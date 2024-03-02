Audrey Hale as a child; Genesse Moreno

Previously, I’ve pointed out eerie similarities between the Covenant Christian Church shooting (Nashville, Tennessee, March 27, 2023) and the Lakewood Church shooting (Houston, Texas, February 11, 2024). The main similarities are:

The assaults were carried out by women: Audrey Hale and Genesse Moreno

The women had attended the church they assaulted

Audrey Hale was 28 and Genesse Moreno was 36

Hale believed she was a man, and Moreno was allegedly given the name, Jeffrey, at birth, although she always lived as a woman

Moreno suffered from DID (dissociative personality disorder, i.e., multiple personalities) and Hale was described as infantile, which is a sign she, too, suffered from DID.

Hale (Tennessee) claimed she had been sexually abused by the head deacon of Covenant Christian Church, John Perry, (who was doubtless subjected to SRA himself as a child)

Moreno was heard to yell “You killed my son!” after off-duty police working as security guards at the massive church shot her seven-year-old son in the head. You would think sworn police officers would be able to hit an adult without hitting a child.

Moreno was wearing the clothing of the Trenchcoat Mafia: a black shirt, boots and a trench coat. (See Al Bielek on the Columbine shooting and the Trenchcoat Mafia.)

Another story that has been in the news is the slow-motion exposure of a Mexican megachurch called La Luz del Mundo, which has been accused by many women of child sexual abuse and human trafficking, not only in its flagship church in Guadalajara, but in its churches in East Los Angeles and Houston. (See Houston’s La Luz del Mundo church leaders enabled sexual abuse for years, former members say.)

Simultaneously, we learn that the Houston Police Department decided in 2016 that it wouldn’t investigate any reports of sexual assault. When this was made public in 2021, the department, apparently embarassed, said it would start investigating sexual assaults, but then it never did. Now, in 2024, the department has 264,000 sexual assault cases that it hasn’t investigated (https://texasscorecard.com/local/houston-police-crisis-over-closed-sexual-assault-cases-worsens/).

Two shocking facts in one scandal: as rape became an everyday occurrence in Houston, the police department hid this from the public by protecting the rapists.

Isaac Mars

Now a new whistleblower has come forward, not with a rifle, but with an interview on James Rink’s Super Soldier Talk. Isaac Mars has memories of his parents dropping him off every Sunday at the nursery of the church they attended when he was age two to age four, and being taken somewhere for Satanic ritual abuse.

Before I get into Isaac’s story, let me tell you what a young mother told me in around 1992. We met because we both had preschoolers. She said she had been taking her daughters to her church nursery school until the girls told her about experiences that were clearly Satanic rituals, such as having their clothes taken off and their bodies painted red. Of course, she was dismissed as crazy.

https://rumble.com/v4gm9ox-super-soldier-talk-isaac-mars-theoretical-physicist-and-time-traveler.html

Isaac Mars talks about more important topics than the control of the world’s churches by Satanists; however, I’m covering just his childhood experience with church SRA. I hope you keep listening till the end of the interview, because it may help you to raise your own consciousness.