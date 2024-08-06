Share this postTen Photos From Across Chinadianabarahona.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTen Photos From Across ChinaBy China DailyDiana BarahonaAug 06, 20244Share this postTen Photos From Across Chinadianabarahona.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareAmur tiger triplets born on June 1 meet the public at Yangzhou Zhuyuwan Scenic Spot in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, on July 27, 2024.Giant panda Shuangxin enjoys a meal at the Xining Panda House in Xining, Northwest China's Qinghai province, July 28, 2024.Farmers plant late rice in the paddy fields in Lujiang county, Anhui province, on July 28, 2024.An aerial photo taken on July 22 shows farmers are busy harvesting the early season rice in Pengjie township, Luqiao district of Taizhou city, East China's Zhejiang province.This photo shows surroundings of homestay business in Danzhu town in Xianju county, East China's Zhejiang province, July 28, 2024.Hot air balloons take off during the Fourth Hot Air Balloon Carnival at Zhangye Colorful Danxia Scenic Spot in Gansu province on July 29, 2024.A test train runs on the newly built Hangzhou-Wenzhou High-speed Railway in Tonglu, Zhejiang province, on July 30, 2024, marking the start of the line's trial operation. The 260-kilometer line will form part of the Yangtze River Delta intercity railway network.An unmanned logistics aircraft takes off in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, on July 30, 2024 to deliver mail to Guishan Island, some 30 kilometers from the city's coast. The flight marked the country's first public logistics drone delivery to an island.Tourists taking photos of camels in the Badain Jaran Desert in North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region on July 31, 2024Bonus photoAn equestrian performer demonstrates his skills on July 21 during the Wangguo Festival in Lhasa, Xizang autonomous region. With a history spanning over 1,500 years, the festival is held in anticipation of a bountiful harvest.China Dailyhttps://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202408/02/WS66ac0ec0a3104e74fddb80ca_1.htmland https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202407/26/WS66a2d440a31095c51c50ffda_1.html4Share this postTen Photos From Across Chinadianabarahona.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePrevious
Normal people living their lives; without being inundated with 24 hr news to smack them in the face?