s healing and and that’s the beauty of working the redemptive process of a of a healing Journey with Jesus and the beauty of the way that you are recounting your memories in this fashion is is that this this is what’s getting highlighted. It’s not just that yeah awful things happened but if Jesus will do it for you he he’ll do it for everyone else.

Everybody he’ll do it for everybody and the thing was at first you know I thought, “Oh my gosh I don’t have a therapist. I need to get a therapist.” And He kept saying, No therapist, no therapist.” And Sue always had therapists. But at the end, she didn’t: she had Christian people, and working more with Jesus like this. Actually she started doing this.

1:15:00 ESTHER: And for, like, the last five years or more and so, it took time to settle into not being scared that I was all alone with Jesus and oh my God you know I’m all alone Jesus and that how am I going to do this but the truth is he did it and he continues to do it I mean look what He’s doing he brings me here to talk to you and brings me all of your books with all of those incredible prayers that take me that he now directs me in your prayer books I mean he directs me what he’ll say often it’s like it this morning at 5:00 in the morning he says I want you to do prayer number three in the second book in the advanced book and so I go to that one and I say the prayer and He always shows me something.

ESTHER: It’s always something relevant and so you’ve made tools that people can use with Jesus I mean I wouldn’t I guess what I’m saying is don’t cheat yourself. If you’re a survivor, don’t cheat yourself out of just saying the prayers without you you know always invite the Holy Spirit help me God Jesus Holy Spirit Come and um you know invite him in and it’s really it’s like um you know for for a really for all this time pretty much he’s woken me at 4:30 in the morning to be with him and I go in the word and I pray and my neighbor said don’t you get don’t you get tired of getting up that early and I said are you kidding I can’t wait to see what Jesus I never know what he’s gonna do or what he’s gonna take me to show me it’s been an adventure I want to ask you a question and you know this is a question that I often have to answer myself, because I am trying to help people.

DAN DUVAL: what gives you hope, considering what you are overcoming?

ESTHER: What gives me hope is that there is a plan that’s waiting to unfold that I am not allowed to know because Jesus keeps saying, if I know, then the enemy is going to know.

ESTHER: But there’s something exciting coming and it’s, whether they bring in the New World Order or your global governance, as they call it now, Jesus has a plan, and I believe he has a plan to supernaturally, through His miracle, release people worldwide who have been through all of this, what I’ve been through. And all these SRA survivors, He’s going to do it and he’s going to do it differently. The way I sort of see it is that Sue wrote the book to expose it, and we need to know what’s happened; but there’ll come a time when all of the memories— people aren’t going to need to sit and just have all these memories over and over. Jesus is gonna go by His spirit. He’s gonna wipe them clean.

I believe I’m going to be part of a miracle ministry, where Jesus is going to heal and deliver a whole package for victims, because it’s time and He knows their hearts. He knows everything that happened to them, and He knows the timing. And I would just say to survivors, you know, I’m still not out of the place where I’m out of pain, where I’m completely out of pain. You know that I have times when I feel— when I’ve just had memories, when I feel I can’t handle this. And then it’s like last night, I read more of these memories just trying to review it, and the ones I read were worse in these and I was sick. I couldn’t eat dinner and I was in so much pain. And I went and got in bed and I said, “Jesus, please take this. Take my pain from my body. Take my pain; take my pain. Take all of this emotional— take everything. Just take everything.” And I slept like a baby; He took it.

1:20:00 DAN: There it is. So, I think it’s all a matter of us knowing that we can ask Him to do stuff and he’ll do it.

So you know, sometimes at night I lie down and my heart’s just pounding and I realize I’m out of— I’m not in His peace. And I’ve had memories or something’s been upsetting or something, and I’ll start praying, “Holy Spirit, please fill me overflowing with Your peace.” And I keep praying that until I’m in His peace. And some nights it takes a while, and some nights it’s just— I’m right there. So I would just encourage everyone to do that and and for everyone to know who has been through this that you are not alone. There lots of us, and we are coming out and we are coming out with Jesus. And He’s the power, so it’s going to be very interesting to see what He is planning going forward.

DAN: The reality is the awakening is going to happen at every level, top to bottom, all at once, and it’s going to be en mass. And so the idea that God has a plan is to me— I think the entire operation they call the deep state and the globalist campaign is in dire straits right now, because the most compromising aspect of what they’ve done is that their entire system falls apart when the mind-control breaks.

ESTHER: That’s exactly what I was gonna say is that if, and maybe when, Jesus sets all of these slaves free, the New World Order can’t function because the New World Order requires all these mind-control slaves to be in their places robotically doing their work worldwide, and if Jesus sets them free, which, I’m buying a ticket for that, I believe that what’s gonna happen is that we are depopulating Satan’s army.

DAN DUVAL: Yeah and his power is only in all of us; he has none. So I can’t wait for this rescue. I’m— I really believe that God is gonna go worldwide and . . . he’s going to be making available places where people can get free. And I— you know you’re probably going to be right in the middle of it, so you know, stay tuned. I pray that the Holy Spirit will call all of the slaves, call them to exactly where they need to be to get free; that they will know because they’re going to have to know in their spirit. I don’t know it it that his imitation would be felt and known and they would just be drawn right where they need to to go to get delivered. Jesus is all about it.

ESTHER: That’s what I mean, I’ve done this for five years and I’m getting there. Still have more to go, but I’m a lot better than I was. And I’m sometimes in the deepest throes of it now, but He shows me it’s not going to last. That recovery, you got to get some of this untangled and that’s where the prayers in Duval’s books will untangle you. And so those books are really important to to have that you could use them as a resource.

(1:25:00) DAN DUVAL: You know the Bible says, “Yet once more will I shake the heavens and the earth and that that’s we we can be looking forward to and and it’s going to strike this entire world: the world of mind control, the the world of genetic engineering. And the beauty is, and I could say this as someone that’s on the front lines, like we’re watching Jesus undo not just the mind control, not just the brokenness from trauma, not just the demonization: he’s undoing the artificial intelligence installations, he’s taking out the implants, he’s overriding the computer programs, he’s deleting the nanotech. So, Esther, thank for your bravery and your willingness to say, yes.

ESTHER: Thank you very much.

END

From Thanks for the Memories page 59