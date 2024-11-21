Megan Rose (2021). Welcome to the Future: An Alien Abduction, A Galactic War and the Birth of a New Era

The Artemis Accords are international space agreements led by the United States, which include thirteen other cooperative nations. These nations are Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, UAE, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Korea, New Zealand, Ukraine, Russia and China. The agreements made marked an historic advancement for the nations of Terra. Organizing space programs and the exploration of space, the agreements also set a precedent for another set of agreements, referred to in this book as The Jupiter Agreements. The Artemis Accords are described on NASA’s web site as follows:

“Principles for Cooperation in the civil exploration and the use of the moon, Mars, comets and asteroids for peaceful purposes.”

Ashtar Galactic Command

These beings are a breakaway group of the Ashtar Collective in Sirius B. The Ashtar Collective, comprised of blonde humanoid extraterrestrials, was infiltrated by the reptilians (Ciakahrr Empire or Draco). A group of them, who were against the tyrannical treaty with the reptilians, separated and established a military outpost in the orbit of Jupiter called Ashtar Galactic Command. They are allies of the Galactic Federation of Worlds and have offered the use of their facilities to the Federation.

The word, ashtar, is a military title. There has been a psychological operation created by the Orion greys, reptilians and the CIA to discredit the Galactic Federation of Worlds by installing a false prophet in the spiritual community whom they call Lord Ashtar, or Ashtar Sheran. Often, this being is channeled by a spiritual medium to give messages as the leader of the Galactic Federation. The purpose of this operation is to confuse, distort and discredit the Galactic Federation of Worlds.

Lord Ashtar and Ashtar Sheran do not exist, and in time it will become clear that extraterrestrial military organizations do not seek to give spiritual advice through channeling.

