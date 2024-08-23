Alexandra David Neel was born in 1868 in a Paris suburb. She had a brief career as an opera singer before leaving her husband in 1911 to study Buddhism.
In 1911, David Neel left Paris for Northern India, where she subsequently graduated as a lhama, and spent a winter with adopted son, Yongden, in a cave studying Buddhist teaching. Later she spent three years in a Peking monastery.
In 1923, having traveled with Yongden from Calcutta through Burma, Japan, and Korea to Peking, covering nearly 5,000 miles by mule, yak, and horse across China into northeastern Tibet, up into Mongolia and the Gobi, she arrived at the Mekong River. From there they set out, disguised as Tibetan pilgrims, for Lhasa. My Journey to Lhasa (1927)
