“The highest level of their National Security was more and more layering-on of demons for security, for their crimes to be secure, as they believed that we would never be able to remember all of this abuse due to all of the extreme torture, mind-control programming, causing us to remember to forget, and the demonic control.”

Sue Ford (Esther) and Dan Duval Part 3 Mengele, Rothchilds and Mind Control

Esther, the twin sister of Sue Ford, was owned and tortured by the Rothschilds, and subjected to Josef Mengele's torturous experiments and programming. She discusses classified projects, trauma-based mind control, and her spiritual redemption by Jesus Christ. Covered in this episode:

• MK Ultra, Henry Kissinger, Josef Mengele • Death-to-life experiments on Esther Ford • NASA and MK Ultra programming of children • Wernher von Braun attached demons to Sue Ford through rape after torture-programming sessions • Population control • Atrocities against children • Jesus brings truth, redemption and justice

Esther, thank you for joining me again on Discovering Truth

ESTHER: Thank you so much, Pastor Dan, for having me. This is all a huge part of my recovery. And I am guided by Jesus Christ of Nazareth, the one true and living God, to do this today. And even as my legs are shaking and I’m terrified, I trust him more than anything in the world. And this probably seems to people like I am inviting disaster, and for our multi-multi-billionaire owners to come after us, but honestly, after I read the Bible, I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes for anything, because judgment is going to come heavily upon them.

I have the 80 pages that I talked about in the other interviews. Holy Spirit led me back to read it the last two days, and it has been hell. And I’m not swearing: I’m just saying there is a place in hell, and this is deep, dark evil to the point that— it’s the worst. No one could imagine this and no one can make it up.

I’m going to start reading from this because it’s more accurate.

I’m here today today because I know I represent also my sister. Twin A is what they called her. When I say that I want to do everything in my power to see that these ongoing above-top-secret classified experiments, projects and eugenics programs are exposed as criminal they’re stopped—not only in my own family, my bloodline, my children, Sue’s children, but also for people around the world who have also had Josef Mengele tortures and programming. I don’t want anyone to ever have to endure what my twin and I went through at the hands of mangala with his twin experiments and to these ends I share my experiences of extreme torture mind control programming, and the reality of the secret hidden labs that the elite have hidden, where they become extremely wealthy through stealing the lives of many, many people.

And these people to this day don’t know. They don’t know their lives have been stolen, because they’re still under mind control. But I been tell you there is a promise from God, Yahweh, our creator, who has promised me over and over and over that my work that I have done at an extreme cost every day of my life for the last five years that I’ve been free will bring the reward of seeing millions, if not billions, of slaves freed, because he is making their way. Jesus is the only solution. It’s not about therapy. A therapist can know what’s going on, but they can never, they will never—unless they know Jesus like your coaches do—they can never really help, because the solution is a spiritual one, and Jesus is the only one that can save them.

I’m just going to start reading what I wrote with the help of the Holy Spirit this morning. He said to explain the importance of having scripture to recite in times of evil oppression to wage war against the enemy. The Holy Spirit showed me that the severe abuse was done to Satanic ritual abuse slaves was the enemy’s plan to use on all Humans worldwide, globally, in the future as they advance their mind-control technology to be able to control the minds of all humanity going forward—not just intergenerational or Satanic bloodline victims or survivors.

And then the Holy Spirit said,

With the exception of Pastor Dan Duval, most churches pastors and society at large have turned their backs, covered their ears, and have closed their eyes when victims of Satanic abuse, even the reports of preschoolers across California, testified to this very same Satanic abuse. Now, it would be hard for multitudes of three-, four- and five-year-olds, all in different locations in preschools all over California, to make up the very same reports of Satanic rituals that the older survivors in California were also remembering and reporting worldwide. But when few took it seriously, including the church, and society at large turned a blind eye of denial, this allowed Wernher Von Braun—NASA rocket scientist, who was my twin’s programmer in the United States—and Josef Mengele—the Angel of Death for us all around the world—to proliferate, especially as they immediately put to work the evil Nazi doctors and mad scientists in America through Project Paperclip, where these evil Nazi doctors and scientists were, through President Truman— In 1947, the Nazi doctors were given political immunity to enter America through the help of the CIA and the president of the United States, where they entered NASA and chosen military bases all over the United States, including underground bases. Through my experience, Joseph Mengele was not usually among the group of Nazi doctors and scientists in the normal bases. I have experienced very evil acts, very torturous acts from Josef Mengele, who was named the Angel of Death, who was fascinated in studying identical twins. And my identical twin, who they called Twin A in their twinning project, was programmed by Wernher Von Braun, while I, Twin B, was hidden and programmed, tortured endlessly by Joseph Mengele and many others.

So what I’m going to do now is to read. This will come from my journal, just random information, because unless I waited probably another 10 years to get this all organized, it wouldn’t get out, and this is God’s time for it to get out to help others.

DAN DUVAL: I just want say this to the listening audience: for someone to talk about an extremely traumatic event, the stress and pressure of speaking without any reference point can be overwhelming to the point that thoughts get blurry, and it becomes easy to get lost and forget even where one is in their conversation. So, the use of of notes that Esther wrote with her own hand is going to facilitate a clear telling of her memories.

ESTHER: And and I will say that if you would see my original journals they are loaded with pictures and little kids writing backwards, writing with their left hands, writing with their right hands, writing with crayons, drawing. I mean, it was the children that I paid attention to, because Jesus brought them forward to me every day. So, this is kind of like me helping them tell their story. But I’m having to also remember that it happened to me, which is— it was overwhelming to read 80 pages of what really truly happened to this body. And I’m just grateful to Jesus that it even works.

So, I’m going to start here that Winnie is my and my twin Sue’s grandmother that lived with the family that raised Sue. Her name was Winfred Alice Vanon Hall, and she died, thank God, on September 14th of 1965 at 77 years old. And Sue and I were 14.

When I was a child, she informed one of our personalities that she created that we are part of the Royal Red Dragon bloodline. She told us that we were part of the Royal Red Dragon bloodline. And this information that she told us was locked inside of of that little personality, as I had no conscious awareness of it until I began to have flashbacks of events that happened to that personality and the truth spilled out.

Our grandmother also worked with Josef Mengele, and I have memories of her actually being in different areas. And my memories, just as an overview, some of them with Josef Mengele were in Brazil, South America, Peru, the Netherlands, in rainforest and other places where who we called Daddy, who was actually Baron Guy de Rothschild, was there with us, with Josef Mengele hidden in the Des in the in these areas in all of these countries.

My grandmother was also working with the British royal family and the Queen of England, one and two, and the queen of England one and two means the queen of England one was the first. The queen mom they called her a lot, and then Queen Elizabeth that just died. And we have heavily programming involved with them.

So, these the Project Paperclip and all this NASA and everything was in all of the— I don’t know what you call them, rocket data products, different agencies, NASA and different agencies that Americans paid tax dollars for. They don’t know what these projects were, what they were paying for, but they were actually kept from knowing. The public was kept from knowing that their tax dollars went toward building the tools and weapons of their own destruction, as the Rothschilds and all of these high-level people—the pope, the Jesuits, Jacob Rothschild, all of them—are planning on killing off the population so that they can have the earth for themselves. And they’re doing a good job of it right now: they’ve killed a lot of people in the last three years on purpose with the jab.

okay start reading adding in Rothschild still classified secret frequency weapons by which they can annihilate specifically chosen targets certain populations of people without harming all of the people so as to just kill the targeted populations all while leaving the the cities and environments untouched does that make sense

wow

Do you understand that they can they can like dial in, “I’m going to kill the black people here; I’m going to kill all the white Christians here; or however they want to do it. They can kill animals, people, whatever they have targeted. Frequency weapons that just will annihilate. This is what is coming should the global elitist group run by Satanic Jesuit black popes, Jesuit generals, the pope of the Vatican, Francis, the Rothschild family, and all of their Nazi agenda.

And the Holy Spirit wants me to just name this, so I’m going to say it was Baron Guy de Rothschild, his son, David, who turned his ownership of us over to his son Alexandre—who, Alexandre is 40-something years old and was given the head position of the Rothschild family. And he is the one who made the decision when we were— his data head, his R2D2, he made the announcement in 2018 December, just before Jesus rescued me. Alexandre called in French president Emmanuel Macron and announced that he was culminating the New World Order. And also Lord Jacob Rothschild, who was a huge part of our abuse and was also involved with Mengele. And all of our parts: we had children by all of these people, except for Alexandre. And I’m not sure about David, but we have had children by many royal families who are in the position in the Netherlands, in Monaco, in that British royal family, and in other places that I can’t pull up all of it right now. These children are to rule the One World Government under my control as totally prepared by their slave masters, and some of my children that— These were all immediately taken at birth. They have already had children of their own, so there’s just mass numbers of people in my family who are programmed. And there are mass numbers of people who are programmed as rust disar explained, and other people who worked on this for many, many years. So people need to wake up that we have slaves all over the world to a program, and they need help. They need help. They need help.

I’m going to keep reading.

“In order to accomplish this task of the global elitist group running the world in the United States all intelligence agencies had to be enlisted and employ globalist people now called this deep state by Outsiders and this was accomplished within the CIA Dia do o d OJ FBI Etc even before George Bush Senior, Papa Bush, was made director of the CIA. These people, globalist deep state, have committed treason.”

Spirit told me look up treason so here’s the definition of treason my are shaking my my teeth are starting to chattering okay the the definition of tre treason is the crime of betraying one’s country especially by attempting to kill the Sovereign or overthrow the government article three of the United States Constitution states no person shall be convicted of treason unless the testimony of two witnesses to the same over Act overt act or on confession in open court the Constitution defines defines treason as specific acts naming levying war against and I put in the United States or the world or in adhering to their enemies giving them Aid and comfort so that was that’s huge I mean the creator of the universe sees what these people has have done is not only against him but is against the world where they have created they have help me cheese where they have committed treason and act of treason.

okay now I want to read a little bit about Sue’s programmer, whose full name is Wernher Magnus Maximilan prayer von Braun.

“He programmed Twin A. And as I’m just going to read, as you remembered, sodomized and raped her after programming sessions that he did with her where demons were also installed. The highest level of their so-called National Security was the more and more layering-on of demons for security.”

And people don’t even realize that the demonic world is very real. It’s unseen to us humans, but it’s real.

Okay, “The highest level of their so-called National Security was the more and more layering-on of demons for security, for their crimes to be secure, as they believed having false security that no one would— that we would never be able to remember all of this abuse due to all of the programming, extreme torture, mind-control programming, causing us to remember to forget, and the demonic control.”

They had no idea that Jesus could actually deliver someone from those demons and show them the truth, which he has done with me for five years. I have to wait till next time. I have a list of all of the places [where] my sister was programmed and I’m going to make a list.

and and you know I’m just going to say this about Wernher Von Braun you know I mean he was brought over through Project Paperclip obviously. A lot of people may not have known that those that have been truthers are now realizing that some of these major players that came from Germany with these massive scientific minds were were recruited. But even those that were recruited I think for a lot of folks the assumption may be that they were recruited for their mind in a certain area of science or technological ability such as Wernher Von Braun’s understanding of rockets. But according to your testimony he wasn’t just a rocket scientist and physicist: he was himself a programmer and a master in the realm of demonology, and used demonology in the context of programming your sister.

and as the founder of the entire government organization, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. It’s no wonder why they named it that, especially because NASA in Hebrew actually means to deceive.

and wow

just this ongoing right like it’s a lie it’s all a lie. NASA is a lie and my sister wrote— she she has she had all the programming written down she had you know that he sodomized her after each and every program and she knew a lot of the astronauts.

wow.

and she knew they were programed and she knew there were multiples and she had parts, and so do I. I haven’t sorted this all out. We’re all part of the space program, the kids, NASA space kids. And so she was programmed with all of the same stuff that the astronauts were, and I believe I was as well, so that we could— our bodies could handle outer space travel.

okay the Lord here’s some of the scriptures that the Lord talks to me while every day while I’m having this work he’ll give me like numbers like Isaiah 41:13 and for I am the Lord your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you do not fear I will help you. I mean he just led us to scriptures like that over and over and—

This this was kind of interesting about Henry Kissinger. okay This was quite detailed. And I know that my sister, Sue, wrote about a lot of his nonsense in Thanks for the Memories, but I’m just going to say, this is the title of it: Earth mother and father Cal and Betty delivering both twins to Henry Kissinger in California. So here’s the flashback.

“Oh, God, my body is shaking. Okay. I see us as a little kid sitting down with our knees up our head on our knees and our arms folded around our legs we are at Rec Park located on Victory Boulevard in California we’ve had memories of our parents meeting Henry Kissinger there before it’s not far from the eart home maybe 20 minutes from Woodland Hills both of our parents brought both of us twins to reced a park to meet Henry this time we all rode in the car on the way there Cal the father that raised Sue put us on his side of the car behind him and Betty put our twin a behind her on her side in the back seat upon further examination we see that one twin is dressed in a beautiful dress beautiful shoes and hat and that the other twin is dressed in Old Denim jeans, t-shirt and flipflops. I think our hair may be— have— I think our hair may have been cut, but I can’t tell. No one talks in the car; everyone looks straight ahead blankly. Cal pulls up to the side of the road and parks next to the park. Both parents get their respective twin out of the car. They walk in a V away from each other, each parent with a twin in hand.

I just heard Jesus say, ‘This is the day I help you differentiate from your twin. The twin with Betty is dancing and frolicking in her dress; the twin with Cal is somber quiet and robotic. Each parent must have reached their meeting place as Cal sits down on a picnic table bench. His twin, dressed like a normal kid, almost looking like a boy, very common-looking, sits down on the grass, holds her legs up, wraps her arms around her knees, and puts her head down in between her arms. So that was us [Esther].

Jesus says, ‘This is you, Esther, although you were both billion-dollar, programmed-to-mind-control slaves, she was used more in California and in the United States. Both of you were used with presidents on and off, with her having more presidential assignments, because you continued to exhibit immortal— immortal qualities of coming back to life after [being] murdered. From now on— from now on I will use accurate terms when speaking of what they did to you, which was murder. They killed you intentionally, on purpose. Your sitting position with your head on your folded hands would have been telling to anyone who had taken the time to watch you. You grew withdrawn inward in response to so many— what they called— Baron Guy Rothschild called his death-to-life experiments, which involved Josef Mengele. You grew withdrawn inward in response to so many death-to-life experiments, research and experimentation that kept you locked up, confined, medicated whenever mad scientists or doctors had the whim to change your mood, to put you to sleep, to wake you up or sedate you. You were often sedated when taken public because you had grown to be very unpredictable.

‘Henry Kissinger approached your mother and your twin first disguised in street clothes and a hat instead of his usual suit and hat, referring to himself as Mr. Sims, in case someone heard, after which your mother and twin went and got right back in into the car. As Henry walked over to you and Cal, you knew exactly who he was, even as he pulled his hat down over his eyes, more fiddling with his fake mustache.

still consumed in the content and details of the flashback, Esther reports me unbelievably we get up. We go over to Henry, no longer robotic like our father is still, and we grab Henry’s hand in his arm and joke with him, saying “We know that’s you, Henry,” somehow breaking our programming. “You precocious child,” Henry says as he focuses on our father. We, however, did not stop holding Henry’s arm or talking to him somehow our program was not working. The program’s reminding us to be robotic, silent, and and to not recognize our programmers, handlers, controllers or owners.

Then Henry got stern as he approached Cal and commanded us to stand down, which did put us in robot mode, silent and no longer moving. Cal stood at attention, robotically looking straight ahead as Henry gave him—our robotic father who didn’t raise us—as Henry gave him commands that we could not hear. Nor could we read his lips, because Henry’s back was to us. Henry took something out of his pocket. It looked like a wad of dollar bills rolled up. He put them in my father’s hand. Cal put the wad of bills into his pocket. I’m not sure what-all actually transpired that day, but our parents looked more robotic than we did.

I believe we met with Henry Kissinger many times in reced of Park during those earliest years when I was brought into the United States. We’ve had other memories where we were drowned in the duck pond there at recce Park but this is the first memory of both of our parents with both of our being with both of us twins at the same time we drove we drove home the same way no one looked at each other or spoke and each parents seemed to make sure their eyes never connected as if having no awareness their spous spouse existed or was present while cal made sure we Twins were kept separated Cal dropped Betty and our twin off several blocks away from our house—or their house: we didn’t live there—to home while he drove the car through the fence into the back yard, closing the gate and then walking to the back of the house and over to the secluded side of the house to hand us over the fence to a family next door, where we lived hidden, before he went back in the house. I haven’t named their names, and I’m praying for guidance about doing that, but these were the people that lived next door [where] I was hidden. I was programmed; the whole family was, everybody was. Their family was programmed. The kids, they didn’t even know I was there; they were programmed not to see me.

And so I lived there for weeks while Winnie, our grandmother, lived with Sue and Betty and Cal. And she did cross-programming with us also.

okay I’m gonna jump on ah head here all right I wrote about I started writing as Jesus brought forward the information of us as a twin with Cal’s twin who was a hidden twin his name is Charlie and they studied all of us together and I’m not going to read all of this yet but we had a whole Nazi section inside when they were studying Cal and his twin they had hopes of breeding us all to create a master race complete with enhanced abilities like being psychic telepathic with others from a distance and with all the enhancements and then when we twin be started coming back to life when they murdered us they intensified this study focusing on us and immortality and we have a whole Nazi section inside and I wrote all about what they they were watching how Charlie who would have been twin B the hidden twin cow was interacting with us and he was violent it was awful that that’s the whole big story okay okay I’m going to start pick it up here where I write about Cal’s twin being deranged and how they began to study his brain and ours to see what caused this violent animalistic predatory interaction and they did brain scans other brain tests and then they would hook us up bring us back together when we both had monitoring equipment on our heads and he did the same thing violent well while they monitored and recorded both of our brain actions during this violent rate of an innocent helpless three-year-old child they never considered or cared about the effects these assaults would have on a three-year-old child they repeated the experiments with the two of us in the same manner annually to see if either of us would grow out of it the parts of us used in these experiments are numbers for them only like at the Nazi camps in some huge ways we were studied in mangala’s twinning projects way after the war was over and the concentration camps like asts were closed in Germany as these experiments and projects were continued in the United States University Hospitals and military bases Joseph Mingo was not dead he headed up the team he thrived on violence to Children watching through two-way mirors when they separated our father’s biological twin who was actually our uncle from us after we were studied and raped each year as part of the ongoing twinning project we were removed from the room and brought to Josef Mengele himself while he sodomized us often as the point of often to the point of needing surgery to be repaired from the damage he or our uncle inflicted on us as far as We Know these projects continue to this day for part of our family and others gratefully we are no longer part of the projects since our rescue but with our rescue The Disappearance of our twin is now at with our rescue the disapp the with our disappearance our twin is now at risk mingala th red on violence especially watching violence especially sexual violence against children of both sexes but mostly violence against little girls mangala would pair mind control slaves pitting them against each other directing them to go for the kill and would watch while one slave was murdered by the other violent violent deaths after which the Victor’s reward was to be violently sodomized by Joseph M Jesus is showing me now that we’re one of those victims who was pitted against other children and we always won as programmed parts of us functioned perfectly in their trained assassin mode and killed other children on Q God never disappointing our captor Joseph Minka oh my God for all of this killing and death and suffering we now have great sorrow and sadness we have what Jesus calls a broken and contrite part I Esther on behalf of all of my parts have great sorrow sadness and unending tears even now Jesus has forgiven us but we have trouble forgiving ourselves we have repented but I learned recently that we have Survivor guilt okay this is more I had these memories December 2019 and it’s titled the mangala twin projects we were having terrible nightmares and we had to take natural sleep aids to get back to sleep we keep praying for Jesus to help us and help the children inside who just had those fresh torturous series of memories of being mangle’s victim until his death now researching this sources say Joseph mingler died in 1979 which we would have been 28 years old we need to learn how to heal children of tortures unbelievable tortures but we know now only Jesus came Jesus never failed us or walked away and he was with each and every one of my parts through every single torture and we won’t ever let go of Jesus and my parts love Jesus more than anything in the world including their own life and I do too M and none of us within this body are afraid to die because we know where we will go we know that when we die we will go directly to Jesus and being murdered for us was a free ticket to see Jesus to visit him again in a very up close and personal way and my kids inside called him Mr light man because he looked like a ball of light his presence was so comforting so com it’s just like how he describes Heaven is There’s No More Tears there’s nothing you’re just great and I wanted to say like rest is dson I heard him say this before he died there was killed I think he said if I if I’m taken out just know that I beat you to heaven I beat you there and I’m going to say the same thing don’t cry if I get killed because of this or she Jesus steps out of the way and lets them take me out it’s going to be his will and my time to go home and nothing else except that will happen and I trust him that I will go home in the right time and I will have a job in heaven with all those who have gone before me and I believe I will see rested and my my twin if she’s there before me so anyway okay going on we had a lot all of my journals are talked about Mr lightning know I’m just going to read this real quick and note that I did recently after our questions to God Jesus why did you allow them to kill us over and over he took me to John 11:4 which says no it happened for the glory of God so that the son of God will receive Glory from this we and then we I I wrote we are ready when Jesus tells us to tell the world What miracles he has performed over and over for us in our life with our children inside and how awesome he really is and that we know him very very well and he is the best and he is our best friend we understand more and more Jesus’s words in John 11:25 where he says I am the resurrection and the life anyone who believes in me will live even after dying and everyone who lives in me and Believes In Me will never die that’s true because when we die we out of this body we’re in heav with him Jesus resurrected Us in near death experience as people call it over and over again and although our body appeared dead when our controllers the head of the death life project or Ed which was Baron gy Rothchild who we called daddy ordered us murdered for their experiments we got to spend an enormous amount of time with Jesus and his angels that were assigned to us we also experienced that Al although doctors announced she’s dead that we were actually more alive than ever as we were out of our body and in the presence of our King Jesus in dying we were out of our Earthly vessel our body and we were free in our spirit and in the presence of Jesus who comes to all these children who are like tortured like us and are in dire need no more pain no more sorrow just love and joy in the presence of Mr light man who brings us all Overcomers Comfort okay th this is all very important information for people and okay this was December 22nd 2019 it was winter suus solstice which is a bad day for survivors tell me about it it’s really bad okay during the night I woke up feeling something or someone touched me and I heard I am a shepherding angel I will be with you now that was in the little side room where I stayed with the people who allowed me to come and live with them I fell back to sleep waking at 4:30 a.m. and began inner work with Jesus I saw a group of boys inside their world is all black and white with no color they are pale and sick looking from being imprisoned in cages for testing torture and experimental purposes and they have black letters and numbers on the inside of their forearms seeing this I very quickly prayed and asked Jesus please help us and them this is a scary scary time and we feel very shaky and upset inside this is the Holocaust the fourth reich within us having already occurred as the doc the Nazi doctor just Josef Mengele and and his NASA Nazi doctor Wernher Von Braun continued their mind control and studies testing experiments in the United States on us and our twin. We don’t call it the United States: we call it America from our home in France perspective where we lived then.

We asked our gentle shepherd, Jesus, “What can you show? What can you show me about these boys?” and Jesus said, “Wait.” We fell back to sleep, and after waking we went straight to the Bible reading plan and to John 12:37, that said “But despite all the miraculous signs Jesus had done, most of the people still did not believe him.” I heard the Holy Spirit, and I heard Jesus say through the Holy Spirit, “We together will give them another chance to believe in Him.”

and then John 138 Jesus replied unless I wash you you won’t belong to me I am Eternal and then I I wrote I am eternally grateful to Jesus for washing all of us inside the filth and to continue washing all of us until we are all free cleaned of this filthy evil control then we went to John 14: 16 to1 17 and I will ask the father father and he will give you another Advocate who will never leave you he is the Holy Spirit who leads into all truth the world cannot receive him but it isn’t looking for him and doesn’t recognize him but you know him because he lives with you now and later will be within you and I wrote I am so grateful that the father gave us the advocate the Holy Spirit who leads us into all truth without which I would have never discovered what I was involved in and had no hope of Escape we are blessed with all we have now even though we are still full of evil inside of us that he’s cleaning that we also have the Holy Spirit who will never leave us and is leading us to deliverance and freedom both spiritually and physically reading John 1418 said no I will not abandon you as orphans I will come to you and I wrote I have discovered that literally from birth when kidnapped and stolen from our womb mother and twin sister that we were orphaned and never had parents but Jesus never abandoned us and the heavenly father sent us the Holy Spirit and his ministering Angels when need arose then I read from the children’s story Bible to the children inside and they love the story in Revelation and none of us can wait to see all the sad come untrue then I looked up then I looked up shepherding angels and discovered that they keep watch and pay careful attention to guard and protect God’s children I learned their primary responsibility is tending for safety keeping an eye out in God’s great love grace and mercy he sent us a shepherding Angel just in time as the time for waiting was over and Jesus began to show me Esther the group of hidden children within this was my experience I wrote what I saw and experienced Jesus was with us I did not do this work alone but I was in the natural alone but I didn’t feel alone okay so this was what I saw and experienced in my body body I can see the group of little boys in cellblock 3 I’m crying now Jesus has just opened the door of their prison cell and set them free he carried each of them out of out of the prison door and set them all just outside of the prison door where they all this group of eight boys are barely able to sit up they are listless their eyes are closed or rolling back in their head their naked dirty their hair is shaved off to ensure there’s no bugs they are sprayed with insecticide once a week to kill any bugs the poison is frothy and with no towel to dry themselves they rub their eyes and they St and their eyes sting and the poison gets in into their mouth with a yucky taste it tastes like poison this is not a new experience these boys are used to being pressure sprayed like prisoners like they are filthy and they are dirty each before they are sprayed and their head is shaved and then I wrote my my experience was could this be why that I Esther have wanted to shave our head and is this why Kelly Sue’s daughter did shave her head as the urge to shave my head hit me powerfully again we asked Jesus can we go shave it now quietly and gently Jesus said no the angel is here still crouched down before me with her hands on our knees she says inconceivable incorrigible unimaginable unconscionable torturous murderous filthy dirty evil and painful torur torturous Acts were done to these eight boys they are personalities SP lit off eight of them in this section for specific use by Joseph you will remember what he did and write it in the days to come Jesus is with you I am with you and even as you remember Jesus is washing clean these little boys they are ranging in ages from 1 to 8 years old as the shepherding Angel spoke I wrote down her words and I felt very lightheaded these boys were created through torture starting in 1951 and she showed me this ended in 1958 then she continued to me Esther because you twin be consistently returned from death you became the focus of Josef Mengele’s attention for these years he felt like he struck gold once this discovery was made your path as a twin who wouldn’t stay dead she comes back to life repeating L was paved and captivated mingala and he had free reign in experiment to experiment on you as he wished you have already have me you have already had memories of his violent brutality and intense Fascination and love of witnessing and participating in violence including extreme violence it made him come alive this week together we will be documenting these tortures experiments and projects it is all housed within the boy these boys inner boys in a separate section you feel confused as to how this could happen because this was part of your earliest eight years but of course as you know it was not all of it it all happened and is separate due to torture created dissociated parts or what others used to call multiple personality disorder this will be a time of lengthy documentation as you write what you remember so there will be written account and I say to Jesus Jesus I see other children in cages around me are they twins too Jesus says yes mostly but you were removed from your cage more often due to me bringing you back to life causing an increased interest in you and you and your twin were not caged together during these intense intensive early one to eight years old experiments.

and then I wrote what I was feeling and I wrote this is what I felt and saw in the flashback as I experienced it the cages were built a bit of up off the cement flooring and there were big Square drains all over the floor beneath them I had a flashback in the sh shower as the water hit us of guards stripping us naked and always keeping us that way they took us into an area where they put groups of us children close together naked and used large high pressure hoses that also had pesticides in it to blast the dirt bugs poop urine off of us we tried to keep our eyes tightly shut even as an infant with another child holding us that’s how they did it for babies the older children held those who couldn’t yet walk while they were all pressure sprayed no baths or showers apart from these pressure washing sessions no towels no nothing we were not allowed to use toilets instead always naked we were taught to urinate or defecate over the drains simply squatting on the open chain link fence type material that made up all the sides and floors of the cages no toilet paper either or clothes or towels or blankets or pillows or anything there was nothing except our bare bodies and the caging material night and day they shaved our heads not sure why but having this flashback at 4:30 this morning we had a very hard time controlling our impulses to go shave our hair off it was so strong I immediately thought how Kelly shaved her head completely when she was staying at Bridge’s Group Home in California when I asked her mother why she what she thought it meant she Saidi think she’s making a statement and Kelly was also would suddenly yell H Hitler and she said she had Nazi camps inside she said this pretty often before they started really Mass drugging her and then it Broughton state hospital where she has been incarcerated now and silenced for over 20 years she has also been used as a breeder where no one knows that her babies are being stolen and sold at high prices because she too is part of the Hitler project oh god the drugs they have forced her to take over the years have caused fewer if any memories and it also took down her health and functioning in all it is absolutely tragic okay okay I’m back to the Nazi camps here babies were caged as well and often all alone children too an upper cage together sometimes packed in food was put in what looked like troughs and children would push and shove in order to grab a handful of whatever garbage they happen to slop into the large feeding container ERS left on the floor children fought each other sometimes violently to get to the food I think of Kelly grabbing food and hurrying to stuff it in her mouth like she’s starving to death even as an adult in the hospital in the presence of nurses which is why they feed her now to avoid her choking when will the truth emerge God please expose this I understand now that my twin wait do you have any questions before I keep going no I don’t have any questions I I will just bring up a couple of thoughts you know there have been several celebrities that have shaved their heads in a very public demonstration I think the first one that comes to mind is Brittney Spears she did that about the same time Kelly did isn’t it was about the same time time to and I think I don’t know how old they are but I think they’re kind of close in age but my sister recognized what was going on and she tried everything she could but her father Kelly’s father gave her o gave up Guardianship and Sue spent $10,000 every year trying to gain guardianship of her own child because she knew she needed therapy but there is the there is so many evil agencies that and I’m not going to name them right now that are over these Mental Hospitals that are actually sled containment centers that’s the way Jesus sees and I I I that it’s it’s it’s very well organized very well organ DHHS all of it DSS all of it M all of it and Sue continued to tell whoever Kelly’s Guardian rep was she worked very closely trying over and over and over to educate them in what was actually going on so she could take her daughter and get actual therapy and help for her and it never I mean her last time I think was about 10 years ago wow and it it didn’t they said sorry we have to deny this and anyway that yeah Mental Hospitals the the all of these agencies World in United States are are completely locked up in this and I don’t know does that mean that their employees are all [Music] programmed they they never I mean the program the program people are just everywhere the the the thing is the way organization works it doesn’t matter if the employees are programmed or not not as long as the people that are the decision makers are either a programmed or B controlled it’s controlled because employees can be fired at any time that’s right that’s true and if they step out of line you know that’s just it and if people know what they’re doing they’re going to sign all of their employees that have any knowledge of anything potentially hazardous to sign ndas and then that’s legally enforcable and so there is a lot that that happens to control this world which is why I mean and you know this listening to you I just hear the Lord’s heartbeat like God wants healing to flow to those that have been abused like yourself and that that’s where our assignment came from it’s like who’s going to do this if you can’t trust your societ soal systems that are government funded to do it it’s it has to be the the people of God and so anyway I well he’s been in charge of my therapy for five years just him and me wow until I got a coach which is also his plan okay so I have more you want me to keep reading this get pretty bad this is going to get this is like a major Alert warning as I go further it gets some of these are just let’s put it this way reading this the last two days I’ve been numb and blind I I just it’s horrible okay okay okay what was really cool is how Jesus use the Bible and the children’s Bible to minister to all of us when all these little kids were coming out so he took us to the Children’s Bible it’s called the chapter was called the friend of little children and I wrote Jesus loves us even the eight boys and their demons who are acting out and causing further separation with the lady where we were thing while we were getting these memories she was going through hell and I didn’t remember that going through it but reading what she had to do to keep us from killing ourselves killing someone else running away wow she’d find us running away and so this wasn’t some little easy task that she went through and I’m very grateful to what she did okay okay so reading The Book of John in the new living test Testament test reading the book of John stood out which said I choose I choose you to come out of the world and I wrote We too are definitely completely out of this world no longer even physically a part of it no TV radio news no people wow for 300 days today we remind ourselves now that Jesus is with us and he will never let us go also from John 1619 Jesus realizes what we want to ask him to even when we don’t say it in words or even when we don’t even know what to think about things that are so impossible inside he can read our mind we thank you Jesus okay here’s the flashback okay we see our body taken from the cage where we were caged alone not with the other children but always instead isolated we are naked all the time the boys inside know when to take control of the Body for times of extreme torture as the guard walks us walks us to a lineup of other little naked children we are required to bend over with our back to Josef Mengele when he arrives to receive him is what they called it all in German accents the guards and adults this morning our anus deeply aches and hurts Burns badly and we Now understand this was from endless sodomy from Josef Mengele as the boys inside took the body to receive extreme torture especially when our body was a baby and mingle as violent sodomy ripped and tore our body but worse it demolished crushed and attempted to destroy our soul as it nearly destroyed these eight boys and the angels God’s angels came to be with us the Angels actually took a hold of our face our face and maintained eye contact with us we could see them then as we see them now and we saw and felt Jesus then as we do now we are and this is the boys now talking we are all of us boys we’re numb broken Beyond belief and as we remember what happened Jesus says I will be right with you boys more now than ever as more room has been made for me as you break down and I rid your bodies of evil and extreme hatred you experience that was directed at you as mangala and others including guards tortured you beyond what evils were done at the Nazi camps Esther the

This is what the holy Spirit said:

“You will find it hard to believe this actually all happened to your parts in this body. But truly, truly I say to you, it did all happen for six-to-eight weeks out of every year until your body completed its eighth year. You will begin to understand the magnitude of the extreme torture done to your parts in childhood. Many angels will be here this week surrounding you and the eight boys and the other parts I bring forward as they have a chance to finally tell someone, telling you, Esther, to start and begin with, and to receive attention from me, the Holy Spirit and my angels and from you, Esther. You will be their mother taking good care of them in the midst of these memories. You will know just what they need and be able to help them. Mostly I will call you to bed, as I have the past two nights. This torturous abuse of children creates total robots: non-thinking, non-feeling, non-functioning humans. And as Mengele knew, this makes children right for massive effective control—especially of their minds.

“Right now you feel the urge to run and hide in small hiding places here at the home of the people as the inner boys have been coming forward into the body as they share their experiences now they will begin to thaw out but they have no experience in any semblance of any normal environment. All they know is stark isolation, starvation, cage control with pain, torture, cold wires, hot wires, bars and horrible smells and sounds.

“This extreme torturous environment has created stiff, terrified, hypervigilant, braced-for-torture, terrified, silent infants and broken inner toddlers and young children within you. Be patient with them while you listen to me for instruction for how to help them. The ultimate breakdown is upon you.”

So I’m listening, and I start hearing this little tiny child voice inside of me. And I wrote,

“Sammy starts talking in a tiny child voice. ‘We weren’t allowed to put our eyes on our controllers. Supposed to keep eyes down and away, never look at them directly. But still, Miss Esther, we saw them.’”

And then I wrote, “Sammy and all the program parts within us are programmed like both of us, Twin A and B, as Sue.”

So, Sammy is not yet aware that Jesus has set me, Esther, apart as the host part, the presenter, and given me a new name to help identify me from my twin, because he actually started calling me ‘Missus’. Is that confusing now did I okay

One time we saw Josef Mengele foaming uncontrollably from his mouth. It just kept foaming and foaming, and he spit it out into a handkerchief and into the trash, but it just kept coming. He coughed and choked on it, and we could see even as our eyes were looking down and away. We have a lot that Jesus says he wants us to tell you. He says, “You are a specially trained mommy now to help us through this time.”

We are with Jesus always, but even more now as he has broken us out of our cages and controls and is here helping us as he helps us remember what he says we forgot because it was just too bad. Jesus is holding us now, and we cling to him because we are now starting to be able to feel just how terror-filled and terrified we are. Thank you for always taking the time to listen to all of us abused children inside. Jesus says you did a good job.

And I wrote, “We have a huge startle response. We jumped when the woman that we were staying with talked through our door. We feel listless, lifeless and dead, closing our eyes, listening to the words of Julie True. She’s a singer/song Breeze you’re taking us to new places where the words we immediately felt very sick and dizzy leaving this present world and going deep within, we saw inside a large rusty barrel filled with water where we were drowned over and over again as the guards grabbed our naked body and plunged our body under the water. We tried to get free, flailing our arms, kicking our legs, but it just hurt so badly as we hit and kicked against the hard metal barrel. We had lots of bruises on our legs, feet and hands just because we fought. This was when we were still very little, two or three years old, before we learned the fine art of letting go and not fighting with our body as was instinctive, but learned to just go numb and limp and let them do whatever they wanted. And that was wide and buried what they wanted to do with our body. By three years old we knew, we knew to just stop resisting and let them take over our body to do whatever they were going to do, because nothing we did ever could stop that strong powerful— those strong— never could stop what strong, powerful, very large men were doing to and with our body for reasons we don’t yet understand.

Josef Mengele didn’t always want to do this extreme violence to us. He more really enjoyed watching the violence that the guards and his aides did to us. Mengele often had a creepy smile on his face as he watched. We learned how to look down but at the same time move our head up just a little while our eyes were still looking down so we could see a little. What we saw and witnessed was way too much for any human being to endure, let alone an infant, toddler or small TR

The guards took our limp, lifeless dead body to doctors in white coats, who then took over by hooking us up to medical monitoring devices, where usually three men in white coats watched our vital signs as we always slowly came back to life. They recorded all the data onto clipboards, like we are now using, and someone must have later typed them all up, because they had volumes of typed material on us. Often they would line up a group of naked children in places—say naked—at the end of the line—us. We had to be at the end of the line as we were forced to witness, hear, see, smell and sense the murderous drowning of all of the children who are standing in front of us in line.

“I guess I should be glad I never stopped crying about this. We had to stand still, stay on our feet, not faint or cry, whimper, not move much, not cry out or scream, while we witnessed five or more children in line just in front of us as the guards drowned them screaming in terror, yelping, choking, flailing, instinctively trying to save their own little lives, but never to any avail, as nothing or no one spared them from these cruel, brutal, and inhuman deaths.”

And I wrote this was me adult Esther I wrote it kind of feels like that still now as adults don’t want to hear what happened to us they don’t and if they don’t they can never help stop this evil which is still ongoing and will one day affect them once I’m back to the memory hang on okay once Their little bodies stopped moving as the guard held a very tight grip on their hair and the top of their head holding them down under the water which sometimes require ired the assistance of another guard as the child’s fight for life and their struggle proved too much for one guard watching two or three men hold a young child under the water until they were dead proved to deaden us also and more and more with the murder and death of each and every child after the child was dead and lifeless with no more struggle or fight left In their little bodies the guards pulled their limp bodies out of the water barrel and simply stacked them, threw them one upon another into a pile of little dead, naked bodies.

“By the time it was our turn to be killed, to join a pile of little naked bodies we saw on the floor, we were terrified, shaking like now, and like how my legs are shaking right now reading this.

Which would finally— we were terrified, shaking now like now, numb, frozen in terror, but our spirit to fight became more and more broken with each and every one of these brutal encounters. We hoped we could really die, actually come to long— we actually came to long for death. I can feel it now which would finally and permanently separate us from this evil hellish nightmarish violent existence over which we had no control or no ability ability to stop. We couldn’t consciously remember it, though, or being brought to back to life; it just seemed like the death— the death and torture would never end, and I was never fortunate enough to die. No one helped any of us. No one stopped these evil, violent men. No one came to rescue any of us. And these children, all of us, were the throwaway children: disposable, used for Mengele’s experiences and discarded in a trash. Little children’s bodies piled high and incinerated Nazi-Germany-like tortures and hellish deeds never stopped. They were just transferred to other places, like to the United States of America through Project Paperclip, where the Nazi doctors continued their evil.

These were children like us, maybe hidden, not publicly reported. I don’t know. For us, I was stolen at birth, taken away, not recorded as a birth or even known to our birth mother or father consciously. so no one misses them or us. No one can help, because all of this is hidden from public awareness by classified-project staus or above top secret. And the projects go on and on, even today right now infants and children are being brutally used for all sorts of classified projects. We are the unrecorded twins sharing one recorded birth-life identity with our twin who carries our public life identity as our controllers—until 300 days ago when Jesus rescued us, swapped us in and out of our twins’ programmed life for their purposes—and used us for experiments and research in into immortality, researching DNA that was immortal. They never could find the answer because they were looking in the wrong place. All they needed to do was to call out to Jesus Christ, who was the only one who was the true secret to our immortality.

“I, Esther, am completely and utterly exhausted as remembering this is beyond devastating and knowing and feeling this makes us feel sick, stomach ache, want to throw up, go away and die. This is— all this reality is just too much. Still we see legions of angels here in this room right now, outside and all around, cheering, clapping their hands in victory. I am surprised, confused as to their response to this evil recall report, but the angels say this is a milestone victory.

Esther 300 days free and entering the deepest darkest most painful and devastating reality of your infancy and childhood years of living through whatever our controllers did to torture kill and study us plus 35 years of suffering in PTSD to document, our twin trying to document memories, trying to put the pieces of our life together, of her life, Sue. Spending a million dollars, literally, in therapy the first 25 years of waking up, trying to figure out what was wrong, what was going on, what was wrong with her trying to heal, get free, and then finally doing it totally Jesus’s way. Just now synchronistically listening to Julie True’s song, ‘Heaven’s Embrace,’ as she sings, ‘Everything’s going to be okay.’

I remember back when our twin a Sue was first waking up to flashbacks and realizing that she was MPD in the prayer time where the other Survivor she had in a survivors group therapy session where they sat the group sat with all the survivors in the therapy Circle and prayed and Sue was the last one but just before her prayer the woman before her said God please rescue one of us so she can go and get help for the rest of us and for all the others during that time way back then sue got chills and again now I Ester do as I believe I am now the MPD satanic mind control victim who Jesus has now rescued for this very reason in this very season okay my my my yeah okay that is what I went through today with the Holy Spirit that’s I mean I could begin reading now but I think that this is a good place where we can pause and give everyone a chance to collect themselves I I I will going forward I will be going through these notes and until I’m able to get this in a book I I realized no lots of people don’t read books but these these podcasts with you will allow this information to be used however Jesus wants it used I don’t know what he’s going to do with it but I I pray Esther I pray that every Survivor who’s watching this I pray that you will cling to Jesus cling to him he has the solution he is the solution and he will bring you everything you need to get free and I will tell you that this last it’s been over a year now where he had me get your books so the three Daniel deal books have the wording that is appropriate for the advanced Hightech that you all out there way younger than me now have if you have that programming those prayers will help even though I’m old and I had all of this Jesus showed me that my my programming because of Joseph MinGa and our owner Baron guy dild who’s now passed down to Alexander that he had a program to the highest level of everything forever I mean we got the highest level with Alexander and whole new system so I I want to thank those people who have gone before like Robert Robert and his parts and the survivors who have already named these people and have had these experiences also and my body is just shaking my gosh but I I want to I’ve asked Jesus to please help all of you guys out there who have had this and I ask him to help all of you who do not remember you’ve had this because instead of going through 25 35 years of therapy like my sister did or the five years even that I have to get to this level Jesus is going to help you the most efficient way he will bring you the most efficient weight of freedom and so I don’t know I there’s well let me just say this you’ve done a really great job today thank you thank you thank you and I know you hate it when I say this but thank you for being so brave I know you told us last time I’m not brave well we just not it Just Jesus I mean I I couldn’t imagine even doing this interview I was so broken yesterday after reading this and my body was shaking all day for the last two days reading it and it really is now and I it it really is that I laid down last night and had I I first of all I went into this was another thing I’m supposed to say is that I went to I went into I can’t even get the words help me God please Jesus I went into to a big backlash from the enemy last night that was I he showed me what to pray I had tormenting Spirits sent I prayed against those I prayed against everything he showed me and he showed and and he and I began praying scriptures that thank God I’ve remembered and I began praying the 23rd psalm and my body started calming down and he showed me that and that survivors like he taught me for four years how to war in the spirit how to pray how to all of it through different people and then really intensively with you Pastor that how that you have to know how to do that because you can make the bad feelings and everything that’s coming against you go away because we have the power and authority of Jesus Christ within us and I saw myself as I was doing the 23rd psalm I saw myself with Jesus behind me I had on my full armor of God and I had the sword of the spirit and and the word of God and and all of a sudden I was like oh thank God I I calmed down and I was good and I got to go back to sleep so I could do this interview today which he then gave me a dream of doing exactly what I’m doing he gave me a dream of sitting in front of you which we hadn’t even just talked about doing you know today I I actually said no thinking I couldn’t do it I was too messed up and the Holy Spirit showed me to read from this to read from this what he showed me to read and so again I I just have to tell you all those scriptures come back to me that I saw it clearly this morning when I was in the word that if I did not deliver what he asked me to do today that all those people who need to hear this would suffer more and in in all these memories you’ll see that I started trying to rescue the kids and and I learned what that happened we’ll do that next time but my heart has always been with Jesus and I understand now why I’m why I love him so much why I know him so much why I have been in the word every single day without missing a a day of the word and why I UND you know I had Parts in me seeing praise music you know I’m like hearing this like where is this coming from and the angels of that first year they were Angels everywhere I mean I would look out and just Legions of them and they’re here now except for me Esther as an adult I don’t see them quite as I’m not seeing into that world quite as much as I recover and become more human I don’t and I’m okay with it because I know I know they’re there and sometimes I get to see them like was it in last September on it was one of the holidays the feast days in the Bible yam Kapur where when Raphael came the angel came for a week and was standing behind my chair and I saw him and so you you’ll understand as I do now from reading this that we were studied intensively for Supernatural experiences because we were having a ton of it we were in that realm more than than my sister who had to be normal and in the world and go to school and we we didn’t so we didn’t have any agenda so we were put into that realm we were studied in that realm they were fascinated with that realm and they didn’t understand Jesus so they could never stop torturing us but I I have the reason here of I mean this is going to be I have the reason here to answer the questions from why are in in the last interview why are why are they breeding children underground part of that’s to harvest the organs of the children to feed to the elite so they can live like Henry Kissinger to 100 years old because that’s the secret that’s the secret it’s disgusting they drink blood and eat organs and they’re selling them and they’re selling the organs to other people and I’m just GNA stop because this this will just start all flowing out of me the what happened reading this answered put together the big picture of there like a big shattered puzzle that Jesus brought together for me and this is probably the fifth or sixth time I read this but I got it now and the reason why I can read it now and remember it now is because of your books and because Jesus used those books to lead me every day in so many of those prayers to get rid of the Demons the the powers of Darkness the the all of that that’s in your books and so I was able to do that without having to pay for sessions with a book with the books and people can do this if but they have to know Jesus they have to you have to know Jesus you have to have Jesus without Jesus you might as well just forget it you’re not going to ever get anywhere in fact I’m gonna say this in fact I’m saying this on behalf of my sister my sister okay our father Cal who I call Our Father who wasn’t ear he was studied at UCLA neuros psychiatric Institute in California he had brain surgery there so did we Esther we had our brain exposed and I’ll get into that later but my sister went to therapy right in that area with a therapist who I believe now she saw $1,200 a month was the bill for therapy every month to go every day to therapy wow every day for years they were studying her that she was still part of the project and a therapist I mean I’d like to you know I mean I I forgive him and I believe he’s probably programmed but I I want to slug him but honestly the truth is that these people need to be understood and that’s why the Holy Spirit had me write one day I was I was in the in the word with him and I I got so angry and I said why you know how on Earth am I supposed to honor my mother my mother and father how on Earth am I supposed to honor my mother and father and he said right about why they did what they did and now I know they were totally totally programmed and tortured themselves and multiples and our grandmother probably was as well which creates a line of understanding that even the most evil I mean you you see in these memories that I did the most evil things that they program me to do I mean just it’s sickening no wonder I have Survivor guilt and and all of that but they need this is where the love of God comes in because he knows the truth and he knows the hearts of the people who either want to get free or don’t and and he knows everything so I I’m praying for all of you guys who are still programmed and for Jesus to set you free because you’re in for one great journey with him I’m going to tell you this this was really awful Journey painful but I’m want to tell you spiritually it was the most amazing journey I mean now I’m grateful to have had the journey because I got to know Jesus and my parts knew him they’re they’re they they know him like serious knowing Jesus and so anyway yeah well let me just say this Jesus died so that we could live I mean he took our sins or transgressions our iniquities he died for the liars and the murderers and the rapists and that means that it doesn’t matter what the programmers or the handlers forced people to do when they turn to Jesus when we turn to Jesus his sacrifice is sufficient to clear the debt and you know I and this is the thing as we talk through testimonies like yours one of the one one of the responses and this is actually even from survivors is just anger why should anyone have to remember anything why should anyone have to listen to anyone remembering anything why can’t we just look to Jesus and all be happy and just you know honor the fact that he fixed the problem through his death burial and resurrection and I want to close this program by giving an answer me too I want to say one more thing okay go ahead and and that answer is partly displayed in in what I believe is the Book of Daniel chapter 7 and what it says is I watched till Thrones were put in place and this is verse 9 of Daniel 7 and the Ancient of Days was seated His Garment was white as snow and his hair was of his head was like pure wool his throne was a fiery flame and its Wheels a burning fire a fiery stream issued and came be forth from before him a thousand thousands ministered to him and 10,000 times 10,000 stood before him the court was seated and the books were opened I watched then because the sound of the pompous Words which the horn was speaking I watched till the Beast was slain and its body destroyed and given to the Burning Flame later on in that passage it talks about how judgment was made in favor of the Saints and what I realized is happen happening with testimony is that God is working a cosmic Redemption Jesus is Seated on the throne of David until all his enemies are made his foot stol that is being brought about through the judgments of God as a Heavenly court process and Justice protocol is being carried out before his throne we see 10 thousands and thousands assembled and what is happening as the books are being opened is the testimony of all of the Injustice throughout all of the cosmos is being presented this is why the little horn the Antichrist the Supreme culmination of the mystery of the iniquity revealed as the head an apex of what they hope will be their new world order the Judgment upon that and everything under it is being culminated on the basis of a cosmic Justice protocol ex executed through a court case that is being transacted on behalf of those who bear a testimony of Injustice the victims have have their voices heard and for that reason Justice manifests and the body of the Beast is slaughtered and this is I think where we begin to understand God has a supremely important reason for survivors of Injustice to speak up because he needs their testimony God needs this testimony for his Redemptive agenda to the creation and on that I just want to commend you for your service that’s okay and I want to tell you that this is in the notes here somewhere but I don’t know exactly where but there was a the times that I read the children’s Bible to the kids there was one place where Jesus as I’m not sure if it was in part of the story or if Jesus just asked the kids inside especially these boys will you stay up with me that’s scripture where his disciples wouldn’t stay up with him and all the little boys I watched We Will We Will We all stay up with you Jesus we’ll stay up with you and so these all of this and Me Now esther participating is us staying up with Jesus and it’s head to it’s not easy to do this but on the other side is we’re getting better and it’s like today I my body’s still shaking but I can see and I’m not all I’m not all broken up and I get stronger and stronger every day as I tell that truth wow which is what I love about your ministry it’s it’s truth and the truth is the only thing that’s going to set us free and Jesus is the truth and you’ll see I mean all these Pages have him in it I mean he was he directed our our Ministry every day so it is his heart just like you say it’s Jesus’s heart and I think he’s what do you call sorely right saddened that his church has turned completely away away turn their backs on the children. Well, God’s not done yet. With that said folks we have reached the end but there will be another part so until next time God bless and God speed.