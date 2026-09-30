Chapter 1: Introduction and context

Hello and welcome to this new episode of my podcast. I’m Anneke Lucas, and today’s guest is Dr. Juliette Engel. She has been speaking out for several years, and she’s also a great writer. In case you have not read Juliette’s books, this is the book that I read, and it’s called Sparky: Surviving the Sex Magick. So, it is about the childhood. It is mostly of what we’re going to be speaking about today.

Juliette’s an excellent writer, and I think when we’re writing about this subject, this is all the more important that someone can bring you and convey these extreme incidents without, as she said a little while ago, making you vomit. So, it’s an extremely well-written book and it gives you an overview of what her life was like, with many details. It is heartbreaking, absolutely, but also the programming and how that worked and how it is even possible.

Dr. Engel has gone to Russia, and she’s done lots of work there with survivors of trafficking—very beautiful work. Angels Over Moscow: Life, Death, and Human Trafficking in Russia is her book. And I want to let you know that there’s also a book called Moscow Traffic, which is written as a novel. So you’ll get a much deeper understanding [that] … the network that I was trafficked in, both in Europe and in United States, exists in Russia as well.

Chapter 2: Escape and survival

ANNEKE: To begin, your book, Sparky: Surviving Sex Magick, tells your story and I would love for you to just tell us about your childhood and your experiences.

JULIETTE: Well, I wouldn’t wish my childhood on anyone. By the time I was 17, I had, I believed, completely cut myself off from the MKULTRA programming and moved to Seattle, and started my own life and got a job, even though I wasn’t legally old enough to work, and started putting myself through the University of Washington. And believed that— Well, I didn’t believe anything, because it was a total, complete blank, and what had happened to me at Fort Point and at the Murphy Hot Springs and the various sites where we were doing the the research into electromagnetic frequencies and their effect, using them in music for mind control. Whatever happened to me was so horrific and traumatic that it caused me to build a wall between between myself going forward and my past that was so thick that I blocked everything and I didn’t remember anything. I couldn’t have told you anything about my past. And, you know, you show up in college and who cares what your past was? It’s a great place to restart yourself.

But more than that, this would have been in 1966. I went from Murphy Hot Springs, which is now Esselin in Monterey, and got myself all the way up to Seattle, which seemed like a continent away to to me at the age of 17. And since I didn’t remember that I’d actually started the MKULTRA program in Seattle, I felt like I was a million miles away. And now that I can remember and I can look back and I have an adult perspective of this—because, as a teenager, you’re still half-adult, a little bit of adult and a whole lot of magical thinking, plus all the programming—I truly believed that I had physically escaped. I realize now that I had not physically escaped, that there was no way I could have done that. I mean, I did pull my own psyop, got myself into university, they didn’t know anything about that. That was true. And later when I applied to medical school and got into medical school, they didn’t know that either. But surrounding me throughout that time looking back were were characters from the MKULTRA program, and always constantly offering me opportunities—including Jeffrey-Epstein—opportunities and chances to come back into the program. And I don’t think they believed that I could have completely blocked them out.

This includes my parents. I had blocked out everything about them, but they showed up. They showed up in Seattle. They moved to Seattle for a few years. And I don’t think they could believe that I’d actually forgotten everything.

I think that’s how— how else can you survive? I mean you you can’t go forward with this cancer, this disease attached to you. Or you become, you know, Senior Executive Service, the permanent slave of of the UN. And we know who carried on and didn’t break the bond.

So the bond was broken, but it it wasn’t a physical bond: it was a an energetic-body bond. It’s the best best way I can describe it because I truly blocked— I blocked them out so completely that and that meant disconnecting myself from music, and music had been my entire life—music, art, performance. I was a musical prodigy. They were grooming me to be a new-age performer, and I would have had the concerts, the fame, the big chance at Hollywood and all that. I didn’t want that. But blocking it all meant giving it up completely, because— I don’t entirely know if it’s true, but I think my sense was that if I let any music in, if I really connected to the music, the frequencies, that they could pull me back, and I would rather go work in a grocery store for the rest of my life than be pulled back. And I didn’t [go back], so it was a leap of faith to to assume that I could cut off everything that was important, everything that I identified with and everything that I was praised for, which was music performance, and find something else completely different.

And I did. I went through the college catalog, which was very thick, University of Washington—it’s a big school—and found the school of medicine and looked at the pictures. Now, this also harks back to the MKULTRA training, because I looked at the pictures of the medical school, of the place where I’d been taken as a as a small child, and I looked at these pictures, and I looked at the horn-rim glasses and the white coats, and I thought, I’ll be that.

So it makes a lot of sense because these these were the people I was terrified of—not in the new world; in the new world, everything was flattened out. But as a child, the white coats, the horn-rim glasses, I could just about hear their German accents. So I wanted to be one of those rather than one of the lab rats. But I didn’t know if I could do that.

I took my tests: you take MCATs, you take premed tests to see where you are in your education. And I got 99% on general knowledge, 99% on English, 99% on math, and a 10 on science, meaning I had basically no science education at all. And at that time, there was nothing more important for a medical degree than science. So I had to work around that, and it created a lot of interest in the medical school. And I did a second psy-op. I did a psy-op to get myself into college early without graduating from high school. And I did another psy-op to get myself into medical school.

And I didn’t tell my parents or anybody else in my family I was doing this until I was in, and then they were furious; they were absolutely furious. And I remember what my mother said to me. I told her, “Well, I’m going to medical school next year.” And she goes, “You don’t expect us to pay for this, do you?” and that was the end, you know, because I kept trying. I was always trying to rebuild the family. I still do it. I want the family that I’ve always longed for. I’m not going to have it.

But on the other hand, I never shared with them that I was moving heaven and earth to get into medical school. And I was working too. They weren’t paying for college: I was paying for everything. And so they didn’t believe I could possibly do it. Plus, out of a class of a hundred, there were only going to be three, four, five women at most. But those skills kicked in, I’ve got to say. Plus, being very smart, and really making up for the failure in science. And maybe someone from the program helped me along the way, certainly not anyone that I ever saw, and never financially. Or, I just worked day and night.

But then I got in and then I thought, “Oh, no, they’re going to discover I’m a complete fraud.” And I truly believed that. I thought I was stupid. I thought, “Well, I fooled everybody,” because that’s what MKULTRA is about. That’s what the performance was all about, and the frequencies. It’s creating illusions and molding people’s minds, and had nothing to do with the reality of who you are inside. But it turned out that who I am inside was actually a very strong, intelligent individual, and I did very well in medical school. In fact, I graduated first in my class. And being first in my class, I had to stand up, and the faculty stood up and applauded, and still it was going through my head, Oh, my God! God, did you fool these people! You know, “Sooner or later they’re going to figure it out.”

Suicide Programming

In The Stepford Wives (1975) all of the men are Freemasons. The leader is a former Disney engineer, and he creates robots that look and speak like the Masons’ wives. When a robot is ready, it kills the wife and replaces her.

And so that was almost like the [suicide] programming, like any kind of a victory had to be programmed with a defeat. Of course, my parents, it was not a cause for celebration in my family. And then my parents had been told, or had agreed— I think when these families put their kids in the program, they do sign contracts and they get paid, and there’s a promise to these families that this child is not going to live past 30. And I think that’s a very real thing, because I heard that all my life. I was told by my mother and my father, “We’re not going to pay for college. Why should we? You’re not going to live long enough. Blah blah blah.” And and then when I got to 30, then the [suicide] programs took off like crazy. And that’s about the time I had my daughter, and I was starting to remember the past, because I had to remember, if I was going to be a mother. But what I remembered was so horrific and so horrible that I would have killed myself rather than have inflicted on my child what my mother had obviously inflicted on me. And without reasoning that [committing suicide] would probably be the most traumatic thing I could do to my daughter.

But as a medical student, I had friends in the psychiatry department, and I went to one that I really respected and asked him if I was crazy. And he outlined my character pretty well: “hyperachiever, poor limits, [you] don’t set your boundaries very well, all this—but you’re not crazy. You couldn’t do what you do and be crazy.”

And so that ended that, and I went to see my father for the last time. And my mother refused to ever talk to me after that.

And because I decided to live, and my father met with me, and the only reason I met with him is I wanted him to tell me what had happened, because I was starting to get the memories from 30 years ago, and they didn’t make any sense to me, and they were crazy. And I didn’t know where we lived. I didn’t know who these people were. I didn’t know anything. And his his reaction was he told me all kinds of stories like, “Oh, would you believe this? Well, would you believe this?” All of it making me [out to be] a damaged psycho person that needed to be institutionalized. That was their theme. And finally I said, If I don’t see this psychiatrist and I don’t get this sorted out, I might [commit suicide]. He looked at me, and he said, “Well, that’s your choice, but if you do [see the psychiatrist], you will never see us again.” And that’s last time.

I saw him a few times much later when he was in his late 80s and living with my brother, but I never had a conversation with my mother. I saw her once. She asked me to come see her before she died, and I did that. And there was like an ocean. I didn’t know this woman. But I chose life.

ANNEKE: Well you spoke about your escape when you were 17 years old, and how that was not a full escape, and how but how you were completely dissociated from the memories. And then a little bit about your parents. I’d love for you to speak a little bit about what is in Sparky. And then obviously moving on to the more recent memories which I think that’s your next book also, that you have to write about the the music scene from your young teen years and up to 17 when you escaped.

Chapter 3: Early life and programming

ANNEKE: I would love to get the chronology from your family history, the beginning, and then you what happened to you, how that fit into things, and then how that went to the music programming. If I summarize it, it would be that you come from a family of Templars, that your family were involved in the creation of the OSS.

JULIETTE: They were involved in the creation of the CIA. I had five uncles at Nuremberg during the Nuremberg trials and they were facilitators for Project Paperclip, bringing the Nazi scientists over to the United States and redistributing them around the country, giving them laboratories, hooking them up with with their college and university secret-society friends. So all the cabals around the US, got their own Nazi scientist and took the family,

oriented the family, introduced them to the country club—because that’s the set they were destined for—and set them up in universities, hospitals around the country, 1500 of them [actually there were many more Paperclip Nazis—editor]. So it was a a large significant program.

And then this was started. MKULTRA was officially started in 1953 and I was one of the first children put in it. I’m 77 and in 1955 I was 6 years old, and my father sold me into the program at the age of six. And this is typical. They they they created two classes, probably many more, but in the initial stages of the MKULTRA program, they had what they called the goats and the sheep. And this is what they explained to us as children, that we were the goats. And now I understand that goats mean we’re the descendants of the bloodlines, and we have all these connections. I was definitely Templar line, but also Rosicrucian line, Shriners—my uncles were all Shriners. They all came from Yale, Skull and Bones.

The Senior Executive Service is Masonic; it runs 76 federal agencies

So, those children were put in as goats and destined to rule the sheep and to become the future government of the United States. Now, this happened all over the world, but I’m just talking about the United States, because that’s my experience. And I’m quite certain that this group, the ones that survived—and most didn’t—became the Senior Executive Service, which is essentially the U.S. deep state. And they’re the unelected government that runs everything. And if you look at the Senior Executive Service website—you might have to go back a few years—they brag about the fact that they run the government; they run 76 federal agencies. And anyone that wants federal money for anything has to have Senior Executive Service in top-level jobs where they can override the people that actually know what they’re doing. So, we have these people in law enforcement.

We have these people in the military. You listen to these generals who are complete idiots, and you wonder how on earth are they in charge of anything? Well, they can’t get rid of them because they’re Senior Executive Service. And how did they get that way? How did amoral, fairly unintelligent idiots get get into four-star general positions? Well, they came up through the MKULTRA program and they dance to other people’s strings.

ANNEKE: So, Sparky. In your early years, you being out of school for just as many days as was allowed to be able to pass through the next year. Because you were constantly taken to the annexes were to be to be programmed and to be tortured, basically.

JULIETTE: That’s correct. and they were constantly pulling blood out of my sinus. And I just had a CT scan done of of my face because I’ve had chronic problems ever since. They put a canula up my nose and and take blood from the veins as close as they could to the the pineal gland. And I’ll send you the CT scan. You can see all that’s there is a big hole. And I can hear it in my voice, but probably other people can’t notice.

But anyway, the importance I think about to other people with Sparky is it does tell from a child’s point of view what it was like. I worked very hard at getting back into the magical thinking, which is how it went in because children are magical thinkers, and sexuality to children is just violence. It’s just abuse. So all this pedophile, “Oh, it’s love”—no, it’s not. It’s torture. It’s violence. It’s cruelty. And this is well understood, because you terrorize people into submission and sexual violence is the main way to do it.

And I picked the age of of ten. I was ten years old when I took the identity of Sparky McGregor, who who came out of a book. One of the names I knew from our family history was the McGregor clan, and I’d been told that by my mother’s mother. And she had an old book, so I had pictures, and so that was my one family identity. And I took that at the age of 10, and at that time we had moved to Imperial Beach and Imperial Beach is on the Mexican border Literally, you can’t get any closer to Mexico. It’s actually on the Tijuana sewer. So, out my back door with my bicycle, I was in the Tijuana sewer with the open settling ponds and it was a happy place.

But it was also— the Imperial Beach Garden Apartments, where we lived, I bet it still is, was a brothel and a child-trafficking hub. And our neighbors would have motorcycle gangs come in from Mexico, and they’d be having sex with children in the room next to mine. And I knew that the mothers that came around the pool—and my mother called them the party girls—and I was forbidden to speak to them. Of course, I did anyway, but they were all prostitutes, and I understood what that meant.

And I understood that I was starting into puberty at ten. You know, when you’re physically abused like that, you go into puberty early. And I needed a role model. I had no role models, nothing—just a just a scrap of an old book and a whole lot of people which I found disgusting and didn’t want to be like at all. And I was never in a school long enough to attach to the faculty or the teachers just a little bit. And friends—I couldn’t have friends because we moved every 90 days and in the program, you couldn’t make friends because you try to make friends with someone and then they’re dead. And I had the belief that it was my fault if if I talked or had any contact with other children, they would be killed. I still have that guilt.

And so, I created I created a role model, and because I’m half-magical thinking, I created Sparky. And Sparky is this fierce warrior with great shoes—I usually had no shoes, or something my mother bought from a drugstore—and great clothes, and was a completely fearless, intelligent, organized leader of other children.

At Jullo Callio. And again escape and being pursued by wild Glandelinian soldiery suddenly dash into a party of Christian soldiery and are rescued by Henry Darger, c. 1950, via Folk Art Museum, New York

The Vivian Girls are seven princesses who bravely lead a revolt of enslaved girls (with male genitalia) against gland vampires. Henry Joseph Darger, Jr. c. April 12, 1892 – April 13, 1973) was a reclusive American writer and artist who worked as a hospital custodian in Chicago, Illinois. He became famous for his posthumously discovered 15,145-page, single-spaced fantasy manuscript called The Story of the Vivian Girls, in What Is Known as the Realms of the Unreal, of the Glandeco-Angelinian War Storm, Caused by the Child Slave Rebellion, along with several hundred drawings and watercolor paintings illustrating the story. The story of the Vivian girls tells the tale of a war between two nations on an unnamed, fictional planet where Earth is identifiable as the moon. The story’s lead protagonists and heroines are the seven Vivian sisters, or Abbiennian princesses, who are fighting for justice against the cruel and vicious Glandelinians overlords, known for child enslavement and abuse. The Christian nation of Abbiennia eventually reigns victorious and persuades their nemesis Glandelinians to cease their evil practices. However, this happy ending is not without its trials and tribulations. The battles that Darger conjures are “[…] full of vivid incident: changing armies, ominous captures, storms, and explosions, the appearance of demons and dragons”. Indeed, whilst the heroes of this elaborate world achieve their happily ever after, this conclusion is only possible after their exposure to enslavement, torture, and barbarous abuse, all of which is visualized by Henry Darger in painstaking, and often shocking, detail. https://www.thecollector.com/henry-darger-outsider-art/

And so I created myself. I created what I wanted to be and became it, moved into it. And that’s that’s the key message of the book is: when you have absolutely no one, you’re in the worst possible place to be living, on the Tijuana sewer, knowing your destiny is to be a prostitute for the CIA, and you can still, if you have free thought, you can create yourself and move out of it. You know you have that power, and the power is in your creative mind. And anyone that’s in the program was not picked because they were stupid: they were picked because they had intelligence and talents, and this applies for the sheep and the goats.

So the the sheep-goats distinction was important to them, but it it does roll over because the indoctrination of the goats was that you will kill the sheep. I don’t know how that played out. It hasn’t worked, but obviously they’ve been trying to do that for some time. So, anyway, so I became the person that I created, and that started my whole process of being able to leave the world I was in, which I couldn’t leave then. I mean, the fact is you’re ten years old. You’re stuck with: You’re too little. You’re too weak. You you have no rights. I even once tried to escape and run across the border to Mexico, but that would have been worse than anything. I wouldn’t have lasted very long.

And so, Sparky is a book about going from absolute despair to complete re-creation, and and then going way beyond that, because Sparky, me as Sparky, went on to live in Russia for 20 years and create a rescue network for thousands of trafficking victims that’s still running. And that’s what I see. I don’t see myself. I’m not sure who myself is, but I see Sparky doing this. And when I flip into Sparky, I’m like doing this. And the truth is I am Sparky. And it’s the dissociative identity disorder, which confuses me more than other people.

ANNEKE: Yes. But I wonder if Sparky was also present, because obviously, the network then did have other plans for you. And then these are the more recent memories, which I’d love to hear more about when you were a little bit older than ten, those years at the Presidio. Would you mind?

Chapter 4: Presidio and the music industry

JULIETTE: No, and this was the hardest actually to remember. So, Sparky: I skip over the years of 1961 to 1966 in Sparky and jump to the work I did as as Sparky as an adult because I couldn’t remember it. And the hardest thing to remember was those years. And it did eventually come to me through the McGregor connection when I saw that Senator Alan Cranston, who was California Senator, his name is Alan McGregor Cranston. And then suddenly I remembered that he’d been my handler in Palo Alto. Then I remembered living in Palo Alto. Then I remembered how we’d lived all over the Bay Area. We’d lived in Hayward, a couple of houses in Hayward—three different houses and two different schools in Palo Alto. So I was circling the Bay Area, and within about 30 minutes from Presidio all the time, and then suddenly I just remembered I was splitting my time. I went to Pali High—well, I went to Tennyson High School in Hayward first.

Then I went to David Star Jordan High School and then I went to Palo Alto High School. And Palo Alto High School is right across the street from Stanford. So, of course, they put me there because across the street is the Hoover Institution and I could walk over to classes in the Hoover Institution and talk about general knowledge. It was Alexander Kinsky was in charge of the Hoover Library at that time, and he was the first president— he was the Menshevik president of Russia. So, after the Russian revolution, he was the first actually elected or appointed president of Russia and he was then overthrown by the U.S.-supported Bolsheviks, and they brought him to America, and he became a permanent fixture of Stanford University in the Hoover Library.

So he was he was teaching me about Russia, and Russian and Russian maps and all this programming that I was clearly, in retrospect, going through in preparation for going to Russia. Because when I got there, I had all this information in my mind, which was kind of archaic and the maps that came to mind were like pre-1960s. So, it was all around a strange experience.

And then, the Stanford Research Institute was a bike ride. I spent quite a lot of time there and also I spent in summers I was out doing animal psych experiments at Coyote Hills facility, and this was all associated with Stanford Research Institute. But the really big one was that I spent I don’t know how much time, but a lot of time at the Presidio. And the Presidio in San Francisco is a Star Fort, clearly a Star Fort. It occupies the north northwest corner of San Francisco. It’s where the ruins of the exhibition are. if you believe those are really only 100 years old. I think they’re much older than that. and at the base of the Prescidio extending out under the Golden Gate Bridge is a structure called Fort Point.

Yeah. Because this brings us to the music. Is that correct? And how you were acting Exactly. Yeah.

Yes. And that was going on all the way through my my childhood was the music. Oh, even when you were little?

Yes. Okay.

JULIETTE: and that and that gets to my family’s connection to music because they invented the music business. I don’t know if I told you about that.

ANNEKE: No.

JULIETTE:Yeah. my greatgrandfather who was the he was the grand commander of the North American Templars and he was also he had the world’s largest construction company they did building all over the world but he he had invented the process by which music could be recorded and then the recordings could be reproduced And this this was the U.S. music company.

There’s all kinds of information about it. and someone even sent me a movie of their factory and how they did it and my great-grandfather and his uncles and there’s and my mother as a little tiny kid in the factory and that created and they were in Hollywood.

That’s where the that’s where they were located. That’s where my mother was born. and it became the music business. So this was the company that was was used as the basis for creating records, magnetic tapes, all the technology. So they became they were the music business. And my mother, my grandmother was quite a famous opera singer and a regular performer at the Hollywood Bowl. So, they were they were big on the Hollywood scene and big in the music industry, and my mother had no particular musical talent, but I did. So I was being pushed. And nobody had to push me: I love music. So, singing, performing, writing music, and playing the piano. I was considered a prodigy on the piano and was scheduled to play a tour, a concert tour, starting in Japan with the California Youth Symphony.

ANNEKE: Yes, that was that was in that was just before you escaped, right? when we were talking together in your home, I was just so excited, because obviously I was similarly trained and prepared to become a performer like you as a singer also, and I had never really met anyone else that had been through the same training. And so it’s also then you didn’t talk about your family and how that was linked to the music as well and how you then were chosen also based on that which is was also the case for me. and then implemented you could say and trained for specific purposes, which you know in my case were I think to help with the pedophile agenda, and I think in your case what you were talking about, and what you were talking about what happened at the Presidio and at Fort Point particularly, was you know I just love you to talk a little bit about how you were being trained what you were made to do there and what it was for, and everything, if you don’t mind.

JULIETTE: Yeah. From 1961 to 1966, I spent a lot of time at Fort Point. And Fort Point is physically the point of the Star Fort, which extends out underneath the Golden Gate Bridge. And it’s good to look at a picture because you can see the pylons of the Golden Gate Bridge come down into the Star Fort because it was the only way they could build the bridge. they couldn’t put it in they couldn’t structurally support it in the sandy bottom. And what was located there was the that was the headquarters of the psychological war department of the U.S. Army. So, all of these programs were associated with the psychological war department of the U.S. Army. It started out U.S. Army, Air Force when I first started there and then politics. And the reason that was connected to music and to MKULTRA and to the fact that I was being clearly trained as a spy and I was destined to go to Russia, which I eventually did, but with a different agenda.

And was the frequencies. It was it was they were convinced and still are that the the mind control the secret to mind control is the electromagnetic frequencies, and they saw putting that into music. At that time they didn’t have the subliminal kind of stuff you get off the TV set and all that: it wasn’t that sophisticated. But they were creating new age music and experimenting with with changing the frequencies, standardizing the frequencies, which had been recorded on all kinds of 419, 432—it was all over the place. U.S. music company standardized it to 440. And that’s not a conducive, relaxing frequency, as you know; it’s actually a disturbing and uncomfortable frequency. But that’s what they wanted: they wanted agitation, not not comfort.

So, they were putting they were experimenting with the different frequencies. They were and the and experimenting on groups of people. They were experimenting with the with the combinations of drugs and frequencies. And they were also experimenting with with transdimensional travel and time travel. And that was based on a combination of drugs, frequencies, and their particular participants who had psychic abilities—like they considered that I had. And as this program progressed— And I’ll tell you who else was in the program with me who was one year older than me was Michael Aquino. He was in the program with me from 1961 to 1966.

The person that would drive us from place to place and set up all the equipment and was like the chief nerd was Charles Manson. And he was very bright; totally never had a problem with him. Very talented songwriter, musician, performer. And what happened to him between when I left in 1966 and then what I saw later, they took his mind. I don’t know what they did to him. Well, I do know what they did to him, and they would have done it to me, too. They also did it to Michael Aquino, because when I knew him, he was not a monster. But between the time I left and the time he terrorized and raped Cathy O’Brien was like seven years, something like that. So between the time I knew him as as sort of my equally-terrified participant to being a monster, what happened in those years, I don’t know, because I wasn’t there and I wanted no part of it.

Also there was Anton LaVey, who initially was there as Tony Levy, and then he became Anton LaVey. And he was he was the acolyte at Aleister Crowley, who wasn’t there: he was dead. And there was a whole group above above Anton—Tony—and they were calling the shots and doing the programming. And of course the Germans were there. And my my preoccupation was with it in doing whatever it t took to stay alive, doing whatever I needed to do to eat, because they would always starve us, and to figure out how to get out of there with my soul intact.

And I would say I did. I would say Aino Manson, Phil Spectre, he was there, several of the performers, John Phillips, he was there often, a lot of other singers, Jim Morrison was coming in just as I was going out. I knew the singers from The Fifth Dimension, the first real new age group.

ANNEKE: So, they were all coming to this basically what was a secret space. It was a mind control program.

JULIETTE: Yes. It was the psychological war department and it and it and they were being equipped with frequencies and then if if they if they agreed and they went basically did the sell-your-soul at the crossroads, then they got the big audiences and this would this was taking off and and they were experimenting all around the Bay Area. So going out and busking around the Presidio.

ANNEKE: Not just you: all of them were doing that.

JULIETTE: Oh yeah. Yeah. Everybody was very young

Chapter 5: Trafficking and global work

ANNEKE: And you were doing that as well, right?

JULIETTE: Oh yeah. Yes. Absolutely. and they took our shoes. They always took our shoes. So you see the barefoot hippies in San Francisco. That was so we couldn’t run away. And I one of the memories, one of the first memories to come back to me was trying to escape by getting out and crossing the Golden Gate Bridge. And I had no shoes. So it was dark, it was raining, it was cold. And I cut my feet to shreds and someone came in a van and picked me up. And there were others who were with me; we were making a run for it. And we didn’t get get very far.

And then and then Oh, and then I saw a someone did a I don’t know who did this, but someone did an AI video where they put in all kinds of information about about that period. And I’ll send you the link to it. And in one scene, they show a little girl with no shoes with Charles Manson, and a man that looks to me like it was George White. And I wonder, gosh, was that me? Could have been. But we never had shoes. They would always take our shoes away. So the barefoot hippies were because we were prisoners.

ANNEKE: Wow. And yes, and you were prisoners and as you also were talking about that you were part of the the Laurel Canyon which was same happening in San Francisco, the first hippie supposedly with Vito Pakis. Vito Pelakas. Yeah. Yeah. And he was he was one one of several facilitators. There were Army people and there were Navy people. Vito was Navy. I don’t know if it made any difference overall, but yeah, he ran the parties in Laurel Canyon and Charles Manson and Phil Spectre would drive us down there.

ANNEKE: And uh, you and otherivers, you and other mind control slaves, girls, young girls like you’re talking 12, 13, right?

JULIETTE: Yes. up to the age of let’s see up to the age of 15 16 but yeah underage and our job was to get the they would always be inviting— the the people they needed to sign contracts and get blackmailed would be invited to these these parties. And then we’d show up and go running through the party and hand out blotters of LSD. They gave us costumes, which never included shoes, and crazy dresses and I actually saw myself in a video of a Laurel Canyon party and I’m wearing this insane pop hat and the ultra-mini skirt. And I know I had nothing on underneath it, because that had to come off. And so our job was to get them in the worst possible position and then get them photographed.

And then people like Phil Spectre and other people like him would then put the blackmail squeeze on, and he signed them up for his record companies and became became their agents. And that’s pretty much how how it ran. anybody that made it big had to go through this.

ANNEKE: What I was just starting to understand a little bit about because I really my memories are being in my body and the the just the choreography basically the double entendre. But you were start you were talking about writing the music and when you started talking about how you got to the frequencies, how you then just basically left your physical body and were writing the the frequency

JULIETTE: The slice. They called it the slice

ANNEKE: That is. So I started to get in touch with some things that re that revolve around just merging my whole being with the music and then becoming one with it and then having an experience that is otherworldly a little bit. So yes and that’s that’s the Temple of Set. That’s the now I’m going to forget what it is again.

ANNEKE: I wrote it down for you: ‘electromagnetic tuning.’

JULIETTE: Isn’t that strange? It won’t stay in my head.

ANNEKE: No, it’s not so strange for another survivor.

JULIETTE: No. And neither will German words. I’m sure I was forbidden from learning German. I’m a very fast language learner and but they did not want me understanding what the German scientists were saying to each other. So, so it doesn’t stick.

ANNEKE: So the Temple of Set, the Temple of Set stands for S-E-T: ‘selected electromagnetic tuning.’ And not only were you saying that you would ride the slice, as you called it, which was with the help of drugs— also I was also drugged the whole time.

One other little thing—I’m getting excited again—you talked about the nanny blacks, and that’s the people you called which were more like your entourage. So, I was sent into a program where I had an entourage, and as we said, they were dressed in dark gray; Yours was dressed in black. But I just want to ask you about the nanny blacks a little bit.

JULIETTE: They took care of us like nannies and gave us drugs, gave us food—yeah, like nannies give you psychedelic drugs. And they were different all the time. Every annex seemed to be different. I had no particular attachment to any of them.

ANNEKE: Did they spoil you at any time?

JULIETTE: Well, they gave they gave me chocolate chip cookies and for me that was a very big thing. But in terms of— they had kind of a kind lilting, “Oh, yeah.” They would say, like when I got dressed up to go out find daddies and get them photographed and compromising pictures, they would go, “Oh, you’re so pretty. You’re such a pretty girl”—you know? And I think, “Nobody ever said that to me.” And so that’s as far— In terms of admiration, my admiration came from, I really could perform. I mean, I was a very strong pianist, performer, could project, and there I would get extra food, which is about as good as it got. “Give that girl an extra meatball!”

But the interesting thing, and why Fort Poin? Fort Point is the point of it, the star fort points to the exact place where the Pacific Ocean meets San Francisco Bay. So you have the brackish freshwater meeting the saltwater, and when the tides change, the energy under the Golden Gate Bridge, it’s the biggest rush of water into any bay in the world. And it’s a massive release of energy, ions, ozone. And the split second when when all of that happens is called the slice. And if you can jump into the slice at the exact moment when that’s going on—with a frequency—so, it was always related to to one of their frequencies they were testing—then then it seemed like and yeah, full of drugs. Always full of drugs and tied to a chair. I’ve seen it. I’ve seen pictures of the Montauk chair. What they tied the kids to in Montauk and I’d say, “Yeah, that’s it.” So, yeah, tied to a chair, too.

ANNEKE: I was too, like a very large black chair that was that I was basically with irons.

JULIETTE: Yep. Yep. Yep. Absolutely. Strapped to it so that you couldn’t take the chair with you. I think it was very strongly bolted down. And then I went out and carried out their experiments.

And one time well I’ll tell you the the the other program the program I was in music frequencies performance, but I was also connected with the the creation of the Temple of Set, which is a crossover between Satanism and music. And Anton LaVey was working on his acolytes, which included Michael Aquino, and they were creating the Church of Satan and they were writing the Satanic Bible. And our job, like the teleporters, was to go to other dimensions and other times and bring back the lore and the canon and the stories and anything pertaining to the origin stories of the demons and the devils that went into the Satanic Bible. Then we would come when we came back and had our extra meatball. Then then we would be writing the stories on skins backwards

ANNEKE: And then you’re talking about human skins.

JULIETTE: So, right. that that was for me the absolute that was it. When I recognized a birth mark on someone I knew and I realized I was writing on their skin and that was it.

And then my next trip out they knew there was something wrong with me. I was so and the lore that you brought back you said because you obviously are a great writer that you didn’t know if it was you were actually picking that up or if you were making it up. Is that is that Yeah, it’s true. It’s true. And when you’re on drugs, who knows, you know? Yeah. I met all kinds of beings and heard all kinds of things and then I could write them. So, I’ve got writing in the Satanic Bible, which I wrote on on skins, and somebody’s got the— All this is— I don’t know where it is, but they’ve got it. And that’s the basis of the Temple of Set.

But then the next step for me was this was my moment of truth, because dangling before me was the tour to Japan and the concerts and the performance and I was really ready. I mean, I had the piano pieces, but I was not going along with this writing on skins. And and I realized this is— I can’t do this. I can’t. And what they did to me which absolutely gelled my determination and my ability really to crack it all in half was the next time I went out and rode the slice, they changed the frequency and sent me to hell. And I was in hell. And I realized if I took— if I sold my soul, which is how they describe it, if I sold my soul and I took the contracts and the gold and the glory, I would be in hell for eternity. And they would keep me there.

And they did it they did it with the frequencies that was supposed to horrify me so much that I would come back and give in; but it had the opposite effect, in that I came back and within a week escaped. I was not going along with that.

ANNEKE: You’re not going along with that. And the interesting thing about you saying that you were sent to hell. I just want to interject, because that was done to me as part of a program where to create a sense of isolation, unattainability, where I was actually pumped full of drugs and everything and I was descended into hell through layers and layers of demons to end up at the bottom of hell in nothing, absolute nothingness. And it was increasingly scary. Also, the demons were getting less grotesque but more scary as I was descending. And I felt myself descending. I was lying down and I felt my lying-down body descending so to the bottom of hell. And so I did experience that. I was— of course there’s a lot of drugs, but then there’s this dimensional aspect to it that you say that could have been absolutely true. I could have been in the astral in a hellish realm. There is all that; you know all of that is true. I’m not saying that it isn’t I’m saying and I don’t understand it. I’ll be the first to say I don’t.

JULIETTE: Same here. I don’t understand exactly what it is. I experienced it, though. Yes. I experienced it. and they were determined to control it with the frequencies.

Exactly. Wow. And I they could control me with the frequencies. That was the that was the horrifying part. And that’s why I like absolutely decided that it all had to break off. No music, no performance. Um, yes.

ANNEKE: You physically escaped. You ran away barefooted, right? Barefooted.

JULIETTE: Yeah. I got all the way to Oregon barefooted.

ANNEKE: Barefooted. But you did escape at 17 and you know right before your tour scheduled in Japan with even music from a composer

JULIETTE: Yes I was going to I was going to premiere Alec Raleigh’s new concerto, which was a big thing, of course. Yeah and with the California Youth Symphony and we’d rehearsed. I mean it was— and I blocked it out. I walked away and started over.

ANNEKE: And you’re walking away there and you know like you said you completely because we kind of began there when we began speak right to Seattle we went back we made our way back to it but that you running away and choosing to not be part of it and bravely escaping but also like you kept I’ve been thinking about that since we met because you said I had to cut myself in half and it was that you had that just everything having to do with music. Like I didn’t sing for 50 years myself. Oh my gosh. 50.

JULIETTE: Well, yeah. I let’s see. I’m 60 years now without the music.

Yeah. So, because you had you said that’s it. I’m not going along with it. So, I will give up what I love the most, which is right. And that was and that was that was what people were afraid to do because it was also my entire identity and the only thing I’d ever been praised for.

Exactly. Exactly. Yeah. And I knew I was good at it. And so I had to be willing to like step it was almost like stepping out over hell but not into hell. I mean, I had to step take a step and have faith that I wasn’t going to fall into hell and that I was going to cross the chasm and have enough left of me to start over again.

ANNEKE: And wouldn’t you know it, that you excelled at science and became just just uh

JULIETTE: I had no no reason to think that. No one had ever said anything about it or now I had come out on the IQ tests in when they did them in California and then I had him again in Canada and I kept coming out the smartest kid in the district. But it it but you know nobody praised me for it or and I wound up sort of getting punished for it. But but it was sparky. It was the spark in Sparky that when I became Sparky, it was sort of like would Sparky do this? Absolutely. Let’s go. And going and going off to Russia. And really a lot of things I did were very dangerous.

ANNEKE: And when we get to talking about the whole working against human trafficking globally and how dangerous that was, again, it was Sparky. Sparky did that and you did it in a way that you actually were able to help survivors because obviously a lot of us and a lot of us survivors would be very suspicious. any program, any organization that goes and supposedly rescues survivors, obviously for very good reasons or experiences of even trying to find help may have met you know with not such positive responses. So you were able to manage doing that work with with with with actual results.

JULIETTE: And we took the children home. It would have been so easy for us to create another trafficking organization and make millions, because I had access to everybody everywhere. And I think the reason that I refused to do that and to take them home and to set up the shelters in the communities and to create like the support systems—and we never took anyone out of their country except to bring them home, and that is what got me permanently excluded from Wikipedia, because the powers-that-be were so angry that they’d given me all this training and I’d gone out and used it to help the sheep.

ANNEKE: Well, you actually, as you tell this, you had the MacArthur Foundation come to let you know that they were displeased. Because I was removed from Wikipedia as well. Oh, were you? Oh, yeah. the I had a Wikipedia page and then my the when the first video of mine went viral in 2016, as soon as that video went did went viral that my Wikipedia page was removed. Yeah, I’d had one until until that but I didn’t have anyone come to me and tell me that they were going to

JULIETTE: Yeah, they they came Well, I’d gone to the UN and to the Congress and to the and to the State Department and presented my results showing that the United States was a major sex trafficking country, and where these kids were going, who was getting them, the flights. They had all the information that no one would look at,

ANNEKE: Right. And they could have been picking up kids at the airport at that moment and they wouldn’t do it.

JULIETTE: And and then when I got back to Moscow, well then of course our funding got got cut way back and then we got the the Senior Executive Service treatment. They all showed up and started taking us to part and then we were put under the international organization of migration, which is the main trafficking organization for the UN in the world. And so we were we were quashed but and eventually I had I had to leave because one of one of my staff was actually killed. So, I left in 2010. I always thought I’d go back.

ANNEKE: Wow.

JULIETTE: I haven’t I haven’t been able to get back. That was a very trying time. And they wanted to make sure that I understood that I was being punished for displeasing the powers-that-be.

ANNEKE: Very network.

JULIETTE: The network. Yeah. And as long as I was in Russia, I was protected by the GRU, which is Glavnito, which is the Russian military intelligence. And but they they came to me and they said, “They’re after you. You’ve got to get out of here.” And they tried to like get me in the car and drive me to the airport. And I needed to stay another another 10 days, another 10 nerve-wracking days. But yeah, so and still at that I still didn’t remember. So so people would ask me like why are you doing this? You know, why are you out here with Russian police in these awful villages and doing these things? And like I never told anyone because I didn’t know I didn’t I didn’t remember. And when I came back and realized I had to be I had to be here now and I had to confront what was going on in my own country and understand that probably I was one of the only people that understood how bad it was.

I went to deep in myself and found Sparky and started writing. Um, that’s how I had so many memories in 2004 when I wrote my book. But I was always always writing longhand in the 80s and 90s. It’s I was getting memories in the 80s because I was writing so much all the time. Yeah, it really helps. It really really helps. But I was always having to do do things in secret.

ANNEKE: Like you said, you couldn’t. All right. I am very much looking forward to your next book, because I never met anyone else that was meant to be part of the music industry, and then didn’t go through the role and ended up choosing to not go forward before— And thankfully both of us before. We know that once we were launched, I, as a child, I feel like circumstances came to help, that once I had been launched it would have been so much harder to pull back, or, you know, you had all this suicide programming as a young musician, I’m assuming, as a musician. And you were doing that as well, right?

JULIETTE: Oh, yeah. I was slated, even if I’d had everything, I was slated to eliminate myself at the age of 30—well, the 27 club. And my parents, I’m sure, had been promised that they weren’t going to have to deal with me past that [age]. And then, I didn’t do that, and here I am 60, 50 years later.

ANNEKE: Well, thank goodness. Thank goodness. And well, I feel you know that thank you for going through with this again with me. I really appreciate it. I really think that people should buy all your books that you have three at the moment. You have Sparky, you have a book that details your work that you did for sex trafficking victims in Russia. And then you have the novel which obviously talks about things in Russia. So true. Like completely real.