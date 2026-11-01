In 2019 Megan Rose was taken aboard a space ship and shown hybridized human children rescued from DUMBs

Transcript

Okay, Megan. Today I have a very special guest, so welcome everybody to Sending Ravens. And I’ve got Megan Rose on now. You’ve been very prolific on YouTube, in my opinion. Even though you took a few breaks. I think that the amount that you share is incredible, which is why I’m so excited about this new book.

MEGAN: Yeah, so, my new book is called Welcome to the Future: An Alien Abduction, a Galactic War and the Birth of a New Era.

So, yeah, I’ve been kind of busy. I worked really hard on this, so I’m proud of it. So, it’s about my story, my abduction stories, and the war, the alien— the extraterrestrial war, on Planet Earth, and then the new advanced technology that’s being released, and the end of the war. So, it’s exciting, yeah.

JANINE: So, I’ve ordered one of those books and I can’t wait. It hasn’t come yet, so, I’m going blind in here. I do know your work, generally speaking, but I haven’t read the book. But I want Megan to tell us. So, Megan, what inspired you to do the work?

MEGAN: I wrote the book, I dedicated the book to the children, all of the children who’ve been abused that we all know about, all the [children] who’ve been mistreated on our planet. So, I wrote the book for them, because we’re all those children. But I am one of them, too, because I was abducted at ages five years old and age nine by aliens, by extraterrestrials.

JANINE: Goodness—do you care to give us a brief of that, or is it in the book?

MEGAN: It’s in the book. I’ll actually show you. When I was five years old i was abducted by these guys. These are part of the invasion on Planet Earth. They’re called the Maytre and they’re— some people would know them as tall grey aliens. And they’re skinny, they have long faces, and they’re from the Orion Nebula. And they came and they invaded Planet Earth. And they do that, they’re interested in Earth mainly because of our genetics, [because] the human race is like a melting pot of all these alien races. So, our genetics are really valuable to them, and using children for certain purposes—for experiments and hybridization—is an interest of theirs.

So, they abducted me. They have little worker bees; the tall greys have little worker bees from Zeta Reticuli who are small grey aliens. And those ones, they’re all connected to a hive: they’re artificial intelligence and they all get instructions from a mother hive, or like a super-computer. But they abducted me when I was five years old. They wanted to take genetic samples of me and— so, yeah. So that was scary. They took me up to a triangular shaped ship and were were gonna do a procedure to get my genetics. But I was rescued. So that’s a big part of the book, too, is I was rescued by um a pilot and a crew from the Galactic Federation of Worlds. And those are . . . we would know them down here as Pleiadians, but they’re tall they’re tall Nordic aliens—some from the Pleiades, some from other star systems—but tall Nordic aliens.

And I was rescued by a commander whom I’ve kept in touch with: his name is Val Nek. So, he works for the Galactic Federation of Worlds. And I was rescued. And they took me back to their ship, and made sure I was okay, and erased my memory, and took me back.

But the second time I was abducted was worse: it was by reptilians, which I drew a picture of, too. And a lot of us, too—this is the reptilian.

JANINE: Wow

MEGAN: So, a lot of us know them as like, you know, shape-shifters and I think like a lot of people are pretty familiar. They’ve been doing a good job making people believe that’s a conspiracy theory, that they don’t exist.

JANINE: Of course.

MEGAN: But those are the aliens who are really interested in using us as, you know, like some people eat steak, they tend to use humans for those types of things. But, rituals and stuff like that. And so, they abducted me, and I was taken to a long cylinder ship, and they were going to— This reptilian, they have really strong psychic abilities and they can invade the mind of their prey, and they they project fear into the mind. So this reptilian linked with me and kind of invaded my mind, and I began to understand that he was going to take me through a portal to Mars to be a super soldier.

And they have secret space programs on—or had; they’ve been cleared; Mars has been liberated—but they’ve had secret space programs on Mars, and they abduct children at a young age and train them, especially the children with psychic abilities. Because they can traumatize them enough to make a weapon out of them and create alters to do different—it’s MK-ULTRA—to do different jobs and be a soldier. Yeah.

So, but I was rescued. I was rescued by the same crew again, by Val Nek and his crew. And so, yeah, that’s the best part of the abduction.

JANINE: Wow. So, this Val Nek . . . keeps in touch with you. A lot of your intel comes from Val Nek, doesn’t it?

MEGAN: Yeah. Yeah, so I have, you know psychic abilities, I have my mediumship business and stuff like that, but how I communicate with him is through an implant. And it’s not artificial intelligence or anything like that: it’s technology from the Galactic Federation of Worlds. Which, actually I talk about in the book how I was taken onto a ship, a Galactic Federation ship, in 2019, and they placed my implant, to communicate with Val Nek for protection, and also so that we could disclose information in the book.

And you don’t need an implant to use telepathy, but so that the enemy can’t intercept you, it was necessary. But it’s tuned to a— you know, negative ETs use implants as well, but not really for communication with humans, like telepathy back and forth. My implant is tuned to a high frequency, and then you basically teach your brain waves to open up the channel of the implants to spark— it’s like an electric— kind of like a spark; It opens up the channel and then you can communicate back and forth.

JANINE: Wow.

MEGAN: So, yeah. But but I talked about that, and it was a medical facility that I went to, and there were actually hybrid children that were rescued from the undergrounds on the ship that I got to meet, too. So, I talked about that as well.

JANINE: Now, when you say hybrids, so they’re with with the alien races and humans, or animals and humans—what kind of hybrid?

MEGAN: All different kinds, all different races, because these aliens that invaded us, the Orion greys and the reptilians that have been working underground, have collected genetics from all over the place. Specifically the ones that I saw, it’s hard to name them because they’re hybrids, right? But grey mixed with humans, and also—I’m not quite sure of the race—but little blue kids with blue skin. All different kinds of children; in pods, too, because some of them have never even left the pod—like these vertical stasis pods—and seen the light of day. So, all different kinds, but humans mixed with aliens, yeah.

JANINE: And did you see what they were doing with those hybrids? Were they loose and running about, some of them—you’re saying some are in pods—or were they, like, enslaved, mind-controlled—what was going on with the the hybrids?

MEGAN: I was shown once, one was in a pod—or I was brought to— specifically shown one that was in a pod—and they breed them or they mix their genetics, and they can become super psychic. And so they’ll do this to create an army of psychic kids and stuff like that, and use them for different purposes. But this one had— they thought might have had really psychic abilities, and he was left in the pod. And it’s a vertical— like a vertical pod. People have probably seen them in movies and stuff, like sci-fi movies and stuff. But they weren’t sure whether or not— They try and rehabilitate them, and they weren’t sure whether his body would be able to handle leaving the pod, because it never had before.

And then they have to learn to talk and interact with people, so there’s certain phases to, I guess, rehabilitating them. And then if they’ve passed that phase, then they go— the last phase is to socialize. And that’s where I saw these little blue kids—but bald, no hair, but cute, human-looking—but with blue-type skin, and they were socializing and playing in, like, a little playroom, and they were ready to go to their new homes. So, that’s like the last phase, yeah.

JANINE: Now, when you say their new homes, so where would those homes be?

MEGAN: They weren’t— So, typically, because they were born on Planet Earth, they are technically Earthlings, even though we might consider them aliens, but this would be their home planet. But our society isn’t advanced or evolved enough to accept them or take care of them, so they go all over, different planets that have, not orphanages, but refuges for them, or different families that want to adopt them. So they’re shipped off, and that’s part of the Federation’s job is to find them new homes.

JANINE: Now, the way you’re talking, it sounds like there’s a galaxy and a universe out there, and it’s full of life.

MEGAN: Yeah.

JANINE: Okay. And that’s obvious, right? But a lot of people are saying— and even quite credible truthers— Not myself, because I have no idea, actually, and I find this all very fascinating, and I absolutely, really gravitate towards your vision and how you describe things. It feels really right, me being intuitive myself, so that that’s why I got you on the show. But a lot of people are saying there are no aliens, and that there is no galaxy, and that we actually live on a sort of a flat plain. There’s a lot more details to that, but what do you say to people? You’ve been out in the universe; you’ve been to Mars, it sounds like. You’ve been in these spacecrafts and met these energies, entities and off-worlders. What do you say to that?

MEGAN: Yeah, I didn’t quite make it to Mars, thank God! So, that would be people—and I believe us all, because we’ve been lied to, right?—so some people may be channeling or picking up information that way, but they might accidentally be picking up on counter-intelligence. Because they have technology to blast counter-intelligence, or artificial intelligence, into our brain waves and spread that that way.

So, flat Earth I know to be a three-letter agency psyop, And the first thing that—I write about in the book—but the Orion greys and the reptilians, the first thing— one of the big rules when they invaded Planet Earth is to never tell the humans that extraterrestrial life exists—

JANINE: Yeah.

MEGAN: —to make us think we’re the only ones. Because they don’t want us to evolve; they want us to be controlled. So, that was— that comes from them, actually. Yeah, that was their idea.

JANINE: And the with the input that you’re getting from your source and contact, are you feeling like there’s such a thing as an Alliance, a human Alliance, and white-hat type energy on the earth?

MEGAN: Oh, yeah. Yeah, that’s a big part of the book. So, um, in the 1950s—uh, 1940s, 1950s—the—how do I say it? I’ll just call them the bad humans, or the bad governments—made agreements with the Orion greys and the reptilians for technology, for an exchange of technology. And for that exchange, these beings, or these extraterrestrials basically invaded us, or our governments agreed to let us be invaded. Kind of unknowingly, but they manipulated free will.

But the Galactic Federation of Worlds created, and approached other government leaders, called the white-hats, and partnered with them, and that dates back to the to the 1950s. And I actually mention a famous president, JFK, who was working with them, too. So, that’s that’s part of the book. So, the Earth Alliance does work with the Galactic Federation of Worlds.

JANINE: And I’m jumping around here a bit, but since I got you on, I just want to know some things—

MEGAN: Yeah.

JANINE: So, in the underground DUMBs, and the areas where this nefarious and . . . let’s just say very dark sort of activities are going on, and in particular with the reptilian— sounds like different various reptilian races and off-worlders that are not meaning good to humans—in those DUMBs, are they also creating the hybrids? Because that’s what we’ve been hearing.

MEGAN: Yeah. Oh, yeah, yeah.

JANINE: So, not just off-planet that they’ve— Wow.

MEGAN: No, no, no, it’s underground. Yeah. It’s underground where a lot of this was going on. And there’s a lot of stuff that they’ve done underground and . . . stuff with our government leaders that I put in the book, too. But, yeah, they did that all underground. And the big thing is, now, so, the Galactic Federation of Worlds, they’re a military. And there’s been counter-intelligence that’s been, um— sometimes people depicting them as spirit guides or stuff like that. Because the baddies don’t want us to know that there’s a real military with better technology than they have that can help us, right?

JANINE: Yup.

MEGAN: So, but it’s a military, and so they have a body of laws, it’s called the Prime Directive. And so, normally they don’t interfere with an evolving society, but because we were invaded, they work for balance, and so they have a duty to help us since we don’t have the technology to defeat them.

And there’s more aliens: there’s the Andromeda Council, who come from the Andromeda Galaxy. And they are, um, tall—they’re called the Zenae—and they’re blue, tall, humanoid-looking. They have quantum technology. They predicted that had the Galactic Federation of Worlds not intervened, it would be bad for the whole galaxy, basically—we’d be overrun by these these bad guys. They have quantum technology that helps assist the movements, the letter 17, that I talked about in the book as well. So, we had help from them as well with their their quantum technology, so, yeah.

JANINE: That is fascinating, because when I first started hearing about Q, right away intuitively I knew they were working for the good, and not just a psyop. . . . But right away, when I first did my initial readings on that group, I got it was a group, and there were a lot of off-worlders helping with it. So, I don’t have all the names, like you’re able to say the names, and that’s exactly what we need. We need to fill in all that gap of information. But I was getting the feeling that it was both humans in particular, maybe ex-military, ex-leaders, maybe even people that were trained in military—a very high-ranking military-type activities. That was the feeling I got. So, does that make sense, too?

MEGAN: Yeah, yeah, totally; that’s exactly right.

JANINE: Yeah. So, I was getting— Fascinating. Okay, wow. It’s so fun to collaborate with somebody who’s got, like, direct intel for this. I’m finding it fascinating. And it’s so good of you to share all your experiences, because it can’t have been easy. Do you feel safe now? Like, uh, having been abducted, it sounds like at least twice?

MEGAN: Yeah. Well, I mean, the war, so the war is over. The malevolent ET’s have been kicked off. That was the Federation’s job. Their job was to to kick the bad guys, the bad extraterrestrials, off, and then we still have the bad humans, the black-hats and the white-hats, right?

JANINE: Right.

MEGAN: So, now it’s the humans’ job to basically take our planet back. They can’t interfere with the humans. Um, yeah, I feel safe. It’s, you know there’s like a— there was a period of time where I couldn’t share what I went through, but now I feel like it’s time now. So, yeah. But it is scary. I mean, it is . . . a little nerve-wracking sometimes, but yeah.

JANINE: Yeah. Now, family members: did you ever tell your family members when you were— even the first abduction, you were saying you were five. Did your mother know about it? Did your parents know about it? Did any siblings know about it?

MEGAN: Yeah, so, my memories, Val Nek, after he took me to the Federation ship, erased my memories so I could live a normal life. And I didn’t get them— my memory had been restored in 2019. So, I didn’t know, like, when I was a little girl, and thank goodness I didn’t remember it, because it was so out of this world. But I definitely had phobias, like I didn’t sleep for years, or I refused to go to sleep because I associated that with being taken. And I definitely— when I was abducted, like, the little grays, for some reason as soon as they touch you, your body is frozen and you can’t move. So, I always had to sleep with, like, all my limbs under a blanket, and I didn’t like going to the doctors and lying on a table, because that’s where they put me on the ship, laid me on a table and I couldn’t move.

So I had phobias and, um, I had memories of, uh, I still had memories when they’re reptilian— And this is important, actually. When the reptilian invaded my mind, he tried to get me to consent to the abduction. And if you consent, then you can’t be rescued. So, he invaded my mind and he showed me pictures of my family, my mom, being chopped up, and saying, “If you don’t say, “yes,” then your mom’s gonna die or I’m gonna kill your whole family.” And I never said yes; I never said yes, but I had memories, like brief memories of what I thought were bad dreams of that happening.

JANINE: Okay. Wow. That is fascinating. Now, when you did get these memories back, it sounds to me like it was just in time for this whole— like people needed to hear these things.

MEGAN: Yeah.

JANINE: People needed to have this out there.

JANINE: So, I wonder if that was on purpose that they allowed you to have the memories, or do you think that was just a natural thing, something triggered it?

MEGAN: Um, I think, no, I think I was allowed to have them back. Yeah, I think it was—

JANINE: Yeah, I was getting that too. Because now you— like, because you’re on the scene, it’s helping a lot of people understand. It’s time to know these things.

MEGAN: Yeah. Yeah, because they they torture little kids is what they do. And, um, and I talk about how the bad humans had taken on their practices, too. And a large amount of the [children] is to help the extraterrestrials, too. So, I kind of explain that a bit.

JANINE: Right. So, they’re shipping them off-planet to this bunch.

MEGAN: Right.

(23:00) JANINE: And apparently, what I heard . . . I think it was in Eisenhower’s time—but it could have been sooner—there was a big agreement with the U.S. government and these bad aliens that they’d leave everybody alone, general population, if they were allowed to hunt here a certain amount of humans.

MEGAN: Yes. Yes.

JANINE: And I believe Eisenhower was tricked into that somehow.

MEGAN: Yeah. Oh, yeah: that’s totally correct. Eisenhower did not want to sign with the Orion greys. He didn’t want to, but his cabinet members in the military-industrial complex signed behind his back and made those agreements; it’s called the Greada treaty. And I wrote about that in the book. But Eisenhower made friends with a man that was sent from the Galactic Federation of Worlds named Val Thor. And Val Thor’s job was to start an alliance and start working, you know, get them to agree and start working with the Federation so that they could help and intervene.

But the main reason the military-industrial complex didn’t want to sign with the Federation is because the Federation said, “You have to give up the atomic bombs and the nuclear weapons,” and our great government leaders were like, “Nah.”

JANINE: Wow.

MEGAN: “No thanks.” Yeah

JANINE: Kind of signed us up to even more atrocities to the human race and enslaved us as a race even more than we already were.

(25:00) MEGAN: Yeah. Yeah. And that’s when they really set up the mind control. I talk about the mind control coming from the moon and the satellites and stuff—which, by the way, all of that has been taken down. And what we’re doing now As a human race—and Janine, like you’ve been helping on your channel so much—is to wake people up. Now we have the opportunity to regain control of our mind and choose what we want for the future. So, yeah.

JANINE: What do you see the moon as? What’s your vision of what the moon is? Some people are saying it’s plasma, other people are saying— I actually get it’s concrete enough to go there, but—

MEGAN: Yeah.

JANINE: —I don’t get it as just a barren rock: certainly not. I get it as, it’s being utilized for things. It might have even been built in place there. Now what is your vision of that?

(26:00) MEGAN: The moon is like a real— kind of like a planet, sort of—a real place that’s been used for space programs to— there’ve been bases there for a very long time. So, there was a base . . . there was a baddie base there that’s been cleared out, and now the U.S. is in charge of at least two—I think there’s multiple bases—but at least two bases there, where . . . the Federation is training our military—the Space Command, Space Force—to fight. And we’re producing a star fleet with advanced technology to defend the planet. So, we’ve never had like an organized space military to help defend the planet from these bad guys, right? So, that’s a lot of what they’re doing on on the moon and in Antarctica, too: they’re they’re manufacturing advanced spacecraft.

JANINE: Wow. Tell me more about Antarctica, because I just did a show on that today, on Tarot by Janine.

(27:00) MEGAN: Yeah, I almost had time to watch it before we popped on. So, reptilians made agreements with Germans [during] World War II, and they had bases there. And those bases have been handed over to the Alliance, and they’re now being used as places to train the military and produce these advanced spacecraft that’s higher— It’s higher-density technology, so, the Federation is helping us; they’re giving us plans so that the humans can manufacture this technology. And it’s higher-density technology, which will help defend us. It’s more advanced than the greys and the reptilians have.

JANINE: Wow. Now, I was getting that there was some kind of fountain of youth. I got it as natural. I actually got it as like a hot-spring area that . . . like, various groups are really protective of and want to use it. And it’s like a fountain of youth. Does that make any sense to anything you’ve ever heard?

MEGAN: I don’t know. You know, I haven’t heard of that, but it’s a continent, right? So, it’s like so large. Isn’t it the biggest continent? I don’t really know, but—

JANINE: It’s so interesting that all of the governments at some point signed off on never allowing their people to go there.

MEGAN: Yeah.

JANINE: So, that must mean they were shown what was up there, the really top-level governments. To keep a pact like that when they can’t really keep anything else for too long, you know, with these governments? They could actually get together and agree to that: that was interesting.

MEGAN: Yeah. Yeah, when they agree on things, it’s suspicious.

JANINE: Yeah, very suspicious, like what’s going on right now all over the world. But I feel like— how are your feelings on the idea that we’re watching a movie, largely, things playing out? Or is that not how you see it?

MEGAN: I don’t watch— like, I’ve committed myself not to watch the mainstream media, or even anything related to, like, all that stuff, but I do believe that there’s stuff there’s tons of stuff going on that we don’t know, and that, yes, it’s highly possible that we are watching a movie and there’s some sort of safety net for us. My contact is in the Federation, so he reports to me the space stuff and the Federation’s responsibility, but a lot of that, I think, would be the Alliance or the humans—the human military and the Earth Alliance. So, but, yeah, I think it’s totally possible.

JANINE: Do you feel like there’s a chance there’s going to be a big reveal where we get to meet some of these off-worlders—hopefully the good ones?

(30:00) MEGAN: I think so. I don’t know if there’s going to be a big reveal. I think it will happen. Actually, Val Nek did tell me: it will happen slowly over time, because there’s so many people, they don’t want to cause people to be afraid. So, I think it will be slowly over time, but i don’t think it’s going to be, like, more than 10 years or 20 years, or anything like that.

JANINE: Wow. It’s interesting you say that, because every time I ever channeled that I got that they are incredibly careful and very mindful of how human psyche works, and really almost treating us with kid gloves in the whole situation. Which, some people get aggravated with, like, really awake people for many years, they’re getting impatient. But I’m thinking this energy is looking at a really big picture of human evolution. It’s not— we see time in a different way, I’m sure, than they do.

(31:00) MEGAN: Yeah. Yeah, their time is different, and they want to be seen as equals. And there’s a lot of people right now that are still in fear. And should they present themselves to everyone, they have kind of a higher energy field, and [people might view them] as a savior, or, um— That’s why I want to reiterate, the Galactic Federation of Worlds is a military; they’re not spirit guides. They’re like real people, like us, so they don’t have time to channel tons of messages of spiritual enlightenment and stuff like that. Although they are spiritually advanced. But I know it will happen slowly over time, although I know a lot of us would like them to just, you know, pop out.

JANINE: Yeah, exactly. That’s funny! Now are you are you continually in contact with—

MEGAN: Val Nek.

JANINE: Is he a male?

MEGAN: He’s male. So, I’ll just describe him. Actually, he’s on the front of the book. So, this isn’t an exact picture of him, because I didn’t take a picture and put it on here, but this is what he looks like. And he’s blonde, and, you know, he’s very tall, like around almost seven feet tall; tall, muscular, looks human like us, and the only difference is probably his eyes are a bit wider, and they’re dark blue.

JANINE: And would you say there’s a lot of people on the earth who are— like you were saying that there’s a lot of mixed people here, so, from all over the galaxy, it sounded like, with lots of bloodlines. I wonder when the general population is going to get let in on that, because that’s something I feel could really be helpful going forward when we eventually do meet the off-worlders, if we know we’re actually all mixed ourselves.

MEGAN: Yeah. You know, humans, the reason why they’re so interested in us is because we’re so powerful. Because we’ve been re-colonized and colonized and mixed with different DNA—it’s like a genetic melting pot. It’s like the gold at the end of the rainbow, you know? We just haven’t realized it, you know? Like, wouldn’t you agree we all have psychic intuitive abilities?

JANINE: Oh, yeah. I agree. Like, I always— in my messages I’m trying to remind people how magical and powerful they are. And when i say magical, I mean we have so much mental potential to use our minds to create. We create our destiny as we go, and I think we’re just waking up to that. It’s been dumbed out of us with the food manipulation, the weather manipulation, the government manipulation, the organized religion—like, that was all a plan, obviously, what we call the dark-hats. I mean, the bigger entities behind those human minions, uh, it goes way deeper. I mean, it’s going into these reptilian races, it sounds like, and the baddies, off-planet baddies. And . . . it seems like they’re utilizing some of these people that are usable down here, and they’ve become our government. So they’ve placed—over, I think, hundreds of years—placed people in all these high places. And, of course, then there’s the royal families. I mean, we have accounts of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip shape-shifting into their reptilian forms, doing exactly what you were saying the reptilians like to do to the [children]. So, it’s like, oh my goodness; like, when this all comes out to the general population, it’ll be absolutely devastating. So I understand why they’re being so careful.

MEGAN: Yeah. Yeah and you know it’s it can be scary to a lot of people too you know yeah really it can be really scary but their original— what they wanted to do, like, in the past couple years was to start to completely enslave our minds. And they had satellites that were put in place. There’s a race from the Zeta Reticuli system that were completely enslaved, and how they did that was change their genetics, and they have to add reptilian genetics. So, when we talk about taking medications to change our DNA, and then activating a satellite, it activates a consciousness that is connected to a hive consciousness.

JANINE: You’re talking about getting [“covid vaccines”]?

(36:00) MEGAN: Right.

JANINE: Oh, my goodness, yeah. The demonic plan. We’re not far off, but we’re getting, hey? Yeah, when we look into it, I mean, we’re describing it slightly differently, but it sounds like we’re talking about the same thing.

MEGAN: Yeah, I think so. Yeah. But you know, it’s our job. They have no power anymore. Their military is gone: they have no power. So, it’s our job to step up and say, “no.”

JANINE: Just say, “no” to those minions that are left.

MEGAN: Yeah, exactly.

JANINE: I think, really, Australia’s showing the way for that lately. Like, just last night really late, somebody sent me a video, where it sounds like they’re they’re gonna be able to stop Dan [Andrews], who’d be one of the biggest— Like, apparently, somebody got up close and personal with him. . . . And apparently, he’s not human. So, this totally regular guy gets a real up-close of him, and he said that guy isn’t human. And his video went viral. I still see it everywhere. He says, no, he thinks the person was AI, is how he described it. So, it sounds to me like they got in that guy’s head and took out whatever humanness was in there and replaced it with something else.

MEGAN: Oh, yeah. Yeah, I talk about that . . . in the book. And you know, I have a friend who lives in Australia who gives me updates, and she said that a lot of people have stood up and are banding together, so it’s nice to see, you know. It’s, like, inspiring to see.

JANINE: We’re gonna all have to learn that if things keep going and they don’t get if the ship doesn’t get turned around I keep getting a breakthrough here sometime in this month and or early December but i’m hoping it’s this month, because i think you know truth or community and everybody’s that’s been on this path for the last couple of years since the first lockdown, when a lot of people woke up right on that, um, I feel like it’s time for us to have a little bit of a little bit of a show.

MEGAN: Yeah.

JANINE: But of course you can’t demand that in a war-like situation i get that but it would just really help the morale so I’m visualizing as some kind of a big domino fall this month yeah I mean i hope so too you know there’s a thought that I was having before we popped on about the ten days of darkness, and i think a lot of us have thought it was going to be media blackouts. But what I think—this is my opinion—is the [Illuminati], what happens when you turn the light off? That’s how I perceived it.

JANINE: Ah, wonderful. So, it’s gonna be their light that goes out.

MEGAN: Right.

JANINE: They’re gonna get the darkness. Actually, a lot of truthers are saying that now too. Apparently, that’s the new idea of what that means. So, yeah, you’re right on. Interesting. So much fun coming from all of these different— like, I’m using tarot, you actually have a contact in the outer realm, so that’s fascinating, and some personal experience with actually being abducted. I mean, it must have been absolutely scary, . . . but we need people who can tell us what the heck’s going on, you know what I mean? Otherwise, we’d still be in the dark. Can you imagine if Q never started posting? You know? I’m sure a lot of that was information given to them and/or co-created with these off-worlders that you’re talking about, the good ones.

(40:00) MEGAN: Yeah. Yeah, it was, and they used the quantum technology to prove to us, you know? Because it’s— we think they’re predicting the future, kind of, when you notice certain things happen—it’s kind of funny like that. But it’s— I guess I could say it’s time-travel technology, sort of, but it’s quantum technology, and they used it was used to create one positive timeline, for not just Earth but the entire galaxy, for everybody.

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