Full Disclosure

User's avatar
ThothStudio (JCofMars)'s avatar
ThothStudio (JCofMars)
2d

Thank you for this. I will look more.

I've often wondered if J. Michael Strazinski had certain "insights" similar to Roddenbery? The "council of Nine" has struck a chord (with me) of the Grey Council in Strazinski's "Babylon 5".

Anyway, again, thank you for this writing. Cheers.

Robert Wold's avatar
Robert Wold
1d

I have yet another story on the origins of Star Trek that is very little known. It is rather long and covered in much greater detail in the References For Chapter 21 of my unreleased book Lightning On The Moon, however let me attempt to provide as brief a summation as my time today allows. Just before WWII broke out in Europe, the head of U.S. Naval Intelligence in San Diego was Admiral Rico Botta, an Australian whose rise to the very revered unit of the U.S. Navy has not been covered in the research I've come across, however, as Hitler's military operations were monitored in Germany by already imbedded intelligence sources there, word came back that the forces under Nazi General Hans Kammler were working on developing anti-gravity spacecraft. Rico Botta organized a team of 29 German Americans who were active U.S. Navy intelligence officers, all of them whose parentage had left Germany long before Hitler's rise to power and spoke German fluently as a result, convincingly in certain dialects recognized in specific locations where these top secret units were ongoing in Germany. These 29 men were realistically dressed in Nazi officer uniforms and, in about 1939, infiltrated the anit-gravity industries in Germany. They used miniature 8mm cameras and took pictures from inside the circular spacecraft being built and witnessed Reptilian aliens overseeing the construction of the exotic spacecraft. They returned to San Diego and reported all they witnessed to Rico Botta who was initially incredulous and rejected their reports--until they showed him the photographs. All of this was related later on by another member of Naval Intelligence, Leslie Neilsen IV, who went on after the war to produce the TV series "The Outer Limits" [which I watched as a youngster] and who was befriended by Gene Roddenbury. during the editing process of "The Outer Limits". Neilsen helped Roddenbury strike a deal with NBC and Paramount Pictures to fund his storyline and initial screenplay writings for what became one of the first full color filmed NBC TV series "Star Trek". Many of both the "Outer Limits" and "Star Trek" had their origins in what was discovered by the San Diego based unit of U.S. Naval Intelligence. It has never been made known to me how Gene Roddenbury during this very early era of television storyline development became associated with "The Council Of Nine", but it is said that he attended a good number of secret meetings in the California desert with members of the Council Of Nine who were rumored to have a base somewhere in space behind the gaseous planet Saturn.

Rob Wold

