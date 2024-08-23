http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202408/23/WS66c7be40a31060630b9247a4_1.html

A vehicle travels along the Yinchuan-Kunming highway in Northwest China's Ningxia Hui autonomous region.

Runners pass the Potala Palace during the 2024 Lhasa Half-Marathon in the capital of the Xizang autonomous region (formerly Tibet) on Aug 17, 2024. The day also featured a 10-kilometer race and a 5-km fun run, and attracted 5,000 participants from across the country.

Alexandra David Neel was born in 1868 in a Paris suburb. She had a brief career as an opera singer before leaving her husband in 1911 to study Buddhism.

In 1911, David Neel left Paris for Northern India, where she subsequently graduated as a lhama, and spent a winter with adopted son, Yongden, in a cave studying Buddhist teaching. Later she spent three years in a Peking monastery. In 1923, having traveled with Yongden from Calcutta through Burma, Japan, and Korea to Peking, covering nearly 5,000 miles by mule, yak, and horse across China into northeastern Tibet, up into Mongolia and the Gobi, she arrived at the Mekong River. From there they set out, disguised as Tibetan pilgrims, for Lhasa. My Journey to Lhasa (1927)

Workers use hydrogen balloons to elevate crop-spraying nozzles during the application of gibberellin, a growth accelerator (a plant hormone), to rice growing at a farm in Suqian, Jiangsu province.

Is that a pyramid?

The Danxia landform at the Huoshizhai National Geological (Forest) Park in Xiji county of Guyuan, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui autonomous region.

I feel sorry for Chinese kids; they study far too much.

A freshman poses for a photo with a mascot at Peking University in Beijing on Aug 19, 2024.

Performers dressed in Tang Dynasty (618-907) costumes stage a show for travelers in the waiting hall of Xi'an North Station in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, on Aug 19, 2024.

The Chinese Navy is training sailors to sail.

Polang, the Chinese Navy's first sail-training ship, prepares to set sail from a naval port in Dalian, Liaoning province, on Aug 20, 2024.

The Machanghe grand bridge under construction along the Guiyang-Pingtang Expressway in Southwest China's Guizhou province.

“Cross-Strait integration”

Taiwan compatriots show off their paper cuttings of the Chinese character jin, which stands for Shanxi province, at a cultural activity in Taiyuan, its provincial capital, on Aug 21, 2024. Young people and businesspeople from Taiwan were invited to engage in activities in different Shanxi cities to promote cross-Strait integration.

A tidal bore is a strong tide that pushes up a river or narrow bay against the current.