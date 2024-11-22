Pastor Dan Duval is the executive director of Bride Ministries, which trains coaches and oversees Christ-based deliverance for victims of SRA/MK-Ultra human trafficking

WATCH without advertising - https://danduval.com/justice-and-judgement-2024-advance-survivor-session-day-2/

In this episode, panelists from Bride Ministries share their harrowing experiences as survivors of extreme trauma and abuse, including encounters with secret societies, military programming, and child trafficking.

They discuss their journey towards healing and recovery, reflecting on the challenges they faced and the tools that helped them overcome their past.

The session starts with an introduction to four panelists: Hope Beryl-Green, Lynz Piper Loomis, Esther Ford, and Alex Valero. Each shares their traumatic experiences, encounters with high-level operatives, and extraordinary personal recovery journeys aided by their faith and support from Daniel and his ministry.

They highlight the barriers they faced, the resilience they built, and the importance of embracing and vocalizing their truth for healing and justice.

The discussion ends on a hopeful note emphasizing the power of prayer, forgiveness, and the collective effort required for complete restitution and transformation.

Covered in this episode:

Introduction and Purpose of the Panel

Hope’s Early Years and Programming

Lynz’s Early Years and Programming

Esther’s Hidden Twin and One Mind Programming

Alex’s Recruitment and Powers

Hope’s Experience with NASA

Esther’s Encounter with Hybrids

Anastasia Romanoff’s DNA and Special Council

The Power of Prayer and Ministry

Trust Issues with CPS and Teachers

Family Betrayal and Captivity

Church Involvement in Cover-Ups

Breaking Free and Finding Voice

Hope’s Programming and Denial

Religious Manipulation and Reprogramming

Exposure of High-Level Coven

Epstein Lawsuit and Deeper Trafficking Networks

Drugs and Handlers in Programming

Regional Control and Government Corruption

Recovery Challenges and Effective Strategies

And much more

Now we ENCOURAGE you to do 4 QUICK THINGS!!



1. Sign up to be a podcast member www.danduval.com

2. Check out Bride Ministries - https://bridemovement.com/

3. Subscribe to the new podcast YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5nxloF2rt7-dXkjppGHdFA

4. AND Subscribe to our Rumble Channel, where we will post all of our interviews that are TOO HOT for YT — DiscoveringTruthNetwork (https://rumble.com/user/DiscoveringTruthNetwork)