Survivors in Community - Panel Discussion with Dan Duval
Pastor Dan Duval is the executive director of Bride Ministries, which trains coaches and oversees Christ-based deliverance for victims of SRA/MK-Ultra human trafficking
In this episode, panelists from Bride Ministries share their harrowing experiences as survivors of extreme trauma and abuse, including encounters with secret societies, military programming, and child trafficking.
They discuss their journey towards healing and recovery, reflecting on the challenges they faced and the tools that helped them overcome their past.
The session starts with an introduction to four panelists: Hope Beryl-Green, Lynz Piper Loomis, Esther Ford, and Alex Valero. Each shares their traumatic experiences, encounters with high-level operatives, and extraordinary personal recovery journeys aided by their faith and support from Daniel and his ministry.
They highlight the barriers they faced, the resilience they built, and the importance of embracing and vocalizing their truth for healing and justice.
The discussion ends on a hopeful note emphasizing the power of prayer, forgiveness, and the collective effort required for complete restitution and transformation.
Covered in this episode:
Introduction and Purpose of the Panel
Hope’s Early Years and Programming
Lynz’s Early Years and Programming
Esther’s Hidden Twin and One Mind Programming
Alex’s Recruitment and Powers
Hope’s Experience with NASA
Esther’s Encounter with Hybrids
Anastasia Romanoff’s DNA and Special Council
The Power of Prayer and Ministry
Trust Issues with CPS and Teachers
Family Betrayal and Captivity
Church Involvement in Cover-Ups
Breaking Free and Finding Voice
Hope’s Programming and Denial
Religious Manipulation and Reprogramming
Exposure of High-Level Coven
Epstein Lawsuit and Deeper Trafficking Networks
Drugs and Handlers in Programming
Regional Control and Government Corruption
Recovery Challenges and Effective Strategies
And much more
