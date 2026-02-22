In an effort to understand who our creator, YHWH, is, I’m reading The Only Planet of Choice: Essential Briefings from Deep Space (available from Abe Books). Over the next few weeks I’ll be posting sections from the book with a small amount of editing for clarity.

As previous posts have explained, mankind is the result of a seeding experiment carried out by a multi-tiered structure that extends from this universe, Nebadon, to the first universe, Hanova. Hanova’s highest creators are called the Immortal Seven. Nebadon was created by the Immortal who is named Fire. (See Apollymi Mandylion)

The Council of Nine

The highest creators in this universe are the Council of Nine. It is possible that the Council of Nine are the Immortal Seven, since The Nine called themselves Aeons, which “describes the highest form of celestial power, spiritual entities formed from the Divine Presence” according to The Only Planet of Choice.

The Nine are formless and do not reside in a place such as a solar system. They are so far above our density that they had to use Altea, the social memory complex after which Atlantis was named, as a medium between them and medium Phyllis Schlemmer (p. 24).

One of the very select participants in the channeling sessions of the Council of Nine that took place over twenty years (1974 - 1994) was the creator of the Star Trek franchise, Gene Roddenberry. And as Star Trek fans suspected all along, the television series and movies were more truth than fiction.

Gene Roddenberry and Majel (Hudec) Roddenberry

The Twenty-Four Civilizations

The Nine used a council of twenty-four civilizations to bring the primitive people living on Earth to their current state of consciousness. It’s important to know that genetic engineering is first and foremost a spiritual process: the genes of created beings must be spiritually compatible the souls that incarnate in them. Furthermore, if an incarnated soul evolves, his genes change.

Genetic engineering is carried out by advanced beings and by lowlifes. When advanced entities, such as the Sirians, are involved, the result is perfect; but when malign entities, i.e., certain greys and reptilians, do it, well, just look at birth defects lately (Appendix: Birth Defects).

“Human” baby born with a “syndrome”

Luciferians in 2001: Note Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates Senior

Here is a description of the twenty-four civilizations, which exist beneath the Council of Nine:

In relationship to us there are twenty-four physical civilisations, in another dimensional realm. Each is a total collective consciousness that oversees. And from these civilisations, physical beings have incarnated upon your Planet Earth, and at times have intervened when necessary. These physical civilisations, the Twenty-Four, each in its own dimension, are total and complete units of one collective consciousness that have agreed to be in that collective consciousness. They have evolved to that form of action to oversee, to pass through information of great importance, and [to] help other physical civilisations in their evolutionary process (p. 24).

YHWH, whom Tom calls Huvah, is a social memory complex: he is one of the Twenty-Four. His people, the Huvids, live on a planet, although they and their planet vibrate at a higher frequency.

JOHN: We don't know whether a civilization might be only ten souls or many millions. Can you give us a general idea about that? Tom: Within Altea, as stated in your Bible, there is the figure 144,000. Huvah would be within the realm of five million. JOHN: And those civilizations, are they eternal? (p. 36) Tom: If you lived a million years in Earth time, you would feel you were eternal, is that not so? ]OHN: (Laughing) Yes. Tom: Then we would say it is eternal. JOHN: (Laughs) Yes, okay, I understand that. Tom: Altea, we will say to you, is eternal. A Huvid would live approximately one million of your years. The civilization of Huvah is the one that brought forth the nation of the Hebrews. They came to Planet Earth for this in the time of Sumer, and at the time when it is [written] in your books about 'the sons of the gods merging with the daughters of the Earth’. And they came one other time also. As they were the one civilisation that had sustained energy and were determined to survive, they elected to play a central historical role on Planet Earth. Their descendants represent a microcosm on Earth.

The civilization of Huvah is the one that brought forth the nation of the Hebrews. They came to Planet Earth for this in the time of Sumer, and at the time when it is [written] in your books about 'the sons of the gods merging with the daughters of the Earth’.

Besides telling us there are five million Huvids in the social memory complex known as Huvah, the Nine disclosed what I take to be their vibrational frequency, which was expressed in multiples of the speed of light.

GENE: I understand that the Nine are not physical entities, but are those of Huvah and Altea and other civilisations physical beings? Tom: They are physical civilisations, but not in the same dimension as Planet Earth. They also have physical limitations, but not to the extent of those on Earth. ANDREW: Could you indicate which dimension Huvah exists in? Tom: We understand the different dimensions, as you call them, but in truth, they are not dimensions. (p.25) ANDREW: Well, when it was explained to me before, dimensions were said to consist of various velocity envelopes. Tom: Yes, speed. ANDREW: Right. And relative to the speed of light, what is the speed of Huvah? Tom: I am consulting. Altea is giving us his numbers. Yes. Altea has said it is not exactly a dimension, but it would be fifty-six times the speed of light, as you know it on Earth.

People such as Megan Rose who can see frequencies describe them as densities: 3rd density, 4th density, etc. Taking the figure, 56, I assume this means Huvah is a 5th-density collective.

A person calling himself Hidden Hand claimed in 2008 that the social memory complex known as Lucifer was at the high end of the 6th density. Perhaps this is the reason the Luciferian claimed, “we have evolved higher than Yahweh.”

Our creator is the one you refer to as Lucifer, “The Light Bearer” and “Bright” and “Morning Star.” Lucifer is what you would call a group soul or social memory complex, which has evolved to the level of the sixth density, which in effect, means that he — or more accurately, we — have evolved to a level sufficient that we have attained a status equal or arguably greater than that of Yahweh (we have evolved higher than him). In appearance, were you to gaze upon Lucifer's fullest expression of our being, the appearance would be that of a sun or a bright star. Or, when stepping down into a 3rd-density vibration, we would appear as what you may term an angel or light being. https://www.wanttoknow.info/secret_societies/hidden_hand_081018

But the evil ones never stop deceiving. In another conversation, the Nine say that Huvah is a composite of them, meaning that he is their equal. Furthermore, Huvah rules over his own afterlife kingdoms.

JOHN: I'm assuming then that Yehovah is in fact part of the Nine, but the [Israelis] do not know that? Tom: He is a composite of all of us. JOHN: I thought that you meant that Jesus has a piece of— Tom: Yes, but he is of all of us. ANDREW: So, in fact, when the Hebrew Bible states that Yehovah is God, it is correct? Tom: Yes. (p. 125)

Schlemmer, Phyllis (1993). The Only Planet of Choice: Essential Briefings from Deep Space. Free download: https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.files.wordpress.com/2018/09/the_only_planet_of_choice.pdf